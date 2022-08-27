|
Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20
CLEVELAND (AP) Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-20 win in their exhibition finale over the Cleveland Browns, who got their first in-game look at substitute starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday night.
Fields, who was sacked nine times - 4 1/2 by All-Pro Myles Garrett - during a rough visit to Cleveland as a rookie last season, looked confident and in command while moving Chicago's starters.
With the Browns resting Garrett, Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and a few other first-teamers, Fields fired a 22-yard TD pass to tight end Ryan Griffin in the first quarter and then connected with receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Cole Kmet on scoring plays in the second.
Fields finished 14 of 16 for 156 yards in helping the Bears (3-0) open a 21-0 lead.
Cleveland's backups rallied in the second half with quarterback Josh Rosen's TD sneak pulling the Browns (1-2) within a point. However, Rosen's 2-point pass attempt to receiver Javon Wims was incomplete with 2:31 left.
This was Brissett's first preseason action for the Browns, who are hoping the 29-year-old veteran can keep them in contention until December while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game NFL suspension.
Brissett had some positive moments - he didn't have running backs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, or Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio - with him on the field - while playing six series.
He completed 13 of 23 passes for 109 yards with an interception, a decent performance but maybe not good enough to end speculation that the Browns will look for outside help before the season starts.
Brissett is slated to play until at least December while Watson, who signed a $230 million contract with the Browns in March, serves his suspension for violating the league's person conduct policy.
Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy appointments while with Houston. The three-time Pro Bowler begins his ban Tuesday.
Brissett's first pass was on target, but slipped through the hands of second-year wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who had another drop and was booed loudly. He's been inconsistent all summer.
SECOND HELPING
Browns backup QB Joshua Dobbs had another solid outing.
He threw a 6-yard TD pass to diving tight end Miller Forristall and followed it by leaping at the pylon for a 2-point conversion.
LEG UP
Browns rookie kicker Cade York put on a show in warmups, making field goals of 70 and 60 yards.
He carried it over to the game, converting kicks of 57 and 46 yards while pushing a 58-yarder left.
RESTING REGULARS
Garrett and Ward were joined on Cleveland's sideline by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was not in uniform after being excused from a practice earlier in the week.
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was supposed to play, but was kept out after experiencing tightness during warmups. Smith missed Chicago's first two games while staging a contract ''hold in.''
INJURIES
Bears: Bears DL Dominique Robinson (leg) got hurt in the second quarter and didn't return.
Browns: Pro Bowl RG Wyatt Teller (knee) walked to the locker room in the second quarter, presumably for treatment and tests. ... S Grant Delpit (hip) got hurt on a running play in the first quarter. ... DE Chris Odom (leg) was carted off in the fourth. He was the USFL's Defensive Player of the Year.
UP NEXT
Bears: Host the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener on Sept. 11.
Browns: A reunion with former quarterback Baker Mayfield in the opener at Carolina on Sept. 11.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:03
|33:57
|1st Downs
|21
|19
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-8
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|331
|318
|Total Plays
|55
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|78
|Rush Attempts
|25
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|253
|240
|Comp. - Att.
