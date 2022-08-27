|
|
|LAC
|NO
Winston sharp, Saints top Chargers 27-10 in preseason finale
NEW ORLEANS (AP) New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looked ready for the regular season in his first game since seriously injuring his left knee last Halloween.
Winston completed all four of his passes for 59 yards in the only series he played, setting up the first of Mark Ingram's two touchdowns in New Orleans' 27-10 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night.
''It meant a lot to get a chance to play,'' Winston said, downplaying the significance of his brief performance in relation to the long recovery that preceded it.
''My gratitude for being out there is way more important than completing passes,'' Winston asserted. ''Like, I had a season that I didn't finish. So, I'm thankful.''
The Saints (1-2) did not escape the game without a potentially problematic injury, however. Rookie left tackle Trevor Penning, the second of two first-round draft choices by the Saints last spring, was carted to the locker room with an apparent left foot injury. He was hurt while being run into from behind by tight end Juwan Johnson near the Chargers goal line.
Winston, who had surgery last November to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, also had missed the Saints' first two preseason games with a sprained right foot. But after he returned to full team drills in practice this week, first-year head coach Dennis Allen gave Winston a brief tune-up.
''I wanted to get Jameis out there in some game action; it's been a while since he's been in that environment,'' Allen said, noting that Winston also had missed joint practices in Green Bay because of his foot sprain.
''He was confident in the pocket. I thought he was decisive with his reads,'' Allen said. ''There was a couple of plays where he really stepped up in there and rifled the ball in.''
Winston completed his first two passes to newly acquired veteran receiver Jarvis Landry for 20 and 15 yards. He added a 19-yarder to first-round draft choice Chris Olave, followed by a 5-yard toss to running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara added a 13-yard run after that to set up Ingram's 1-yard score.
Most of the Saints' projected offensive starters played the opening series before getting the rest of the game off. The Chargers (0-3) played very few starters.
''We got full evaluations, which is what we were after in these three preseason games,'' Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. ''There is a lot to be decided here, especially at the back half of our team. We have to make sure that we take a good, hard look at it.''
Trey Pipkins III started at right tackle, a spot for which he's been competing with Storm Norton. Norton started at left tackle in place of Rashawn Slater, who had the game off.
Backup QB Chase Daniel, a former Saint, started for Los Angeles and completed 10 of 11 passes for 113 yards against a Saints defense fielding several starters. Daniel's 38-yard pass to Jalen Guyton along the left sideline highlighted a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Larry Roundtree III's 1-yard run.
Joshua Kelley, who's competing with Roundtree for backup running back snaps, had rushes of 15 and 9 yards. Kelly hurdled Saints safety Marcus Maye on his longer run, which came on third-and-14.
''It's not an accident. It's not something I just did out of the blue. I've been doing that since college,'' Kelley said. ''I saw he was going low on me, so it was my chance. I thought, `Let me just jump over this dude.'''
Wil Lutz's 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half gave New Orleans a 17-10 lead. The Saints went ahead 24-10 on Ian Book's 9-yard pass to Kirk Merritt.
INJURIES
Chargers: Defensive tackle and former LSU player Breiden Fehoko received treatment on the field for an apparent right leg injury before walking to the sideline on his own. Cornerback Kemon Hall, who had four tackles and broke up a pass, also received treatment on the field for an undisclosed injury.
Saints: Penning's injury came while the other player in the running to start at left tackle, James Hurst, is trying to work his way back from an injury that has kept him out of practice for more than a week. However, Allen said Hurst appears on track to return soon. Receiver Tre'Quan Smith also went to the locker room after a bizarre play in which the ball bounced out of his hands as he attempted a diving catch and floated to teammate Marquez Callaway for a first-down reception. Reserve defensive tackle Albert Huggins was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an apparent left leg injury. Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who missed all of last season with an ankle injury, sat out the game with hamstring soreness and did not play at all this preseason.
UP NEXT
The Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11 in the regular-season opener for both teams.
