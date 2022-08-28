|
Jets' Flacco, starting O struggle; Giants' Taylor injured
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Joe Flacco threw a pick-6 and the New York Jets' starting offense mostly struggled while playing into the second quarter against mainly Giants defensive backups in a 31-27 victory Sunday.
Flacco, likely to open the regular season at quarterback for the injured Zach Wilson, made his preseason debut and finished 7 of 12 for 76 yards and an interception returned for a touchdown by Austin Calitro in his four series.
Jets fourth-stringer Chris Streveler led his third straight fourth-quarter winning drive. He marched the Jets (3-0) down the field in the waning moments and found a wide-open Calvin Jackson Jr. for the go-ahead 5-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left.
Streveler, a former CFL quarterback who had three previous NFL stints, was 10 of 13 for 96 yards and two TDs.
Jets coach Robert Saleh opted to give his starters on offense and defense some action in the preseason finale, while the Giants' Brian Daboll went with about half his starters on defense and none of his skill players on offense.
Tyrod Taylor started at quarterback for the Giants (2-1) with starter Daniel Jones watching from the sideline, but was carted from the sideline in the first quarter with a back injury. Taylor completed a 25-yard pass to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, but took a big hit from Jets rookie defensive end Micheal Clemons.
Taylor was 2 of 4 for 29 yards and an interception and was replaced by Davis Webb, who led four scoring drives.
The 37-year-old Flacco had a strong training camp, especially since replacing Wilson as the QB1 after the second-year quarterback suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus in the preseason opener at Philadelphia. Wilson is out a few weeks after having arthroscopic surgery and it's uncertain if he'll be ready for Week 1 against Baltimore.
If not, it'll likely be Flacco, who hadn't played in the preseason before Sunday - and it looked as much for him and the rest of the starters against the Giants.
The Jets' first series ended on a fumble by running back Michael Carter. They punted on their second possession and got a 49-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein on their third.
On the fourth, Flacco rolled right to avoid heavy pressure and made a poor throw to Carter that was easily picked off by Calitro, who returned it 35 yards for a TD to give the Giants a 10-3 lead with 12:18 remaining in the second quarter.
And that was it for Flacco and the starters.
WHITE'S RIGHT
Mike White replaced Flacco and led the Jets on touchdown drives on two of his three possessions to end the first half.
With the Jets trailing 10-3, White threw short to Braxton Berrios, who zipped into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown to tie it.
White, looking much sharper than he had in the first two preseason games, marched the Jets down the field again and threw a 19-yard strike to Jeff Smith to make it 17-10 with 26 seconds left before halftime.
White finished 13 of 17 for 170 yards and the two TDs before being replaced by Streveler with 11:49 left.
STEPPING IN
Webb played the rest of the game after replacing Taylor and finished 30 of 38 for 202 yards and a touchdown.
After Jashaun Corbin's 1-yard tied it at 17 for the Giants with 9:16 left in the third quarter, Webb put them ahead when he hit Austin Allen for an 18-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter
It was the second straight solid preseason outing for Webb, who threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter against Cincinnati last week.
DENZEL DOES IT
Denzel Mims, who requested to be traded by the Jets earlier in the week, had a diving 29-yard touchdown catch from Streveler with 7:19 left - possibly raising his value - to tie it at 24.
Mims had seven catches for 102 yards and the score.
KICKING IT
Ryan Santoso kicked a 49-yarder field to put the Giants ahead 27-24 with 2:02 left. Santoso was signed earlier this week because regular kicker Graham Gano suffered a concussion last week against the Bengals.
INJURIES
The Giants' Bellinger and DL Jalyn Holmes were ruled out with concussions after halftime.
UP NEXT
Giants: Open the regular season at Tennessee to take on the Titans on Sept. 11.
