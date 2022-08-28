|
Trubisky makes case for QB job as Steelers top Lions 19-9
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mitch Trubisky staked his claim to take over for the retired Ben Roethlisberger, throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers eased past Detroit 19-9 in the NFL's preseason finale on Sunday afternoon.
Trubisky, signed to a two-year contract in March, was at his best late in the first half. Working the ''two-minute'' offense for the first time, Trubisky led the Steelers 92 yards in six plays, finishing off the crisp drive with a 6-yard strike to Steven Sims that gave Pittsburgh (3-0) a 16-point halftime lead.
While coach Mike Tomlin may wait to announce who will ultimately get the nod in the three-man race - well, OK, two-man race - between Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett - Trubisky did little to lose the job during three exhibition appearances. The former second overall pick completed 24 of 34 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in three games.
Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, was an efficient 10 of 14 for 90 yards while playing with the second-team offense in the third and fourth quarters.
It's been a solid and at times dazzling August for Pickett, who is an important part of Pittsburgh's future. Trubisky, however, appears to be part of the present.
The Steelers played their starters on both sides of the ball in the first half, and it nearly cost them after All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt and Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson both left with injuries.
Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, injured his left knee after receiving a cut block from Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson in the second quarter. Hockenson seemed to apologize to Watt immediately after the play, and Watt remained in the game briefly before being pulled.
Johnson, who signed a lucrative two-year extension earlier this month, also left in the first half with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly following a nice 38-yard reception down the sideline.
Tomlin said at halftime the injuries to both players appeared to be minor and that they possibly could have returned if the game counted.
The Lions (1-2), who have spent the last month taking a rare turn in the spotlight as part of the ''Hard Knocks'' docuseries, have a slightly lower-profile quarterback competition going on than the Steelers. With starter Jared Goff taking the day off, Tim Boyle and David Blough tried to provide some clarity to the backup position.
Neither exactly distinguished himself. Boyle completed just 5 of 15 passes for 64 yards while working the first half. He also threw an interception directly to Pittsburgh cornerback Cam Sutton that set up one of Chris Boswell's four field goals.
Blough was a little more effective while working against players who are hoping they'll still have a job in the NFL after teams trim their rosters to 53 on Tuesday afternoon. Blough finished 17 of 32 for 160 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown flip to Quintez Cephus with 30 seconds to go.
The Lions could be in the market for a backup quarterback this week. There could be one available in Pittsburgh, where Mason Rudolph appears very much to be the third-man in the three-way race with Trubisky and Pickett.
UP NEXT
Lions: Welcome Phildelphia to Ford Field on Sept. 11.
Steelers: Begin the season on the road for the eighth straight year when they head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sept. 11. Cincinnati swept the season series from Pittsburgh last fall on its way to an unlikely AFC North title.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:08
|29:52
|1st Downs
|20
|17
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|315
|297
|Total Plays
|74
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|57
|Rush Attempts
|24
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|201
|240
|Comp. - Att.
