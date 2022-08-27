|
Tagovailoa, Hill connect early as Dolphins roll past Eagles
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Miami Dolphins set a franchise record for points in a preseason game, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 on Saturday night.
Tagovailoa played the entire first quarter, looking more comfortable in first-year coach Mike McDaniel's system. He finished 6 of 7 for 121 yards and a touchdown in three series.
''I think it's a credit to the practices that we've had with the Eagles and how hard our guys have been working,'' Tagovailoa said. ''It's really good that people can finally see the hard work that we've been putting in together.''
Hill played the opening series, finishing with two catches for 64 yards in his only action this preseason. Miami acquired the speedy receiver in an offseason trade with Kansas City and signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension.
''I was happy for those two individuals because they've invested a lot,'' McDaniel said. ''It was cool to see them not blink and do what they love doing.''
The Eagles sat their starters, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, instead getting an extended look at players hoping to make the team's 53-man roster.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he knew from talking with McDaniel during the team's shared practice sessions this week that the Dolphins would play more of their regulars. That didn't change his plans for the game.
One of the planned head-to-head practices was scrapped while Miami had a number of players dealing with a stomach bug. The Eagles practiced by themselves that day.
''I felt like our guys got two good days of work in while we were here,'' Sirianni said. ''I thought they were ready for that week and I didn't want to over-push them. I was comfortable with the starters. Obviously, when you play like that, it's not acceptable no matter who's against who. They did a nice job moving the ball and stopping us, but obviously that's not up to our standards.''
The Eagles spent the bulk of the last two weeks away from home, with long stays in Cleveland and South Florida.
''We definitely miss home,'' Hurts said. ''But it's been a good two weeks, good two weeks of grinding, work, fellowship. We're taking steps as a football team more importantly and we're coming together. So, it's been a really good time. And we're ready to go back.''
Gardner Minshew started at quarterback for Philadelphia, finishing 6 of 9 for 48 yards in two drives.
Miami scored on each of its three series with Tagovailoa taking snaps. He was sacked and threw his only incompletion on the second drive, which ended with Jason Sanders' 55-yard field goal.
After an Eagles punt, Tagovailoa directed a nine-play, 88-yard drive that Sony Michel finished with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 17-0.
The Dolphins finished with 494 yards of offense, including 203 on the ground.
Myles Gaskin, who carried the workload for the Dolphins at running back last year, had six carries for 39 yards. He's fighting for a roster spot on a team that brought in three running backs in the offseason: Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Michel.
Reid Sinnett, who is trying to secure the Eagles' third-string quarterback job, replaced Minshew in the second quarter and played the rest of the game, finishing 12 of 22 for 104 yards and an interception that Miami's Elijah Campbell returned 30 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter.
Jason Huntley scored Philadelphia's only touchdown on a 67-yard run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 93 yards on 11 carries.
Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson saw action in relief of Tagovailoa. Thompson threw three touchdown passes in the second half.
UP NEXT
Eagles: Begin their season on Sept. 11 at Detroit.
Dolphins: Host AFC East rival New England in their season opener on Sept. 11.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:31
|31:29
|1st Downs
|13
|27
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|6
|17
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|264
|494
|Total Plays
|59
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|203
|Rush Attempts
|23
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|139
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|10.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-81
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.2
|2-54.5
|Return Yards
|66
|26
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|3--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-45
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|139
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|264
|TOTAL YDS
|494
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Sinnett 13 QB
2
FPTS
|R. Sinnett
|12/22
|104
|0
|1
|2
|
G. Minshew 10 QB
1
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|6/9
|48
|0
|0
|1
|
C. Strong 8 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Strong
|1/3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
21
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|11
|93
|1
|67
|21
|
K. Brooks 49 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Brooks
|9
|33
|0
|7
|5
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
R. Sinnett 13 QB
2
FPTS
|R. Sinnett
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Hightower
|6
|5
|52
|0
|19
|10
|
G. Calcaterra 47 TE
5
FPTS
|G. Calcaterra
|4
|2
|30
|0
|24
|5
|
D. Cain 85 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Cain
|8
|2
|26
|0
|15
|4
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
21
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|6
|4
|22
|0
|8
|21
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|2
|8
|0
|9
|2
|
N. Togiai 83 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Togiai
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
B. Covey 41 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Brooks 49 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Brooks
|4
|2
|6
|0
|4
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Johnson 58 LB
|K. Johnson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tartt 23 SS
|J. Tartt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Bradley 54 LB
|S. Bradley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 46 SAF
|R. Blankenship
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gowan 36 CB
|T. Gowan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 32 CB
|M. Goodrich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCain III 37 CB
|M. McCain III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 34 CB
|K. Vincent Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Stevens 30 LB
|J. Stevens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 73 DT
|M. Wilson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 39 CB
