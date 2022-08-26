|
Mayfield throws 2 TD passes as Panthers defeat Bills 21-0
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is excited about what he's seen out of Baker Mayfield in the short time that he's been with the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.
Now he wants to see what Mayfield can do once he really gets comfortable in the offense.
Mayfield completed 9 of 15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and the Carolina Panthers blanked the Buffalo Bills 21-0 on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.
''He's just getting started in this offense,'' Rhule said of Mayfield, who was acquired in a trade with Cleveland on July 6. ''It's like, `hey, what can I do?' That's what excites me that he has a lot of room to grow.''
Mayfield, who was announced as the Panthers' Week 1 starter earlier in the week, threw a 2-yard TD pass to D'Onta Foreman and a 19-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Shi Smith against Buffalo's second-team defense.
The Panthers scored on two of four possessions with Mayfield at the helm.
''I'm just getting started within the offense, but I I feel comfortable with the knowledge of it,'' Mayfield said. ''Now it is just the matter of going out and seeing it and putting into action. It's about chemistry and being on the same page. Now you just have to go out and do and pull the trigger in a live game.''
The Bills rested all of their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen. The Panthers played most of their starters into the second quarter, although running back Christian McCaffrey sat out.
Case Keenum struggled to move the Buffalo offense, going 8 of 13 for 46 yards with one interception that the Panthers quickly converted into a touchdown.
After going three-and-out on the game's opening series, Mayfield showed poise in the pocket leading the Panthers on a 12-play, 53-yard touchdown drive. After a play-action fake, he found Foreman in the right flat for an easy touchdown on fourth down.
After Jeremy Chinn intercepted Keenum's pass that was tipped at the line by Yetur Gross-Matos, Mayfield connected with Smith over the middle for the score. Panthers coach Matt Rhule earlier this week called Smith ''one of the true bright spots'' of the preseason, adding that he has a chance to win a starting job.
Mayfield didn't shy away from contact.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft delivered a blow with his shoulder to Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam after scrambling out of the pocket.
The Bills also held out punter Matt Araiza one day after the attorney for a California teenager accused the Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape last fall.
Third-string quarterback Matt Barkley handled punting duties for the Bills, and even had a 53-yarder that pinned the Panthers inside the 10.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said after the game he didn't feel right playing Araiza.
''It's a situation that is extremely serious,'' McDermott said. ''Just hard to go through. It's not a situation that I or we take lightly whatsoever. It's very serious. I understand the sensitivity of the situation. It's clear we have work to do to continue to figure this out. And we're going to do that.''
When asked if not addressing the situation and letting it fester is a concern, McDermott said, ''Absolutely. Yeah. I mean all of it all.
''That's one piece, but I'm concerned about all of it. And again, people involved on both sides. People are hurt, people are hurting, fans are hurting. I understand that and again, we want to find the truth and figure this thing out the right way and do the right thing. And that's what I know to do. And that's what we're going to work on.''
DARNOLD INJURY
Carolina extended the lead to 21-0 in the third quarter after Sam Darnold ran for a 1-yard touchdown. But a short while later, Darnold left on a cart to the locker room after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on his left ankle, causing it to bend awkwardly.
Rhule said Darnold has a sprained ankle, but doesn't believe there is a fracture. If it is a high ankle sprain it could keep him out four to six weeks, meaning P.J. Walker could enter the season as the team's backup quarterback.
The game was delayed 36 minutes because of lightning in the area.
INJURIES
Bills: DT Eli Ankou left the game with a hamstring injury in the first quarter. ... WR Tanner Gentry injured his knee/hamstring. ... CB Cam Lewis was taken to have X-rays on his nose.
Panthers: Like Darnold, kicker Zane Gonzalez was also carted to the locker room in the third quarter. Gonzalez injured his groin while practicing kicks on the sideline on a wet field. Gonzalez injured himself last December in a game at Buffalo when he suffered a leg injury during pregame warmups and did not play. ... DT Derrick Brown injured his oblique and did not return. ... FB Gio Ricci also left with a groin injury.
UP NEXT
Bills: Open the regular season on Thursday night Sept. 8 in Los Angeles against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.
Panthers: Host Mayfield's former team, the Cleveland Browns, on Sept 11.
