Woodside's TD in final minute lifts Titans past Cards 26-23
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans have given rookie Malik Willis plenty of opportunities this preseason to show how quickly he can make the jump from Liberty to the NFL.
And it sure looks as if he might be veteran Ryan Tannehill's backup this season.
''He can beat you throwing in pocket, he can beat you outside the pocket throwing, he can extend plays and then he can also beat you by turning up and running,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Willis. ''So there's a lot of guys that we're going to defend like that. And it's difficult.''
Logan Woodside scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 52 seconds left to rally the Titans past the Cardinals on Saturday night.
Woodside's rally likely won't be enough to remain Tannehill's backup for a third straight season despite helping the Titans (2-1) finish the preseason with a second straight home win. Woodside was 5 of 9 for 43 yards on his lone drive, but Willis turned in his best performance yet in his third preseason start.
Rookie Jarrett Guarantano tried to rally the Cardinals (1-2), but he was flagged for intentional grounding when being grabbed by Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver for a loss of down and a 10-second runoff. Sam Okuayinonu then sacked Guarantano to end the game.
Willis ran four times for a game-high 79 yards, including scampering 50 yards to set up a 3-yard TD run by Julius Chestnut. He also capped a drive just before halftime with a sidearm throw around Arizona linebacker Myjai Sanders to Treylon Burks across the middle. The first-round pick finished off a 14-yard TD for a 13-7 lead.
The quarterback drafted at No. 86 overall in the third round was sacked four times and was 15 of 23 for 131 yards despite being sacked twice in the first quarter by Cardinals rookie Cameron Thomas. Willis also was intercepted by James Wiggins on a pass deflected by Ben Niemann.
''It was probably like a B-minus,'' Willis said of how he rated his latest performance. ''It was better than the first couple of preseason games just as far as me sitting in the pocket.''
The Cardinals nearly pulled out the win with Matt Prater kicking three field goals, and Guarantano hit Greg Dortch for a 2-yard TD pass late in the third quarter.
Kyler Murray watched his third straight preseason game as Trace McSorley started by hitting his first seven passes for 71 yards to set up a 1-yard run by Darrel Williams on the opening drive. Then he hit a skid completing only 1 of 11 for 10 yards. Andy Isabella finished with five catches for a game-high 115 yards, including a 74-yard catch-and-run.
The Titans and Cardinals both went with protection for the regular season over needing to give most starters a last tune-up before the regular season.
Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals survived the game fairly well with injuries. With DeAndre Hopkins suspended the first six games of the season, Kingsbury liked what he saw from Isabella and Dortch.
''I thought they attacked this camp,'' Kingsbury said. ''They didn't take a day off. They didn't take a rep off. Both of them, every day full speed. You see the results. I can't say enough good things about how they played this camp.''
TENNESSEE JOBS' COMPETITION
Undrafted free agent Ryan Stonehouse punted for the Titans, and the rookie from Colorado State took a big step toward winning the job held by three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern. Stonehouse boomed a 64-yarder with his impressive hangtime on a ball downed at the Arizona 7. He averaged a net of 41.9 yards on seven punts with three downed inside the Cardinals 20.
Kern is Tennessee's longest-tenured player and ranks third all time with 197 regular-season games played since being claimed off waivers from Denver in 2009. Kern said he knew once he saw Stonehouse punt in April that this would be a real competition that's now so close a coin flip could decide the winner.
''I told him, `I've been in the league a long time, and I've seen three or four people my entire life hit a ball like he does,''' Kern said. ''I knew it was going to be hard. I knew what he was really good at, and what he's really good at I'm probably not, and what I'm really good at, he just needs to work on it.''
Rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere started at right tackle for the Titans. General manager Jon Robinson said during the telecast that the third-round pick out of Ohio State has won the job over Dillon Radunz, a second-round pick in 2021.
INJURIES
Burks went to the locker room with an injured right wrist late in the first quarter. He finished with his best game yet with three catches on three targets for 33 yards. Safety Lonnie Johnson, claimed off waivers Aug. 16, hurt a shoulder but returned.
