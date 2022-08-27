|
|
|LAR
|CIN
Browning leads Bengals past Rams 16-7 in Super Bowl rematch
CINCINNATI (AP) Jake Browning came off the bench to go 19 of 24 for 173 yards and a touchdown, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a 16-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in a preseason game contested mostly by backups.
Tight end Justin Rigg caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Browning with 4:34 remaining to secure the win in the rematch of last season's Super Bowl, which Los Angeles won 23-20.
Two days after the teams were involved in a benches-clearing brawl at a joint practice during which Rams star Aaron Donald swung a helmet, the game proceeded without incident. Both teams also appeared to avoid any serious injuries in their preseason finale.
Rams coach Sean McVay said any discipline of Donald would be handled ''in-house.''
''I've talked with Aaron,'' McVay said.
Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins scrambled 3 yards for the Rams' only touchdown with 11:25 remaining.
The game was more notable for the players who didn't play. Sidelined Bengals regulars included quarterback Joe Burrow, who is back at practice after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on July 26, the day before training camp opened.
Other Bengals absentees included wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, running back Joe Mixon and rookie safety Dax Hill, Cincinnati's top draft pick who'd already put together an impressive training camp.
Notable missing Rams starters included defensive tackle Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen played most of the first half, going 11 of 15 for 130 yards. Allen and Browning are each vying to become Burrow's primary backup.
''Those guys have competed all training camp,'' Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. ''We've got a lot of confidence in Brandon. He's got years in the system. He does a really good job operating our team. I think both of those guys have done a nice job - done what we needed them to do.''
Evan McPherson, who made five last-play, game-winning field goals as a rookie last season, connected on field goals of 39, 38 and 35 yards to give the Bengals (1-2) a 9-0 halftime lead. McPherson, Cincinnati's 2021 fifth-round draft pick, went 9-for-10 in the preseason.
Perkins finished 14 of 19 for 143 yards for the Rams (1-2). He also gained 33 yards on eight carries. He was playing in place of second-string quarterback John Wolford, who was nursing an injured thumb on his throwing hand.
''It can alter how you deliver the ball,'' McVay said of Wolford's injury. ''It became a risk-reward thing. Bryce is a fun guy to watch. This was a good opportunity for him.''
The Bengals defense forced three fumbles and recovered two.
''We had two turnovers and they didn't commit any,'' McVay said. ''That's usually going to cost you the game.''
The stingy Bengals defense should be fortified by the return of safety Jessie Bates, a training camp holdout who accepted the team's franchise tag. Bates will be a ''full participant'' in practice next week, Taylor said.
UP NEXT
The Rams host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the first game of the NFL's regular season.
The Bengals host division rival Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:02
|30:58
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|7
|17
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|237
|328
|Total Plays
|52
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|49
|Rush Attempts
|31
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|120
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|14-19
|30-39
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.8
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|22
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|120
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|49
|
|
|237
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
14
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|14/19
|143
|0
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Ragas 32 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Ragas
|11
|52
|0
|9
|4
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
14
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|8
|33
|1
|11
|14
|
J. Funk 34 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Funk
|12
|32
|0
|6
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. McCutcheon 82 WR
12
FPTS
|L. McCutcheon
|8
|5
|76
|0
|32
|12
|
J. Pinkney 46 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Pinkney
|2
|2
|28
|0
|25
|4
|
L. Akers 84 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Akers
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|3
|
A. Trammell 82 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Trammell
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
R. Carter 49 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Carter
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Funk 34 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Funk
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Harris 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Harris
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Ragas 32 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Ragas
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Haley 36 DB
|G. Haley
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thomas 96 LB
|K. Thomas
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gervase 39 LB
|J. Gervase
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hines III 57 LB
|A. Hines III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hummel 59 LB
|J. Hummel
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Durant 14 CB
|D. Durant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Isom 41 SAF
|D. Isom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Yeast 43 SAF
|R. Yeast
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Whitley 51 LB
|B. Whitley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Garcia 69 DE
|E. Garcia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hoecht 97 DT
|M. Hoecht
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Burgess 26 SAF
|T. Burgess
