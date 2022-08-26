|
Chiefs honor Dawson, beat Packers 17-10 in preseason finale
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Patrick Mahomes gazed over the first-team Kansas City offense Thursday night, lined up before him as if members of a choir, and together the Chiefs took a poignant penalty to honor Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson.
Then they beat the Green Bay Packers 17-10 in an otherwise forgettable preseason finale.
Third-string quarterback Shane Buechele outplayed Chiefs backup Chad Henne, throwing for 166 yards with a pair of TD tosses to journeyman tight end Matt Bushman. Isaih Pacheco capped a strong rookie camp for Kansas City with 52 yards rushing, while veteran Ronald Jones ran for 43 yards in a last-ditch effort at securing a job.
Meanwhile, the Packers' Jordan Love threw for 148 yards with an interception in his final work before Aaron Rodgers takes over for the regular season. Trent Goodson ran for 28 yards and a score as he tries to win the No. 3 running back job.
Yet it was the penalty to honor Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87, that left the lasting impression.
It came after the first-team Chiefs defense forced the Packers, playing their starting offensive line with Love and a host of backups, to a 3-and-out to start the game. Mahomes headed onto the field with most of Kansas City's starting offense and lined them up in the old-fashioned style of huddle favored by Dawson in the 1960s and '70s.
''We all wanted to do something,'' Mahomes said. ''Obviously, we're praying for his family, but he did so much to impact the Kansas City community and this organization. We wanted to do something, a little token to show our appreciation.''
Mahomes high-fived his guys while allowing the play clock to run out, then the delay-of-game foul was announced not on his No. 15 but on 16, the number Dawson wore during his playing days. Green Bay declined it.
There were plenty of other tributes Thursday night to ''Lenny the Cool,'' who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title before becoming known to millions more football fans as a Hall of Fame broadcaster. There was a moment of silence before the game and the Chiefs wore a sticker with the No. 16 on his helmet.
''He really took advantage of every day he had on Earth here,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
Mahomes, who had an excellent first two preseason games, never took a snap before joining Travis Kelce and other Chiefs stars on the sideline. Other starters, such as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, were done after a couple of snaps.
Most of the work went to those competing for the last few jobs, which must be decided before Tuesday's deadline for teams to cut rosters to 53 players. Tight end Jody Fortson continued to solidify his job with three catches for 26 yards, while just about everyone on the backup offensive line struggled to lock down a job.
''When you look at your eight, ninth lineman and you look at your fifth linebacker and your sixth receiver, those guys are really going to end up starting, playing meaningful minutes throughout the course of the season,'' Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said, ''so we're always trying to turn our roster over.''
The same goes for the Packers, who also spent Thursday night sifting through the last few roster spots.
Goodson got the bulk of the work as he tries to beat out Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams for the job behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in the Packers backfield, and his 24-yard touchdown run featured a nifty open-field spin move.
Samori Toure had six catches for 83 yards, Amari Rodgers had four catches for 39 yards and Juwann Winfree had one grab for seven yards. All three are in the mix for the last spot or two in the Green Bay receiving corps.
''It's kind of an awkward time for us having a game Thursday and having cuts on Tuesday,'' said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who hopes to squeeze in two more practices before making those decisions. ''A lot of it's going to come down to how guys perform on special teams. I thought they all did a lot of good things out there.''
INJURIES
Packers: WR Christian Watson (knee surgery) did not play, which means the 34th overall pick in the draft will go into the season without any NFL game action. ... S Innis Gaines and TE Alize Mack left with hamstring injuries.
Chiefs: CB Trent McDuffie, one of the Kansas City's two first-round picks, was placed in the concussion protocol in the first quarter. ... WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (concussion) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) did not play, though Reid hopes to have both of them available for Week 1.
UP NEXT
The Packers visit NFC North-rival Minnesota to open their season Sept. 11.