Cardinals offensive tackle Rashaad Coward hurt his chest early in the second quarter and didn't return. Arizona safety Tae Daley went down but walked off after the Woodside TD run.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals open the season Sept. 11 by hosting Kansas City.
Tennessee hosts the New York Giants in its season opener Sept. 11.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:57
|31:03
|1st Downs
|17
|18
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|363
|314
|Total Plays
|69
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|168
|Rush Attempts
|25
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|277
|146
|Comp. - Att.
|22-43
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-40
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.7
|7-49.4
|Return Yards
|15
|35
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|3-35
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|277
|PASS YDS
|146
|86
|RUSH YDS
|168
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. McSorley 19 QB
5
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|15/29
|144
|0
|0
|5
|
J. Guarantano 16 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Guarantano
|7/14
|141
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|16
|61
|0
|11
|7
|
D. Williams 24 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Williams
|2
|9
|1
|8
|6
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
4
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|3
|9
|0
|6
|4
|
T. McSorley 19 QB
5
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|5
|
J. Guarantano 16 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Guarantano
|3
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
16
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|8
|5
|115
|0
|74
|16
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
18
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|12
|6
|64
|1
|21
|18
|
V. Bolden 38 WR
7
FPTS
|V. Bolden
|6
|4
|51
|0
|37
|7
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
4
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|2
|2
|25
|0
|20
|4
|
B. Seikovits 80 TE
4
FPTS
|B. Seikovits
|4
|3
|13
|0
|6
|4
|
J. Payton 32 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Payton
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|7
|
J. Kirklin 31 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Kirklin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Wooten 50 LB
|C. Wooten
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Daley 48 SAF
|T. Daley
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 75 DL
|M. Jones
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 38 SAF
|J. Wiggins
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jackson 36 CB
|J. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 DE
|C. Thomas
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 LB
|Z. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Matthew 35 CB
|C. Matthew
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Luketa 43 LB
|J. Luketa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 39 CB
|J. Whittaker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Walker 59 LB
|J. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 92 DT
|A. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 93 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Ringo 70 DE
|C. Ringo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 22 SAF
|D. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
11
FPTS
|M. Prater
|3/3
|53
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|6
|45.7
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Willis 7 QB
16
FPTS
|M. Willis
|15/23
|131
|1
|1
|16
|
L. Woodside 5 QB
7
FPTS
|L. Woodside
|5/9
|43
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Willis 7 QB
16
FPTS
|M. Willis
|4
|79
|0
|50
|16
|
J. Chestnut 36 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Chestnut
|9
|27
|1
|16
|8
|
R. McMath 13 WR
4
FPTS
|R. McMath
|1
|17
|0
|17
|4
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
T. Cannon 23 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|3
|11
|0
|9
|1
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
5
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|9
|11
|0
|5
|5
|
L. Woodside 5 QB
7
FPTS
|L. Woodside
|1
|9
|1
|9
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Burks 16 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Burks
|3
|3
|33
|1
|14
|12
|
R. McMath 13 WR
4
FPTS
|R. McMath
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|4
|
D. Fitzpatrick 10 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Fitzpatrick
|5
|2
|23
|0
|12
|4
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
5
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|3
|3
|22
|0
|10
|5
|
C. Hollister 8 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Hollister
|4
|2
|20
|0
|11
|4
|
M. Kinsey 12 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Kinsey
|7
|3
|18
|0
|7
|4
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
5
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|3
|3
|16
|0
|11
|5
|
D. Wells 84 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Wells
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Odukoya 49 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Odukoya
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
R. Woods 2 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Chestnut 36 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Chestnut
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|
R. Roberson Jr. 88 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Roberson Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Okuayinonu 68 DT
|S. Okuayinonu
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Jackson 29 DB
|T. Jackson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 LB
|R. Weaver
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 LB
|J. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 23 CB
|T. Avery
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 45 LB
|C. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 28 DB
|J. Kalu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gibbens 50 LB
|J. Gibbens
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 1 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Swilling 20 CB
|T. Swilling
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Murchison 91 DT
|L. Murchison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Mabin 30 CB
|G. Mabin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 37 SAF
|T. Gillespie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peevy 72 DT
|J. Peevy
|0-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
8
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|2/2
|51
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|7
|49.4
|3
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Kinsey 12 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Kinsey
|3
|11.7
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to T.Burks to TEN 31 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 31(14:24 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to R.Woods to TEN 34 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 34(14:03 - 1st) D.Hilliard left end pushed ob at TEN 48 for 14 yards (D.Thompson).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 48(13:34 - 1st) H.Haskins left end to TEN 46 for -2 yards (T.Vallejo).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TEN 46(12:58 - 1st) M.Willis sacked at TEN 43 for -3 yards (C.Thomas).
