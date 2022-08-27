|
|
|TB
|IND
Brady looks sharp, Colts backups prevail in preseason finale
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Tom Brady made a succinct, strong statement in his brief preseason debut.
He's not rusty at all.
Five days after ending a planned, 11-day training camp break, Brady went 6 of 8 for 44 yards in the no-huddle offense and led the Buccaneers to a field goal on his first and only drive before watching the Indianapolis Colts' backups rally for a 27-10 victory on Saturday night.
''I've played a lot of football in my day - a lot of practices, a lot of games, and a lot of seasons,'' Brady said. ''I'm ready to go.''
In his first interview since returning to practice Monday, Brady did not elaborate on why he needed time off. He used a profanity while saying there are many things he must deal with at age 45.
Still, football remains front and center for the seven-time Super Bowl champ and three-time MVP.
First-year coach Todd Bowles wanted to give Brady about 10 snaps. As usual, Brady surpassed expectations by running an 11-play, 66-yard drive almost flawlessly. He even converted a fourth down on the series, which had just one hiccup: settling for a 30-yard field goal.
It wasn't just Brady under the microscope in this preseason finale.
Receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones and running back Leonard Fournette all played, though they, like Brady, watched the final 55 minutes from the sideline.
''If you go up-tempo in the preseason, teams are less likely to pressure you,'' Bowles said. ''You're able to get everybody involved early. We wanted everybody to get a good feel for the game and get in sync.''
Indy played most of its starters about one quarter and Matt Ryan, the 2016 MVP with Atlanta, led the Colts to the go-ahead score - a 1-yard TD run by Deon Jackson - on his final series before taking a seat in his first home appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium.
''Good finish to the preseason,'' Indy coach Frank Reich said. ''We wanted to come in here and accomplish some things. We saw some things we wanted to see, got guys out.''
Tampa Bay retook the lead on Ke'Shawn Vaughn's 1-yard TD run.
Without Brady, though, the Bucs didn't stay in front.
Phillip Lindsay's 2-yard run gave Indy a 14-10 halftime lead and Sam Ehlinger's nifty 45-yard TD run on the second play of the second half helped the Colts pull away as Brady and Ryan started contemplating the more challenging and meaningful matchups that now loom.
''I've known Tom for a long time and I'm always impressed with his consistency, his dedication to take care of himself, it's amazing,'' Ryan said. ''He's throwing it as good as he ever has and to me that's incredibly impressive.''
LINE DANCE
Tampa Bay's biggest concern heading into the regular season will be protecting the 45-year-old Brady after the offensive line took two more hits Saturday.
Center Robert Hainsey (left ankle) and guard Nick Leverett (shoulder) left early and did not return. Bowles said both would have X-rays in the next two days but declined to speculate how much time, if any, they might miss.
Hainsey started Saturday in place of injured Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen, who was carted off the practice field on the second day of training camp. The Bucs also need replacements for recently retired Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet and guard Aaron Stinnie, who has a season-ending knee injury.
TOUGH BREAK
Backup safety Armani Watts looked as if he might win a spot on the Colts' 53-man roster - until injuring his right ankle on Saturday's opening kickoff. Watts was eventually carted off the field and did not return.
''It's an ankle injury that's going to keep him out for the year,'' Reich said. ''He's going to have to have a procedure done. I don't want to confirm all the details but it was a pretty significant injury.''
STAT PACK
Buccaneers: While Evans didn't catch a pass, Jones had one reception for 20 yards. Fournette had two carries for 13 yards and one catch for 2 yards. ... Vaughn had nine carries for 36 yards. ... Blaine Gabbert was 5 of 7 for 46 yards.
Colts: Ryan was 5 of 7 for 59 yards and was sacked once. Backup Nick Foles finished 3 of 5 for 24 yards. ... Michael Pittman Jr. caught three passes for 29 yards. ... Indy's top two running backs, Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, did not play.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Open the regular season at Dallas on Sept. 11.