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Garrett 48 LB
|C. Garrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carter 20 CB
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 90 DE
|E. Brown IV
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 92 DE
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowe 38 CB
|D. Lowe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
1
FPTS
|M. Gay
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|4
|49.8
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lowe 38 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Lowe
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Browning 6 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Browning
|19/24
|173
|1
|0
|13
|
B. Allen 8 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Allen
|11/15
|130
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Williams 32 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Williams
|7
|22
|0
|8
|10
|
J. Browning 6 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Browning
|1
|12
|0
|12
|13
|
C. Evans 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Evans
|5
|10
|0
|8
|3
|
B. Allen 8 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Allen
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|
K. Pryor 19 WR
11
FPTS
|K. Pryor
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Irwin 16 WR
18
FPTS
|T. Irwin
|10
|9
|93
|0
|20
|18
|
K. Pryor 19 WR
11
FPTS
|K. Pryor
|6
|5
|65
|0
|38
|11
|
K. Lassiter II 18 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Lassiter II
|7
|5
|42
|0
|11
|9
|
T. Williams 32 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Williams
|4
|4
|40
|0
|20
|10
|
S. Morgan 17 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Morgan
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
|4
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|3
|
C. Evans 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Evans
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|3
|
J. Rigg 87 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Rigg
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|7
|
J. Patrick 39 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Patrick
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Eubanks 86 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Eubanks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Moss 81 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Johnston 44 LB
|C. Johnston
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hood 37 CB
|D. Hood
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Anderson 26 SAF
|T. Anderson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jones 47 LB
|K. Jones
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Scales 45 LB
|T. Scales
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Gunter 93 DE
|J. Gunter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Henderson 41 DB
|T. Henderson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. George 42 CB
|A. George
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 99 DT
|T. Shelvin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Spence 52 DE
|N. Spence
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 72 DT
|D. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 35 CB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 31 DB
|M. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
C. Hicks 50 LB
|C. Hicks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 69 DE
|R. Johnson III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
10
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|3/3
|39
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 4 P
|D. Chrisman
|2
|53.5
|0
|65
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|2
|37.5
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 18 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Lassiter II
|2
|-2.5
|0
|0
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to Mi.Thomas to CIN 37 for 12 yards (R.Yeast) [G.Haley].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(14:25 - 1st) C.Evans left tackle to CIN 45 for 8 yards (D.Kendrick).
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 45(13:48 - 1st) C.Evans left tackle to CIN 43 for -2 yards (K.Thomas).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 43(13:11 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Morgan.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 43(13:04 - 1st) K.Huber punts 44 yards to LAR 13 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by A.Trammell.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 13(12:56 - 1st) J.Funk left tackle to LAR 16 for 3 yards (Ja.Davis - K.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 16(12:20 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short right to J.Harris to LAR 20 for 4 yards (A.George).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAR 20(11:37 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to L.McCutcheon (T.Flowers).
|Punt Return
4 & 3 - LAR 20(11:33 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 51 yards to CIN 29 - Center-M.Orzech. T.Taylor to LAR 40 for 31 yards (M.Orzech; R.Dixon).
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(11:20 - 1st) B.Allen pass deep right to S.Morgan ran ob at LAR 8 for 32 yards.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 8(10:44 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to T.Williams pushed ob at LAR 3 for 5 yards (C.Garrett - D.Durant).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 3(10:10 - 1st) T.Williams up the middle to LAR 4 for -1 yards (J.Hummel - E.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CIN 4(9:30 - 1st) B.Allen sacked at LAR 20 for -16 yards (K.Thomas).
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - CIN 20(8:45 - 1st) E.McPherson 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to LAR 2. D.Lowe to LAR 24 for 22 yards (T.Scales).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 24(8:33 - 1st) J.Funk right tackle to LAR 26 for 2 yards (T.Anderson).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 26(7:54 - 1st) B.Perkins scrambles left end to LAR 28 for 2 yards (T.Anderson).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 28(7:10 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete short middle to L.Akers (T.Henderson).