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:01
|29:59
|1st Downs
|12
|15
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-5
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|191
|238
|Total Plays
|54
|61
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|50
|Rush Attempts
|25
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|2.0
|Net Yards Passing
|110
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|5-51.2
|Return Yards
|103
|58
|Punts - Returns
|4-34
|2-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-69
|1-27
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|191
|TOTAL YDS
|238
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Barkley 11 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|9/13
|100
|0
|0
|4
|
C. Keenum 18 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Keenum
|8/13
|46
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Blackshear 35 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|13
|47
|0
|12
|7
|
D. Johnson 22 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|6
|20
|0
|10
|3
|
J. Cook 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Cook
|3
|13
|0
|9
|2
|
C. Keenum 18 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Keenum
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|
M. Barkley 11 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Pau'u 82 WR
8
FPTS
|N. Pau'u
|5
|4
|46
|0
|26
|8
|
T. Sweeney 89 TE
5
FPTS
|T. Sweeney
|2
|2
|36
|0
|25
|5
|
I. Hodgins 16 WR
5
FPTS
|I. Hodgins
|6
|4
|19
|0
|8
|5
|
J. Kumerow 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Kumerow
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
2
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
R. Blackshear 35 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|7
|
T. Gentry 87 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Gentry
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Johnson 22 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|
J. Cook 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 31 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 9 LB
|A. Smith
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dodson 53 LB
|T. Dodson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 42 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 38 CB
|N. McCloud
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer 98 DT
|C. Brewer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Miller 32 DB
|J. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Spector 54 LB
|B. Spector
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bernard 43 LB
|T. Bernard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 36 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 39 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ingram 46 DB
|J. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Emili 94 DT
|P. Emili
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Joseph 96 DE
|D. Joseph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 59 DE
|K. Jonathan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Love 56 DE
|M. Love
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Barkley 11 QB
|M. Barkley
|4
|40.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 35 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|2
|25.0
|32
|0
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
2
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 35 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|2
|13.5
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
15
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|9/15
|89
|2
|0
|15
|
P. Walker 11 QB
2
FPTS
|P. Walker
|8/10
|50
|0
|0
|2
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
7
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|5/11
|49
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Lovett 37 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Lovett
|14
|35
|0
|7
|10
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|3
|6
|0
|5
|9
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
15
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|4
|0
|4
|15
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|4
|4
|0
|7
|5
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
7
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|
G. Ricci 45 FB
1
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Lovett 37 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Lovett
|4
|4
|36
|0
|19
|10
|
S. Smith 12 WR
12
FPTS
|S. Smith
|4
|3
|32
|1
|19
|12
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|6
|3
|25
|0
|11
|5
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
5
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|4
|3
|23
|0
|8
|5
|
C. Rambo 85 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Rambo
|3
|2
|21
|0
|15
|4
|
S. Sullivan 84 TE
3
FPTS
|S. Sullivan
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|2
|2
|10
|1
|8
|9
|
G. Ricci 45 FB
1
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Wright 83 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Wright
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Babicz 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Babicz
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
R. Henry 13 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Henry
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
R. Higgins 17 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Smith 40 LB
|B. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Larkin 96 DE
|A. Larkin
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 40 LB
|J. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 35 CB
|K. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Herron 69 DE
|F. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Robinson 27 SAF
|K. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 OLB
|D. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 SAF
|J. Chinn
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCall 78 DT
|M. McCall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SAF
|J. Burris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hayes 36 DB
|T. Hayes
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jordan 91 DE
|D. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DE
|M. Ioannidis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 49 LB
|F. Luvu
|0-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Mosby 46 LB
|A. Mosby
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
2
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|
J. Hekker 10 P
1
FPTS
|J. Hekker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|51.2
|2
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
12
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
C. Saunders 81 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Saunders
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 68 yards from BUF 35 to CAR -3. C.Hubbard to CAR 24 for 27 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 24(14:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to C.Hubbard.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 24(14:50 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble pushed ob at CAR 32 for 8 yards (T.Bernard).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CAR 32(14:11 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Higgins (K.Elam).