Jets: Host the Baltimore Ravens in the regular-season opener on Sept. 11.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:23
|29:37
|1st Downs
|19
|26
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|12
|19
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|307
|431
|Total Plays
|64
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|89
|Rush Attempts
|21
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|221
|342
|Comp. - Att.
|32-42
|30-42
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|3-27
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-55.6
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|82
|56
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-47
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-35
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|342
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|307
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Corbin 25 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Corbin
|6
|23
|1
|11
|16
|
D. Webb 12 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Webb
|4
|13
|0
|5
|15
|
T. Taylor 2 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|13
|0
|13
|0
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
2
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
2
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|2
|11
|0
|9
|2
|
S. Platzgummer 34 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Platzgummer
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|
A. Williams 21 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|6
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Breida 31 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Breida
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Allen 46 TE
14
FPTS
|A. Allen
|4
|4
|40
|1
|18
|14
|
D. Bellinger 45 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|3
|3
|37
|0
|25
|6
|
J. Corbin 25 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Corbin
|5
|5
|33
|0
|20
|16
|
T. Toivonen 13 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Toivonen
|2
|2
|29
|0
|18
|4
|
A. Bachman 81 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Bachman
|6
|6
|27
|0
|10
|8
|
S. Platzgummer 34 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Platzgummer
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
R. James 80 WR
4
FPTS
|R. James
|4
|3
|14
|0
|7
|4
|
J. Moore 10 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Moore
|4
|2
|13
|0
|10
|3
|
K. Doss 5 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Doss
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
2
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
2
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
T. Hudson 84 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
C. Myarick 85 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
D. Sills 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Sills
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Meadors 35 DB
|N. Meadors
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Corker 21 DB
|Y. Corker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 39 DB
|T. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 38 DB
|Z. Gilbert
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 33 CB
|A. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Evans 37 DB
|D. Evans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 43 LB
|M. McFadden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Moa 96 DT
|D. Moa
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Griffin 37 CB
|O. Griffin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Calitro 59 OLB
|A. Calitro
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Flott 28 CB
|C. Flott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hand 20 CB
|H. Hand
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DT
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dorsey 23 DB
|K. Dorsey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Anderson 90 DE
|R. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DT
|D. Davidson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holmes 91 DT
|J. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 52 LB
|C. Coughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 LB
|O. Ximines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Santoso 19 K
9
FPTS
|R. Santoso
|2/2
|49
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 17 P
|J. Gillan
|5
|55.6
|0
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
2
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|2
|23.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. White 5 QB
18
FPTS
|M. White
|13/17
|170
|2
|0
|18
|
C. Streveler 15 QB
15
FPTS
|C. Streveler
|10/13
|96
|2
|0
|15
|
J. Flacco 19 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Flacco
|7/12
|76
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
3
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|4
|31
|0
|22
|3
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|7
|15
|0
|9
|1
|
T. Coleman 23 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|3
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
B. Hall 20 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Hall
|5
|13
|0
|11
|1
|
M. Carter 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Carter
|4
|10
|0
|4
|1
|
C. Streveler 15 QB
15
FPTS
|C. Streveler
|1
|7
|0
|7
|15
|
L. Perine 22 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Perine
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mims 11 WR
23
FPTS
|D. Mims
|8
|7
|102
|1
|29
|23
|
J. Smith 16 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Smith
|3
|3
|41
|1
|19
|13
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|2
|36
|1
|21
|11
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|3
|2
|27
|0
|20
|4
|
L. Cager 81 TE
4
FPTS
|L. Cager
|4
|2
|24
|0
|19
|4
|
I. Charles 82 WR
3
FPTS
|I. Charles
|3
|2
|18
|0
|13
|3
|
J. Ruckert 89 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Ruckert
|4
|3
|17
|0
|8
|4
|
K. Yeboah 88 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Yeboah
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
2
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
C. Jackson Jr. 9 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Jackson Jr.
|3
|2
|11
|1
|6
|9
|
M. Carter 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Carter
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
E. Moore 8 WR
1
FPTS
|E. Moore
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Davis 84 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
T. Wesco 85 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Wesco
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Uzomah
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Nasirildeen 45 LB
|H. Nasirildeen
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 44 LB
|J. Sherwood
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Dunn 27 CB
|I. Dunn
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 21 SAF
|A. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 31 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 22 DB
|T. Adams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 53 LB
|D. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 CB
|B. Echols
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|1-1
|0.5
|1
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 MLB
|K. Alexander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
W. Parks 39 SS
|W. Parks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 41 CB
|J. Pinnock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smart 79 DT
|T. Smart
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 6 FS
|J. Whitehead
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 43 LB
|D. Phillips
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DE
|J. Zuniga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 14 K
7
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|49
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|3
|44.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
3
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
C. Jackson Jr. 9 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Jackson Jr.
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (J.Holmes).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 27(14:28 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Davis to NYJ 36 for 9 yards (A.Robinson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(13:52 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-L.Tomlinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 36 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - NYJ 31(13:42 - 1st) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 34 for 3 yards (T.Thompson).