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - TEN 43(12:14 - 1st) M.Willis scrambles up the middle to ARI 49 for 8 yards (Z.Collins).
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 49(11:36 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to ARI 11 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 11(11:25 - 1st) E.Benjamin left tackle to ARI 17 for 6 yards (T.Jackson; T.Avery).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 17(10:42 - 1st) E.Benjamin left guard to ARI 19 for 2 yards (D.Cole; L.Murchison).
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 19(10:00 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to E.Benjamin to ARI 39 for 20 yards (J.Kalu).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(9:17 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to B.Seikovits to ARI 41 for 2 yards (J.Kalu).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 41(8:44 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella ran ob at ARI 47 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 47(8:07 - 1st) D.Williams up the middle to TEN 45 for 8 yards (D.Cole - T.Jackson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 45(7:28 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to TEN 44 for 1 yard (R.Weaver).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 44(6:49 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella pushed ob at TEN 33 for 11 yards (T.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 33(6:09 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to E.Benjamin pushed ob at TEN 28 for 5 yards (L.Johnson; T.Avery).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 28(5:33 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short middle to G.Dortch to TEN 16 for 12 yards (T.Jackson).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 16(4:52 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella to TEN 1 for 15 yards (L.Johnson - J.Kalu) [C.Campbell].
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 1(4:04 - 1st) D.Williams left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(4:01 - 1st) H.Haskins up the middle to TEN 26 for 1 yard (T.Vallejo).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TEN 26(3:26 - 1st) H.Haskins left guard to TEN 26 for no gain (T.Vallejo). PENALTY on ARI-J.Ledbetter - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 26 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 31(3:04 - 1st) M.Willis pass short right to T.Burks pushed ob at TEN 44 for 13 yards (J.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 44(2:34 - 1st) H.Haskins right tackle to TEN 44 for no gain (Z.Collins - A.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 44(1:59 - 1st) M.Willis sacked at TEN 36 for -8 yards (C.Thomas).
|+3 YD
3 & 18 - TEN 36(1:21 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to H.Haskins to TEN 39 for 3 yards (T.Daley - M.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 15 - TEN 39(0:42 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 54 yards to ARI 7 - Center-M.Cox. G.Dortch to ARI 22 for 15 yards (J.Gibbens - D.Hilliard).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 22(0:28 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to V.Bolden.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 22(0:20 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to J.Payton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 22(0:16 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to G.Dortch (R.Weaver).
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 22(0:11 - 1st) A.Lee punts 51 yards to TEN 27 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 27(0:04 - 1st) T.Cannon right tackle to TEN 28 for 1 yard (A.Woods - B.Niemann).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 28(15:00 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short left to M.Kinsey pushed ob at TEN 33 for 5 yards (J.Walker).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TEN 33(14:26 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles up the middle to TEN 39 for 6 yards (J.Wiggins). PENALTY on TEN-D.Radunz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 33 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 23(14:00 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles right end to TEN 29 for 6 yards (J.Luketa).
|Punt
4 & 8 - TEN 29(13:21 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 64 yards to ARI 7 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-D.Hilliard.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 7(13:09 - 2nd) K.Ingram left guard to ARI 11 for 4 yards (J.Gibbens; J.Peevy).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 11(12:32 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short left to V.Bolden to ARI 21 for 10 yards (T.Avery).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 21(11:59 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep left to V.Bolden. ARI-R.Coward was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 21(11:54 - 2nd) K.Ingram left tackle to ARI 21 for no gain (L.Murchison - J.Gibbens).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 21(11:16 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to G.Dortch.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 21(11:10 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 42 yards to TEN 37 - Center-A.Brewer. M.Kinsey to TEN 47 for 10 yards (J.Payton).