The Saints open their regular season on the same day, visiting the NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:05
|35:55
|1st Downs
|11
|22
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|239
|366
|Total Plays
|48
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|161
|Rush Attempts
|19
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|175
|205
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|20-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|8-52
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.8
|3-39.0
|Return Yards
|25
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|205
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|161
|
|
|239
|TOTAL YDS
|366
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|6
|40
|0
|15
|5
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Rountree III
|6
|12
|1
|5
|10
|
C. Daniel 4 QB
4
FPTS
|C. Daniel
|1
|7
|0
|7
|4
|
L. Brown 35 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Brown
|3
|7
|0
|3
|1
|
Z. Horvath 45 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
D. Carter 82 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|
K. Marks Jr. 39 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Marks Jr.
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|2
|2
|48
|0
|38
|6
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|5
|3
|30
|0
|15
|6
|
H. Kampmoyer 87 TE
2
FPTS
|H. Kampmoyer
|2
|2
|29
|0
|22
|2
|
T. Bradford 86 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Bradford
|3
|3
|23
|0
|12
|5
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
2
FPTS
|E. Krommenhoek
|4
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Rountree III
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|10
|
G. Nabers 40 RB
1
FPTS
|G. Nabers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. McKitty 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. McKitty
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
Z. Horvath 45 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
L. Brown 35 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Brown
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|
J. Moore 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Moore
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Carter 82 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Christiansen 50 LB
|C. Christiansen
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 36 CB
|J. Taylor
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hall 37 DB
|K. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. DeLuca 46 SAF
|B. DeLuca
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Layne 41 SAF
|R. Layne
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 57 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 SAF
|J. Woods
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Niemann 31 LB
|N. Niemann
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 96 DT
|B. Fehoko
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Sebastian 38 CB
|B. Sebastian
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 92 DE
|J. Gaziano
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 58 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 90 DT
|A. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 42 LB
|T. Reeder
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jacquet 23 DB
|M. Jacquet
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kemp 54 LB
|C. Kemp
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Egbule 51 LB
|E. Egbule
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 95 DE
|C. Covington
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 6 K
4
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/2
|51
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|4
|45.8
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
I. Book 16 QB
14
FPTS
|I. Book
|11/15
|81
|1
|0
|14
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
2
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|5/5
|73
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Winston 2 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Winston
|4/4
|59
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Book 16 QB
14
FPTS
|I. Book
|7
|50
|0
|30
|14
|
A. Smith 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Smith
|13
|35
|0
|6
|5
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
15
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|9
|34
|2
|9
|15
|
T. Jones 34 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Jones
|8
|23
|0
|5
|5
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|2
|19
|0
|13
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|4
|4
|65
|0
|24
|10
|
J. Landry 80 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Landry
|2
|2
|35
|0
|20
|5
|
K. Merritt 85 WR
13
FPTS
|K. Merritt
|4
|4
|32
|1
|16
|13
|
L. Krull 44 TE
6
FPTS
|L. Krull
|5
|4
|24
|0
|9
|6
|
C. Olave 12 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Olave
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
A. Smith 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Smith
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|5
|
T. Jones 34 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|5
|
D. Dixon 84 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Dixon
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Prentice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Fields 39 DB
|D. Fields
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 58 LB
|E. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 69 DE
|K. Street
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Meeks 5 CB
|Q. Meeks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Allen 34 CB
|B. Allen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Gray 35 DB
|V. Gray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 6 FS
|M. Maye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Dowell 50 LB
|A. Dowell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lalos 57 DE
|N. Lalos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 LB
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 SS
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Sewell 45 LB
|N. Sewell
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Charlton 54 DE
|T. Charlton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 59 DT
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
9
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|2/2
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|3
|39.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Kamara right end to NO 25 for no gain (R.Layne; K.Hall). PENALTY on NO-C.Ruiz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 25 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - NO 15(14:40 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 21 for 6 yards (T.Reeder; N.Niemann).
