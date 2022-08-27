|
Ridder leads Falcons past Jaguars 28-12 in preseason
ATLANTA (AP) Desmond Ridder shook off an interception on his very first throw to lead the Atlanta Falcons to their first home preseason win since 2016, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-12 Saturday.
Both teams relied mainly on backups and roster wannabes in their preseason finale, with the Falcons (2-1) prevailing behind their third-round draft pick out of Cincinnati.
Playing into the fourth quarter, Ridder completed 14 of 25 passes for 185 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown throw to fellow rookie Tyler Allgeier in the first quarter.
Ridder also guided two impressive touchdown drives in the second half before calling it a day against the Jaguars (0-4).
There was an eight-play, 90-yard possession in which the rookie completed all three of his passes for 69 yards before Caleb Huntley's 1-yard scoring run. The Falcon then drove 80 yards on 14 plays, with Ridder completing three more passes before Allgeier scored his second TD on a 4-yard run.
Atlanta had lost eight straight home preseason games since moving into Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017.
E.J. Perry went the distance at quarterback for the Jaguars. He completed 19 of 27 for 201 yards, with a pair of interceptions.
Perry hooked up with Laquon Treadwell on a 7-yard pass with 12 seconds left in the first half to cut Atlanta's lead to 14-12.
On the very first play from scrimmage, Ridder threw an ill-advised pass down the middle that was picked off by Daniel Thomas. The Jaguars safety returned it 10 yards to the Atlanta 35, setting up James McCourt's 54-yard field goal.
McCourt also connected from 38 yards, while Jake Verity was wide left on a 46-yard try.
In their search for a reliable kicker, the Jaguars have tried out four contenders during the preseason.
Ryan Santoso was let go on Tuesday, the same day the team claimed McCourt off waivers. Then, on Friday, the Jaguars added Verity to the roster to give McCourt some competition in the preseason finale.
The special teams set up an Atlanta TD.
Quinton Bell ran right by Jacksonville's Josh Thompson to smother a punt by Logan Cooke. DeAngelo Malone recovered the blocked kick at the Jaguars 1, and Qadree Ollison ran it for a touchdown on the next play to make it 14-6.
Both teams sat their No. 1 quarterbacks.
Trevor Lawrence, the top overall pick in the 2021 draft, took it easy heading into Year 2 of his NFL career after playing in two preseason games for the Jaguars.
Looking to jumpstart his flagging career, Marcus Mariota has locked up Atlanta's starting job in the post-Matt Ryan era. Ridder will serve as his backup.
The Falcons' defense was buoyed by the return of Deion Jones, who suited up three days after being activated from the physically unable to perform list.
A starter since being drafted by the Falcons in 2016, Jones faces an uncertain future in Atlanta but at least he's fully recovered from right shoulder surgery.
INJURY REPORT
Falcons ILB Dorian Etheridge was carted off the field late in the second quarter after sustaining what appeared to be a serious left knee injury on a Jaguars running play. Etheridge was fighting for a roster spot after playing in five games a year ago as an undrafted rookie out of Louisville.
UP NEXT
Jaguars: Begin the regular season Sept. 11 at Washington against the Commanders.