|J. Blackwell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Johnson 48 LB
|P. Johnson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wren 98 DT
|R. Wren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Leo 66 DE
|M. Leo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 50 DT
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
4
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|6
|49.2
|5
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Covey
|2
|22.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Covey
|2
|10.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|6/7
|121
|1
|0
|10
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
22
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|7/10
|103
|3
|0
|22
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|4/10
|74
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
6
FPTS
|G. Doaks
|11
|67
|0
|9
|6
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|6
|39
|0
|16
|3
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|4
|30
|0
|14
|6
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|29
|0
|26
|2
|
Z. White 47 RB
2
FPTS
|Z. White
|4
|26
|0
|9
|2
|
S. Michel 28 RB
7
FPTS
|S. Michel
|5
|15
|1
|6
|7
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
22
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|2
|64
|0
|51
|8
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
15
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|7
|4
|54
|1
|20
|15
|
L. Bowden 3 WR
10
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|1
|39
|1
|39
|10
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|6
|
H. Long 84 TE
10
FPTS
|H. Long
|3
|2
|24
|1
|18
|10
|
E. Ezukanma 87 WR
4
FPTS
|E. Ezukanma
|4
|2
|24
|0
|19
|4
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
C. Wilson 11 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Wilson
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
B. Sanders 86 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Sanders
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
C. Carter 82 TE
7
FPTS
|C. Carter
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|
P. Williams 18 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Eguavoen 49 LB
|S. Eguavoen
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Tindall 51 LB
|C. Tindall
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
|C. Fejedelem
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 CB
|E. Rowe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stille 90 DL
|B. Stille
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 79 NT
|N. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 96 LB
|P. Gustin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 LB
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ross 35 CB
|D. Ross
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Goode 53 LB
|C. Goode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 38 CB
|K. Kohou
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DT
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 SAF
|B. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Hamilton 33 CB
|E. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Campbell 22 DB
|E. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
12
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/2
|55
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|2
|54.5
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Williams 18 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Williams
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Bowden 3 WR
10
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Hill to PHI 24 for 51 yards (K.Wallace).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24(14:18 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at PHI 11 for 13 yards (J.Tartt).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 11(13:40 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to PHI 8 for 3 yards (N.Dean).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - MIA 8(13:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Cracraft for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:55 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(12:55 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short left to D.Cain ran ob at PHI 36 for 11 yards (N.Needham).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 36(12:38 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short left to K.Gainwell to PHI 35 for -1 yards (J.Phillips).
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 35(12:14 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short left to D.Cain ran ob at 50 for 15 yards (N.Needham). Penalty on MIA-N.Needham - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 50(11:54 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short middle to K.Gainwell to MIA 41 for 9 yards (J.Baker - K.Kohou).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PHI 41(11:34 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete deep right to D.Cain (N.Igbinoghene).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 41(11:28 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to MIA 41 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - PHI 41(10:49 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to MIA 41 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41(10:48 - 1st) R.Mostert left guard ran ob at PHI 33 for 26 yards (J.Tartt).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(10:11 - 1st) M.Gaskin right tackle to PHI 30 for 3 yards (N.Dean).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 30(9:31 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at PHI 37 for -7 yards (P.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MIA 37(8:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to R.Cracraft.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - MIA 37(8:42 - 1st) J.Sanders 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(8:37 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short right to J.Huntley to PHI 33 for 8 yards (J.Baker).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 33(7:58 - 1st) J.Huntley right tackle to PHI 38 for 5 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 38(7:25 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete short middle.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 38(7:20 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short middle to B.Covey to PHI 44 for 6 yards (Br.Jones; K.Kohou).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PHI 44(6:41 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete short right to J.Huntley [J.Phillips].
|Punt
4 & 4 - PHI 44(6:37 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to MIA 12 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by L.Bowden.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 12(6:29 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 19 for 7 yards (K.Wallace).