The Chiefs visit the Arizona Cardinals for their opener the same day.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:00
|27:00
|1st Downs
|17
|14
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|327
|302
|Total Plays
|64
|52
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|102
|Rush Attempts
|22
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|229
|200
|Comp. - Att.
|26-39
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-39
|5-49
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-56.3
|5-41.6
|Return Yards
|56
|192
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|6-118
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-56
|2-62
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|200
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|327
|TOTAL YDS
|302
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Taylor 27 RB
7
FPTS
|P. Taylor
|7
|34
|0
|11
|7
|
T. Goodson 39 RB
15
FPTS
|T. Goodson
|7
|28
|1
|24
|15
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|17
|0
|11
|8
|
D. Etling 19 QB
3
FPTS
|D. Etling
|1
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
D. Williams 22 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|3
|7
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Love 10 QB
3
FPTS
|J. Love
|1
|5
|0
|5
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Toure 83 WR
14
FPTS
|S. Toure
|8
|6
|83
|0
|23
|14
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|4
|4
|39
|0
|15
|8
|
T. Goodson 39 RB
15
FPTS
|T. Goodson
|5
|5
|26
|0
|13
|15
|
S. Cannella 80 TE
3
FPTS
|S. Cannella
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|3
|
P. Taylor 27 RB
7
FPTS
|P. Taylor
|3
|3
|17
|0
|7
|7
|
T. Fulgham 15 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
T. Davis 84 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Davis
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|3
|2
|13
|0
|13
|3
|
I. Hyman 5 WR
2
FPTS
|I. Hyman
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
J. Winfree 88 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Winfree
|6
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
N. Becker 84 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Becker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Deguara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Mack 47 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Mack
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Heflin 96 DT
|J. Heflin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Abernathy 36 DB
|M. Abernathy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 LB
|Q. Walker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gafford 37 CB
|R. Gafford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 24 SAF
|T. Carpenter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thomas 43 CB
|K. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Slayton 60 DT
|C. Slayton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jones 49 LB
|K. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ford 99 DT
|J. Ford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 LB
|K. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Garvin 53 LB
|J. Garvin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 22 CB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 LB
|I. McDuffie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 LB
|K. Enagbare
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wilborn 57 LB
|R. Wilborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hamilton 54 LB
|L. Hamilton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 44 LB
|T. Summers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Ahmed 6 K
4
FPTS
|R. Ahmed
|1/1
|23
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|6
|56.3
|0
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Goodson 39 RB
15
FPTS
|T. Goodson
|2
|13.5
|19
|0
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
R. Gafford 37 CB
0
FPTS
|R. Gafford
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Hyman 5 WR
2
FPTS
|I. Hyman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Buechele 6 QB
18
FPTS
|S. Buechele
|11/17
|166
|2
|0
|18
|
C. Henne 4 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Henne
|4/7
|23
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Crum 13 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Crum
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
5
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|10
|52
|0
|13
|5
|
R. Jones 2 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Jones
|8
|43
|0
|9
|5
|
M. Burton 45 FB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
S. Buechele 6 QB
18
FPTS
|S. Buechele
|3
|4
|0
|3
|18
|
C. Henne 4 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Henne
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Crum 13 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Crum
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|
T. Fleet-Davis 31 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Fleet-Davis
|3
|-3
|0
|2
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
22
FPTS
|M. Bushman
|3
|3
|73
|2
|54
|22
|
D. Fountain 82 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Fountain
|3
|2
|36
|0
|29
|5
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
5
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|3
|3
|26
|0
|14
|5
|
A. Parker 21 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Parker
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
T. Fleet-Davis 31 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Fleet-Davis
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Watson 84 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Watson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Coleman 19 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Coleman
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Powell 14 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Powell
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
R. Jones 2 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Jones
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|5
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cochrane 43 LB
|J. Cochrane
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Lee 44 OLB
|E. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lammons 29 DB
|C. Lammons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rose 48 LB
|M. Rose
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 39 SAF
|Z. Anderson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 CB
|N. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 53 LB
|J. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Key 42 SAF
|D. Key
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bootle 2 CB
|D. Bootle
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DE
|T. Wharton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 59 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 NT
|D. Nnadi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Kamara 93 DE
|A. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 21 CB
|T. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelton 75 DT
|D. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Herring 94 DE
|M. Herring
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
5
FPTS
|H. Butker
|1/1
|44
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|5
|41.6
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Coleman 19 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Coleman
|1
|45.0
|45
|0
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
5
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Coleman 19 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Coleman
|3
|15.7
|17
|0
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|2
|25.5
|35
|0
|
J. Ealy 29 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ealy
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 60 yards from KC 35 to GB 5. Am.Rodgers pushed ob at GB 17 for 12 yards (J.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 17(14:54 - 1st) T.Goodson left end to GB 19 for 2 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - GB 19(14:16 - 1st) J.Love pass short left to T.Goodson pushed ob at GB 25 for 6 yards (L.Sneed).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - GB 25(13:33 - 1st) J.Love pass short right to T.Goodson pushed ob at GB 26 for 1 yard (T.McDuffie).