Falcons: Remain at home for their Sept. 11 opener against NFC South rival New Orleans.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:35
|35:25
|1st Downs
|13
|21
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|251
|309
|Total Plays
|57
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|135
|Rush Attempts
|18
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|197
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|19-37
|14-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|10-86
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|4-54.8
|Return Yards
|34
|45
|Punts - Returns
|3-24
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Int. - Returns
|2-10
|2-30
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|197
|PASS YDS
|174
|54
|RUSH YDS
|135
|251
|TOTAL YDS
|309
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
E. Perry 4 QB
11
FPTS
|E. Perry
|19/37
|201
|1
|2
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
R. Armstead 23 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Armstead
|2
|15
|0
|11
|2
S. Conner 24 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Conner
|11
|15
|0
|8
|3
M. Sargent 36 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Sargent
|3
|14
|0
|11
|4
E. Perry 4 QB
11
FPTS
|E. Perry
|2
|10
|0
|7
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
T. Jones 83 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Jones
|3
|3
|103
|0
|49
|13
G. Prince 86 TE
7
FPTS
|G. Prince
|8
|4
|32
|0
|17
|7
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|2
|19
|0
|16
|3
L. Treadwell 18 WR
9
FPTS
|L. Treadwell
|6
|2
|14
|1
|7
|9
M. Sargent 36 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Sargent
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|4
W. Johnson 81 WR
2
FPTS
|W. Johnson
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
L. Farrell 89 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Farrell
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
J. Cotton 88 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Cotton
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
R. Armstead 23 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Armstead
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
K. Austin Jr. 80 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Austin Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
S. Conner 24 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Conner
|3
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
J. Tufele 97 DT
|J. Tufele
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 50 LB
|S. Quarterman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 30 CB
|M. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 LB
|D. Lloyd
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Russell 53 LB
|C. Russell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 40 LB
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Crawford 22 DB
|X. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Ford 5 DB
|R. Ford
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 59 LB
|T. Adams
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Antwine 93 DT
|I. Antwine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Dixon 47 LB
|D. Dixon
|2-6
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Berry 56 LB
|R. Berry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
G. Junior 34 CB
|G. Junior
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Rusnak 29 DB
|B. Rusnak
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Thomas 20 SAF
|D. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Oyelola 35 DB
|A. Oyelola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Alufohai 96 DT
|A. Alufohai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. McCourt 1 K
6
FPTS
|J. McCourt
|2/2
|54
|0/0
|6
|
J. Verity 6 K
0
FPTS
|J. Verity
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|4
|52.3
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
W. Johnson 81 WR
2
FPTS
|W. Johnson
|3
|8.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Huntley 42 RB
14
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|19
|86
|1
|21
|14
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
11
FPTS
|Q. Ollison
|9
|30
|1
|8
|11
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
15
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|8
|26
|1
|12
|15
|
D. Ridder 4 QB
9
FPTS
|D. Ridder
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|9
|
F. Franks 15 QB
0
FPTS
|F. Franks
|3
|-6
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
F. Darby 88 WR
4
FPTS
|F. Darby
|3
|1
|35
|0
|35
|4
|
K. Johnson 13 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|4
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
4
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|2
|2
|25
|0
|21
|4
|
C. Batson 16 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Batson
|4
|3
|22
|0
|21
|5
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
S. Berryhill III 80 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Berryhill III
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
J. Bernhardt 83 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Bernhardt
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
11
FPTS
|Q. Ollison
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|11
|
T. Fisk 43 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Fisk
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
15
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
T. Tabor 20 CB
|T. Tabor
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 99 DL
|D. Tangelo
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Black 36 SAF
|H. Black
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Landman 55 LB
|N. Landman
|3-1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
C. Ballentine 39 DB
|C. Ballentine
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Hankins 43 CB
|M. Hankins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 98 DT
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
Q. Bell 56 LB
|Q. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Daniels 69 DT
|D. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Kwiatkoski 53 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Brailford 49 LB
|J. Brailford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Thurman 91 DE
|N. Thurman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
Y. Koo 7 K
4
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|4
|54.8
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Raine 89 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Raine
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Bernhardt 83 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Bernhardt
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Ridder pass deep middle intended for D.Byrd INTERCEPTED by D.Thomas at ATL 45. D.Thomas to ATL 35 for 10 yards (F.Darby).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 35(14:50 - 1st) S.Conner left tackle to ATL 33 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAC 33(14:16 - 1st) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell (T.Horne).
|-3 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 33(14:13 - 1st) E.Perry pass short left to S.Conner to ATL 36 for -3 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - JAC 36(13:34 - 1st) J.McCourt 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 1st) J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(13:28 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 26 for 1 yard (S.Quarterman - D.Lloyd).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 26(12:57 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short left to C.Batson to ATL 31 for 5 yards (T.Herndon).