|+15 YD
2 & 12 - NYJ 34(13:06 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 49 for 15 yards (N.Meadors).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(12:31 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore to NYG 42 for 9 yards (A.Robinson).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 42(11:58 - 1st) Br.Hall left end to NYG 43 for -1 yards (T.Crowder).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 43(11:22 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYG 39 for 4 yards (D.Davidson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 39(10:42 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to E.Moore (A.Robinson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 39(10:35 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to C.Uzomah.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 39(10:30 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYG 29 for 10 yards (M.McFadden). FUMBLES (M.McFadden) - RECOVERED by NYG-A.Calitro at NYG 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(10:21 - 1st) M.Breida left end to NYG 30 for 2 yards (L.Joyner; B.Echols).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYG 30(9:50 - 1st) T.Taylor pass incomplete short middle to W.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYG 30(9:44 - 1st) T.Taylor sacked at NYG 20 for -10 yards (sack split by Q.Williams and M.Carter).
|Punt
4 & 18 - NYG 20(9:03 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 59 yards to NYJ 21 - Center-C.Kreiter. B.Berrios to NYJ 39 for 18 yards (O.Ximines; C.Kreiter). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Johnson - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 36.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(8:49 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYJ 46 for 20 yards (N.Meadors).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(8:20 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to G.Wilson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 46(8:14 - 1st) Mi.Carter right guard to 50 for 4 yards (B.Martinez - C.Flott).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYJ 50(7:36 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to T.Conklin.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYJ 50(7:31 - 1st) B.Mann punts 50 yards to end zone - Center-T.Hennessy - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(7:25 - 1st) M.Breida up the middle to NYG 21 for 1 yard (C.Mosley; J.Whitehead).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 21(6:58 - 1st) T.Taylor scrambles left end to NYG 34 for 13 yards (B.Echols).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 34(6:32 - 1st) M.Breida left tackle to NYG 32 for -2 yards (Q.Williams).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - NYG 32(6:02 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-W.Holden - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 32 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - NYG 27(5:53 - 1st) T.Taylor pass short right to W.Robinson to NYG 31 for 4 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NYG 31(5:20 - 1st) T.Taylor pass deep left intended for K.Golladay INTERCEPTED by M.Carter at NYG 48. M.Carter to NYG 48 for no gain (D.Bellinger).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(5:09 - 1st) Br.Hall right end to NYG 37 for 11 yards (C.Flott).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(4:33 - 1st) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at NYG 35 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 35(4:00 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYG 28 for 7 yards (N.Meadors).
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 28(3:26 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYG 31 for -3 yards (N.Williams - N.Meadors).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NYJ 31(2:43 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 66 yards from NYJ 35 to NYG -1. G.Brightwell to NYG 27 for 28 yards (J.Hardee; D.Phillips).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27(2:33 - 1st) T.Taylor pass short right to D.Bellinger to NYJ 48 for 25 yards (J.Sherwood) [M.Clemons]. NYG-T.Taylor was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(2:09 - 1st) D.Webb pass short left to D.Bellinger to NYJ 42 for 6 yards (J.Sherwood). #12 Webb in at QB
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 42(1:32 - 1st) G.Brightwell left end to NYJ 33 for 9 yards (B.Echols).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 33(0:59 - 1st) D.Webb pass incomplete short right to C.Myarick (B.Huff).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 33(0:52 - 1st) W.Robinson right end to NYJ 22 for 11 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 22(0:16 - 1st) G.Brightwell left end to NYJ 20 for 2 yards (W.Parks).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 20(15:00 - 2nd) D.Webb scrambles right end ran ob at NYJ 18 for 2 yards (J.Guidry).