|21-28
|28-49
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-48
|10-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.6
|5-47.4
|Return Yards
|47
|52
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|4-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|253
|PASS YDS
|240
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|331
|TOTAL YDS
|318
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Fields
|14/16
|156
|3
|0
|25
|
N. Peterman 14 QB
2
FPTS
|N. Peterman
|2/4
|57
|0
|0
|2
|
T. Siemian 15 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Siemian
|5/8
|54
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|9
|28
|0
|13
|3
|
D. Evans 21 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Evans
|4
|18
|0
|11
|3
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|4
|14
|0
|8
|5
|
J. Fields 1 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Fields
|2
|11
|0
|9
|25
|
D. Tuggle 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Tuggle
|3
|8
|0
|7
|0
|
T. Siemian 15 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Siemian
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
K. Shaa 81 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Shaa
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|3
|
N. Peterman 14 QB
2
FPTS
|N. Peterman
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Coulter 82 WR
9
FPTS
|I. Coulter
|3
|3
|61
|0
|37
|9
|
D. Pettis 86 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|4
|3
|37
|1
|14
|12
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
12
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|3
|36
|1
|24
|12
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|3
|2
|25
|0
|14
|5
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
9
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|9
|
K. Shaa 81 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Shaa
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
2
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
D. Evans 21 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Evans
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|3
|
N. Webster 10 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Webster
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Finke 17 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Finke
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Blasingame 35 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Blasingame
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|3
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
1
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Harris 28 CB
|D. Harris
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Jackson 23 CB
|L. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cruikshank 29 DB
|D. Cruikshank
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 16 DB
|J. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Hicks 37 SAF
|E. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stroman 39 CB
|G. Stroman
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gates 47 LB
|D. Gates
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Thomas 21 DB
|A. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Kamara 46 DE
|S. Kamara
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 63 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Snowden 49 DE
|C. Snowden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Coley 97 DT
|T. Coley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DT
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DT
|K. Tonga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
3
FPTS
|C. Santos
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|5
|48.6
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Shaa 81 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Shaa
|2
|15.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pettis 86 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|2
|8.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|13/23
|109
|0
|1
|2
|
J. Dobbs 15 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Dobbs
|11/20
|89
|1
|0
|11
|
J. Rosen 19 QB
7
FPTS
|J. Rosen
|4/6
|42
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Kelly 41 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Kelly
|13
|31
|0
|9
|6
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|7
|29
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Rosen 19 QB
7
FPTS
|J. Rosen
|3
|7
|1
|6
|7
|
J. Stanton 40 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Stanton
|3
|6
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Felton 25 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Felton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|
J. Dobbs 15 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Dobbs
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wims 16 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Wims
|9
|4
|41
|0
|20
|8
|
M. Harley 82 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Harley
|3
|3
|38
|0
|19
|6
|
D. Bell 18 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Bell
|3
|3
|36
|0
|14
|6
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|4
|3
|34
|0
|20
|6
|
J. Bradley 84 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Bradley
|2
|2
|26
|0
|17
|4
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|3
|
D. Felton 25 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Felton
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|3
|
M. Forristall 86 TE
9
FPTS
|M. Forristall
|6
|2
|13
|1
|7
|9
|
J. Kelly 41 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Kelly
|4
|2
|10
|0
|7
|6
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|6
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
N. Griffin-Stewart 89 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Griffin-Stewart
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|2
|
J. Stanton 40 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Stanton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Jolly 49 DB
|S. Jolly
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Kunaszyk 51 ILB
|J. Kunaszyk
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hill 35 CB
|L. Hill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Thomas 58 DE
|I. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Miller 29 CB
|H. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Williams 26 CB
|G. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Togiai 93 DT
|T. Togiai
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 SS
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Fields II 42 LB
|T. Fields II
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 39 SAF
|R. LeCounte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Perry II 64 DT
|R. Perry II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Weaver 59 DE
|C. Weaver
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bell 37 DB
|D. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
P. Winfrey 97 DT
|P. Winfrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 5 MLB
|A. Walker
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
6
FPTS
|C. York
|2/3
|57
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|5
|47.4
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Winston 18 WR
0
FPTS
|E. Winston
|3
|7.0
|9
|0
|
D. Felton 25 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Felton
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Schwartz.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 25(14:56 - 1st) D.Johnson right guard to CLE 24 for -1 yards (Ju.Jones).
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - CLE 24(14:17 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 34 for 10 yards (L.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CLE 34(13:32 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 60 yards to CHI 6 - Center-C.Hughlett. D.Pettis ran ob at CHI 20 for 14 yards (J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(13:17 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 19 for -1 yards (T.Bryan).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CHI 19(12:32 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 19 for no gain (J.Owusu-Koramoah - A.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CHI 19(11:56 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Pettis [A.Wright].