|22-47
|25-36
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|10-89
|11-95
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.0
|4-47.5
|Return Yards
|85
|76
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-80
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-45
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|240
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|315
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|8
|44
|0
|10
|9
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|6
|31
|0
|17
|6
|
J. Jefferson 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|6
|28
|0
|27
|4
|
D. Blough 10 QB
13
FPTS
|D. Blough
|2
|11
|0
|7
|13
|
G. Igwebuike 35 RB
2
FPTS
|G. Igwebuike
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
T. Boyle 12 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Boyle
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|39
|0
|32
|9
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
6
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|5
|3
|34
|0
|18
|6
|
K. Pimpleton 83 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Pimpleton
|5
|3
|31
|0
|22
|6
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|3
|
M. Alexander WR
2
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
G. Igwebuike 35 RB
2
FPTS
|G. Igwebuike
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Kennedy
|6
|3
|15
|0
|8
|4
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|6
|
T. Benson 17 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Benson
|6
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
7
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|3
|1
|5
|1
|5
|7
|
D. Funchess 13 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Funchess
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Jefferson 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|
D. Chark 4 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Chark
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Zylstra 84 TE
0
FPTS
|S. Zylstra
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 5 DB
|D. Elliott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 DB
|K. Joseph
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 19 CB
|S. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Parker 41 CB
|A. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Gilbert 29 CB
|M. Gilbert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 51 LB
|J. Woods
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Price 27 DB
|B. Price
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hector 92 DT
|B. Hector
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lucas 36 CB
|C. Lucas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 2 DE
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 53 DE
|C. Harris
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 33 DB
|J. Hughes
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 19 K
3
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|1/1
|36
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|5
|48.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|2
|13.5
|15
|0
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|26.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
M. Alexander WR
2
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
12
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|15/19
|160
|1
|0
|12
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
3
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|10/14
|90
|0
|0
|3
|
M. Rudolph 2 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Rudolph
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Snell 24 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Snell
|5
|17
|0
|8
|1
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
4
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|2
|13
|0
|12
|4
|
J. Warren 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Warren
|7
|11
|0
|5
|1
|
N. Harris 22 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Harris
|4
|10
|0
|11
|5
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|2
|6
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
7
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|4
|3
|45
|0
|32
|7
|
M. Boykin 13 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|3
|3
|41
|0
|29
|7
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|4
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
6
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|5
|3
|35
|0
|22
|6
|
T. Vaughns 80 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Vaughns
|3
|2
|24
|0
|17
|4
|
S. Sims 82 WR
12
FPTS
|S. Sims
|5
|4
|23
|1
|9
|12
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
4
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|4
|2
|16
|0
|14
|4
|
N. Harris 22 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Harris
|3
|3
|11
|0
|9
|5
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
C. White 15 WR
1
FPTS
|C. White
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Heyward 83 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Heyward
|2
|2
|4
|0
|6
|2
|
J. Sternberger 85 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Sternberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Snead 84 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Snead
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Platel 30 CB
|C. Platel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Layne 31 CB
|J. Layne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Scott 50 LB
|D. Scott
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 73 DT
|C. Davis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Johnson 45 LB
|B. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Robinson 93 LB
|M. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 25 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 LB
|D. Bush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Riley 33 DB
|E. Riley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Davis 68 DT
|K. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 MLB
|M. Jack
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kazee 24 SS
|D. Kazee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jeter 66 DE
|D. Jeter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 DB
|L. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leal 98 DE
|D. Leal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 48 LB
|D. Tuszka
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
13
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|4/5
|54
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|47.5
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
4
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
S. Sims 82 WR
12
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to DET 1. Ju.Jackson to DET 29 for 28 yards (D.Kazee).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29(14:54 - 1st) T.Boyle pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 44 for 15 yards (D.Bush).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 44(14:20 - 1st) J.Jefferson left guard to DET 46 for 2 yards (T.Watt). PENALTY on PIT-L.Ogunjobi - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DET 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - DET 49(14:00 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - DET 49(13:56 - 1st) J.Jefferson left tackle to PIT 49 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi - C.Heyward).
|-5 YD
3 & 3 - DET 49(13:20 - 1st) J.Jefferson left guard to DET 46 for -5 yards (T.Watt).
|Punt
4 & 8 - DET 46(12:43 - 1st) J.Fox punts 45 yards to PIT 9 - Center-S.Daly. G.Olszewski to PIT 21 for 12 yards (W.Harris - C.Board).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 21(12:31 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to PIT 24 for 3 yards (B.Hector).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 24(11:54 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 23 for -1 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 23(11:16 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 14 for -9 yards (sack split by C.Harris and A.Hutchinson).
|Punt
4 & 17 - PIT 14(10:40 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 41 yards to DET 45 - Center-C.Kuntz. K.Raymond to DET 44 for -1 yards (D.Tuszka).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 44(10:29 - 1st) J.Jefferson left tackle to DET 45 for 1 yard (L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 45(9:54 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DET 45(9:48 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson. Penalty on DET-T.Decker - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - DET 45(9:44 - 1st) J.Fox punts 40 yards to PIT 15 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 15(9:36 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 20 for 5 yards (M.Hughes).