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 28(7:05 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to CIN 24 - Center-M.Orzech. K.Lassiter MUFFS catch - and recovers at CIN 25. K.Lassiter to CIN 25 for no gain (M.Orzech).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(6:54 - 1st) C.Evans right guard to CIN 28 for 3 yards (B.Whitley).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 28(6:16 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to Mi.Thomas to CIN 34 for 6 yards (D.Durant - J.Gervase).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 34(5:34 - 1st) B.Allen right guard to CIN 37 for 3 yards (E.Garcia).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 37(4:55 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Taylor.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CIN 37(4:50 - 1st) C.Evans left tackle pushed ob at CIN 49 for 12 yards (T.Burgess). PENALTY on CIN-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 37 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - CIN 27(4:22 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to C.Evans pushed ob at CIN 29 for 2 yards (J.Hummel).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CIN 29(3:38 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to Mi.Thomas (D.Lowe).
|Punt
4 & 18 - CIN 29(3:32 - 1st) D.Chrisman punts 42 yards to LAR 29 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by L.Akers.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 29(3:25 - 1st) J.Funk right tackle to LAR 35 for 6 yards (D.Hood; T.Henderson).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 35(2:52 - 1st) J.Funk up the middle to LAR 36 for 1 yard (T.Henderson).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 36(2:16 - 1st) B.Perkins right end ran ob at LAR 41 for 5 yards (T.Anderson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 41(1:37 - 1st) J.Funk right guard to LAR 42 for 1 yard (T.Scales).
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 42(0:51 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short right to J.Pinkney pushed ob at CIN 33 for 25 yards (T.Scales). Penalty on CIN-A.George - Defensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 33(0:16 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete deep right.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 33(0:08 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short left to L.Akers to CIN 30 for 3 yards (T.Scales).
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - LAR 30(15:00 - 2nd) B.Perkins pass short right to L.McCutcheon pushed ob at CIN 17 for 13 yards (T.Anderson) [J.Gunter].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 17(14:28 - 2nd) J.Funk right guard to CIN 12 for 5 yards (T.Scales).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 12(13:56 - 2nd) B.Perkins scrambles right end pushed ob at CIN 10 for 2 yards (T.Anderson).
|Fumble
3 & 3 - LAR 10(13:20 - 2nd) J.Funk right tackle to CIN 5 for 5 yards (T.Henderson). FUMBLES (T.Henderson) - RECOVERED by CIN-D.Davis at CIN 4.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 4(13:09 - 2nd) T.Williams right tackle to CIN 5 for 1 yard (C.Garrett; J.Hummel).
|+38 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 5(12:30 - 2nd) B.Allen pass deep right to K.Pryor to CIN 43 for 38 yards (T.Burgess) [M.Hoecht].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43(11:45 - 2nd) K.Pryor right end pushed ob at CIN 45 for 2 yards (J.Gervase).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 45(11:06 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Irwin to LAR 45 for 10 yards (J.Gervase - J.Hummel).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(10:22 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to T.Irwin to LAR 44 for 1 yard (R.Yeast).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 44(9:39 - 2nd) C.Evans left tackle to LAR 43 for 1 yard (B.Whitley).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 43(9:02 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to C.Evans to LAR 36 for 7 yards (T.Burgess; J.Gervase).
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 36(8:21 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Irwin to LAR 30 for 6 yards (T.Burgess).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(7:37 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to K.Lassiter to LAR 19 for 11 yards (J.Hummel).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 19(6:54 - 2nd) T.Williams right guard to LAR 13 for 6 yards (M.Hoecht).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 13(6:13 - 2nd) B.Allen sacked at LAR 21 for -8 yards (M.Hoecht).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CIN 21(5:29 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to K.Pryor.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - CIN 21(5:24 - 2nd) E.McPherson 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(5:20 - 2nd) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to L.McCutcheon.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25(5:16 - 2nd) J.Funk right tackle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (T.Shelvin).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 29(4:37 - 2nd) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 23 for -6 yards (N.Spence).