|Punt
4 & 11 - CHI 19(11:50 - 1st) T.Gill punts 58 yards to CLE 23 - Center-P.Scales. D.Felton to CLE 32 for 9 yards (D.Houston-Carson - C.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 32(11:38 - 1st) D.Johnson right tackle to CLE 36 for 4 yards (K.Vildor - M.Adams).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 36(11:05 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Felton to CLE 40 for 4 yards (M.Pennel).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CLE 40(10:27 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Schwartz.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CLE 40(10:20 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 60 yards to end zone - Center-C.Hughlett - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(10:09 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 26 for 6 yards (T.Bryan - J.Phillips).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 26(9:36 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to K.Blasingame to CHI 32 for 6 yards (M.Emerson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 32(9:00 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney pushed ob at CHI 37 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 37(8:24 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end to CHI 46 for 9 yards (J.Phillips). PENALTY on CLE-J.Phillips - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CHI 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 39(7:57 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CLE 15 for 24 yards (M.Emerson). PENALTY on CHI-R.Griffin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 39 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - CHI 49(7:29 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis to CLE 35 for 14 yards (G.Williams).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 35(6:53 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to CLE 27 for 8 yards (J.Phillips). CLE-G.Delpit was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 27(6:30 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-T.Togiai - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 27 - No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 5 - CHI 22(6:13 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep left to R.Griffin for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:08 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 25(6:08 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right [T.Coley]. PENALTY on CLE-E.Pocic - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - CLE 15(6:02 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to CLE 18 for 3 yards (K.Gordon - D.Houston-Carson).
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - CLE 18(5:22 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 22 for 4 yards (D.Harris).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - CLE 22(4:42 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Felton to CLE 33 for 11 yards (N.Morrow) [T.Coley].
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - CLE 33(3:56 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 37 for 4 yards (M.Adams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(3:18 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Schwartz to CLE 45 for 8 yards (J.Thomas).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 45(2:42 - 1st) D.Johnson right tackle pushed ob at CHI 48 for 7 yards (M.Adams).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(2:04 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to H.Bryant to CHI 44 for 4 yards (J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 44(1:28 - 1st) D.Felton left end pushed ob at CHI 40 for 4 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CLE 40(0:47 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to J.Stanton.
|No Good
4 & 2 - CLE 40(0:42 - 1st) C.York 58 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 48(0:37 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CLE 48 for 4 yards (J.Elliott). PENALTY on CLE-T.Bryan - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 48.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 43(0:20 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep right to E.St. Brown to CLE 25 for 18 yards (S.Takitaki; M.Emerson). FUMBLES (S.Takitaki) - ball out of bounds at CLE 25.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard pushed ob at CLE 12 for 13 yards (A.Walker; M.Emerson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 12(14:25 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to CLE 12 for no gain (I.Rochell).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 12(13:49 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 63 yards from CHI 35 to CLE 2. J.Ford to CLE 24 for 22 yards (J.Thomas - K.Vildor).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 24(13:37 - 2nd) D.Johnson left tackle to CLE 33 for 9 yards (E.Hicks).
|-3 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 33(13:13 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Johnson to CLE 30 for -3 yards (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CLE 30(12:31 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku (K.Gordon). Penalty on CLE-D.Njoku - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CLE 30(12:27 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 52 yards to CHI 18 - Center-C.Hughlett - out of bounds. PENALTY on CLE-L.Hill - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 23(12:20 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short middle to E.St. Brown [T.Bryan].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 23(12:15 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 25 for 2 yards (J.Elliott).