|+20 YD
2 & 14 - NO 21(14:08 - 1st) J.Winston pass deep left to J.Landry to NO 41 for 20 yards (J.Woods). Pass 18 - YAC 2
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 41(13:33 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to LARC 41 for 18 yards (B.Sebastian). PENALTY on NO - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - NO 36(13:09 - 1st) J.Winston pass short middle to J.Landry to LARC 49 for 15 yards (J.Taylor) [C.Kemp]. Pass 15 - YAC 0
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(12:33 - 1st) M.Ingram right tackle to LARC 47 for 2 yards (T.Reeder).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NO 47(11:58 - 1st) M.Ingram left tackle to LARC 38 for 9 yards (R.Layne).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38(11:22 - 1st) J.Winston pass deep middle to C.Olave to LARC 19 for 19 yards (J.Woods). Pass 19 - YAC 0
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 19(10:45 - 1st) J.Winston pass short middle to A.Kamara to LARC 14 for 5 yards (N.Niemann). Pass 4 - YAC 1
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - NO 14(10:14 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to LARC 1 for 13 yards (R.Layne; J.Taylor).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NO 1(9:24 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:19 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 63 yards from NO 35 to LARC 2. M.Bandy to LARC 27 for 25 yards (J.Evans).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27(9:11 - 1st) C.Daniel pass short right to Z.Horvath to LARC 35 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu - D.Davis). Pass 2 - YAC 6
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 35(8:35 - 1st) D.Carter right end to LARC 34 for -1 yards (E.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAC 34(7:56 - 1st) C.Daniel sacked at LARC 22 for -12 yards (D.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 15 - LAC 22(7:14 - 1st) J.Scott punts 40 yards to NO 38 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by M.Callaway.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 38(7:06 - 1st) 14-A.Dalton in at QB. M.Ingram right end to NO 38 for no gain (A.Brown).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NO 38(6:34 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Callaway to LARC 44 for 18 yards (M.Jacquet). Pass 9 - YAC 9
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 44(6:02 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to LARC 39 for 5 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga - C.Covington).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NO 39(5:27 - 1st) M.Ingram left end pushed ob at LARC 34 for 5 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga - B.Sebastian).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34(4:46 - 1st) T.Jones right tackle to LARC 29 for 5 yards (C.Kemp; A.Brown).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - NO 29(4:11 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Callaway to LARC 12 for 17 yards (K.Hall). Pass 15 - YAC 2
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 12(3:37 - 1st) M.Ingram up the middle to LARC 5 for 7 yards (N.Niemann).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NO 5(3:00 - 1st) M.Ingram left end to LARC 2 for 3 yards (B.Sebastian).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NO 2(2:21 - 1st) M.Ingram right tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(2:15 - 1st) L.Rountree right guard to LARC 30 for 5 yards (N.Sewell; C.Jordan).
|+38 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 30(1:44 - 1st) C.Daniel pass deep left to J.Guyton pushed ob at NO 32 for 38 yards (B.Roby). Pass 30 - YAC 8
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 32(1:05 - 1st) C.Daniel pass incomplete deep right to D.Carter. PENALTY on LARC-S.Norton - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 32 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - LAC 42(0:59 - 1st) C.Daniel pass short middle to D.Carter to NO 43 for -1 yards (V.Gray). Pass -4 - YAC 3
|+7 YD
2 & 21 - LAC 43(0:24 - 1st) C.Daniel pass short right to L.Rountree to NO 36 for 7 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson - D.Onyemata). Pass -4 - YAC 11
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - LAC 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kelley left guard to NO 21 for 15 yards (D.Davis).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 21(14:23 - 2nd) J.Kelley left end ran ob at NO 12 for 9 yards (B.Roby).