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 19(5:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield to MIA 34 for 15 yards (K.Vincent).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(5:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to C.Wilson to 50 for 16 yards (D.Taylor).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 50(4:37 - 1st) M.Gaskin left tackle to PHI 34 for 16 yards (J.Tartt).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(3:56 - 1st) M.Gaskin right tackle to PHI 28 for 6 yards (K.Johnson).
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 28(3:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to PHI 10 for 18 yards (J.Tartt).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 10(2:32 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to PHI 2 for 8 yards (K.Johnson).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIA 2(1:53 - 1st) S.Michel left guard to PHI 1 for 1 yard (K.Wallace; K.Johnson).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIA 1(1:16 - 1st) S.Michel right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to PHI -1. B.Covey to PHI 22 for 23 yards (R.Cracraft; S.Ahmed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 22(1:05 - 1st) 13-R.Sinnett in at QB. J.Huntley left end to PHI 22 for no gain (J.Baker; E.Rowe).
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 22(0:25 - 1st) R.Sinnett pass short right to G.Calcaterra to PHI 46 for 24 yards (E.Rowe; J.Baker) [J.Phillips].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(15:00 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short right to J.Huntley to PHI 48 for 2 yards (E.Roberts).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - PHI 48(14:26 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to G.Calcaterra [C.Wilkins]. PENALTY on MIA-D.Riley - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 48 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(14:22 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short right to J.Huntley to MIA 40 for 7 yards (D.Riley).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PHI 40(13:43 - 2nd) J.Huntley left end to MIA 40 for no gain (E.Rowe).
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 40(13:04 - 2nd) J.Huntley left end to MIA 37 for 3 yards (E.Rowe - E.Roberts).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 37(12:17 - 2nd) K.Brooks right tackle to MIA 37 for no gain (E.Roberts; E.Ogbah). PENALTY on PHI-R.Rodgers - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 37 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 47(11:47 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short left to J.Huntley to MIA 42 for 5 yards (Br.Jones) [E.Ogbah].
|Penalty
2 & 15 - PHI 42(11:06 - 2nd) R.Sinnett scrambles up the middle to MIA 40 for 2 yards (E.Roberts). PENALTY on PHI-C.Tom - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 42 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 25 - PHI 48(10:39 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short middle to K.Brooks to MIA 48 for 4 yards (Br.Jones; S.Eguavoen) [C.Wilkins].
|No Gain
3 & 21 - PHI 48(9:53 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to D.Cain.
|Punt
4 & 21 - PHI 48(9:49 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 40 yards to MIA 8 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by L.Bowden.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 8(9:41 - 2nd) New QB - #5 Bridgewater - Teddy M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 12 for 4 yards (J.Blackwell).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIA 12(9:03 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to R.Cracraft.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 12(9:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Cracraft pushed ob at MIA 23 for 11 yards (T.Gowan).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(8:25 - 2nd) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 26 for 3 yards (P.Johnson; K.Smith).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 26(7:55 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right tackle to MIA 29 for 3 yards (R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIA 29(7:12 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to B.Sanders.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIA 29(7:08 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 54 yards to PHI 17 - Center-B.Ferguson. B.Covey to PHI 25 for 8 yards (D.Smythe).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(6:55 - 2nd) J.Huntley right tackle to PHI 23 for -2 yards (Be.Jones).
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - PHI 23(6:15 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short left to G.Calcaterra to PHI 29 for 6 yards (K.Kohou).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PHI 29(5:34 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short left intended for G.Calcaterra INTERCEPTED by E.Campbell at PHI 30. E.Campbell for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(5:22 - 2nd) K.Brooks right tackle to PHI 31 for 6 yards (C.Fejedelem; P.Gustin).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 31(4:49 - 2nd) K.Brooks left guard to PHI 34 for 3 yards (N.Scott - S.Eguavoen).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 34(4:12 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short right to K.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 1 - PHI 34(4:07 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 58 yards to MIA 8 - Center-R.Lovato. L.Bowden to MIA 6 for -2 yards (M.Goodrich - M.Leo).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 6(3:53 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left end pushed ob at MIA 20 for 14 yards (K.Vincent).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 20(3:12 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to R.Cracraft.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 20(3:06 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Cracraft ran ob at MIA 35 for 15 yards. PHI-K.Smith was injured during the play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(2:37 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to R.Cracraft to PHI 45 for 20 yards (J.Stevens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 45(2:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to S.Ahmed.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 45(1:56 - 2nd) S.Michel left guard to PHI 42 for 3 yards (S.Bradley).