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 25(11:37 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis to CHI 36 for 11 yards (G.Williams). Penalty on CLE-G.Williams - Illegal Contact - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 36(11:13 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 40 for 4 yards (J.Elliott - A.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 40(10:40 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 40 for no gain (J.Elliott).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 40(10:03 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 45 for 5 yards (T.Bryan - J.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CHI 45(9:23 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 40 yards to CLE 15 - Center-P.Scales. E.Winston to CLE 24 for 9 yards (D.Cruikshank).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 24(9:14 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Njoku to CLE 44 for 20 yards (E.Hicks).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 44(8:42 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to CHI 45 for 11 yards (D.Cruikshank).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(8:07 - 2nd) D.Johnson left end to CHI 44 for 1 yard (A.Muhammad).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 44(7:27 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left intended for A.Schwartz INTERCEPTED by G.Stroman at CHI 38. G.Stroman to CHI 38 for no gain (D.Njoku).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 38(7:17 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to I.Coulter to CHI 44 for 6 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 44(6:56 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to N.Webster ran ob at CLE 49 for 7 yards (L.Hill).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(6:24 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to K.Herbert to CLE 35 for 14 yards (T.Togiai).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35(5:49 - 2nd) K.Herbert left guard to CLE 36 for -1 yards (S.Jolly).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 36(5:13 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to CLE 32 for 4 yards (L.Hill - T.Fields).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 32(4:33 - 2nd) K.Herbert left tackle to CLE 26 for 6 yards (I.Thomas - P.Winfrey).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CHI 26(4:10 - 2nd) J.Fields right guard to CLE 24 for 2 yards (I.Thomas).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 24(3:35 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep right to C.Kmet for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:29 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 2nd) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25(3:29 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 25(3:23 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to Dav.Bell to CLE 36 for 11 yards (K.Gordon).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(3:02 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to Dav.Bell to CLE 47 for 11 yards (K.Gordon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 47(2:45 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to D.Peoples-Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 47(2:39 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones (Ju.Jones).
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - CLE 47(2:35 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell to CHI 39 for 14 yards (J.Sanborn).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 39(2:17 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Johnson to CHI 35 for 4 yards (Ju.Jones). PENALTY on CLE - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 39 - No Play. Penalty on 11-Peoples-Jones and 18-Dav. Bell
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - CLE 44(2:00 - 2nd) D.Johnson left tackle to CHI 38 for 6 yards (A.Thomas).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 38(1:38 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to A.Schwartz (D.Harris - T.Coley).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLE 38(1:34 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to A.Schwartz.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CLE 38(1:30 - 2nd) C.York 57 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) C.York kicks 59 yards from CLE 35 to CHI 6. K.Shaa to CHI 17 for 11 yards (R.LeCounte).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 17(1:20 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to CHI 21 for 4 yards (T.Fields).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 21(1:03 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass short middle to K.Herbert to CHI 32 for 11 yards (S.Jolly; T.Fields).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 32(0:57 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass deep left to I.Coulter to 50 for 18 yards (L.Hill).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CHI 50(0:51 - 2nd) T.Siemian sacked at CHI 40 for -10 yards (S.Jolly). FUMBLES (S.Jolly) [S.Jolly] - RECOVERED by CLE-P.Winfrey at CHI 38. P.Winfrey to CHI 38 for no gain (R.Reiff).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(0:42 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short right to J.Kelly pushed ob at CHI 31 for 7 yards (M.Adams).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CLE 31(0:37 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete deep right to M.Forristall.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 31(0:33 - 2nd) J.Kelly left guard to CHI 27 for 4 yards (J.Sanborn).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 27(0:28 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short right to J.Bradley to CHI 19 for 8 yards (J.Sanborn). PENALTY on CLE-B.Hoffman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CLE 37(0:20 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete deep right to J.Wims.
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - CLE 37(0:15 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short right to J.Wims to CHI 28 for 9 yards (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CLE 28(0:10 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete deep right to J.Wims (K.Vildor) [T.Coley].
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - CLE 28(0:03 - 2nd) C.York 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.York kicks 62 yards from CLE 35 to CHI 3. K.Shaa to CHI 22 for 19 yards (Z.Mitchell-Paden).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 22(14:55 - 3rd) K.Herbert left tackle to CHI 23 for 1 yard (J.Kunaszyk - I.Thomas).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 23(14:19 - 3rd) K.Herbert left guard to CHI 31 for 8 yards (I.Thomas). PENALTY on CHI-R.Reiff - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CHI 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CLE 16(13:44 - 3rd) T.Siemian pass incomplete short middle to K.Herbert.