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 31(12:21 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short right to A.Firkser to ATL 35 for 4 yards (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 35(11:33 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 35 for no gain (R.Ford).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 35(10:55 - 1st) D.Ridder scrambles left end to ATL 37 for 2 yards (S.Quarterman).
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 37(10:17 - 1st) D.Ridder pass deep left to D.Byrd pushed ob at JAC 46 for 17 yards (Mo.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 46(9:45 - 1st) D.Ridder sacked ob at JAC 46 for 0 yards (R.Ford).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 46(9:05 - 1st) C.Huntley right end to JAC 45 for 1 yard (R.Williams).
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 45(8:24 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short left to Q.Ollison to JAC 33 for 12 yards (D.Thomas; R.Williams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 33(7:41 - 1st) Q.Ollison right tackle to JAC 25 for 8 yards (S.Quarterman).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 25(7:14 - 1st) Q.Ollison left end pushed ob at JAC 18 for 7 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18(6:36 - 1st) C.Huntley right tackle to JAC 9 for 9 yards (D.Thomas; D.Dixon). JAC-A.Alufohai was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 9(6:01 - 1st) C.Huntley left tackle to JAC 4 for 5 yards (D.Thomas - D.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 4(5:19 - 1st) C.Huntley left guard to JAC 2 for 2 yards (J.Tufele; J.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 2(4:34 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short right to T.Allgeier for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(4:30 - 1st) E.Perry pass deep left to T.Jones to ATL 26 for 49 yards (D.Hall).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 26(3:47 - 1st) E.Perry pass short right to L.Treadwell to ATL 19 for 7 yards (H.Black).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 19(3:09 - 1st) S.Conner left tackle to ATL 18 for 1 yard (T.Tabor; N.Kwiatkoski).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - JAC 18(2:28 - 1st) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell (D.Malone).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - JAC 18(2:24 - 1st) E.Perry pass deep right to L.Shenault for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on JAC-Da.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 18 - No Play.
|No Good
4 & 12 - JAC 28(2:17 - 1st) J.Verity 46 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(2:12 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 33 for -3 yards (S.Quarterman).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ATL 33(1:32 - 1st) D.Ridder pass incomplete deep middle to D.Byrd.
|-4 YD
3 & 13 - ATL 33(1:25 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short right to C.Batson to ATL 29 for -4 yards (J.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 17 - ATL 29(0:52 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 63 yards to JAC 8 - Center-L.McCullough. W.Johnson pushed ob at JAC 20 for 12 yards (J.Raine).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(0:41 - 1st) E.Perry pass short left to T.Jones to JAC 33 for 13 yards (T.Tabor).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 33(15:00 - 2nd) S.Conner left end to JAC 31 for -2 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - JAC 31(14:16 - 2nd) E.Perry pass short left to S.Conner to JAC 31 for no gain (C.Ballentine).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - JAC 31(13:35 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Farrell (T.Horne).
|Punt
4 & 12 - JAC 31(13:30 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 56 yards to ATL 13 - Center-R.Matiscik. J.Bernhardt to ATL 21 for 8 yards (D.Thomas; T.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 21(13:18 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete short right to F.Darby (R.Ford).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 21(13:11 - 2nd) Q.Ollison right end to ATL 26 for 5 yards (D.Lloyd).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ATL 26(12:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL-F.Franks - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 21(12:17 - 2nd) D.Ridder sacked at ATL 10 for -11 yards (D.Dixon).
|Punt
4 & 21 - ATL 10(11:43 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 56 yards to JAC 34 - Center-L.McCullough. W.Johnson pushed ob at JAC 42 for 8 yards (Q.Ollison). PENALTY on ATL-Q.Ollison - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 42.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(11:32 - 2nd) S.Conner right tackle to ATL 47 for -4 yards (D.Tangelo).