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 12(13:46 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to J.Guyton to NO 2 for 10 yards (V.Gray). Pass 0 - YAC 10
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 2(13:11 - 2nd) J.Kelley left guard to NO 3 for -1 yards (M.Maye).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LAC 3(12:36 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton. PENALTY on NO-V.Gray - Defensive Pass Interference - 2 yards - enforced at NO 3 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 1(12:31 - 2nd) L.Rountree right guard to NO 1 for no gain (M.Maye; N.Sewell).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 1(12:00 - 2nd) L.Rountree left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:55 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(11:55 - 2nd) T.Jones right guard to NO 30 for 5 yards (J.Taylor; A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NO 30(11:21 - 2nd) T.Jones right end to NO 36 for 6 yards (B.DeLuca). PENALTY on NO-J.Holtz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - NO 20(10:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to L.Krull to NO 28 for 8 yards (B.DeLuca). Pass 8 - YAC 0
|+24 YD
3 & 7 - NO 28(10:17 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to T.Smith. New Orleans challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) A.Dalton pass deep left to M.Callaway to LARC 48 for 24 yards. Pass 24 - YAC 0. Pass tipped up to NO-1-M.Callaway by NO-10-T.Smith. Initially ruled incomplete. Play blown dead at the spot of the catch.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(10:03 - 2nd) T.Jones left tackle to LARC 45 for 3 yards (B.Sebastian; C.Kemp).
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - NO 45(9:29 - 2nd) T.Jones left end to LARC 48 for -3 yards (B.Fehoko - C.Kemp).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - NO 48(8:49 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Callaway pushed ob at LARC 42 for 6 yards (K.Hall). Pass 3 - YAC 3
|Punt
4 & 4 - NO 42(8:04 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 31 yards to LARC 11 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by M.Bandy.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 11(7:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-F.Sarell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 11 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - LAC 6(7:56 - 2nd) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 13 for 7 yards (E.Wilson).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 13(7:27 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short left to J.Kelley to LARC 14 for 1 yard (K.Street - B.Allen). Pass -6 - YAC 7
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - LAC 14(6:47 - 2nd) C.Daniel scrambles up the middle to LARC 21 for 7 yards (E.Wilson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 21(6:06 - 2nd) L.Rountree right end to LARC 24 for 3 yards (K.Street).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 24(5:31 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short left to L.Rountree to LARC 29 for 5 yards (D.Fields - E.Wilson). Pass 1 - YAC 4
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 29(4:50 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short middle to M.Bandy to LARC 44 for 15 yards (B.Allen; J.Gray). Pass 7 - YAC 8
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 44(4:16 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass incomplete deep left to J.Moore [P.Turner].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 44(4:09 - 2nd) J.Kelley left end to NO 48 for 8 yards (T.Charlton; P.Williams).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 48(3:36 - 2nd) J.Kelley right end to NO 44 for 4 yards (J.Gray). PENALTY on LARC-T.Bradford - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 46.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - LAC 44(3:04 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to H.Kampmoyer pushed ob at NO 34 for 22 yards (E.Wilson; J.Gray) [P.Turner]. Pass 3 - YAC 19
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 34(2:39 - 2nd) L.Rountree left guard to NO 27 for 7 yards (D.Fields; J.Jackson). PENALTY on LARC-B.Jaimes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 34 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - LAC 44(2:00 - 2nd) L.Rountree left tackle to NO 43 for 1 yard (D.Fields).
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - LAC 43(1:55 - 2nd) L.Rountree left tackle to NO 41 for 2 yards (E.Wilson).
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - LAC 41(1:48 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to T.McKitty to NO 33 for 8 yards (D.Fields). Pass 6 - YAC 2
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAC 33(1:03 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(0:57 - 2nd) New quarterback for the Saints is #16 Ian Book. I.Book pass short right to L.Krull pushed ob at NO 30 for 5 yards (J.Taylor). Pass 0 - YAC 5
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NO 30(0:51 - 2nd) I.Book pass incomplete short right to L.Krull (K.Hall).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NO 30(0:45 - 2nd) I.Book scrambles right end pushed ob at NO 35 for 5 yards (K.Hall).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35(0:38 - 2nd) I.Book pass short right to T.Jones to NO 39 for 4 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga). Pass 3 - YAC 1
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - NO 39(0:33 - 2nd) I.Book pass deep middle to K.Merritt to LARC 45 for 16 yards (K.Hall). LARC-K.Hall was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Pass 16 - YAC 0
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45(0:20 - 2nd) I.Book scrambles up the middle ran ob at LARC 29 for 16 yards (B.DeLuca).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 29(0:13 - 2nd) I.Book pass incomplete deep right.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - NO 29(0:05 - 2nd) W.Lutz 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-E.Stick in at QB. (Shotgun) E.Stick pass short left to T.Bradford to LARC 31 for 6 yards (B.Allen). Pass 5 - YAC 1
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 31(14:23 - 3rd) L.Brown left tackle to LARC 33 for 2 yards (T.Kpassagnon - J.Bostic).