Colts: Visit Houston on Sept. 11.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:12
|27:48
|1st Downs
|14
|13
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|272
|264
|Total Plays
|55
|50
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|120
|Rush Attempts
|29
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|179
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|18-25
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-32
|5-39
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.7
|5-50.6
|Return Yards
|115
|123
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|7-70
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-102
|1-53
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Trask 2 QB
3
FPTS
|K. Trask
|7/10
|94
|0
|0
|3
|
B. Gabbert 11 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Gabbert
|5/7
|46
|0
|0
|1
|
T. Brady 12 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Brady
|6/8
|44
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Vaughn 21 RB
9
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|9
|36
|1
|14
|9
|
P. Laird 32 RB
7
FPTS
|P. Laird
|12
|35
|0
|8
|7
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|2
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
R. White 29 RB
1
FPTS
|R. White
|6
|9
|0
|9
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Howland 82 TE
5
FPTS
|J. Howland
|1
|1
|46
|0
|46
|5
|
C. Otton 88 TE
5
FPTS
|C. Otton
|3
|2
|37
|0
|30
|5
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|4
|3
|36
|0
|21
|6
|
J. Jones 85 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
P. Laird 32 RB
7
FPTS
|P. Laird
|3
|3
|19
|0
|9
|7
|
C. Brate 84 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Brate
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|3
|
J. Darden 1 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Darden
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|2
|
R. White 29 RB
1
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
D. Thompkins 83 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Thompkins
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
K. Vaughn 21 RB
9
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Evans 13 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Miller 10 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Miller
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Potoa'e 91 DE
|B. Potoa'e
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Senat 95 DT
|D. Senat
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Russell 51 ILB
|J. Russell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 53 ILB
|O. Fatukasi
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stuard 48 LB
|G. Stuard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. McMichael 37 DB
|K. McMichael
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Turner 34 DB
|N. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Cooper 39 DB
|C. Cooper
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardner 36 CB
|D. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Young 57 OLB
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 LB
|S. Barrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anthony 46 LB
|A. Anthony
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Avery 49 OLB
|G. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Britt 52 LB
|K. Britt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 DB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 OLB
|L. David
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ponder 44 LB
|E. Ponder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 LB
|D. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Delaney 30 DB
|D. Delaney
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
4
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|
J. Borregales 19 K
0
FPTS
|J. Borregales
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|7
|45.7
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Geiger Sr. 80 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Geiger Sr.
|3
|22.7
|26
|0
|
R. White 29 RB
1
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
J. Darden 1 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Darden
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thompkins 83 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Thompkins
|3
|4.3
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Ehlinger 4 QB
12
FPTS
|S. Ehlinger
|5/7
|65
|0
|0
|12
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|5/7
|59
|0
|0
|3
|
N. Foles 9 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Foles
|3/5
|24
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Coan 3 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Coan
|2/3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Ehlinger 4 QB
12
FPTS
|S. Ehlinger
|1
|45
|1
|45
|12
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
8
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|7
|23
|1
|7
|8
|
D. Price 27 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Price
|4
|17
|0
|8
|2
|
T. Williams 43 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Williams
|5
|16
|0
|9
|1
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|11
|0
|11
|3
|
N. Foles 9 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Foles
|2
|5
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|4
|3
|1
|2
|12
|
J. Coan 3 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Coan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Patmon 10 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Patmon
|3
|3
|50
|0
|38
|8
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|4
|3
|34
|0
|26
|12
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|3
|3
|29
|0
|17
|5
|
J. Woods 80 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
D. Harris 12 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
M. Strachan 17 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Strachan
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Granson 83 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Granson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
8
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Jacobson 49 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Jacobson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Price 27 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Price
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Weatherford 55 LB
|S. Weatherford
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Banogu 52 DE
|B. Banogu
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Denbow 43 SAF
|T. Denbow
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Chesley 47 CB
|A. Chesley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flowers 30 CB
|D. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Domann 57 LB
|J. Domann
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 ILB
|B. Okereke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cross 20 DB
|N. Cross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 LB
|E. Speed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McIntosh 96 DT
|R. McIntosh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 SAF
|J. Blackmon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 68 DT
|B. Cowart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 35 K
9
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|2/2
|46
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 3 P
|M. Haack
|5
|50.6
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Flowers 30 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Flowers
|1
|53.0
|53
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 15 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|7
|10.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to TB 0. R.White to TB 22 for 22 yards (T.Brown - K.Granson). IND-A.Watts was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TB 22(14:53 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to TB 35 for 13 yards (N.Cross; J.Blackmon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 35(14:32 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to T.Johnson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TB 35(14:28 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans. PENALTY on IND-S.Gilmore - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at TB 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 44(14:24 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 44 for no gain (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 44(14:01 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - TB 44(13:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to IND 49 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|+10 YD
4 & 3 - TB 49(13:29 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to T.Johnson to IND 39 for 10 yards (N.Cross).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(13:08 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to J.Jones pushed ob at IND 19 for 20 yards (B.Facyson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 19(12:45 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to J.Darden to IND 17 for 2 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TB 17(11:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to IND 15 for 2 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - TB 15(11:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to IND 12 for 3 yards (K.Moore).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TB 12(10:35 - 1st) R.Succop 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:31 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson pushed ob at IND 29 for 4 yards (C.Davis).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - IND 29(10:03 - 1st) M.Ryan scrambles up the middle to IND 40 for 11 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40(9:28 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle to IND 40 for no gain (M.Edwards; D.White).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 40(8:48 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 33 for -7 yards (L.David).