|Punt
4 & 2 - CAR 32(14:08 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 43 yards to BUF 25 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by K.Shakir.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 25(14:01 - 1st) J.Cook right end pushed ob at BUF 25 for no gain (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 25(13:39 - 1st) C.Keenum pass short left to J.Cook to BUF 25 for no gain (J.Horn; F.Luvu).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 25(12:48 - 1st) C.Keenum pass incomplete short middle to I.Hodgins (C.Littleton). Penalty on BUF-J.Cook - Chop Block - declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BUF 25(12:43 - 1st) M.Barkley punts 33 yards to CAR 42 - Center-R.Ferguson. S.Smith to CAR 47 for 5 yards (D.Hamlin).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 47(12:35 - 1st) C.Hubbard left guard to CAR 45 for -2 yards (S.Lawson).
|+21 YD
2 & 12 - CAR 45(11:58 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Sullivan pushed ob at BUF 34 for 21 yards (D.Hamlin).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 34(11:21 - 1st) C.Hubbard up the middle to BUF 36 for -2 yards (T.Bernard).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CAR 36(10:41 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to C.Hubbard [M.Love].
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - CAR 36(10:37 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to BUF 21 for 15 yards (D.Hamlin).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 21(9:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Smith to BUF 23 for -2 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CAR 23(9:13 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to C.Hubbard.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - CAR 23(9:07 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to C.Hubbard to BUF 15 for 8 yards (T.Dodson).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - CAR 15(8:22 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at BUF 15 for 0 yards (S.Lawson). PENALTY on BUF-C.Basham - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 15 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10(8:15 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble to BUF 3 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 3(7:29 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to BUF 1 for 2 yards (J.Johnson; C.Benford).
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - CAR 1(6:50 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to BUF 2 for -1 yards (J.Johnson; C.Benford).
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - CAR 2(6:09 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Foreman for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 25(6:05 - 1st) C.Keenum pass incomplete short left to J.Kumerow.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 25(6:00 - 1st) J.Cook right guard to BUF 34 for 9 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 34(5:18 - 1st) C.Keenum scrambles up the middle to BUF 36 for 2 yards (C.Littleton; F.Luvu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(4:39 - 1st) J.Cook right tackle to BUF 40 for 4 yards (C.Littleton).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BUF 40(3:56 - 1st) C.Keenum sacked at BUF 30 for -10 yards (sack split by M.Ioannidis and D.Brown).
|+14 YD
3 & 16 - BUF 30(3:10 - 1st) C.Keenum pass short left to J.Kumerow to BUF 44 for 14 yards (X.Woods).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - BUF 44(2:25 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-T.Owen - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 44 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUF 39(2:04 - 1st) M.Barkley punts 53 yards to CAR 8 - Center-R.Ferguson - downed by BUF-N.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 8(1:52 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 8(1:46 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to S.Smith.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 8(1:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.Hubbard to CAR 19 for 11 yards (T.Dodson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 19(0:58 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 24 for 5 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 24(0:18 - 1st) B.Mayfield scrambles right end pushed ob at CAR 28 for 4 yards (T.Dodson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAR 28(15:00 - 2nd) G.Ricci right guard to CAR 28 for no gain (P.Emili; D.Joseph).
|Punt Return
4 & 1 - CAR 28(14:06 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 65 yards to BUF 7 - Center-J.Jansen. K.Shakir ran ob at BUF 28 for 21 yards (J.Hekker).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 27(13:44 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to BUF 20 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 20(13:05 - 2nd) C.Hubbard right guard to BUF 19 for 1 yard (J.Johnson - C.Brewer).
|+19 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 19(12:14 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to S.Smith for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 64 yards from CAR 35 to BUF 1. R.Blackshear to BUF 19 for 18 yards (D.Johnson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 19(12:01 - 2nd) D.Johnson right tackle to BUF 29 for 10 yards (J.Chinn).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 29(11:15 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard to BUF 38 for 9 yards (X.Woods; Y.Gross-Matos).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUF 38(10:38 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass incomplete short right to Q.Morris.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 38(10:33 - 2nd) D.Johnson left tackle to BUF 44 for 6 yards (D.Jackson). BUF-D.Johnson was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44(10:02 - 2nd) R.Blackshear up the middle to BUF 47 for 3 yards (F.Luvu; B.Roy).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 47(9:16 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass incomplete short left to T.Gentry.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 47(9:14 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to T.Gentry to CAR 48 for 5 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - BUF 48(8:29 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins to CAR 45 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45(7:51 - 2nd) R.Blackshear right guard to CAR 43 for 2 yards (F.Luvu; D.Wilson).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 43(7:18 - 2nd) R.Blackshear left end to CAR 39 for 4 yards (J.Chinn; F.Luvu).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 39(6:38 - 2nd) R.Blackshear up the middle to CAR 36 for 3 yards (M.Haynes; F.Luvu).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BUF 36(5:52 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins pushed ob at CAR 34 for 2 yards (C.Henderson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(5:22 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins to CAR 26 for 8 yards (X.Woods).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 26(4:47 - 2nd) R.Blackshear right tackle to CAR 25 for 1 yard (F.Herron).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 25(4:11 - 2nd) R.Blackshear left end pushed ob at CAR 17 for 8 yards (C.Littleton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(3:29 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to D.Johnson to CAR 15 for 2 yards (C.Littleton; C.Henderson).