|Fumble
3 & 2 - LAC 33(13:48 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short middle to H.Kampmoyer to LARC 40 for 7 yards (J.Evans). FUMBLES (J.Evans) - RECOVERED by NO-D.Sorensen at LARC 41. D.Sorensen to LARC 24 for 17 yards (E.Stick). Pass 8 - YAC 0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(13:36 - 3rd) T.Jones right guard to LARC 22 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NO 22(13:06 - 3rd) I.Book pass short right to L.Krull to LARC 20 for 2 yards (J.Taylor). pass -2 - yac 4
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - NO 20(12:26 - 3rd) I.Book pass short middle to L.Krull to LARC 11 for 9 yards (J.Woods). Pass 6 - YAC 3
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11(11:55 - 3rd) T.Jones left guard to LARC 7 for 4 yards (J.Gaziano).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - NO 7(11:21 - 3rd) I.Book pass incomplete short left to K.Merritt. PENALTY on NO-D.Dixon - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 7 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - NO 17(11:15 - 3rd) I.Book pass short left to T.Jones to LARC 9 for 8 yards (A.Brown; J.Woods). Pass -1 - YAC 9
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - NO 9(10:37 - 3rd) I.Book pass short middle to K.Merritt for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN [C.Covington]. Pass 5 - YAC 4
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(10:30 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short right to M.Bandy to LARC 38 for 13 yards (Q.Meeks). Pass 13 - YAC 0
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38(9:51 - 3rd) L.Brown left end to LARC 40 for 2 yards (J.Bostic - Z.Baun).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAC 40(9:18 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to J.Moore (T.Charlton).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAC 40(9:14 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to M.Bandy (J.Evans).
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAC 40(9:09 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 46 yards to NO 14 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by D.Harty.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 14(9:00 - 3rd) A.Smith right guard to NO 17 for 3 yards (T.Maddox-Williams; B.Sebastian).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NO 17(8:27 - 3rd) T.Jones right guard to NO 22 for 5 yards (T.Maddox-Williams).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NO 22(7:50 - 3rd) T.Jones right guard to NO 24 for 2 yards (C.Christiansen - C.Kemp).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(7:08 - 3rd) A.Smith right tackle to NO 30 for 6 yards (J.Taylor; C.Christiansen).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NO 30(6:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-K.Washington - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NO 25(6:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-D.Kelly - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - NO 20(5:45 - 3rd) A.Smith up the middle to NO 25 for 5 yards (C.Christiansen - T.Maddox-Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NO 25(5:10 - 3rd) I.Book sacked at NO 17 for -8 yards (C.Christiansen).
|Punt
4 & 17 - NO 17(4:47 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 41 yards to LARC 42 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by T.Bradford.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42(4:39 - 3rd) Z.Horvath right guard to LARC 43 for 1 yard (N.Sewell; J.Jackson).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - LAC 43(4:04 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short left to J.Moore to LARC 48 for 5 yards (N.Sewell). PENALTY on LARC-W.Clapp - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 43 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - LAC 38(3:41 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short right to G.Nabers to LARC 46 for 8 yards (Q.Meeks). Pass 3 - YAC 5
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 46(3:02 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short middle to T.Bradford to NO 49 for 5 yards (B.Allen).
|+19 YD
4 & 1 - LAC 49(2:24 - 3rd) E.Stick pass short right to E.Krommenhoek to NO 30 for 19 yards (J.Bostic). Pass 5 - YAC 14
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30(1:41 - 3rd) K.Marks left end to NO 32 for -2 yards (Z.Baun - J.Bostic).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAC 32(0:59 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short middle to E.Krommenhoek (N.Sewell).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 32(0:53 - 3rd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to L.Brown (A.Huggins).
|No Good
4 & 12 - LAC 32(0:48 - 3rd) D.Hopkins 50 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 41(0:43 - 3rd) The yardline changed on the change of possession. A.Smith up the middle to NO 45 for 4 yards (J.Gaziano; C.Christiansen). PENALTY on NO - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - NO 36(0:27 - 3rd) A.Smith right tackle to NO 37 for 1 yard (C.Covington; E.Egbule).