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NYG 18(14:33 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short middle to D.Sills to NYJ 17 for 1 yard (J.Sherwood).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYG 17(13:51 - 2nd) R.Santoso 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 2nd) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(13:47 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (J.Ellis).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 26(13:11 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short middle to C.Uzomah to NYJ 32 for 6 yards (J.Ellis - O.Ximines).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NYJ 32(12:31 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right intended for Mi.Carter INTERCEPTED by A.Calitro [O.Ximines] at NYJ 35. A.Calitro for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 2nd) R.Santoso extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 2nd) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(12:18 - 2nd) 5-M.White in at QB. T.Coleman up the middle to NYJ 29 for 4 yards (T.Thompson).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 29(11:40 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to J.Smith pushed ob at NYJ 37 for 8 yards (Z.Gilbert).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(11:12 - 2nd) T.Coleman up the middle to NYJ 46 for 9 yards (N.Meadors).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 46(10:33 - 2nd) T.Johnson right tackle to NYJ 45 for -1 yards (A.Calitro).
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 45(9:51 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to G.Wilson to NYG 43 for 12 yards (K.Dorsey).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(9:07 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to K.Yeboah to NYG 30 for 13 yards (C.Flott).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(8:26 - 2nd) T.Johnson right guard to NYG 21 for 9 yards (Z.Gilbert; T.Thompson).
|+21 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 21(7:52 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to B.Berrios for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 64 yards from NYJ 35 to NYG 1. G.Brightwell to NYG 20 for 19 yards (D.Phillips).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(7:40 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short right to R.James to NYG 27 for 7 yards (J.Guidry).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NYG 27(7:09 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short left to D.Bellinger to NYG 33 for 6 yards (W.Parks; J.Guidry).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - NYG 33(6:36 - 2nd) A.Williams right end to NYG 35 for 2 yards (K.Alexander). FUMBLES (K.Alexander) - recovered by NYG-D.Hamilton at NYG 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 34(5:50 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short middle to G.Brightwell to NYG 38 for 4 yards (J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 38(5:10 - 2nd) D.Webb pass incomplete short middle to D.Slayton [B.Huff].
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYG 38(5:06 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 38 yards to NYJ 24 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by C.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(4:59 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short middle to L.Cager.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 24(4:56 - 2nd) M.White pass deep middle to D.Mims to NYJ 40 for 16 yards (N.Meadors).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(4:20 - 2nd) T.Coleman right tackle to NYJ 41 for 1 yard (D.Moa; D.Davidson).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 41(3:41 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to T.Wesco to NYJ 48 for 7 yards (K.Dorsey; N.Meadors).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 48(2:59 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete deep right to C.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 48(2:54 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 44 yards to NYG 8 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 8(2:47 - 2nd) D.Webb pass incomplete short middle to D.Slayton (J.Marshall).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 8(2:43 - 2nd) A.Williams right tackle to NYG 13 for 5 yards (I.Dunn - K.Alexander).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 13(2:00 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short middle to R.James to NYG 17 for 4 yards (J.Guidry).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYG 17(1:17 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 67 yards to NYJ 16 - Center-C.Kreiter. C.Jackson to NYJ 35 for 19 yards (A.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(1:04 - 2nd) M.White pass short middle to D.Mims to NYJ 48 for 13 yards (Z.Gilbert - N.Meadors).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(0:58 - 2nd) M.White pass short middle to L.Cager to NYG 33 for 19 yards (N.Meadors).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(0:42 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short right to L.Cager.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 33(0:38 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to J.Smith to NYG 19 for 14 yards (T.Thompson).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(0:32 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to J.Smith for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(0:26 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short right to R.James pushed ob at NYG 28 for 3 yards (I.Dunn).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 28(0:21 - 2nd) D.Webb pass short left to T.Hudson ran ob at NYG 32 for 4 yards (J.Guidry).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NYG 32(0:15 - 2nd) D.Webb pass incomplete short right to R.James (J.Guidry).
|Punt
4 & 3 - NYG 32(0:08 - 2nd) J.Gillan to NYG 19 for -13 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at NYG 19. J.Gillan punts 47 yards to NYJ 21 - fair catch by C.Jackson. Penalty on NYG-A.Bachman - Ineligible Downfield Kick - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Webb scrambles up the middle to NYG 27 for 2 yards (B.Huff).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 27(14:30 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to A.Bachman to NYG 32 for 5 yards (A.Davis).