|Punt Return
4 & 1 - GB 26(12:55 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 56 yards to KC 18 - Center-J.Coco. S.Moore pushed ob at GB 47 for 35 yards (K.Barnes; P.O'Donnell).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 47(12:38 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to GB 39 for 8 yards (C.Slayton). PENALTY on KC-A.Wylie - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 47 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - KC 43(12:19 - 1st) C.Henne left end to KC 45 for 2 yards (J.Garvin).
|+9 YD
2 & 18 - KC 45(11:44 - 1st) R.Jones up the middle to GB 46 for 9 yards (I.McDuffie; L.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - KC 46(11:05 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to J.McKinnon to GB 43 for 3 yards (Q.Walker).
|Punt
4 & 6 - KC 43(10:24 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 35 yards to GB 8 - Center-J.Winchester - downed by KC-C.Lammons.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 8(10:14 - 1st) T.Goodson left end to GB 9 for 1 yard (D.Nnadi).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GB 9(9:37 - 1st) J.Love sacked at GB 9 for 0 yards (T.Wharton).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GB 9(8:47 - 1st) J.Love pass incomplete deep right to J.Deguara [M.Danna].
|Punt
4 & 9 - GB 9(8:40 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 69 yards to KC 22 - Center-J.Coco. S.Moore to KC 38 for 16 yards (I.McDuffie).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 38(8:25 - 1st) R.Jones up the middle to KC 46 for 8 yards (J.Garvin; Q.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - KC 46(7:51 - 1st) C.Henne pass incomplete short left to Ju.Watson.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - KC 46(7:47 - 1st) C.Henne pass short middle to M.Hardman pushed ob at GB 49 for 5 yards (Q.Walker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49(7:16 - 1st) R.Jones up the middle to GB 48 for 1 yard (J.Heflin).
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - KC 48(6:37 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to Ju.Watson to GB 39 for 9 yards (K.Thomas).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 39(5:59 - 1st) R.Jones up the middle to GB 36 for 3 yards (Q.Walker).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - KC 36(5:16 - 1st) C.Henne pass incomplete deep left to S.Moore. PENALTY on GB-K.Thomas - Defensive Pass Interference - 11 yards - enforced at GB 36 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(5:11 - 1st) I.Pacheco up the middle pushed ob at GB 7 for 18 yards (M.Abernathy). PENALTY on KC-C.Humphrey - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 22.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - KC 32(4:47 - 1st) C.Henne pass incomplete short right to D.Fountain.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - KC 32(4:42 - 1st) C.Henne pass short right to J.Fortson to GB 26 for 6 yards (K.Nixon; Q.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - KC 26(4:01 - 1st) C.Henne pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - KC 26(3:56 - 1st) H.Butker 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to GB 0. R.Gafford to GB 17 for 17 yards (D.Bush).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 17(3:47 - 1st) T.Goodson right end to GB 14 for -3 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - GB 14(3:07 - 1st) J.Love pass short left to R.Doubs to GB 14 for no gain (M.Herring; D.Harris).
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - GB 14(2:21 - 1st) J.Love pass short left to T.Goodson to GB 16 for 2 yards (D.Harris). PENALTY on KC-J.Williams - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at GB 16.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GB 31(1:59 - 1st) J.Love pass short right to T.Goodson to GB 44 for 13 yards (D.Bush).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 44(1:21 - 1st) J.Love pass short right to J.Winfree to KC 49 for 7 yards (J.Carter).