|-5 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 15(2:44 - 2nd) D.Johnson left tackle to CAR 20 for -5 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - BUF 20(2:00 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to Q.Morris to CAR 8 for 12 yards (X.Woods; F.Luvu).
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - BUF 8(1:39 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to CAR 10 for -2 yards (F.Luvu; X.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10(1:35 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Foreman to CAR 18 for 8 yards (J.Giles-Harris; B.Spector).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CAR 18(1:16 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to T.Tremble (B.Spector).
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 18(1:11 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Tremble to CAR 26 for 8 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 26(0:50 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 26(0:41 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Hubbard to CAR 32 for 6 yards (B.Spector).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CAR 32(0:32 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 32(0:24 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 54 yards to BUF 14 - Center-J.Jansen. K.Shakir pushed ob at BUF 20 for 6 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to BUF 0. R.Blackshear to BUF 32 for 32 yards (K.Robinson). PENALTY on CAR-A.Mosby - Offensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(14:53 - 3rd) R.Blackshear left tackle to BUF 49 for 12 yards (J.Burris; T.Hayes).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49(14:11 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short left to R.Blackshear to CAR 49 for 2 yards (B.Smith).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 49(13:30 - 3rd) R.Blackshear right end to BUF 49 for -2 yards (B.Smith; A.Mosby).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 49(12:46 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short right to N.Pau'u pushed ob at CAR 46 for 5 yards (B.Smith).
|No Gain
4 & 5 - BUF 46(12:11 - 3rd) M.Barkley sacked at BUF 45 for -9 yards (M.McCall).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45(12:07 - 3rd) J.Lovett left tackle to BUF 43 for 2 yards (M.Love; A.Smith).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 43(11:30 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to G.Ricci ran ob at BUF 35 for 8 yards (J.Johnson).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CAR 35(10:43 - 3rd) S.Darnold FUMBLES (Aborted) at BUF 38 - and recovers at BUF 38.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CAR 38(10:00 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to T.Marshall.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - CAR 38(9:55 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Lovett to BUF 19 for 19 yards (C.Lewis).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 19(9:17 - 3rd) J.Lovett left tackle to BUF 13 for 6 yards (C.Lewis; K.Jonathan). BUF-C.Lewis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 13(9:02 - 3rd) J.Lovett right tackle to BUF 6 for 7 yards (B.Spector).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 6(8:27 - 3rd) J.Lovett left guard to BUF 4 for 2 yards (C.Brewer).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 4(7:46 - 3rd) J.Lovett up the middle to BUF 1 for 3 yards (B.Spector; A.Smith).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CAR 1(7:05 - 3rd) S.Darnold left end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 3rd) J.Hekker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-P.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 3rd) J.Hekker kicks 46 yards from CAR 35 to BUF 19. Q.Morris to BUF 38 for 19 yards (A.Larkin).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 38(6:51 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short left to T.Sweeney pushed ob at BUF 49 for 11 yards (B.Smith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 49(6:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR-D.Wilson - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 49 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - BUF 46(6:01 - 3rd) D.Johnson left guard to CAR 44 for 2 yards (D.Wilson; A.Mosby).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - BUF 44(5:15 - 3rd) D.Johnson left end pushed ob at CAR 35 for 9 yards (S.Chandler). PENALTY on BUF-T.Sweeney - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BUF 46(4:44 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to Q.Morris.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BUF 46(4:39 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BUF 46(4:35 - 3rd) M.Barkley punts 39 yards to CAR 15 - Center-R.Ferguson. C.Saunders pushed ob at CAR 38 for 23 yards (J.Ingram).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 38(4:23 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 38(4:15 - 3rd) J.Lovett left end to CAR 42 for 4 yards (C.Brewer).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 42(3:28 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right [C.Brewer]. CAR-S.Darnold was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 42(3:22 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to BUF 11 - Center-J.Jansen. R.Blackshear MUFFS catch - ball out of bounds at BUF 14.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 14(3:16 - 3rd) R.Blackshear right guard to BUF 16 for 2 yards (B.Roy).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 16(2:29 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short middle to R.Blackshear to BUF 26 for 10 yards (J.Watson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 26(1:42 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short right to N.Pau'u ran ob at BUF 34 for 8 yards (S.Chandler).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 34(1:06 - 3rd) R.Blackshear up the middle to BUF 33 for -1 yards (A.Larkin).