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 20(9:05 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to PIT 18 for -2 yards (D.Barnes).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - PIT 18(8:25 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-A.Hutchinson - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 18 - No Play.
|+38 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 23(8:02 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep left to D.Johnson to DET 39 for 38 yards (D.Elliott).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(7:38 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to DET 28 for 11 yards (D.Elliott).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 28(7:05 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to N.Harris to DET 19 for 9 yards (D.Elliott).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 19(6:22 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to M.Boykin pushed ob at DET 14 for 5 yards (J.Okudah).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 14(5:47 - 1st) N.Harris left end to DET 7 for 7 yards (B.Hector; D.Elliott). PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 14 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 24(5:19 - 1st) G.Olszewski right end to DET 12 for 12 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - PIT 12(4:38 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at DET 12 for 0 yards (sack split by B.Hector and D.Taylor). PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 12 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - PIT 22(4:09 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to G.Olszewski.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - PIT 22(4:03 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - PIT 27(4:03 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to N.Harris to DET 27 for no gain (C.Board).
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - PIT 27(3:25 - 1st) C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin. Penalty on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Offside - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 60 yards from PIT 35 to DET 5. C.Reynolds pushed ob at DET 40 for 35 yards (A.McFarland). Penalty on PIT-A.McFarland - Face Mask - offsetting - enforced at DET 20. Penalty on DET-A.Pittman - Offensive Holding - offsetting.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(3:14 - 1st) J.Jefferson up the middle to DET 22 for 2 yards (C.Heyward - D.Tuszka).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DET 22(2:40 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete deep left. PENALTY on DET-T.Decker - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 22 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - DET 12(2:34 - 1st) T.Boyle pass short right to J.Jefferson to DET 13 for 1 yard (A.Witherspoon).
|+27 YD
3 & 17 - DET 13(1:53 - 1st) J.Jefferson up the middle to DET 40 for 27 yards (T.Norwood).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(1:07 - 1st) Ju.Jackson right guard to DET 42 for 2 yards (A.Witherspoon; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - DET 42(0:29 - 1st) T.Boyle pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at PIT 49 for 9 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 49(15:00 - 2nd) T.Boyle sacked at DET 46 for -5 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - DET 46(14:24 - 2nd) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to S.Zylstra (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - DET 46(14:19 - 2nd) T.Boyle pass deep middle intended for J.Reynolds INTERCEPTED by C.Sutton at PIT 36. C.Sutton pushed ob at DET 19 for 45 yards (J.Jefferson).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 19(14:06 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to DET 21 for -2 yards (J.Okudah).
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - PIT 21(13:20 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to S.Sims to DET 16 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 16(12:39 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens (J.Okudah).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - PIT 16(12:34 - 2nd) C.Boswell 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to DET 4. C.Reynolds to DET 16 for 12 yards (M.Robinson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(12:26 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short left to J.Jefferson to DET 17 for 1 yard (M.Jack).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - DET 17(11:45 - 2nd) J.Jefferson left tackle to DET 18 for 1 yard (L.Wallace).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - DET 18(11:03 - 2nd) D.Blough scrambles up the middle to DET 25 for 7 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - DET 25(10:21 - 2nd) Ju.Jackson up the middle to DET 25 for no gain (D.Bush - M.Jack).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(10:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to G.Pickens to DET 25 for no gain (A.Oruwariye).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(9:35 - 2nd) J.Warren right end pushed ob at DET 20 for 5 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 20(8:55 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth. Penalty on PIT - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PIT 20(8:49 - 2nd) C.Boswell 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to DET -3. Ju.Jackson to DET 41 for 44 yards (L.Stephens). PENALTY on DET-C.Board - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 12(8:38 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short middle to A.St. Brown to DET 19 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - DET 19(8:06 - 2nd) Ju.Jackson left guard to DET 33 for 14 yards (T.Edmunds). PENALTY on DET-Jo.Jackson - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at DET 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DET 10(7:35 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds. Coverage by 39-M.Fitzpatrick.