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 47(10:58 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles up the middle to ARI 3 for 50 yards (C.Matthew - B.Niemann).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEN 3(10:07 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to M.Kinsey.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 3(10:02 - 2nd) J.Chestnut left guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:57 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Willis is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(9:57 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 29 for 4 yards (R.Weaver; S.Okuayinonu).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 29(9:22 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch (D.Anenih).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 29(9:09 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short middle to K.Ingram [L.Murchison].
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEN 29(9:05 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 43 yards to TEN 28 - Center-A.Brewer. M.Kinsey to TEN 35 for 7 yards (T.Daley - C.Wooten).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 35(8:52 - 2nd) J.Chestnut right tackle to TEN 35 for no gain (J.Ledbetter).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 35(8:15 - 2nd) J.Chestnut right tackle to TEN 36 for 1 yard (C.Thomas).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEN 36(7:39 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to M.Kinsey.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEN 36(7:34 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 64 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 20(7:27 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to A.Isabella. Arizona challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 20(7:22 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 24 for 4 yards (S.Okuayinonu - J.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 24(6:42 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep middle to G.Dortch.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARI 24(6:36 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 40 yards to TEN 36 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by M.Kinsey.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 36(6:29 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to H.Haskins to TEN 38 for 2 yards (T.Daley; B.Niemann).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 38(6:02 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to D.Fitzpatrick to TEN 49 for 11 yards (C.Matthew; M.Sanders).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 49(5:40 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to C.Hollister.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 49(5:35 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to C.Okonkwo to ARI 45 for 6 yards (J.Wiggins).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TEN 45(5:06 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles right end pushed ob at ARI 39 for 6 yards (C.Matthew). PENALTY on TEN-C.DiLauro - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 45(4:37 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short left to D.Wells to ARI 48 for 7 yards (J.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 48(3:56 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to ARI 10 - Center-M.Cox - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 10(3:48 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to K.Ingram (S.Okuayinonu).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 10(3:43 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 13 for 3 yards (S.Okuayinonu - J.Peevy).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 13(3:03 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to A.Isabella (U.Amadi) [O.Adeniyi].
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 13(2:58 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 47 yards to TEN 40 - Center-A.Brewer - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 40(2:50 - 2nd) T.Cannon right end to TEN 49 for 9 yards (T.Daley).
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 49(2:27 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to C.Hollister pushed ob at ARI 40 for 11 yards (C.Matthew).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 40(2:08 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to C.Hollister.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 40(2:05 - 2nd) M.Willis left end to ARI 25 for 15 yards (M.Jones).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:58 - 2nd) J.Chestnut right tackle to ARI 20 for 5 yards (C.Wooten - J.Ledbetter).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 20(1:32 - 2nd) J.Chestnut left tackle to ARI 21 for -1 yards (M.Jones).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - TEN 21(0:56 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short middle to M.Kinsey to ARI 14 for 7 yards (T.Daley).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 14(0:42 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short middle to T.Burks for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Sanders].
|Penalty
|(0:35 - 2nd) (Pass formation) PENALTY on TEN-J.McKenzie - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 2 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:35 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 36 for 11 yards (J.Jones).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 36(0:29 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short left to G.Dortch ran ob at ARI 46 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 46(0:23 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short left to V.Bolden ran ob at TEN 49 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 49(0:19 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to A.Isabella.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 49(0:15 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short right to G.Dortch pushed ob at TEN 28 for 21 yards (T.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 28(0:08 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to TEN 24 for 4 yards (S.Okuayinonu).