|Punt
4 & 16 - CLE 16(13:39 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 56 yards to CLE 28 - Center-P.Scales. E.Winston to CLE 31 for 3 yards (J.Thomas).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 31(13:27 - 3rd) J.Kelly left guard to CLE 30 for -1 yards (T.Gipson).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - CLE 30(12:52 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass deep left to J.Wims to CHI 28 for 42 yards (G.Stroman). PENALTY on CLE-A.Taylor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 30 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 21 - CLE 20(12:25 - 3rd) J.Kelly left tackle to CLE 26 for 6 yards (D.Cruikshank).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CLE 26(11:43 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short middle to M.Forristall.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CLE 26(11:37 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 45 yards to CHI 29 - Center-C.Hughlett. D.Pettis to CHI 32 for 3 yards (D.Bell).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 32(11:26 - 3rd) T.Siemian pass short right to D.Evans to CHI 46 for 14 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 46(10:48 - 3rd) D.Evans left guard to CHI 49 for 3 yards (J.Kunaszyk). CHI-D.Evans was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 49(10:18 - 3rd) T.Siemian pass short right to C.Finke pushed ob at CLE 44 for 7 yards (L.Hill).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(9:42 - 3rd) T.Siemian scrambles left end ran ob at CLE 42 for 2 yards (T.Togiai).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHI 42(9:03 - 3rd) T.Siemian pass incomplete deep right to C.Finke.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CHI 42(8:56 - 3rd) T.Siemian pass incomplete deep left to N.Webster (H.Miller).
|Punt
4 & 8 - CHI 42(8:51 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 31 yards to CLE 11 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by E.Winston.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 11(8:43 - 3rd) J.Kelly right tackle to CLE 14 for 3 yards (S.Kamara).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 14(8:04 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass short left to J.Kelly to CLE 17 for 3 yards (T.Coley).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CLE 17(7:16 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short middle to M.Forristall (D.Gates) [C.Snowden]. PENALTY on CHI-D.Gates - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 17 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 22(7:10 - 3rd) J.Kelly left tackle to CLE 21 for -1 yards (S.Kamara).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CLE 21(6:37 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short right to J.Kelly [C.Snowden]. Penalty on CLE-A.Taylor - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+19 YD
3 & 11 - CLE 21(6:32 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass deep right to M.Harley pushed ob at CLE 40 for 19 yards (L.Jackson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(5:54 - 3rd) J.Stanton right guard to CLE 43 for 3 yards (K.Tonga; J.Sanborn).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 43(5:23 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass short left to M.Forristall pushed ob at 50 for 7 yards (J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 50(4:47 - 3rd) J.Stanton left tackle to CHI 46 for 4 yards (T.Gipson). CLE-J.Stanton was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 46(4:32 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass short right to J.Wims to CHI 41 for 5 yards (L.Jackson).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 41(3:55 - 3rd) J.Dobbs up the middle to CHI 40 for 1 yard (D.Gates).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 40(3:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-M.Forristall - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 40 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - CLE 45(2:55 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass short right to J.Wims to CHI 38 for 7 yards (A.Thomas - L.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 38(2:09 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short left to M.Forristall (C.Snowden).
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - CLE 38(2:05 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass short left to J.Bradley to CHI 21 for 17 yards (D.Gates - D.Shelley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 21(1:20 - 3rd) J.Kelly left end to CHI 17 for 4 yards (G.Stroman).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 17(0:35 - 3rd) J.Kelly left tackle to CHI 15 for 2 yards (S.Kamara). PENALTY on CHI-S.Kamara - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 8 yards - enforced at CHI 15.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLE 7(0:05 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short right to M.Forristall.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 7(0:01 - 3rd) J.Kelly left tackle pushed ob at CHI 6 for 1 yard (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CLE 6(15:00 - 4th) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short right to J.Wims (L.Jackson).