|+18 YD
3 & 12 - DET 10(7:31 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short middle to A.St. Brown to DET 28 for 18 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(6:52 - 2nd) D.Blough to DET 28 for no gain. FUMBLES - and recovers at DET 28. D.Blough pass right to J.Reynolds to PIT 48 for 24 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 48(6:23 - 2nd) D.Blough sacked at DET 45 for -7 yards (D.Scott).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - DET 45(5:37 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown (C.Wormley).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - DET 45(5:33 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to D.Chark (T.Edmunds).
|Punt
4 & 17 - DET 45(5:26 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 55 yards to end zone - Center-S.Daly - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(5:17 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to G.Pickens to PIT 33 for 13 yards (A.Parker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 33(4:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-N.Harris - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PIT 28(4:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens [I.Buggs]. Coverage by 19-S.Smith.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - PIT 28(4:10 - 2nd) G.Olszewski left end to PIT 29 for 1 yard (D.Barnes; J.Hughes).
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - PIT 29(3:29 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to N.Harris to PIT 31 for 2 yards (S.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 12 - PIT 31(2:52 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 50 yards to DET 19 - Center-C.Kuntz - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DET 19(2:44 - 2nd) Ju.Jackson right tackle to DET 29 for 10 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). FUMBLES (M.Fitzpatrick) - recovered by DET-S.Zylstra at DET 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29(2:01 - 2nd) Ju.Jackson left tackle to DET 31 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi - D.Tuszka).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DET 31(1:55 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short right to S.Zylstra.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DET 31(1:51 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete deep middle to T.Benson (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Punt
4 & 8 - DET 31(1:46 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 57 yards to PIT 12 - Center-S.Daly. S.Sims to PIT 08 for -4 yards (M.Rodriguez - C.Board).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 8(1:34 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to N.Harris to PIT 15 for 7 yards (J.Cominsky). PENALTY on DET-A.Bryant - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 08 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 13(1:26 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to S.Sims to PIT 22 for 9 yards (S.Smith; K.Joseph).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - PIT 22(1:04 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to S.Sims. PENALTY on DET-S.Smith - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at PIT 22 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(1:00 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 44 for 8 yards (C.Lucas).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - PIT 44(0:53 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to N.Harris. PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 44 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - PIT 34(0:46 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to Co.Heyward to PIT 40 for 6 yards (W.Harris).
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - PIT 40(0:28 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep left to G.Pickens pushed ob at DET 38 for 22 yards (S.Smith).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(0:22 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to P.Freiermuth to DET 6 for 32 yards (K.Joseph; D.Barnes).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 6(0:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to S.Sims for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Warren right tackle to PIT 24 for -1 yards (J.Davis).
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - PIT 24(14:33 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to G.Olszewski to PIT 38 for 14 yards (A.Parker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(14:15 - 3rd) J.Warren left tackle to PIT 39 for 1 yard (A.Parker).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 39(13:38 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to S.Sims to PIT 42 for 3 yards (B.Price - J.Hughes).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PIT 42(12:53 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to S.Sims. Penalty on PIT-K.Green - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PIT 42(12:47 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 43 yards to DET 15 - Center-D.Tuszka - fair catch by M.Alexander.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 15(12:40 - 3rd) Ju.Jackson right tackle to DET 24 for 9 yards (D.Kazee; R.Spillane).