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 32(13:53 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to K.Doss to NYG 41 for 9 yards (I.Dunn).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 41(13:29 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to J.Corbin pushed ob at NYG 46 for 5 yards (H.Nasirildeen).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 46(13:02 - 3rd) J.Corbin up the middle to NYJ 43 for 11 yards (A.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 43(12:26 - 3rd) J.Corbin right guard to NYJ 40 for 3 yards (T.Smart; T.Adams).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 40(11:53 - 3rd) J.Corbin up the middle to NYJ 37 for 3 yards (J.Sherwood; J.Zuniga).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYG 37(11:13 - 3rd) D.Webb pass incomplete short middle to J.Moore.
|+20 YD
4 & 4 - NYG 37(11:08 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to J.Corbin pushed ob at NYJ 17 for 20 yards (H.Nasirildeen).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 17(10:43 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to J.Moore pushed ob at NYJ 14 for 3 yards (H.Nasirildeen).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NYG 14(10:12 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to T.Toivonen to NYJ 8 for 6 yards (T.Adams). PENALTY on NYG-D.Hamilton - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 14 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - NYG 24(9:58 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to T.Toivonen to NYJ 13 for 11 yards (H.Nasirildeen). New York Jets challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Penalty
3 & 6 - NYG 13(9:27 - 3rd) D.Webb pass incomplete short right to K.Doss. PENALTY on NYJ-I.Dunn - Defensive Pass Interference - 12 yards - enforced at NYJ 13 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 1(9:22 - 3rd) J.Corbin up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 3rd) R.Santoso extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 3rd) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(9:16 - 3rd) T.Johnson up the middle to NYJ 29 for 4 yards (D.Moa - Y.Corker).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 29(8:41 - 3rd) M.White pass short left to L.Cager to NYJ 34 for 5 yards (A.Calitro; T.Fox).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 34(8:01 - 3rd) T.Johnson left guard to NYJ 35 for 1 yard (A.Calitro; D.Davidson).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(7:23 - 3rd) M.White pass deep middle to D.Mims to NYG 48 for 17 yards (D.Evans).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(6:46 - 3rd) Z.Knight left tackle to NYG 43 for 5 yards (A.Calitro - H.Hand).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 43(6:08 - 3rd) Z.Knight up the middle to NYG 41 for 2 yards (D.Moa - D.Davidson).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NYJ 41(5:33 - 3rd) T.Johnson left guard to NYG 39 for 2 yards (Y.Corker).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NYJ 39(4:52 - 3rd) T.Johnson up the middle to NYG 39 for no gain (Y.Corker - A.Calitro).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39(4:45 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman pushed ob at NYG 43 for 4 yards (H.Nasirildeen).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 43(4:16 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Allen to NYJ 47 for 10 yards (J.Guidry; T.Adams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 47(3:41 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short middle to J.Corbin to NYJ 42 for 5 yards (H.Nasirildeen).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 42(3:09 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to A.Bachman to NYJ 38 for 4 yards (T.Adams).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 38(2:29 - 3rd) J.Corbin up the middle to NYJ 36 for 2 yards (T.Smart; R.Wildgoose).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(1:44 - 3rd) D.Webb scrambles right end pushed ob at NYJ 31 for 5 yards (T.Adams).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 31(1:07 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to NYJ 21 for 10 yards (H.Nasirildeen).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 21(0:40 - 3rd) J.Corbin up the middle to NYJ 18 for 3 yards (B.Huff; N.Shepherd).
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 18(15:00 - 4th) D.Webb pass deep left to A.Allen for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) R.Santoso extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:55 - 4th) M.White pass incomplete short right to I.Charles.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:52 - 4th) T.Johnson right guard to NYJ 25 for no gain (R.Anderson - D.Moa).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:10 - 4th) M.White pass short right to C.Jackson pushed ob at NYJ 31 for 6 yards (Z.Gilbert).
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYJ 31(13:34 - 4th) B.Mann punts 40 yards to NYG 29 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 29(13:25 - 4th) D.Webb scrambles left end ran ob at NYG 33 for 4 yards (N.Shepherd).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYG 33(12:50 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman to NYG 33 for no gain (D.Phillips; J.Guidry).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYG 33(12:05 - 4th) D.Webb pass incomplete deep left to J.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYG 33(11:58 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 67 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(11:49 - 4th) 15-C.Streveler in at QB. C.Streveler pass short right to D.Mims to NYJ 29 for 9 yards (O.Griffin) [O.Ximines].
