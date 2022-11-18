|
|
|TEN
|GB
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans showed they don't have to rely exclusively on their bruising ground attack.
With Green Bay focusing on trying to slow down Derrick Henry, Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night.
Since dropping their first two games, the AFC South-leading Titans (7-3) have won seven of eight. The Titans continued their surge by posting season highs in points and yards (408).
''We want to be a balanced attack,'' said Tannehill, who went 22 of 27 with one interception. ''We're going to run the football. We're going to be physical, and then try to take advantage of some opportunities that arise from that in passing. I don't think the formula's any different than it's been for the past four years. Be physical, establish the run and have our opportunities in the passing game off that.''
Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle. His performance helped the Titans improve to 10-2 when playing on short rest under coach Mike Vrabel.
''It's tough mentally, it's tough physically to turn the page on the last one and then get yourself ready to go on a quick turnaround,'' Tannehill said. ''Like I said, on Monday we came in. We set our mind to it that there's going to be no excuses. We're going to find a way to get yourself mentally and physically ready to go and come out and win.''
Green Bay (4-7) has lost six of seven.
''Extremely disappointed right now to put on a performance like that,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. ''I don't even know what to say. It was nothing like a few days ago, and that's why you're only as good as your last game and every time you step out on that field, you've got to go out and do it.''
Rodgers went 24 of 39 for 227 yards with two touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson, a 14-yarder to close the first quarter and an 8-yarder in the third quarter. That followed Watson's three-touchdown performance in a 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Watson became the first Packers rookie since Max McGee in 1954 to have multiple touchdown catches in consecutive games.
The Packers limited Henry to 87 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries - a 3.1-yard average - but the Titans still did what they wanted on offense.
Henry even got into the act by throwing a 3-yard jump pass to Austin Hooper for a touchdown. Treylon Burks, the Titans' rookie first-round pick, had the best game of his young career with seven catches for 111 yards.
Tannehill's TD passes were a 14-yarder to Dontrell Hilliard and a 16-yarder to Hooper. The latter was the Titans' first fourth-quarter touchdown of the season.
''Now it's on tape,'' said Hooper, who scored his first two TDs of the year. ''Other people have got to respect it. I'm happy we were able to execute and get a team win, but especially to get it done in the air a little bit to show the rest of the league we can do this.''
Tennessee led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and then dominated the second, running 27 plays to the Packers' six and outgaining Green Bay 91 yards to 17.
Tennessee started the quarter with a drive that lasted over 10 minutes but didn't result in any points because Quay Walker stuffed Henry for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the 4. Tennessee had the ball for 18 plays, the Titans' longest scoreless drive since at least 2000.
But the Titans forced a punt, got the ball back on Green Bay's 41 and extended their lead to 14-6 on Henry's 4-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left in the half. That was the first of three straight touchdown drives for the Titans.
Henry's rushing TD was his 10th of the season, the fifth straight season he's reached that mark. The other players to have at least 10 touchdown runs in five straight seasons are LaDainian Tomlinson, Adrian Peterson, Shaun Alexander and Michael Turner.
Watson's second touchdown of the night helped Green Bay narrow Tennessee's advantage to 20-17 late in the third quarter, but the Packers' offense did nothing the rest of the game. Green Bay has at best a narrow path back into playoff contention.
''We've got to play up to our potential,'' Rodgers said. ''If we play up to our potential, we can win our last six games. I'm confident in that. Obviously I've got to play up to my potential. Tonight wasn't it.''
INJURIES
Titans DL Denico Autry (knee), Titans CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and Walker (shoulder) left the game.
The Titans were missing C Ben Jones (concussion), K Randy Bullock (right calf), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (shoulder) and CB Elijah Molden (groin). The Packers didn't have LB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) or WR Romeo Doubs (ankle).
HONORING BUTLER
The Packers saluted 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Leroy Butler during a halftime ceremony that included the unveiling of his name on the Lambeau Field facade. Butler was a four-time All-Pro who played for the Packers from 1990-2001 and spent his entire career in Green Bay.
UP NEXT
Titans: Host Cincinnati on Nov. 27.