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - GB 49(0:45 - 1st) J.Love pass short middle to R.Doubs to KC 36 for 13 yards (J.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 36(15:00 - 2nd) T.Goodson right end to KC 34 for 2 yards (M.Danna).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - GB 34(14:25 - 2nd) Am.Rodgers right end pushed ob at KC 23 for 11 yards (B.Cook; J.Williams).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 23(13:49 - 2nd) T.Goodson right end to KC 24 for -1 yards (M.Danna).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GB 24(13:09 - 2nd) J.Love pass incomplete short right to R.Doubs (J.Williams).
|+24 YD
3 & 11 - GB 24(13:04 - 2nd) T.Goodson right end for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 2nd) R.Ahmed extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 2nd) R.Ahmed kicks 72 yards from GB 35 to KC -7. I.Pacheco to KC 10 for 17 yards (T.Carpenter). GB-I.Gaines was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 10(12:52 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to KC 15 for 5 yards (J.Ford).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - KC 15(12:14 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass short right to R.Jones pushed ob at KC 19 for 4 yards (K.Barnes).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - KC 19(11:31 - 2nd) M.Burton up the middle to KC 24 for 5 yards (I.McDuffie).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 24(10:52 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass short right to D.Fountain to KC 31 for 7 yards (I.McDuffie; M.Abernathy).
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - KC 31(10:11 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass short left to J.Fortson to KC 45 for 14 yards (T.Carpenter).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45(9:31 - 2nd) R.Jones left end to KC 46 for 1 yard (K.Jones).
|+54 YD
2 & 9 - KC 46(8:53 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass deep left to M.Bushman for 54 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 64 yards from KC 35 to GB 1. T.Goodson to GB 20 for 19 yards (J.Carter).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(8:40 - 2nd) J.Love pass deep left to S.Toure to GB 39 for 19 yards (E.Lee).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 39(7:55 - 2nd) J.Love pass incomplete short left to N.Becker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 39(7:51 - 2nd) J.Love pass incomplete deep left to J.Winfree.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - GB 39(7:46 - 2nd) J.Love pass short middle to Am.Rodgers to KC 46 for 15 yards (J.Williams).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(7:08 - 2nd) Am.Rodgers right end to KC 42 for 4 yards (B.Cook; J.Kaindoh).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GB 42(6:26 - 2nd) J.Love pass short right to P.Taylor pushed ob at KC 37 for 5 yards (J.Williams).
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - GB 37(5:49 - 2nd) P.Taylor up the middle to KC 26 for 11 yards (J.Carter).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 26(5:12 - 2nd) Am.Rodgers right end to KC 24 for 2 yards (E.Lee).
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - GB 24(4:31 - 2nd) J.Love pass short middle to S.Toure to KC 1 for 23 yards (B.Cook).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - GB 1(3:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-J.Hanson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at KC 1 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GB 6(3:26 - 2nd) P.Taylor left end to KC 4 for 2 yards (M.Herring; Ja.Watson).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GB 4(2:42 - 2nd) P.Taylor up the middle to KC 1 for 3 yards (T.Wharton). Green Bay challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Penalty
3 & Goal - GB 1(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB - Illegal Formation - 4 yards - enforced at KC 1 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GB 5(1:55 - 2nd) J.Love pass incomplete short left to T.Davis (Ja.Watson). Penalty on GB-Y.Nijman - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - GB 5(1:51 - 2nd) R.Ahmed 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell. Penalty on KC-J.Williams - Running Into the Kicker - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) R.Ahmed kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(1:48 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass short left to C.Coleman to KC 31 for 6 yards (K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - KC 31(1:29 - 2nd) S.Buechele scrambles left end to KC 34 for 3 yards (R.Gafford).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KC 34(0:58 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short right to C.Coleman (K.Barnes).
|Punt
4 & 1 - KC 34(0:54 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 36 yards to GB 30 - Center-J.Winchester - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 30(0:45 - 2nd) J.Love pass incomplete deep right to J.Winfree.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - GB 30(0:39 - 2nd) J.Love pass deep right to T.Davis pushed ob at GB 46 for 16 yards (D.Bush).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(0:33 - 2nd) J.Love pass short left to Am.Rodgers to KC 49 for 5 yards (Ja.Watson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GB 49(0:27 - 2nd) J.Love pass incomplete deep right to J.Winfree.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GB 49(0:19 - 2nd) J.Love pass deep middle intended for A.Mack INTERCEPTED by B.Cook at KC 13. B.Cook to KC 45 for 32 yards (Am.Rodgers). PENALTY on KC-Ja.Watson - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at KC 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Ahmed kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to KC 1. C.Coleman to KC 46 for 45 yards (R.Wilborn).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 46(14:52 - 3rd) R.Jones left end to GB 47 for 7 yards (J.Heflin).