|+28 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 42(1:13 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to S.Ahmed pushed ob at PHI 14 for 28 yards (R.Blankenship).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 14(1:06 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right tackle to PHI 9 for 5 yards (K.Wallace).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 9(0:31 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to E.Ezukanma.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIA 9(0:25 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to H.Long for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on MIA-H.Long - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at PHI 9 - No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to H.Long (K.Vincent). Penalty on MIA-H.Long - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIA 9(0:21 - 2nd) J.Sanders 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass short middle to N.Togiai to PHI 33 for 8 yards (C.Fejedelem).
|+19 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 33(14:34 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass deep left to J.Hightower to MIA 48 for 19 yards (E.Hamilton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 48(14:11 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short middle to N.Togiai.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PHI 48(14:07 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete deep left to D.Cain. PENALTY on PHI-D.Cain - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - PHI 42(14:02 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short middle to J.Huntley (S.Eguavoen).
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - PHI 42(13:58 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass short right to J.Hightower to MIA 49 for 9 yards (C.Fejedelem; D.Ross).
|Punt
4 & 11 - PHI 49(13:18 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 45 yards to MIA 4 - Center-R.Lovato. P.Williams MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by PHI-M.Leo at MIA 9.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & Goal - PHI 9(13:06 - 3rd) K.Brooks left tackle for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on PHI-G.Calcaterra - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 9 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 19 - PHI 19(13:00 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass short left to K.Brooks to MIA 17 for 2 yards (C.Goode).
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - PHI 17(12:18 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass short left to J.Hightower to MIA 8 for 9 yards (C.Fejedelem).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PHI 8(11:38 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to G.Calcaterra.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PHI 8(11:32 - 3rd) J.Elliott 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(11:28 - 3rd) 19-S.Thompson in at QB. S.Michel left tackle to MIA 31 for 6 yards (J.Stevens - D.Taylor).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MIA 31(10:50 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left to E.Ezukanma.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - MIA 31(10:47 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass deep middle to H.Long to MIA 49 for 18 yards (M.Goodrich). PHI-K.Vincent was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 49(10:20 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep left to E.Ezukanma. PENALTY on PHI-T.Gowan - Defensive Pass Interference - 41 yards - enforced at MIA 49 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 10(10:12 - 3rd) S.Michel right tackle to PHI 6 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 6(9:32 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - MIA 6(9:25 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass short right to H.Long for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Leo]. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(9:18 - 3rd) K.Brooks right tackle to PHI 26 for 1 yard (C.Tindall; B.Stille).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PHI 26(8:45 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to D.Cain (E.Hamilton).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PHI 26(8:40 - 3rd) R.Sinnett sacked at PHI 16 for -10 yards (S.Eguavoen).
|Punt
4 & 19 - PHI 16(7:33 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 46 yards to MIA 38 - Center-R.Lovato - downed by PHI-D.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38(7:21 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass short right to B.Sanders to 50 for 12 yards (M.McCain).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 50(6:43 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass deep middle to E.Ezukanma to PHI 31 for 19 yards (M.Goodrich).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 31(6:08 - 3rd) G.Doaks left end to PHI 22 for 9 yards (S.Bradley).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 22(5:30 - 3rd) G.Doaks left guard to PHI 15 for 7 yards (T.Gowan).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 15(4:56 - 3rd) G.Doaks left guard to PHI 11 for 4 yards (R.Wren).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 11(4:21 - 3rd) G.Doaks left guard to PHI 4 for 7 yards (M.Wilson; M.Leo).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 4(3:46 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass short left to C.Carter for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:41 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 64 yards from MIA 35 to PHI 1. B.Covey to PHI 23 for 22 yards (C.Tindall).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 23(3:33 - 3rd) J.Huntley up the middle to PHI 30 for 7 yards (P.Gustin - D.Ross).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 30(2:59 - 3rd) J.Huntley right end to PHI 34 for 4 yards (D.Ross).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 34(2:26 - 3rd) J.Huntley left tackle to PHI 37 for 3 yards (B.Stille - J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PHI 37(1:51 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete deep left to D.Cain.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - PHI 37(1:47 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to J.Hightower. PENALTY on MIA-Be.Jones - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at PHI 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 48(1:43 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete deep right to D.Cain.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 48(1:37 - 3rd) K.Brooks left guard to MIA 41 for 7 yards (N.Scott - B.Stille).