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAR 23(3:59 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 45 yards to CIN 32 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by K.Lassiter. PENALTY on CIN-D.Hood - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 32.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 22(3:51 - 2nd) J.Patrick left guard to CIN 24 for 2 yards (K.Thomas). PENALTY on CIN-J.Carman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 22 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - CIN 12(3:18 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to K.Pryor to CIN 25 for 13 yards (D.Durant).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 25(2:42 - 2nd) T.Williams right end to CIN 24 for -1 yards (K.Thomas).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CIN 24(2:02 - 2nd) J.Browning pass incomplete deep right to T.Irwin. PENALTY on LAR-K.Thomas - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 24 - No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 29(1:53 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Irwin to CIN 49 for 20 yards (G.Haley).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49(1:30 - 2nd) T.Williams left tackle to LAR 44 for 7 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 44(1:10 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Irwin to LAR 36 for 8 yards (A.Hines).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(0:46 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Irwin ran ob at LAR 22 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 22(0:41 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Williams to LAR 17 for 5 yards (J.Gervase).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 17(0:32 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Williams to LAR 7 for 10 yards (A.Hines; J.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 7(0:10 - 2nd) J.Browning pass incomplete short right to T.Irwin.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CIN 7(0:06 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Moss for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CIN-T.Moss - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 7 - No Play.
|Field Goal
2 & 17 - CIN 17(0:02 - 2nd) E.McPherson 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Funk left tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (J.Gunter).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 28(14:23 - 3rd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 34 for 6 yards (C.Johnston - K.Jones). PENALTY on LAR-J.Pinkney - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 24(13:55 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short middle to J.Funk to LAR 29 for 5 yards (C.Johnston).
|Fumble
3 & 6 - LAR 29(13:10 - 3rd) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 21 for -8 yards (Z.Carter). FUMBLES (Z.Carter) [Z.Carter] - recovered by LAR-B.Evans at LAR 12. Sack credited as 17 yards due to fumble recovery.
|Punt
4 & 23 - LAR 12(12:24 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 55 yards to CIN 33 - Center-M.Orzech. K.Lassiter to CIN 28 for -5 yards (G.Haley).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28(12:13 - 3rd) T.Williams left guard to CIN 36 for 8 yards (Tj.Carter).
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 36(11:39 - 3rd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Irwin to LAR 49 for 15 yards (D.Isom).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49(11:00 - 3rd) T.Williams left tackle to LAR 47 for 2 yards (E.Brown).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 47(10:24 - 3rd) J.Browning pass short right to K.Pryor to LAR 42 for 5 yards (G.Haley; D.Lowe).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CIN 42(9:45 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete short left to K.Lassiter.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CIN 42(9:37 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 31 yards to LAR 11 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by A.Trammell.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 11(9:29 - 3rd) J.Funk right end to LAR 9 for -2 yards (C.Johnston - R.Johnson).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - LAR 9(8:49 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to L.McCutcheon to LAR 16 for 7 yards (K.Jones; A.George).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 16(8:08 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to L.McCutcheon to LAR 21 for 5 yards (A.George).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 21(7:31 - 3rd) T.Ragas right tackle to LAR 29 for 8 yards (D.Hood).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 29(6:55 - 3rd) T.Ragas left tackle to LAR 32 for 3 yards (J.Gunter).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 32(6:20 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to J.Pinkney to LAR 35 for 3 yards (K.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 35(5:41 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short middle to L.Akers to LAR 43 for 8 yards (T.Henderson). CIN-T.Henderson was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 43(5:14 - 3rd) B.Perkins scrambles right end pushed ob at LAR 48 for 5 yards (C.Johnston).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 48(4:31 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to A.Trammell pushed ob at CIN 42 for 10 yards (D.Hood).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - LAR 42(3:56 - 3rd) T.Ragas left guard to CIN 37 for 5 yards (T.Scales; M.Thomas). FUMBLES (T.Scales) - RECOVERED by CIN-D.Hood at CIN 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 30(3:47 - 3rd) C.Evans right tackle to CIN 30 for no gain (E.Garcia).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 30(3:08 - 3rd) J.Browning pass short left to K.Pryor to CIN 35 for 5 yards (G.Haley).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CIN 35(2:30 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete short left to K.Lassiter (E.Garcia).