|Field Goal
2 & 6 - ARI 24(0:03 - 2nd) M.Prater 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short right to G.Dortch pushed ob at ARI 29 for 4 yards (C.Campbell).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 29(14:28 - 3rd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 33 for 4 yards (J.Gibbens - T.Jackson).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 33(13:43 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella to ARI 42 for 9 yards (G.Mabin).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 42(13:25 - 3rd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 46 for 4 yards (R.Weaver).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 46(12:49 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short right to G.Dortch to TEN 39 for 15 yards (U.Amadi).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(12:04 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short left to V.Bolden to TEN 40 for -1 yards (T.Avery).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 40(11:25 - 3rd) T.McSorley scrambles up the middle to TEN 35 for 5 yards (C.Campbell).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 35(10:42 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to G.Dortch.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - ARI 35(10:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-A.Isabella - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - ARI 40(10:35 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep left to G.Dortch.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 40(10:28 - 3rd) H.Haskins left end to TEN 44 for 4 yards (J.Ledbetter). PENALTY on TEN-C.Okonkwo - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 40 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - TEN 30(10:02 - 3rd) H.Haskins right guard to TEN 33 for 3 yards (C.Wooten).
|+27 YD
2 & 17 - TEN 33(9:18 - 3rd) M.Willis pass deep right to R.McMath to ARI 40 for 27 yards (J.Whittaker).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 40(8:32 - 3rd) H.Haskins left end to ARI 41 for -1 yards (M.Jones - C.Wooten).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - TEN 41(7:50 - 3rd) H.Haskins right guard to ARI 39 for 2 yards (B.Niemann - M.Jones).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - TEN 39(7:08 - 3rd) M.Willis pass short middle to C.Okonkwo to ARI 33 for 6 yards (T.Daley - C.Wooten).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TEN 33(6:34 - 3rd) R.Bullock 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(6:29 - 3rd) K.Ingram right end pushed ob at ARI 34 for 9 yards (T.Jackson).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - ARI 34(6:00 - 3rd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 35 for 1 yard (S.Okuayinonu; U.Amadi). PENALTY on ARI-G.Long - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 34 - No Play.
|+74 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 24(5:32 - 3rd) J.Guarantano pass short right to A.Isabella to TEN 2 for 74 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 2(4:37 - 3rd) K.Ingram left guard to TEN 2 for no gain (R.Weaver).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARI 2(3:55 - 3rd) J.Guarantano right guard to TEN 2 for no gain (R.Weaver; J.Peevy).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ARI 2(3:13 - 3rd) J.Guarantano pass short right to G.Dortch for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(3:08 - 3rd) J.Chestnut right end to TEN 23 for -2 yards (C.Ringo - C.Wooten).
|INT Return
2 & 12 - TEN 23(2:26 - 3rd) M.Willis pass short middle intended for M.Kinsey INTERCEPTED by J.Wiggins (B.Niemann) at TEN 30. J.Wiggins to TEN 30 for no gain (M.Kinsey).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 30(2:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-J.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARI 35(2:19 - 3rd) J.Guarantano pass incomplete short left to J.Kirklin (U.Amadi).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARI 35(2:15 - 3rd) J.Guarantano pass incomplete short left to J.Kirklin.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - ARI 35(2:11 - 3rd) J.Guarantano up the middle to TEN 35 for no gain (R.Weaver).
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - ARI 35(1:27 - 3rd) M.Prater 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:22 - 3rd) R.McMath left end pushed ob at TEN 42 for 17 yards (T.Daley).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(0:47 - 3rd) J.Chestnut right tackle to TEN 44 for 2 yards (C.Wooten - J.Luketa).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 44(15:00 - 4th) M.Willis sacked at TEN 35 for -9 yards (M.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - TEN 35(14:20 - 4th) M.Willis sacked at TEN 27 for -8 yards (sack split by M.Sanders and J.Ledbetter).
|Punt
4 & 25 - TEN 27(13:40 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 41 yards to ARI 32 - Center-M.Cox. V.Bolden MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by TEN-T.Jackson at ARI 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 35(13:30 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to R.Roberson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 35(13:23 - 4th) J.Chestnut left tackle to ARI 32 for 3 yards (C.Wooten).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 32(12:39 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete deep right to R.Roberson [C.Thomas].
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TEN 32(12:32 - 4th) R.Bullock 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:29 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(12:29 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass incomplete short left to K.Ingram (D.Anenih).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 25(12:24 - 4th) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 29 for 4 yards (J.Peevy; T.Gillespie).