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - CLE 6(14:52 - 4th) J.Dobbs pass short right to M.Forristall for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:47 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Dobbs rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(14:47 - 4th) D.Tuggle left guard to CHI 32 for 7 yards (T.Fields; L.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CHI 32(14:14 - 4th) N.Peterman pass incomplete short right to K.Shaa.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CHI 32(14:10 - 4th) N.Peterman pass short left to K.Shaa to CHI 36 for 4 yards (L.Hill). CLE-C.Odom was injured during the play. He is Out. PENALTY on CHI-L.Simmons - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CHI 22(13:51 - 4th) N.Peterman pass incomplete short right to N.Webster.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CHI 22(13:46 - 4th) T.Gill punts 58 yards to CLE 20 - Center-P.Scales. E.Winston to CLE 29 for 9 yards (C.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 29(13:38 - 4th) J.Kelly left tackle to CLE 33 for 4 yards (E.Hicks).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 33(13:02 - 4th) J.Dobbs pass short left to M.Harley to CLE 43 for 10 yards (D.Gates). FUMBLES (D.Gates) - ball out of bounds at CLE 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 43(12:27 - 4th) J.Kelly left guard to CLE 43 for no gain (D.Cruikshank).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 43(11:49 - 4th) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short right to J.Kelly.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CLE 43(11:44 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-Z.Mitchell-Paden - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 43 - No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 15 - CLE 38(11:44 - 4th) J.Dobbs pass short right to N.Griffin-Stewart to CLE 38 for no gain (D.Harris). FUMBLES (D.Harris) - touched at CLE 37 - ball out of bounds at CLE 34.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CLE 34(11:09 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 20 yards to CHI 46 - Center-C.Hughlett - downed by CLE-M.Forristall. Punt deflected by 45-Thomas
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 46(11:03 - 4th) N.Peterman pass left to K.Shaa to CLE 34 for 20 yards (S.Jolly).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 34(10:24 - 4th) K.Shaa right end to CLE 35 for -1 yards (R.Perry).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 35(9:44 - 4th) D.Tuggle right guard to CLE 28 for 7 yards (H.Miller).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CHI 28(9:00 - 4th) N.Peterman sacked at CLE 30 for -2 yards (C.Weaver).
|No Good
4 & 6 - CHI 30(8:18 - 4th) C.Santos 48 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Left Upright - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(8:13 - 4th) J.Stanton right tackle to CLE 37 for -1 yards (C.Snowden).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CLE 37(7:37 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete deep right to J.Wims.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - CLE 37(7:31 - 4th) J.Rosen pass short right to J.Bradley to CLE 46 for 9 yards (L.Jackson).
|+20 YD
4 & 2 - CLE 46(6:52 - 4th) J.Rosen pass deep left to J.Wims to CHI 34 for 20 yards (D.Harris).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 34(6:12 - 4th) J.Rosen scrambles left end to CHI 28 for 6 yards (D.Harris).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 28(5:40 - 4th) J.Kelly right guard to CHI 19 for 9 yards (G.Stroman).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 19(4:57 - 4th) J.Kelly left tackle pushed ob at CHI 17 for 2 yards (D.Harris).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 17(4:51 - 4th) J.Rosen pass short left to N.Griffin-Stewart to CHI 13 for 4 yards (J.Alexander).
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 13(4:14 - 4th) J.Kelly right tackle to CHI 15 for -2 yards (A.Thomas - G.Stroman).
|No Gain
4 & 6 - CLE 15(3:24 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete short right to J.Wims (G.Stroman).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 10(3:14 - 4th) J.Rosen pass short left to M.Harley for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Rosen pass short left to M.Harley to CHI 1 for 9 yards (G.Stroman).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLE 1(3:12 - 4th) J.Rosen up the middle to CHI 1 for no gain (D.Cruikshank).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CLE 1(2:38 - 4th) J.Rosen up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:31 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Rosen pass is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(2:31 - 4th) D.Evans left tackle to CHI 28 for 3 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+37 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 28(2:26 - 4th) N.Peterman pass deep middle to I.Coulter to CLE 35 for 37 yards (H.Miller).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35(2:00 - 4th) D.Evans right guard to CLE 34 for 1 yard (S.Jolly).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 34(1:15 - 4th) D.Evans right guard to CLE 23 for 11 yards (R.LeCounte).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 23(0:38 - 4th) N.Peterman kneels to CLE 25 for -2 yards.