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - KC 47(14:17 - 3rd) R.Jones up the middle to GB 38 for 9 yards (K.Thomas).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 38(13:45 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to GB 31 for 7 yards (J.Ford; T.Summers).
|+29 YD
2 & 3 - KC 31(13:06 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short left to D.Fountain pushed ob at GB 2 for 29 yards (M.Abernathy).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KC 2(12:29 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to M.Bushman for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:25 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 67 yards from KC 35 to GB -2. T.Goodson MUFFS catch - and recovers at GB -3. T.Goodson to GB 5 for 8 yards (J.Ealy).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 5(12:23 - 3rd) J.Love pass short right to Am.Rodgers to GB 12 for 7 yards (C.Lammons).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - GB 12(11:45 - 3rd) J.Love pass short middle to Am.Rodgers to GB 24 for 12 yards (B.Cook).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 24(11:06 - 3rd) J.Love pass short left to T.Goodson pushed ob at GB 28 for 4 yards (D.Bootle).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - GB 28(10:29 - 3rd) T.Goodson left end to GB 31 for 3 yards (J.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GB 31(9:42 - 3rd) J.Love pass incomplete deep right to J.Winfree.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GB 31(9:37 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 60 yards to KC 9 - Center-J.Coco. C.Coleman MUFFS catch - and recovers at KC 9. C.Coleman pushed ob at KC 26 for 17 yards (T.Summers).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 26(9:26 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right guard to KC 39 for 13 yards (M.Abernathy).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - KC 39(8:50 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short left to M.Bushman to GB 44 for 17 yards (M.Abernathy).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 44(8:05 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete deep left to C.Coleman.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KC 44(8:00 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to GB 39 for 5 yards (J.Ford).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - KC 39(7:21 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short left to C.Powell to GB 33 for 6 yards (S.Jean-Charles).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(6:42 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to GB 31 for 2 yards (C.Slayton).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - KC 31(6:03 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to J.Fortson to GB 25 for 6 yards (T.Carpenter).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - KC 25(5:26 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right guard to GB 24 for 1 yard (K.Jones).
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - KC 24(4:40 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to GB 26 for -2 yards (J.Heflin).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 26(4:37 - 3rd) J.Love pass incomplete deep right to J.Winfree [A.Kamara].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GB 26(4:31 - 3rd) D.Williams up the middle to GB 28 for 2 yards (E.Lee - Z.Anderson).
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - GB 28(3:49 - 3rd) J.Love scrambles left end to GB 33 for 5 yards (A.Kamara).
|Punt
4 & 3 - GB 33(3:12 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 48 yards to KC 19 - Center-J.Coco. C.Coleman to KC 33 for 14 yards (L.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(2:58 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right tackle to KC 41 for 8 yards (L.Hamilton; J.Heflin).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - KC 41(2:25 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right end to GB 48 for 11 yards (T.Carpenter).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 48(1:47 - 3rd) I.Pacheco left guard to GB 44 for 4 yards (K.Enagbare).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KC 44(1:08 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short middle to T.Fleet-Davis.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - KC 44(1:04 - 3rd) S.Buechele scrambles up the middle to GB 42 for 2 yards (C.Slayton).
|Punt
4 & 4 - KC 42(0:21 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 42 yards to end zone - Center-J.Winchester - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(0:13 - 3rd) D.Etling pass short right to S.Toure to GB 25 for 5 yards (C.Lammons).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - GB 25(15:00 - 4th) D.Etling right end pushed ob at GB 32 for 7 yards (Z.Anderson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 32(14:28 - 4th) D.Etling pass deep left to I.Hyman to KC 38 for 30 yards (D.Bootle). PENALTY on GB-Z.Tom - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at GB 32 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - GB 22(13:51 - 4th) D.Williams right end pushed ob at GB 25 for 3 yards (D.Key).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - GB 25(13:14 - 4th) D.Etling sacked at GB 21 for -4 yards (J.Kaindoh).
|+16 YD
3 & 21 - GB 21(12:37 - 4th) D.Etling pass short left to T.Fulgham to GB 37 for 16 yards (N.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 5 - GB 37(11:58 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 59 yards to KC 4 - Center-J.Coco. J.Ealy pushed ob at KC 24 for 20 yards (M.Abernathy; K.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 24(11:44 - 4th) S.Buechele pass incomplete short right to C.Powell (D.Cross).