|Fumble
3 & 3 - BUF 33(0:20 - 3rd) M.Barkley Aborted. J.Capra FUMBLES at BUF 27 - recovered by BUF-M.Barkley at BUF 27.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BUF 27(15:00 - 4th) M.Barkley punts 35 yards to CAR 38 - Center-R.Ferguson - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38(14:53 - 4th) J.Lovett right tackle to CAR 39 for 1 yard (J.Giles-Harris).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 39(14:21 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to J.Babicz to CAR 42 for 3 yards (A.Smith).
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 42(13:33 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to C.Rambo to BUF 43 for 15 yards (J.Ingram).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(12:57 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to D.Wright to BUF 37 for 6 yards (N.McCloud).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 37(12:20 - 4th) J.Lovett up the middle to BUF 35 for 2 yards (A.Smith).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 35(11:38 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to R.Henry to BUF 32 for 3 yards (J.Thomas).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(11:07 - 4th) J.Lovett up the middle to BUF 33 for -1 yards (A.Smith).
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 33(10:33 - 4th) J.Lovett left end to BUF 34 for -1 yards (J.Miller).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - CAR 34(9:49 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-J.Lovett - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 34 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - CAR 39(9:43 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to J.Lovett to BUF 31 for 8 yards (A.Smith; P.Emili).
|No Gain
4 & 9 - CAR 31(8:55 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to R.Henry.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31(8:50 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short left to T.Sweeney to CAR 44 for 25 yards (J.Burris).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44(8:10 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short left to N.Pau'u to CAR 37 for 7 yards (J.Watson).
|+26 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 37(7:32 - 4th) M.Barkley pass deep right to N.Pau'u to CAR 11 for 26 yards (K.Robinson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 11(6:53 - 4th) M.Barkley pass incomplete short right to N.Pau'u.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 11(6:49 - 4th) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to I.Hodgins.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 11(6:43 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short right to I.Hodgins to CAR 5 for 6 yards (T.Hayes; A.Mosby).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BUF 5(6:03 - 4th) M.Barkley sacked at CAR 22 for -17 yards (A.Larkin).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 22(5:58 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to C.Rambo to CAR 28 for 6 yards (J.Thomas; B.Spector).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 28(5:15 - 4th) J.Lovett left guard to CAR 32 for 4 yards (P.Emili).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(4:41 - 4th) J.Lovett right guard to CAR 34 for 2 yards (B.Spector; J.Giles-Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 34(3:57 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 39 for 5 yards (B.Spector; K.Jonathan).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 39(3:13 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 44 for 5 yards (N.McCloud). FUMBLES (N.McCloud) - RECOVERED by BUF-N.McCloud at CAR 44. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 43 for 4 yards (N.McCloud - J.Thomas).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(2:54 - 4th) J.Lovett left tackle to CAR 46 for 3 yards (J.Thomas; B.Spector).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 46(2:11 - 4th) J.Lovett up the middle to CAR 47 for 1 yard (J.Miller).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 47(2:00 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to C.Rambo.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 47(1:54 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to BUF 6 - Center-J.Jansen. R.Blackshear to BUF 13 for 7 yards (J.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 13(1:42 - 4th) R.Blackshear right tackle to BUF 21 for 8 yards (D.Jordan; S.Chandler).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 21(1:06 - 4th) R.Blackshear right tackle to BUF 27 for 6 yards (A.Larkin; T.Hayes).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 27(0:25 - 4th) R.Blackshear left end to BUF 28 for 1 yard (K.Barnes).