|+17 YD
2 & 14 - JAC 47(10:55 - 2nd) E.Perry pass short right to G.Prince to ATL 30 for 17 yards (T.Tabor).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 30(10:16 - 2nd) S.Conner right end to ATL 25 for 5 yards (J.Brailford; D.Daniels).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 25(9:34 - 2nd) S.Conner left end to ATL 25 for no gain (A.Anderson - N.Thurman).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 25(8:52 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to G.Prince.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - JAC 25(8:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL-T.Horne - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 20(8:48 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete deep right to L.Treadwell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 20(8:42 - 2nd) S.Conner left end to ATL 20 for no gain (D.Tangelo).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAC 20(8:04 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell (M.Ford).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - JAC 20(7:59 - 2nd) J.McCourt 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 2nd) J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(7:54 - 2nd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 29 for 4 yards (J.Tufele).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 29(7:20 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to M.Pruitt pushed ob at ATL 34 for 5 yards (S.Quarterman).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 34(6:44 - 2nd) C.Huntley left guard to ATL 34 for no gain (J.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 1 - ATL 34(5:59 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 56 yards to JAC 10 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by W.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 10(5:50 - 2nd) S.Conner right guard to JAC 14 for 4 yards (T.Horne; D.Tangelo).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 14(5:10 - 2nd) E.Perry pass short right to L.Shenault to JAC 17 for 3 yards (D.Malone).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JAC 17(4:27 - 2nd) E.Perry sacked at JAC 17 for 0 yards (N.Landman).
|Blocked Punt
4 & 3 - JAC 17(3:43 - 2nd) L.Cooke punt is BLOCKED by Q.Bell - Center-R.Matiscik - RECOVERED by ATL-D.Malone at JAC 1. D.Malone to JAC 1 for no gain (L.Cooke). Penalty on JAC-J.Thompson - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(3:31 - 2nd) S.Conner left guard to JAC 33 for 8 yards (H.Black).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - JAC 33(2:55 - 2nd) S.Conner right tackle to JAC 39 for 6 yards (I.Oliver; H.Black). ATL-D.Etheridge was injured during the play. PENALTY on JAC-Da.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 33 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - JAC 23(2:43 - 2nd) E.Perry pass short right to L.Shenault pushed ob at JAC 39 for 16 yards (I.Oliver).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 39(2:11 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to S.Conner.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 39(2:02 - 2nd) E.Perry pass deep right to T.Jones pushed ob at ATL 20 for 41 yards (C.Ballentine).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(1:55 - 2nd) S.Conner left end to ATL 13 for 7 yards (H.Black; N.Landman).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 13(1:12 - 2nd) E.Perry right guard to ATL 6 for 7 yards (T.Tabor).
|-6 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 6(0:29 - 2nd) S.Conner left end to ATL 12 for -6 yards (H.Black).
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - JAC 12(0:23 - 2nd) E.Perry pass short middle to G.Prince to ATL 7 for 5 yards (T.Andersen).
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - JAC 7(0:17 - 2nd) E.Perry pass short right to L.Treadwell for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:12 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Perry pass to G.Prince is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) J.Verity kicks 46 yards from JAC 35 to ATL 19. J.Raine to ATL 26 for 7 yards (T.Adams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 26(0:07 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass deep middle intended for F.Darby INTERCEPTED by X.Crawford at JAC 35. X.Crawford to JAC 35 for no gain (F.Darby). JAC-R.Williams was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Sargent right tackle to JAC 28 for 3 yards (H.Black).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 28(14:27 - 3rd) E.Perry pass short left to G.Prince pushed ob at JAC 31 for 3 yards (T.Tabor).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - JAC 31(13:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC-N.Ford - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 31 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - JAC 26(13:37 - 3rd) E.Perry pass incomplete deep left to K.Austin [N.Thurman]. PENALTY on ATL-C.Ballentine - Defensive Pass Interference - 19 yards - enforced at JAC 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 45(13:30 - 3rd) M.Sargent right end to JAC 45 for no gain (D.Tangelo).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 45(12:53 - 3rd) E.Perry pass short left to L.Farrell to ATL 48 for 7 yards (T.Andersen).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JAC 48(12:13 - 3rd) E.Perry pass incomplete short middle to G.Prince (T.Tabor).