Packers: At Philadelphia in a night game on Nov. 27.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:28
|27:32
|1st Downs
|21
|15
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|408
|271
|Total Plays
|64
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|56
|Rush Attempts
|32
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|320
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|24-29
|24-39
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.7
|4-47.3
|Return Yards
|92
|172
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|3-42
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-80
|5-108
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-6 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|320
|PASS YDS
|215
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|408
|TOTAL YDS
|271
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
23
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|22/27
|333
|2
|1
|23
|
D. Henry 22 RB
26
FPTS
|D. Henry
|2/2
|4
|1
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
26
FPTS
|D. Henry
|28
|87
|1
|9
|26
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|8
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
23
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|23
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Burks 16 WR
18
FPTS
|T. Burks
|8
|7
|111
|0
|51
|18
|
R. Woods 2 WR
12
FPTS
|R. Woods
|7
|6
|69
|0
|32
|12
|
D. Henry 22 RB
26
FPTS
|D. Henry
|2
|2
|45
|0
|42
|26
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
19
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|4
|4
|36
|2
|16
|19
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|4
|
N. Westbrook-Ikhine 15 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|2
|2
|28
|0
|19
|4
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|8
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Kalu 28 SS
|J. Kalu
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 OLB
|D. Cole
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 95 DE
|D. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 30 CB
|T. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
|R. Tannehill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DE
|J. Simmons
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rice 56 LB
|M. Rice
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 48 MLB
|J. Schobert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 94 DT
|M. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lambo 4 K
|J. Lambo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 47 SS
|A. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 28 CB
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
|D. Hilliard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 68 DT
|S. Okuayinonu
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Lambo 4 K
3
FPTS
|J. Lambo
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|3
|50.7
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
0
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|4
|20.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Board 80 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Board
|2
|6.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
23
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|24/39
|227
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
13
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|6
|6
|73
|0
|28
|13
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
10
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|11
|5
|57
|0
|23
|10
|
C. Watson 9 WR
20
FPTS
|C. Watson
|6
|4
|48
|2
|18
|20
|
A. Jones 33 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Jones
|7
|6
|20
|0
|11
|14
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
3
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|4
|2
|19
|0
|10
|3
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|3
|
S. Watkins 11 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|8-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 LB
|K. Barnes
|6-6
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 ILB
|I. McDuffie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 OLB
|K. Enagbare
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DT
|D. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leavitt 6 SAF
|D. Leavitt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 44 SS
|J. Abram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 24 SAF
|T. Carpenter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 45 LB
|E. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hamilton 54 LB
|L. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Garvin 53 LB
|J. Garvin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
3
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/1
|39
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|4
|47.3
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|5
|21.6
|32
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 56 yards from GB 35 to TEN 9. H.Haskins to TEN 37 for 28 yards (R.Douglas - I.McDuffie). PENALTY on TEN-J.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 17(14:53 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Okonkwo.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 17(14:49 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 20 for 3 yards (J.Reed).
|+43 YD
3 & 7 - TEN 20(14:05 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to T.Burks to GB 37 for 43 yards (K.Nixon).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 37(13:25 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to GB 28 for 9 yards (A.Amos - K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 28(12:45 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to GB 25 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(12:00 - 1st) D.Henry right end to GB 22 for 3 yards (R.Douglas).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 22(11:21 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper to GB 14 for 8 yards (I.McDuffie - J.Alexander).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 14(10:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 1st) J.Lambo extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 1st) J.Lambo kicks 61 yards from TEN 35 to GB 4. K.Nixon to GB 22 for 18 yards (D.Harris). PENALTY on GB-J.Abram - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 22.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 12(10:27 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 11 for -1 yards (D.Long).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - GB 11(9:51 - 1st) A.Jones left end ran ob at GB 16 for 5 yards (M.Rice).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GB 16(9:14 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Tonyan.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GB 16(9:11 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 48 yards to TEN 36 - Center-J.Coco. C.Board to TEN 39 for 3 yards (R.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39(9:02 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 41 for 2 yards (D.Lowry - K.Barnes).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 41(8:22 - 1st) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 32 for -9 yards (sack split by P.Smith and Q.Walker).