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - IND 33(8:12 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 41 for 8 yards (S.Barrett).
|Punt
4 & 9 - IND 41(7:38 - 1st) M.Haack punts 49 yards to TB 10 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 10(7:31 - 1st) 11-B.Gabbert in at QB. R.White left tackle to TB 5 for -5 yards (G.Stewart - R.McIntosh).
|-2 YD
2 & 15 - TB 5(6:53 - 1st) R.White right guard to TB 3 for -2 yards (G.Stewart - Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - TB 3(6:08 - 1st) R.White right tackle to TB 3 for no gain (Y.Ngakoue; G.Stewart).
|Punt
4 & 17 - TB 3(5:26 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 63 yards to IND 34 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee ran ob at IND 44 for 10 yards (C.Cooper).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(5:16 - 1st) D.Jackson left guard to IND 46 for 2 yards (V.Vea).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 46(4:43 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to D.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 46(4:39 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Alie-Cox.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 46(4:33 - 1st) M.Haack punts 45 yards to TB 9 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 9(4:26 - 1st) PENALTY on TB-T.Johnson - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at TB 9 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 14 - TB 5(4:26 - 1st) R.White left tackle to TB 7 for 2 yards (E.Speed; R.McLeod).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - TB 7(3:50 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass short middle to C.Otton to TB 14 for 7 yards (B.Cowart; J.Domann).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 14(3:03 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short right to C.Otton.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TB 14(3:00 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 48 yards to IND 38 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee to TB 48 for 14 yards (K.Britt).
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48(2:51 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to TB 22 for 26 yards (N.Turner).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(2:09 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to TB 18 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - IND 18(1:31 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep left to M.Pittman to TB 1 for 17 yards (N.Turner).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 1(0:50 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle to TB 1 for no gain (O.Fatukasi). Indianapolis challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IND 1(0:22 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 58 yards from IND 35 to TB 7. J.Darden pushed ob at TB 19 for 12 yards (K.Granson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 19(0:13 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass short right to R.White to TB 22 for 3 yards (R.McLeod).
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - TB 22(15:00 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass deep middle to C.Otton to IND 48 for 30 yards (R.Thomas).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(14:16 - 2nd) R.White left tackle to IND 43 for 5 yards (E.Speed).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - TB 43(13:33 - 2nd) R.White left tackle to IND 34 for 9 yards (R.McLeod).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(12:51 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass short right to J.Darden to IND 27 for 7 yards (R.Thomas).
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - TB 27(12:08 - 2nd) K.Vaughn up the middle to IND 13 for 14 yards (R.Thomas).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 13(11:23 - 2nd) K.Vaughn up the middle to IND 1 for 12 yards (R.Thomas). TB-R.Hainsey was injured during the play. He is Out.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TB 1(10:55 - 2nd) K.Vaughn up the middle to IND 1 for no gain (S.Weatherford).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TB 1(10:15 - 2nd) K.Vaughn right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:12 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left tackle to IND 27 for 2 yards (K.Britt). #9 Foles in at QB for IND.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 27(9:36 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to P.Lindsay.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IND 27(9:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-M.Strachan - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 27 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - IND 22(9:32 - 2nd) N.Foles scrambles up the middle to IND 28 for 6 yards (O.Fatukasi).
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 28(8:49 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 57 yards to TB 15 - Center-L.Rhodes. D.Thompkins ran ob at TB 15 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 15(8:41 - 2nd) K.Vaughn left tackle to TB 17 for 2 yards (S.Weatherford; B.Cowart).
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TB 17(8:05 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass short right to S.Miller to TB 16 for -1 yards (A.Chesley).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TB 16(7:21 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short right to S.Miller.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TB 16(7:16 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 44 yards to IND 40 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee to TB 43 for 17 yards (C.Otton).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 43(7:05 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on IND-W.French - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at TB 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IND 48(6:57 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to K.Granson (O.Fatukasi).