|Punt
4 & 3 - JAC 48(12:06 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 43 yards to ATL 5 - Center-R.Matiscik - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 5(11:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-F.Darby - False Start - 2 yards - enforced at ATL 5 - No Play.
|+35 YD
1 & 12 - ATL 3(11:57 - 3rd) D.Ridder pass deep left to F.Darby pushed ob at ATL 38 for 35 yards (Mo.Brown).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 38(11:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ATL 33(11:07 - 3rd) D.Ridder pass incomplete short right to J.Bernhardt.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ATL 33(10:59 - 3rd) D.Ridder pass incomplete short right to J.Bernhardt.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - ATL 33(10:51 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 45 for 12 yards (R.Berry; T.Adams).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - ATL 45(10:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-J.Harrison - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 45 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ATL 40(10:08 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 44 yards to JAC 16 - Center-L.McCullough. W.Johnson to JAC 20 for 4 yards (K.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 20(9:58 - 3rd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to W.Johnson (C.Ballentine).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 20(9:54 - 3rd) E.Perry pass short middle to M.Sargent to JAC 25 for 5 yards (T.Andersen).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 25(9:12 - 3rd) E.Perry pass incomplete deep left to J.Cotton [M.Ford].
|Punt
4 & 5 - JAC 25(9:06 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 55 yards to ATL 20 - Center-R.Matiscik. J.Bernhardt to ATL 25 for 5 yards (R.Matiscik). PENALTY on ATL-H.Black - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 10(8:53 - 3rd) C.Huntley right tackle to ATL 12 for 2 yards (R.Berry - D.Dixon).
|+34 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 12(8:15 - 3rd) D.Ridder pass short right to K.Johnson to ATL 46 for 34 yards (X.Crawford).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(7:31 - 3rd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 47 for 1 yard (R.Berry; T.Adams).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ATL 47(6:54 - 3rd) C.Huntley left tackle to ATL 47 for no gain (J.Tufele - D.Dixon).
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 47(6:26 - 3rd) D.Ridder pass short right to S.Berryhill to JAC 39 for 14 yards (G.Junior). PENALTY on JAC-G.Junior - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 24(6:09 - 3rd) Q.Ollison right tackle to JAC 22 for 2 yards (J.Tufele).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 22(5:48 - 3rd) D.Ridder pass short right to A.Firkser to JAC 1 for 21 yards (C.Russell; R.Ford). ATL-A.Firkser was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 1(5:13 - 3rd) C.Huntley right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:08 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:08 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(5:08 - 3rd) E.Perry sacked at JAC 21 for -4 yards (D.Tangelo).
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - JAC 21(4:27 - 3rd) E.Perry pass short left to M.Sargent to JAC 29 for 8 yards (I.Oliver; M.Hankins). PENALTY on ATL-M.Hankins - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 44(4:06 - 3rd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to J.Cotton.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 44(3:59 - 3rd) M.Sargent left tackle to ATL 43 for 13 yards (H.Black; Q.Bell). PENALTY on JAC-C.Cronk - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JAC 45(3:31 - 3rd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to J.Cotton (M.Hankins).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JAC 45(3:26 - 3rd) E.Perry pass incomplete short left to K.Austin [D.Daniels].
|Punt
4 & 9 - JAC 45(3:21 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 55 yards to end zone - Center-R.Matiscik - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(3:13 - 3rd) Q.Ollison left end to ATL 23 for 3 yards (J.Tufele).
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 23(2:29 - 3rd) D.Ridder right end to ATL 20 for -3 yards (D.Dixon).