|Punt
4 & 5 - CIN 35(2:27 - 3rd) D.Chrisman punts 65 yards to end zone - Center-C.Adomitis - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(2:17 - 3rd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 31 for 11 yards (M.Thomas).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 31(1:40 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass deep middle to L.McCutcheon to 50 for 19 yards (C.Johnston).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 50(1:03 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to T.Ragas to CIN 49 for 1 yard (K.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 49(0:19 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to R.Carter pushed ob at CIN 41 for 8 yards (D.Hood).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAR 41(15:00 - 4th) T.Ragas left tackle to CIN 41 for no gain (D.Davis; K.Jones).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 41(14:20 - 4th) T.Ragas right guard to CIN 39 for 2 yards (N.Spence - J.Gunter).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39(13:32 - 4th) J.Funk left guard to CIN 38 for 1 yard (T.Shelvin).
|+32 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 38(12:51 - 4th) B.Perkins pass deep left to L.McCutcheon ran ob at CIN 6 for 32 yards (D.Hood).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 6(12:12 - 4th) J.Funk left tackle to CIN 3 for 3 yards (A.George).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 3(11:36 - 4th) B.Perkins scrambles left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:25 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(11:25 - 4th) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Irwin to CIN 39 for 14 yards (D.Isom - J.Hummel).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 39(10:49 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete deep middle to T.Moss.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 39(10:44 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to K.Lassiter to 50 for 11 yards (G.Haley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 50(10:06 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to K.Pryor to LAR 46 for 4 yards (G.Haley).
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 46(9:30 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to T.Williams to LAR 26 for 20 yards (G.Haley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 26(8:47 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete short middle to N.Eubanks (A.Hines) [C.Garrett].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 26(8:42 - 4th) J.Browning pass short middle to K.Lassiter to LAR 18 for 8 yards (A.Hines).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 18(7:58 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to K.Lassiter to LAR 16 for 2 yards (D.Kendrick).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 16(7:32 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at LAR 16 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 31(7:24 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to T.Irwin ran ob at LAR 26 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 26(6:46 - 4th) J.Browning pass short middle to J.Patrick to LAR 25 for 1 yard (A.Hines).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 25(6:04 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to K.Lassiter to LAR 15 for 10 yards (G.Haley).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 15(5:17 - 4th) J.Browning scrambles right end pushed ob at LAR 3 for 12 yards (G.Haley).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 3(4:38 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to J.Rigg for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 4th) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(4:34 - 4th) T.Ragas right tackle to LAR 34 for 9 yards (D.Hood - T.Henderson).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LAR 34(4:03 - 4th) B.Perkins pass incomplete short right to L.McCutcheon.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 34(4:00 - 4th) T.Ragas right tackle to LAR 39 for 5 yards (C.Hicks; K.Jones).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39(3:15 - 4th) T.Ragas left tackle to LAR 46 for 7 yards (D.Davis - A.George).
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 46(2:35 - 4th) B.Perkins left end to LAR 45 for -1 yards (K.Jones).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 45(2:00 - 4th) T.Ragas left tackle to LAR 47 for 2 yards (D.Davis).
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - LAR 47(1:16 - 4th) T.Ragas up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Gunter - T.Scales).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 50(0:37 - 4th) T.Ragas right guard to CIN 42 for 8 yards (K.Jones - C.Hicks).
-
MIN
DEN
13
20
4th 2:00 NFLN
-
NYG
NYJ
0
038 O/U
-5.5
Sun 1:00pm NFLN
-
DET
PIT
0
039 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:30pm CBS
-
GB
KC
10
17
Final NFLN
-
SF
HOU
0
17
Final AMZN
-
BUF
CAR
0
21
Final
-
LAC
NO
10
27
Final
-
SEA
DAL
26
27
Final NFLN
-
NE
LV
6
23
Final
-
JAC
ATL
12
28
Final NFLN
-
LAR
CIN
7
16
Final NFLN
-
ARI
TEN
23
26
Final
-
CHI
CLE
21
20
Final
-
PHI
MIA
10
48
Final
-
WAS
BAL
15
17
Final
-
TB
IND
10
27
Final