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - KC 24(11:41 - 4th) S.Buechele pass deep left to A.Parker to KC 45 for 21 yards (R.Gafford).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45(11:02 - 4th) T.Fleet-Davis right end to KC 47 for 2 yards (R.Wilborn).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KC 47(10:27 - 4th) S.Buechele pass incomplete short right to T.Fleet-Davis [C.Slayton].
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KC 47(10:22 - 4th) S.Buechele pass incomplete deep left to C.Coleman.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KC 47(10:17 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 45 yards to GB 8 - Center-J.Winchester. I.Hyman to GB 8 for no gain (N.Johnson - D.Bootle). PENALTY on GB-S.Cannella - Offensive Holding - 4 yards - enforced at GB 8.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 4(10:05 - 4th) D.Williams right guard to GB 6 for 2 yards (C.Lammons).
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - GB 6(9:29 - 4th) D.Etling pass deep middle to S.Toure to GB 28 for 22 yards (D.Key).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 28(8:56 - 4th) D.Etling pass short left to S.Toure to GB 28 for no gain (J.Cochrane).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 28(8:13 - 4th) D.Etling sacked at GB 16 for -12 yards (D.Bootle).
|+10 YD
3 & 22 - GB 16(7:33 - 4th) D.Etling pass short right to I.Hyman to GB 26 for 10 yards (J.Cochrane).
|Punt
4 & 12 - GB 26(7:01 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 46 yards to KC 28 - Center-J.Coco. C.Coleman to KC 44 for 16 yards (K.Thomas; R.Wilborn).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 44(6:46 - 4th) T.Fleet-Davis left guard to KC 46 for 2 yards (K.Enagbare; K.Jones).
|-7 YD
2 & 8 - KC 46(6:11 - 4th) T.Fleet-Davis left end to KC 35 for -11 yards (J.Heflin). FUMBLES (J.Heflin) - and recovers at KC 39.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - KC 39(5:28 - 4th) D.Crum pass short left to T.Fleet-Davis to 50 for 11 yards (R.Gafford).
|Punt
4 & 4 - KC 50(4:38 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 50 yards to end zone - Center-J.Winchester - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(4:29 - 4th) P.Taylor right end to GB 28 for 8 yards (M.Rose).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - GB 28(3:53 - 4th) PENALTY on GB-M.Menet - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 28 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - GB 23(3:53 - 4th) P.Taylor right end to GB 30 for 7 yards (Z.Anderson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 30(3:20 - 4th) P.Taylor up the middle to GB 30 for no gain (M.Rose). GB-N.Becker was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - GB 30(2:54 - 4th) D.Etling pass short left to S.Cannella to GB 41 for 11 yards (D.Shelton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(2:16 - 4th) D.Etling pass short middle to P.Taylor to GB 46 for 5 yards (M.Rose).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - GB 46(2:00 - 4th) P.Taylor up the middle to GB 49 for 3 yards (J.Kaindoh).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - GB 49(1:38 - 4th) D.Etling pass incomplete short middle to S.Cannella. PENALTY on KC-A.Kamara - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at GB 49 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(1:36 - 4th) D.Etling pass short left to P.Taylor to KC 40 for 7 yards (N.Johnson).
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - GB 40(1:16 - 4th) D.Etling pass short middle to S.Toure to KC 26 for 14 yards (M.Rose; Z.Anderson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 26(0:54 - 4th) D.Etling pass incomplete short left to S.Toure.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 26(0:51 - 4th) D.Etling pass incomplete short left to T.Fulgham.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - GB 26(0:46 - 4th) D.Etling pass short right to S.Cannella to KC 19 for 7 yards (J.Cochrane).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - GB 19(0:36 - 4th) D.Etling pass incomplete short middle to S.Toure (D.Key). KC-D.Key was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