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - ATL 20(1:59 - 3rd) D.Ridder pass deep middle to C.Batson to ATL 41 for 21 yards (B.Rusnak). JAC-J.Thompson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 41(1:19 - 3rd) Q.Ollison left end to ATL 41 for no gain (I.Antwine).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 41(0:41 - 3rd) D.Ridder pass short right to T.Fisk to ATL 46 for 5 yards (R.Berry).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - ATL 46(15:00 - 4th) C.Huntley right end to JAC 46 for 8 yards (Mo.Brown).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 46(14:23 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL-J.Harrison - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 46 - No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 15 - ATL 49(14:23 - 4th) C.Huntley left end to JAC 30 for 21 yards (B.Rusnak; R.Ford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 30(13:36 - 4th) C.Huntley right end to JAC 30 for no gain (J.Tufele - D.Dixon). JAC-A.Alufohai was injured during the play.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 30(12:59 - 4th) D.Ridder pass short middle to J.Bernhardt to JAC 16 for 14 yards (Mo.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 16(12:39 - 4th) D.Ridder pass incomplete deep left to C.Batson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 16(12:32 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end pushed ob at JAC 9 for 7 yards (X.Crawford).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 9(12:06 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end to JAC 7 for 2 yards (J.Tufele; D.Dixon).
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - ATL 7(11:42 - 4th) T.Allgeier left guard to JAC 4 for 3 yards (I.Antwine).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 4(10:59 - 4th) T.Allgeier right guard for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:53 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:53 - 4th) R.Armstead right end to JAC 29 for 4 yards (N.Landman).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 29(10:30 - 4th) E.Perry pass short right to R.Armstead ran ob at JAC 31 for 2 yards (M.Hankins).
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - JAC 31(9:59 - 4th) R.Armstead left tackle to JAC 42 for 11 yards (T.Tabor).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 42(9:36 - 4th) E.Perry pass short right to W.Johnson to ATL 46 for 12 yards (N.Landman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 46(9:15 - 4th) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to R.Armstead.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 46(9:10 - 4th) E.Perry pass short right intended for K.Austin INTERCEPTED by C.Ballentine at ATL 35. C.Ballentine to JAC 42 for 23 yards (C.Van Lanen).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(9:00 - 4th) C.Huntley right end to JAC 38 for 4 yards (C.Russell).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 38(8:22 - 4th) C.Huntley left tackle to JAC 34 for 4 yards (T.Adams; D.Dixon).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - ATL 34(7:45 - 4th) C.Huntley right end to JAC 29 for 5 yards (C.Russell).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 29(7:06 - 4th) C.Huntley left tackle to JAC 27 for 2 yards (G.Junior; T.Adams).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 27(6:23 - 4th) Q.Ollison left tackle to JAC 24 for 3 yards (A.Alufohai - T.Adams).
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - ATL 24(5:41 - 4th) Q.Ollison right tackle to JAC 23 for 1 yard (T.Adams).
|No Gain
4 & 4 - ATL 23(5:01 - 4th) F.Franks pass incomplete short right to Q.Ollison (R.Berry).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23(4:54 - 4th) E.Perry pass short middle to G.Prince to JAC 30 for 7 yards (T.Andersen - I.Oliver).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 30(4:35 - 4th) E.Perry pass short right to J.Cotton to JAC 32 for 2 yards (M.Hankins).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 32(4:14 - 4th) E.Perry pass incomplete short middle to G.Prince (T.Andersen).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - JAC 32(4:09 - 4th) E.Perry right guard to JAC 35 for 3 yards (Q.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 35(3:45 - 4th) E.Perry pass incomplete short left to W.Johnson (D.Daniels).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 35(3:41 - 4th) E.Perry pass short middle intended for G.Prince INTERCEPTED by N.Landman at JAC 41. N.Landman to JAC 34 for 7 yards (K.McDermott).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(3:31 - 4th) C.Huntley right tackle to JAC 29 for 5 yards (T.Adams).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 29(2:48 - 4th) C.Huntley right guard to JAC 17 for 12 yards (A.Oyelola).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 17(2:00 - 4th) F.Franks kneels to JAC 19 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - ATL 19(1:19 - 4th) F.Franks kneels to JAC 21 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
3 & 14 - ATL 21(0:36 - 4th) F.Franks kneels to JAC 23 for -2 yards.