|+32 YD
2 & 1 - DET 24(12:05 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass short right to Ju.Jackson to PIT 44 for 32 yards (D.Kazee). PIT-D.Kazee was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 44(11:35 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass incomplete deep right to T.Benson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 44(11:30 - 3rd) Ju.Jackson up the middle to PIT 41 for 3 yards (D.Leal; D.Tuszka).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - DET 41(10:51 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass incomplete short right to T.Benson. PENALTY on PIT-J.Pierre - Defensive Pass Interference - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 41 - No Play. Penalty on PIT-H.Rashed - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 26(10:46 - 3rd) Ju.Jackson left guard to PIT 18 for 8 yards (M.Robinson; E.Riley).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DET 18(10:11 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass incomplete short right to T.Kennedy (D.Tuszka).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DET 18(10:07 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass incomplete short right to T.Benson (D.Leal).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - DET 18(10:04 - 3rd) A.Seibert 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 57 yards from DET 35 to PIT 8. A.McFarland to PIT 31 for 23 yards (J.Houston).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 31(9:55 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to A.McFarland to PIT 38 for 7 yards (J.Davis).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 38(9:25 - 3rd) A.McFarland right end to PIT 42 for 4 yards (J.Woods - M.Hughes).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42(8:49 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to M.Boykin to PIT 49 for 7 yards (M.Gilbert).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 49(8:20 - 3rd) B.Snell left guard to DET 43 for 8 yards (K.Joseph - J.Hughes).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 43(7:49 - 3rd) B.Snell left end to DET 40 for 3 yards (M.Hughes - K.Joseph).
|+29 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 40(7:10 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass deep left to M.Boykin to DET 11 for 29 yards (B.Price).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 11(6:29 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Olszewski to DET 9 for 2 yards (M.Hughes).
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 9(5:47 - 3rd) B.Snell left tackle to DET 11 for -2 yards (A.Bryant).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PIT 11(5:10 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to G.Olszewski.
|No Good
4 & 10 - PIT 11(5:01 - 3rd) C.Boswell 29 yard field goal is BLOCKED (A.Bryant) - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(4:56 - 3rd) Ju.Jackson right end to DET 30 for 10 yards (J.Pierre - E.Riley).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(4:21 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass short left to Ju.Jackson to DET 37 for 7 yards (T.Norwood).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DET 37(3:42 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass incomplete short right to S.Zylstra.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DET 37(3:38 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass incomplete short right to C.Reynolds [D.Leal].
|Punt
4 & 3 - DET 37(3:32 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 43 yards to PIT 20 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by T.Vaughns.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(3:25 - 3rd) J.Warren right guard to PIT 21 for 1 yard (B.Hector).
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 21(2:50 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to T.Vaughns to PIT 38 for 17 yards (M.Gilbert; K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(2:13 - 3rd) J.Warren right guard to PIT 43 for 5 yards (J.Davis; J.Woods).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 43(1:42 - 3rd) A.McFarland right guard to PIT 45 for 2 yards (J.Woods).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 45(1:03 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to C.White to DET 49 for 6 yards (M.Gilbert).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 49(0:27 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to T.Vaughns to DET 42 for 7 yards (S.Smith).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 42(15:00 - 4th) B.Snell left guard to DET 41 for 1 yard (J.Davis).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 41(14:20 - 4th) B.Snell right guard to DET 34 for 7 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 34(13:53 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to T.Vaughns.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 34(13:49 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to T.Snead.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - PIT 34(13:43 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to Co.Heyward to DET 36 for -2 yards (C.Lucas).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - PIT 36(13:03 - 4th) C.Boswell 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(12:59 - 4th) C.Reynolds left tackle to DET 40 for 15 yards (E.Riley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 40(12:26 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to K.Pimpleton.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DET 40(12:21 - 4th) D.Blough pass short left to C.Reynolds to DET 43 for 3 yards (J.Pierre; M.Robinson). PENALTY on DET-M.Alexander - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at DET 40 - No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 20 - DET 30(11:59 - 4th) D.Blough pass short middle to M.Alexander to DET 49 for 19 yards (E.Riley).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - DET 49(11:18 - 4th) D.Blough pass short middle to T.Kennedy to PIT 43 for 8 yards (T.Norwood).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 43(10:43 - 4th) C.Reynolds left tackle to PIT 38 for 5 yards (M.Robinson; B.Johnson).