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - TEN 32(7:40 - 1st) D.Hilliard up the middle to TEN 36 for 4 yards (J.Reed).
|Punt
4 & 13 - TEN 36(7:10 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 47 yards to GB 17 - Center-M.Cox. R.Cobb to GB 22 for 5 yards (J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 22(7:01 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 31 for 9 yards (K.Byard).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - GB 31(6:17 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 35 for 4 yards (T.Tart - M.Rice).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 35(5:33 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 36 for 1 yard (M.Rice; K.Fulton).
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - GB 36(4:51 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Cobb to TEN 40 for 24 yards (K.Byard).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(4:02 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to TEN 42 for -2 yards (D.Long - K.Strong).
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - GB 42(3:23 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to TEN 32 for 10 yards (D.Long).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - GB 32(2:42 - 1st) A.Jones right end to TEN 28 for 4 yards (J.Kalu). FUMBLES (J.Kalu) - touched at TEN 25 - recovered by GB-R.Cobb at TEN 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(1:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to TEN 15 for 10 yards (K.Byard).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 15(0:59 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to TEN 13 for 2 yards (R.McCreary - D.Long).
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - GB 13(0:20 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to TEN 14 for -1 yards (D.Long).
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - GB 14(0:05 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to C.Watson for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on TEN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - declined.
|(0:00 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is Blocked (D.Autry) - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell. DEFENSIVE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT. D.Cole recovered the blocked kick. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 59 yards from GB 35 to TEN 6. H.Haskins to TEN 33 for 27 yards (T.Carpenter; D.Leavitt).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 33(14:54 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 35 for 2 yards (K.Barnes - D.Wyatt).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TEN 35(14:12 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to TEN 42 for 7 yards (D.Savage). PENALTY on GB-D.Savage - Defensive Pass Interference - 6 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 41(13:53 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to T.Burks to TEN 40 for -1 yards (R.Douglas).
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - TEN 40(13:09 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 41 for 1 yard (A.Amos; K.Clark).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 41(12:23 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper to GB 49 for 10 yards (R.Ford). Green Bay challenged the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper to 50 for 9 yards (R.Ford).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TEN 50(12:05 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry up the middle to GB 49 for 1 yard (A.Amos; K.Barnes).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 49(11:29 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry right tackle to GB 45 for 4 yards (Q.Walker; L.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 45(10:59 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to GB 40 for 5 yards (T.Slaton).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 40(10:18 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to GB 38 for 2 yards (D.Savage).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 38(9:32 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to GB 32 for 6 yards (J.Alexander; K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 32(8:48 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to GB 29 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 29(8:17 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to GB 24 for 5 yards (Q.Walker).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 24(7:37 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to T.Burks to GB 19 for 5 yards (Q.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 19(6:57 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to G.Swaim to GB 16 for 3 yards (J.Reed - A.Amos).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TEN 16(6:25 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to GB 13 for 3 yards (K.Barnes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 13(5:45 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 13(5:41 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 13(5:34 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to R.Woods to GB 4 for 9 yards (K.Barnes).
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - TEN 4(4:59 - 2nd) C.Levin reported in as eligible. D.Henry up the middle to GB 6 for -2 yards (Q.Walker - P.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 6(4:54 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 7 for 1 yard (S.Okuayinonu; J.Simmons).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - GB 7(4:18 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 10 for 3 yards (D.Long; S.Okuayinonu).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GB 10(3:35 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right [D.Autry]. PENALTY on GB-A.Rodgers - Intentional Grounding - 9 yards - enforced at GB 10.