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 29(11:05 - 4th) Z.Knight up the middle to NYJ 31 for 2 yards (C.Coughlin - N.Meadors).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(10:22 - 4th) C.Streveler pass deep left intended for D.Mims INTERCEPTED by N.Meadors at NYG 47. N.Meadors pushed ob at NYJ 48 for 5 yards (J.Ruckert). PENALTY on NYG-O.Griffin - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at NYJ 31 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(10:13 - 4th) C.Streveler pass short left to D.Mims to NYJ 42 for 7 yards (O.Griffin).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 42(9:40 - 4th) C.Streveler pass short right to J.Ruckert to 50 for 8 yards (H.Hand).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(8:53 - 4th) Z.Knight left tackle pushed ob at NYG 28 for 22 yards (Y.Corker).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(8:12 - 4th) L.Perine right tackle to NYG 29 for -1 yards (M.McFadden).
|+29 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 29(7:26 - 4th) C.Streveler pass deep right to D.Mims for 29 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(7:19 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:19 - 4th) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(7:19 - 4th) D.Webb pass deep right to T.Toivonen to NYG 43 for 18 yards (I.Dunn).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 43(6:53 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to J.Corbin to NYG 47 for 4 yards (D.Thomas; D.Phillips).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 47(6:19 - 4th) D.Webb pass short left to J.Corbin to NYG 46 for -1 yards (D.Thomas).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - NYG 46(5:45 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to J.Moore to NYJ 44 for 10 yards (R.Wildgoose).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 44(5:00 - 4th) S.Platzgummer left tackle to NYJ 38 for 6 yards (T.Smart).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 38(4:19 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman to NYJ 34 for 4 yards (H.Nasirildeen).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 34(3:46 - 4th) D.Webb pass short left to C.Myarick to NYJ 33 for 1 yard (D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 33(2:59 - 4th) S.Platzgummer right tackle to NYJ 31 for 2 yards (B.Huff - D.Thomas).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYG 31(2:13 - 4th) D.Webb pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NYG 31(2:06 - 4th) R.Santoso 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 4th) R.Santoso kicks 63 yards from NYG 35 to NYJ 2. Z.Knight to NYJ 24 for 22 yards (G.Brightwell; M.McFadden).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(1:53 - 4th) C.Streveler scrambles left end pushed ob at NYJ 31 for 7 yards (Y.Corker).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 31(1:46 - 4th) C.Streveler pass short right to J.Ruckert to NYJ 37 for 6 yards (N.Meadors).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(1:27 - 4th) C.Streveler pass incomplete short right to D.Mims (D.Evans).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 37(1:22 - 4th) C.Streveler pass short left to I.Charles pushed ob at 50 for 13 yards (M.McFadden).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(1:15 - 4th) C.Streveler pass short right to J.Ruckert to NYG 47 for 3 yards (N.Meadors).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 47(0:56 - 4th) C.Streveler pass short right to D.Mims pushed ob at NYG 36 for 11 yards (D.Evans).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(0:50 - 4th) C.Streveler pass incomplete deep left to C.Jackson. PENALTY on NYG-K.Dorsey - Defensive Pass Interference - 26 yards - enforced at NYG 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(0:45 - 4th) C.Streveler pass incomplete short left to K.Yeboah.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 10(0:39 - 4th) C.Streveler pass incomplete short middle to J.Ruckert.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 10(0:35 - 4th) C.Streveler pass short right to I.Charles to NYG 5 for 5 yards (D.Evans).
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - NYJ 5(0:27 - 4th) C.Streveler pass short left to C.Jackson for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 4th) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(0:22 - 4th) D.Webb pass short left to S.Platzgummer pushed ob at NYG 40 for 15 yards (A.Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(0:15 - 4th) D.Webb pass short left to A.Allen pushed ob at NYG 44 for 4 yards (R.Wildgoose).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 44(0:09 - 4th) D.Webb pass short left to A.Allen pushed ob at NYJ 48 for 8 yards (R.Wildgoose).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 48(0:04 - 4th) D.Webb pass incomplete deep right (I.Dunn).