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 41(1:04 - 3rd) K.Brooks up the middle to MIA 38 for 3 yards (S.Eguavoen).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 38(0:22 - 3rd) K.Brooks up the middle to MIA 37 for 1 yard (P.Gustin; S.Eguavoen).
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 37(15:00 - 4th) R.Sinnett pass short middle to J.Hightower to MIA 28 for 9 yards (C.Tindall).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28(14:24 - 4th) K.Brooks left tackle to MIA 25 for 3 yards (C.Tindall).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 25(13:53 - 4th) K.Brooks up the middle to MIA 20 for 5 yards (S.Eguavoen).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PHI 20(13:08 - 4th) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short right to D.Cain.
|Fumble
4 & 2 - PHI 20(13:03 - 4th) R.Sinnett sacked at MIA 29 for -9 yards (C.Tindall). FUMBLES (C.Tindall) [C.Tindall] - recovered by PHI-C.Tom at MIA 29.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 29(12:59 - 4th) G.Doaks left tackle to MIA 30 for 1 yard (R.Blankenship).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 30(12:27 - 4th) G.Doaks left end to MIA 37 for 7 yards (M.Leo; M.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIA 37(11:45 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep right to P.Williams [M.Leo].
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIA 37(11:40 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 55 yards to PHI 8 - Center-B.Ferguson. B.Covey to PHI 21 for 13 yards (Z.White; O.Carney).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 21(11:25 - 4th) 8-C.Strong in at QB. J.Huntley right tackle to PHI 24 for 3 yards (D.Ross; C.Tindall).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 24(10:51 - 4th) J.Huntley left guard to PHI 27 for 3 yards (B.Stille). MIA-D.Ross was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 27(10:12 - 4th) C.Strong pass short right to J.Hightower to PHI 33 for 6 yards (E.Campbell).
|+67 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 33(9:37 - 4th) J.Huntley left guard for 67 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:25 - 4th) G.Doaks right tackle to MIA 31 for 6 yards (K.Johnson - K.Wallace).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 31(8:48 - 4th) G.Doaks right end to MIA 38 for 7 yards (M.Wilson; R.Blankenship).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38(8:12 - 4th) Z.White right end to MIA 46 for 8 yards (J.Blackwell; K.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIA 46(7:27 - 4th) Z.White right end to MIA 46 for no gain (D.Taylor - J.Stevens).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - MIA 46(6:48 - 4th) Z.White left guard to PHI 45 for 9 yards (M.McCain).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(6:11 - 4th) G.Doaks up the middle to PHI 39 for 6 yards (K.Johnson).
|+39 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 39(5:30 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short left to L.Bowden for 39 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(5:19 - 4th) K.Brooks left guard to PHI 29 for 4 yards (S.Eguavoen).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PHI 29(4:36 - 4th) C.Strong pass incomplete short left to K.Brooks [D.Hodge].
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PHI 29(4:29 - 4th) C.Strong pass incomplete short right to J.Hightower [D.Hodge].
|Punt
4 & 6 - PHI 29(4:23 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 62 yards to MIA 9 - Center-R.Lovato. P.Williams to MIA 7 for -2 yards (K.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 7(4:06 - 4th) G.Doaks left guard to MIA 16 for 9 yards (S.Bradley).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 16(3:31 - 4th) G.Doaks up the middle to MIA 20 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 20(2:57 - 4th) Z.White right tackle to MIA 29 for 9 yards (K.Johnson - R.Blankenship).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 29(2:15 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short left to E.Ezukanma to MIA 34 for 5 yards (J.Blackwell).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(2:00 - 4th) S.Thompson kneels to MIA 33 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - MIA 33(1:20 - 4th) S.Thompson kneels to MIA 32 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - MIA 32(0:38 - 4th) S.Thompson kneels to MIA 31 for -1 yards.