|Punt
4 & 15 - GB 1(3:29 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 40 yards to GB 41 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-R.Ford.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 41(3:21 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to T.Burks. PENALTY on GB-K.Clark - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at GB 41 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - TEN 36(3:15 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to GB 35 for 1 yard (K.Clark).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 35(2:36 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at GB 29 for 6 yards (A.Amos).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 29(2:00 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry pass short middle to T.Burks to GB 28 for 1 yard (Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 28(1:52 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to GB 26 for 2 yards (Q.Walker - A.Amos).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - TEN 26(1:45 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to GB 17 for 9 yards (Q.Walker).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 17(1:24 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at GB 10 for 7 yards (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TEN 10(1:20 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 10(1:16 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to T.Burks to GB 4 for 6 yards (R.Ford).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 4(0:36 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Lambo extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Lambo kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to GB 7. K.Nixon to GB 22 for 15 yards (D.Cole).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 22(0:28 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones ran ob at GB 24 for 2 yards (K.Fulton).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - GB 24(0:23 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to GB 35 for 11 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 35(0:01 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Lambo kicks 60 yards from TEN 35 to GB 5. K.Nixon to GB 28 for 23 yards (D.Cole).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 28(14:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to GB 37 for 9 yards (K.Fulton).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GB 37(14:16 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Cobb to GB 43 for 6 yards (J.Kalu).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(13:35 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to TEN 43 for 14 yards (K.Byard - D.Cole).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(12:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to TEN 39 for 4 yards (J.Kalu).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GB 39(12:09 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to TEN 34 for 5 yards (K.Strong; J.Simmons).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GB 34(11:28 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to TEN 31 for 3 yards (K.Strong).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 31(10:50 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 31(10:43 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - GB 31(10:34 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard ran ob at TEN 20 for 11 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(9:55 - 3rd) C.Watson right end pushed ob at TEN 17 for 3 yards (R.McCreary).
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - GB 17(9:25 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to TEN 21 for -4 yards (R.McCreary; S.Okuayinonu). TEN-T.Tart was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - GB 21(8:34 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle. TEN-D.Autry was injured during the play.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - GB 21(8:29 - 3rd) M.Crosby 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to TEN 0. H.Haskins to TEN 9 for 9 yards (J.Abram; E.Wilson). PENALTY on TEN-D.Hilliard - Illegal Blindside Block - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 9(8:20 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 12 for 3 yards (R.Douglas - D.Lowry).
|+31 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 12(7:38 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Okonkwo ran ob at TEN 43 for 31 yards [D.Lowry].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 43(7:26 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 49 for 6 yards (K.Barnes; Q.Walker).
|+42 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 49(6:48 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to GB 9 for 42 yards (A.Amos).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 9(6:04 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to GB 3 for 6 yards (D.Savage).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 3(5:21 - 3rd) D.Henry pass short middle to A.Hooper for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(5:17 - 3rd) J.Lambo extra point is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(5:17 - 3rd) J.Lambo kicks 66 yards from TEN 35 to GB -1. K.Nixon to GB 31 for 32 yards (J.Lambo).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 31(5:11 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 34 for 3 yards (D.Cole - J.Simmons).
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - GB 34(4:36 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to R.Cobb to TEN 38 for 28 yards (A.Adams - R.McCreary).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(3:55 - 3rd) A.Jones left end ran ob at TEN 35 for 3 yards (K.Fulton).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - GB 35(3:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to TEN 31 for 4 yards (D.Cole - A.Adams).
|+23 YD
3 & 3 - GB 31(2:34 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Lazard to TEN 8 for 23 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GB 8(2:12 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to C.Watson.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - GB 8(2:09 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to C.Watson for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:04 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Rodgers pass to A.Jones is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 54 yards from GB 35 to TEN 11. H.Haskins to TEN 37 for 26 yards (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 37(1:59 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 40 for 3 yards (T.Slaton). GB-T.Slaton was injured during the play.
|+32 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 40(1:34 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to GB 28 for 32 yards (K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 28(0:58 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to GB 25 for 3 yards (Q.Walker).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 25(0:16 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine pushed ob at GB 16 for 9 yards (R.Douglas).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 16(15:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to A.Hooper for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) J.Lambo extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) J.Lambo kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to GB 3. K.Nixon pushed ob at GB 23 for 20 yards (J.Kalu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 23(14:49 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to C.Watson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GB 23(14:42 - 4th) A.Jones left tackle to GB 26 for 3 yards (D.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GB 26(14:01 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Tonyan [D.Walker].
|Punt
4 & 7 - GB 26(13:55 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 46 yards to TEN 28 - Center-J.Coco. C.Board to TEN 37 for 9 yards (Q.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 37(13:45 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 39 for 2 yards (D.Lowry; K.Barnes).