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - IND 48(6:53 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short middle to J.Woods to TB 36 for 12 yards (K.Britt; D.Delaney).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - IND 36(6:10 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to A.Dulin to TB 30 for 6 yards (K.McMichael).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 30(5:34 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right guard to TB 27 for 3 yards (D.Senat).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 27(4:57 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to K.Granson to TB 21 for 6 yards (G.Avery - O.Fatukasi).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - IND 21(4:11 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left guard to TB 16 for 5 yards (D.Gardner).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 16(3:28 - 2nd) P.Lindsay up the middle to TB 13 for 3 yards (O.Fatukasi; C.Cooper).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - IND 13(2:44 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to TB 6 for 7 yards (D.Senat - C.Cooper).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - IND 6(2:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-D.Senat - Encroachment - 3 yards - enforced at TB 6 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IND 3(2:00 - 2nd) P.Lindsay up the middle to TB 2 for 1 yard (D.Senat).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 2(1:42 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left end pushed ob at TB 1 for 1 yard (D.Gardner). The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle) P.Lindsay left end for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(1:37 - 2nd) K.Trask pass incomplete short right to K.Vaughn.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TB 25(1:34 - 2nd) K.Vaughn left end to TB 29 for 4 yards (S.Weatherford).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TB 29(1:12 - 2nd) K.Trask pass short middle to T.Johnson to TB 34 for 5 yards (A.Chesley).
|Punt
4 & 1 - TB 34(0:26 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 43 yards to IND 23 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee to IND 29 for 6 yards (D.Gardner).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Borregales kicks 68 yards from TB 35 to IND -3. D.Flowers to 50 for 53 yards (E.Ponder).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 50(14:50 - 3rd) T.Williams left end to TB 45 for 5 yards (J.Young). #4 Ehlinger in at QB for IND.
|+45 YD
2 & 5 - IND 45(14:14 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger scrambles right end for 45 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:02 - 3rd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 3rd) R.Blankenship kicks 62 yards from IND 35 to TB 3. K.Geiger to TB 24 for 21 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 24(13:56 - 3rd) K.Vaughn right end to TB 24 for no gain (S.Weatherford).
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - TB 24(13:14 - 3rd) K.Vaughn left end to TB 20 for -4 yards (A.Chesley).
|+21 YD
3 & 14 - TB 20(12:35 - 3rd) K.Trask pass deep middle to T.Johnson to TB 41 for 21 yards (T.Denbow).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(11:56 - 3rd) K.Vaughn left tackle to TB 48 for 7 yards (R.McIntosh).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - TB 48(11:17 - 3rd) P.Laird right end to IND 44 for 8 yards (S.Weatherford).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 44(10:34 - 3rd) P.Laird left end to IND 49 for -5 yards (J.Domann).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TB 49(9:54 - 3rd) K.Trask pass incomplete short right to B.Perriman (D.Odeyingbo).
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - TB 49(9:50 - 3rd) K.Trask pass short left to P.Laird to IND 40 for 9 yards (S.Weatherford).
|Penalty
4 & 6 - TB 40(9:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-C.Otton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 40 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TB 45(8:52 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 36 yards to IND 9 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee to IND 23 for 14 yards (M.Greene).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(8:42 - 3rd) T.Williams up the middle to IND 26 for 3 yards (D.Delaney; J.Russell).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - IND 26(8:05 - 3rd) T.Williams right end to IND 35 for 9 yards (B.Potoa'e).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 35(7:23 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to D.Patmon to IND 35 for no gain (D.Gardner).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - IND 35(6:51 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to D.Patmon ran ob at IND 47 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 47(6:23 - 3rd) T.Williams right end pushed ob at TB 31 for 22 yards (D.Delaney). PENALTY on IND-R.Van Demark - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 47 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - IND 37(5:57 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to M.Strachan ran ob at IND 48 for 11 yards.
|+38 YD
2 & 9 - IND 48(5:33 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to D.Patmon to TB 14 for 38 yards (K.McMichael).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(4:52 - 3rd) T.Williams up the middle to TB 15 for -1 yards (B.Potoa'e).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - IND 15(4:12 - 3rd) T.Williams right tackle to TB 5 for 10 yards (G.Stuard - N.Turner). PENALTY on IND-W.French - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 15 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 21 - IND 25(3:46 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short middle to D.Jackson to TB 21 for 4 yards (G.Stuard - C.Cooper).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - IND 21(3:06 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep left [G.Stuard].