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - NO 37(15:00 - 4th) I.Book pass short left to K.Merritt pushed ob at NO 38 for 1 yard (R.Layne). Pass 3 - YAC -2
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - NO 38(14:24 - 4th) I.Book scrambles up the middle to NO 40 for 2 yards (B.DeLuca; R.Layne).
|Punt
4 & 11 - NO 40(13:39 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to LARC 15 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by T.Bradford.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 15(13:31 - 4th) L.Brown right guard to LARC 18 for 3 yards (N.Lalos). NO-A.Huggins was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 18(13:01 - 4th) E.Stick pass short right to T.Bradford to LARC 30 for 12 yards (D.Fields). Pass 4 - YAC 8
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30(12:25 - 4th) E.Stick pass short right to L.Brown pushed ob at LARC 32 for 2 yards (J.Bostic). Pass -3 - YAC 5
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAC 32(11:47 - 4th) E.Stick pass incomplete short right to J.Moore (V.Gray).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAC 32(11:43 - 4th) E.Stick pass incomplete short middle to M.Bandy.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAC 32(11:36 - 4th) J.Scott punts 55 yards to NO 13 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by D.Harty.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 13(11:27 - 4th) I.Book pass short left to K.Merritt to NO 19 for 6 yards (J.Taylor). Pass 5 - YAC 1
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NO 19(10:52 - 4th) I.Book pass incomplete deep right.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - NO 19(10:46 - 4th) I.Book pass short left to D.Dixon to NO 24 for 5 yards (B.Sebastian). Pass 5 - YAC 0
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(10:12 - 4th) A.Smith right guard to NO 27 for 3 yards (E.Egbule; C.Christiansen).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NO 27(9:39 - 4th) A.Smith up the middle to NO 31 for 4 yards (C.Covington; C.Christiansen).
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - NO 31(9:02 - 4th) I.Book pass short right to A.Smith to NO 47 for 16 yards (B.DeLuca). Pass 3 - YAC 13
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 47(8:18 - 4th) A.Smith left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (C.Christiansen).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NO 50(7:41 - 4th) I.Book pass incomplete short right to A.Prentice.
|+30 YD
3 & 7 - NO 50(7:37 - 4th) I.Book scrambles right end pushed ob at LARC 20 for 30 yards (R.Layne).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(6:52 - 4th) A.Smith right tackle to LARC 16 for 4 yards (J.Gaziano; B.DeLuca).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NO 16(6:11 - 4th) A.Smith up the middle to LARC 13 for 3 yards (B.Fehoko - C.Covington). LARC-B.Fehoko was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NO 13(5:30 - 4th) A.Smith right guard to LARC 8 for 5 yards (C.Christiansen - B.DeLuca).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NO 8(4:44 - 4th) A.Smith left guard to LARC 5 for 3 yards (J.Gaziano).
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - NO 5(4:00 - 4th) A.Smith left tackle to LARC 8 for -3 yards (B.DeLuca).
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - NO 8(3:21 - 4th) A.Smith right guard to LARC 10 for -2 yards (C.Christiansen).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NO 10(2:33 - 4th) W.Lutz 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(2:29 - 4th) E.Stick pass short right to M.Bandy to LARC 27 for 2 yards (A.Dowell). Pass 1 - YAC 1
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAC 27(2:09 - 4th) E.Stick pass incomplete short right to E.Krommenhoek.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAC 27(2:04 - 4th) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to E.Krommenhoek.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAC 27(1:59 - 4th) J.Scott punts 42 yards to NO 31 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by D.Harty.