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 39(13:03 - 4th) D.Henry right guard to TEN 38 for -1 yards (K.Enagbare; J.Garvin).
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - TEN 38(12:14 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine pushed ob at GB 43 for 19 yards (R.Ford).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 43(11:39 - 4th) D.Henry right end to GB 34 for 9 yards (A.Amos - P.Smith).
|INT Return
2 & 1 - TEN 34(10:55 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep middle intended for T.Burks INTERCEPTED by R.Douglas at GB 12. R.Douglas to GB 34 for 22 yards (R.Tannehill).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 34(10:44 - 4th) A.Jones right end to GB 41 for 7 yards (K.Byard). TEN-T.Tart was injured during the play. PENALTY on GB-Y.Nijman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - GB 24(10:18 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to A.Lazard (J.Kalu).
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - GB 24(10:12 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to GB 32 for 8 yards (J.Kalu - D.Long).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - GB 32(9:29 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to S.Watkins.
|Punt
4 & 12 - GB 32(9:23 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 55 yards to TEN 13 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-R.Ford.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 13(9:13 - 4th) D.Henry left end to TEN 19 for 6 yards (J.Reed; Q.Walker). GB-D.Savage was injured during the play. GB-Q.Walker was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 19(8:31 - 4th) D.Henry right end to TEN 22 for 3 yards (P.Smith - J.Garvin).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TEN 22(8:05 - 4th) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 22 for 0 yards (K.Barnes).
|Punt Return
4 & 1 - TEN 22(7:14 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 46 yards to GB 32 - Center-M.Cox. K.Nixon ran ob at TEN 44 for 24 yards (R.Stonehouse).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 44(6:59 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to TEN 41 for 3 yards (J.Schobert).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - GB 41(6:16 - 4th) A.Jones right end to TEN 37 for 4 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GB 37(5:32 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - GB 37(5:26 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 38(5:21 - 4th) D.Henry left end to TEN 39 for 1 yard (K.Barnes).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 39(5:15 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 43 for 4 yards (D.Lowry).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TEN 43(5:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 35 for -8 yards (P.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 13 - TEN 35(5:05 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 59 yards to GB 6 - Center-M.Cox. K.Nixon pushed ob at GB 19 for 13 yards (D.Hilliard; D.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 19(4:54 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to GB 28 for 9 yards (J.Kalu).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - GB 28(4:34 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Lazard (T.Avery).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - GB 28(4:30 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to C.Watson ran ob at GB 36 for 8 yards.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 36(4:25 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 35 for -1 yards (T.Avery).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GB 35(4:19 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to S.Watkins (T.Avery).
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - GB 35(4:14 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to GB 47 for 12 yards (K.Byard).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(3:53 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to 50 for 3 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GB 50(3:24 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 38 for -12 yards (J.Simmons).
|+18 YD
3 & 19 - GB 38(2:39 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to C.Watson to TEN 44 for 18 yards (J.Kalu).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - GB 44(2:12 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to TEN 44 for no gain (D.Long).
|Result
|Play
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 44(2:04 - 4th) L.Clark reported in as eligible. R.Tannehill pass deep left to T.Burks to GB 5 for 51 yards (J.Alexander).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 5(1:55 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to GB 6 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 6(1:14 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to GB 7 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - TEN 7(0:38 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to GB 8 for -1 yards.
-
CAR
BAL
0
041 O/U
-13
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CHI
ATL
0
049 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CLE
BUF
0
049.5 O/U
-8
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
DET
NYG
0
044.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
LAR
NO
0
039 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
NYJ
NE
0
038 O/U
-3.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
PHI
IND
0
045.5 O/U
+7
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
WAS
HOU
0
040.5 O/U
+3
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
LV
DEN
0
041.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
CIN
PIT
0
040.5 O/U
+4
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
DAL
MIN
0
048 O/U
+1.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
KC
LAC
0
052 O/U
+5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
SF
ARI
0
043.5 O/U
+8
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
TEN
GB
27
17
Final AMZN