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - IND 21(2:58 - 3rd) R.Blankenship 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 3rd) R.Blankenship kicks 66 yards from IND 35 to TB -1. K.Geiger to TB 25 for 26 yards (T.Denbow). PENALTY on TB-W.Previlon - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 15(2:49 - 3rd) P.Laird left tackle to TB 16 for 1 yard (S.Weatherford).
|+46 YD
2 & 9 - TB 16(2:09 - 3rd) K.Trask pass deep right to J.Howland to IND 38 for 46 yards (J.Domann).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(1:25 - 3rd) P.Laird up the middle to IND 32 for 6 yards (S.Weatherford).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TB 32(0:44 - 3rd) K.Trask pass short right to P.Laird to IND 27 for 5 yards (T.Denbow).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 27(0:05 - 3rd) P.Laird up the middle to IND 24 for 3 yards (B.Banogu).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - TB 24(15:00 - 4th) K.Trask scrambles left tackle to IND 20 for 4 yards (S.Weatherford). PENALTY on TB-S.Hutcherson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - TB 34(14:34 - 4th) K.Trask sacked at IND 39 for -5 yards (B.Banogu).
|+5 YD
3 & 22 - TB 39(13:48 - 4th) K.Trask pass short left to P.Laird to IND 34 for 5 yards (D.Flowers) [C.Williams].
|No Good
4 & 17 - TB 34(13:00 - 4th) J.Borregales 52 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42(12:55 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short right [C.Cooper].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 42(12:47 - 4th) T.Williams up the middle to IND 42 for no gain (B.Potoa'e).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 42(12:11 - 4th) S.Ehlinger sacked at IND 37 for -5 yards (A.Anthony).
|Punt
4 & 15 - IND 37(11:30 - 4th) M.Haack punts 49 yards to TB 14 - Center-L.Rhodes. D.Thompkins to TB 14 for no gain (J.Skalski).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 14(11:21 - 4th) P.Laird right tackle to TB 20 for 6 yards (D.Flowers).
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - TB 20(10:47 - 4th) P.Laird up the middle to TB 18 for -2 yards (B.Banogu).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TB 18(10:08 - 4th) K.Trask pass incomplete short right to D.Thompkins.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TB 18(10:04 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 44 yards to IND 38 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee to IND 47 for 9 yards (N.Turner; K.Kieft).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(9:56 - 4th) D.Price left end ran ob at TB 49 for 4 yards (C.Cooper). #3 Coan in at QB for IND.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IND 49(9:18 - 4th) J.Coan pass incomplete short left to M.Jacobson.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - IND 49(9:14 - 4th) J.Coan pass short middle to D.Harris to TB 37 for 12 yards (O.Fatukasi; D.Delaney) [M.Greene].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 37(8:34 - 4th) J.Coan sacked ob at TB 37 for 0 yards (C.Cooper).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IND 37(7:54 - 4th) D.Price right tackle to TB 29 for 8 yards (J.Russell).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - IND 29(7:11 - 4th) D.Price up the middle to TB 28 for 1 yard (J.Russell).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - IND 28(6:29 - 4th) R.Blankenship 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 60 yards from IND 35 to TB 5. K.Geiger to TB 26 for 21 yards (J.Skalski).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26(6:19 - 4th) P.Laird up the middle to TB 21 for -5 yards (B.Banogu).
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - TB 21(5:44 - 4th) K.Trask pass short left to D.Thompkins to TB 24 for 3 yards (S.Weatherford).
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - TB 24(5:01 - 4th) P.Laird left tackle to TB 29 for 5 yards (T.Denbow).
|Punt
4 & 7 - TB 29(4:21 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 40 yards to IND 31 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee MUFFS catch - recovered by IND-R.Thomas at IND 29.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(4:12 - 4th) D.Price left end to IND 33 for 4 yards (D.Senat; E.Ponder).
|Fumble
2 & 6 - IND 33(3:34 - 4th) J.Coan FUMBLES (Aborted) at IND 29 - and recovers at IND 26.
|-4 YD
3 & 13 - IND 26(2:55 - 4th) J.Coan pass short left to D.Price to IND 22 for -4 yards (G.Stuard).
|Punt
4 & 17 - IND 22(2:10 - 4th) M.Haack punts 53 yards to TB 25 - Center-L.Rhodes. D.Thompkins to TB 38 for 13 yards (J.Skalski).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(1:58 - 4th) P.Laird up the middle to TB 42 for 4 yards (S.Weatherford).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TB 42(1:23 - 4th) P.Laird up the middle to TB 49 for 7 yards (T.Denbow).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 49(0:45 - 4th) P.Laird up the middle to IND 44 for 7 yards (B.Banogu).