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 29(11:36 - 4th) J.Guarantano scrambles left end to ARI 31 for 2 yards (S.Okuayinonu - T.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARI 31(11:02 - 4th) A.Lee punts 51 yards to TEN 18 - Center-A.Brewer. M.Kinsey pushed ob at TEN 36 for 18 yards (A.Brewer).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 36(10:50 - 4th) T.Cannon right end to TEN 37 for 1 yard (T.Daley).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 37(10:10 - 4th) M.Willis pass short middle to C.Okonkwo to TEN 47 for 10 yards (C.Wooten).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 47(9:33 - 4th) H.Haskins left guard to ARI 48 for 5 yards (J.Jackson).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 48(8:54 - 4th) H.Haskins right guard to ARI 47 for 1 yard (B.Niemann).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEN 47(8:08 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete deep right to D.Fitzpatrick.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEN 47(8:03 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 47 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 20(7:54 - 4th) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 25 for 5 yards (R.Weaver; J.Peevy).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 25(7:14 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass short right to J.Payton pushed ob at ARI 34 for 9 yards (T.Swilling).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 34(6:36 - 4th) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 35 for 1 yard (J.Gibbens - J.Peevy).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARI 35(5:51 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass incomplete short middle to J.Kirklin (J.Peevy).
|+37 YD
3 & 9 - ARI 35(5:45 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass deep left to V.Bolden pushed ob at TEN 28 for 37 yards (T.Avery).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 28(5:28 - 4th) K.Ingram up the middle to TEN 25 for 3 yards (S.Okuayinonu; J.Peevy).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 25(4:46 - 4th) K.Ingram right end to TEN 24 for 1 yard (T.Swilling; J.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 24(4:03 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass incomplete deep right.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ARI 24(3:57 - 4th) M.Prater 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(3:53 - 4th) J.Chestnut right tackle to TEN 41 for 16 yards (J.Wiggins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 41(3:15 - 4th) L.Woodside pass incomplete short middle to D.Fitzpatrick.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 41(3:10 - 4th) L.Woodside pass incomplete short right to J.Chestnut (B.Niemann) [B.Niemann].
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 41(3:06 - 4th) L.Woodside pass short left to C.Hollister pushed ob at 50 for 9 yards (J.Wiggins) [C.Thomas].
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TEN 50(2:58 - 4th) H.Haskins up the middle to ARI 48 for 2 yards (C.Thomas; T.Daley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 48(2:18 - 4th) L.Woodside pass short right to T.Odukoya to ARI 43 for 5 yards (C.Wooten).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - TEN 43(2:00 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI-M.Sanders - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 43 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 38(2:00 - 4th) L.Woodside pass short right to H.Haskins to ARI 27 for 11 yards (M.Jones).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 27(1:36 - 4th) L.Woodside pass short right to D.Fitzpatrick ran ob at ARI 15 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 15(1:31 - 4th) L.Woodside pass short left to M.Kinsey to ARI 9 for 6 yards (J.Luketa - J.Whittaker).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TEN 9(1:10 - 4th) L.Woodside pass incomplete short left to M.Kinsey [J.Luketa].
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TEN 9(1:05 - 4th) L.Woodside pass incomplete short right to D.Fitzpatrick.
|+9 YD
4 & Goal - TEN 9(1:01 - 4th) L.Woodside scrambles up the middle for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 4th) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:52 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass incomplete short middle to B.Seikovits.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 25(0:49 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass short middle to B.Seikovits to ARI 31 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 31(0:34 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass short middle to K.Ingram to ARI 39 for 8 yards (T.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(0:28 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass short left to B.Seikovits to ARI 44 for 5 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 44(0:22 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass incomplete short left [R.Weaver]. PENALTY on ARI-J.Guarantano - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 44.
|Fumble
3 & 15 - ARI 34(0:06 - 4th) J.Guarantano sacked at ARI 28 for -6 yards (S.Okuayinonu). FUMBLES (S.Okuayinonu) [S.Okuayinonu] - recovered by ARI-G.Long at ARI 26.