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - DET 38(10:04 - 4th) C.Reynolds left guard to PIT 21 for 17 yards (J.Layne).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 21(9:19 - 4th) G.Igwebuike left tackle to PIT 11 for 10 yards (C.Platel; E.Riley). Pittsburgh challenged the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) G.Igwebuike left tackle to PIT 20 for 1 yard (D.Jeter).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - DET 20(9:11 - 4th) D.Blough pass short left to K.Pimpleton to PIT 14 for 6 yards (J.Layne).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - DET 14(8:31 - 4th) D.Blough pass short left to C.Reynolds to PIT 8 for 6 yards (J.Layne).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 8(7:58 - 4th) C.Reynolds right tackle to PIT 7 for 1 yard (C.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 7(7:20 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to T.Kennedy (C.Platel).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DET 7(7:15 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short middle to G.Igwebuike (B.Johnson).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - DET 7(7:10 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short middle to K.Pimpleton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 8(7:06 - 4th) J.Warren right tackle to PIT 10 for 2 yards (W.Harris).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 10(6:28 - 4th) J.Warren right end to PIT 8 for -2 yards (K.Joseph).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - PIT 8(5:48 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass incomplete deep right to T.Vaughns. PENALTY on DET-W.Harris - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at PIT 8 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 24(5:42 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short middle to T.Snead.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 24(5:40 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short right to C.White (J.Woods).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PIT 24(5:36 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass incomplete deep middle to J.Sternberger.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PIT 24(5:31 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 56 yards to DET 20 - Center-C.Kuntz. M.Alexander to DET 26 for 6 yards (J.Warren; C.Kuntz).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 26(5:19 - 4th) C.Reynolds right tackle to DET 23 for -3 yards (K.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & 13 - DET 23(4:44 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short right to K.Pimpleton [K.Davis]. PENALTY on PIT-B.Johnson - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at DET 23 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 26(4:40 - 4th) D.Blough pass short right to C.Reynolds to DET 33 for 7 yards (M.Robinson).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - DET 33(4:07 - 4th) PENALTY on DET-K.Lamm - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 33 - No Play.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - DET 28(4:07 - 4th) D.Blough pass short right to K.Pimpleton ran ob at 50 for 22 yards (T.Norwood).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(4:00 - 4th) C.Reynolds right end to DET 46 for -4 yards (D.Scott).
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - DET 46(3:23 - 4th) D.Blough pass short middle to T.Kennedy to PIT 49 for 5 yards (M.Robinson).
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - DET 49(2:49 - 4th) D.Blough pass short left to D.Funchess to PIT 45 for 4 yards (C.Platel).
|Penalty
4 & 5 - DET 45(2:06 - 4th) PENALTY on DET-D.Funchess - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 45 - No Play.
|+15 YD
4 & 10 - DET 50(2:06 - 4th) D.Blough pass short left to G.Igwebuike to PIT 35 for 15 yards (B.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 35(1:58 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete deep right to T.Kennedy. Coverage by 40-L.Stephens.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 35(1:53 - 4th) D.Blough pass short right to K.Pimpleton to PIT 32 for 3 yards (B.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DET 32(1:32 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short right to Q.Cephus [D.Leal].
|+8 YD
4 & 7 - DET 32(1:26 - 4th) D.Blough pass short right to T.Benson to PIT 24 for 8 yards (C.Platel). PENALTY on PIT-C.Davis - Roughing the Passer - 12 yards - enforced at PIT 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 12(1:16 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to M.Alexander.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 12(1:12 - 4th) D.Blough pass short right to T.Kennedy to PIT 10 for 2 yards (C.Platel).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DET 10(0:49 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to T.Benson.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - DET 10(0:45 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to T.Benson (E.Riley). PIT-C.Platel was injured during the play. PENALTY on PIT-H.Rashed - Face Mask - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 10 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 5(0:41 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to Q.Cephus (E.Riley).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - DET 5(0:36 - 4th) D.Blough pass short left to Q.Cephus for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on PIT-J.Layne - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+2 YD
|(0:30 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Blough pass to K.Pimpleton is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 4th) A.Seibert kicks onside 13 yards from 50 to PIT 37. RECOVERED by DET-C.Lucas.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 37(0:29 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete deep right to T.Benson (L.Stephens) [K.Davis].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DET 37(0:23 - 4th) D.Blough scrambles left tackle to PIT 33 for 4 yards (T.Norwood).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DET 33(0:16 - 4th) D.Blough sacked at PIT 44 for -11 yards (C.Davis).
