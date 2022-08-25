|
|
|SF
|HOU
Mills throws TD pass, Texas beat 49ers 17-0 to end preseason
HOUSTON (AP) Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith wanted Davis Mills to come out of the halftime locker room and play one more series, with the hope that the second-year quarterback would have some success and end his preseason on a high note.
Mills did just that, throwing a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night.
''We just wanted to come out and put together a good drive and put up some points,'' Mills said. ''And that's what we did.''
Mills was 6 for 10 for 58 yards with an interception. He played the entire first half and the first drive of the second half, finishing off his night with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Moore.
Mills' second-quarter interception hit the hands of Moore in the end zone, but was deflected by Samuel Womack III and picked off by Tarvarius Moore.
San Francisco starting quarterback Trey Lance was 7 for 11 for 49 yards on three scoreless drives. Two of the drives ended in punts and one ended on downs. Lance was scrambling from the Houston pass rush on many of his plays and was sacked once.
''Some ups and downs, for sure,'' Lance said. ''It never feels real good to lose, but I will learn from it and turn the page. I'm not going to make a bigger deal out of it than we need to. It was definitely not our best night, but like I said, we're not going to make too big a deal out of it.''
Backup 49ers quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy both threw an interception.
''It was pretty rough, we didn't play clean at all,'' 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. ''I think we struggled to stop the run on that first drive, which is tough. When we did play good defense, I thought we had a couple bad penalties that kept them on the field.
''Offensively, just way too many penalties. But it was also defense and special teams. I just thought we struggled to execute. It was sloppy play, and I wish it would have been clean.''
Houston took a 7-0 lead when rookie fourth-round pick running back Dameon Pierce scored on a 1-yard run that capped off a lengthy drive on the Texans' first possession. Pierce is listed behind veteran running backs Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead on the depth chart but he started Thursday night.
''Dameon Pierce has been that way every time we've given him the ball,'' Smith said. ''He's a very good football player.''
Mack had 10 rushes for 55 yards, and Burkhead had 10 carries for 28 yards.
Smith didn't go as far as to say Pierce would be the Week 1 starter, just saying that the team will announce starters soon.
Houston rookie safety Jalen Pitre, a second-round pick, had five tackles, including one for a loss.
Texans kicker Matt Ammendola made a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter to put Houston up 17-0. Ammendola later missed from 31 yards. Veteran kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn was sidelined with an injury so the Texans signed Ammendola for the preseason finale.
''We have a long ways to go still, but when you keep score, of course, you want to score points as often as you can,'' Smith said. ''And defensively, whenever you can get a shutout, that's big.''
Undrafted rookie linebacker Segun Olubi led San Francisco with nine tackles.
INJURIES
Two San Francisco second-string linebackers suffered injuries in the first half. Oren Burks suffered a knee injury and Curtis Robinson suffered an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Akeem Spence was evaluated for a concussion. Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez was sidelined with a ''soft tissue injury,'' Smith said and is expected to play Week 1.
FIRST-ROUND PICKS
Texans first-round draft picks cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., taken third overall, and left guard Kenyon Green, the 15th pick, both played in the game, with Stingley starting and Green taking reps with the second team.
HONORING ROOTES
The Texans observed a pregame moment of silence and video tribute for former team president Jamey Rootes. He died this week ''after a battle with mental health issues,'' his wife said in a Facebook post. Rootes served as team president from the inaugural season in 2002 until February 2021.
UP NEXT
49ers: At Chicago on Sept. 11.
Texans: Host Indianapolis on Sept. 11.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:50
|28:10
|1st Downs
|16
|17
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|308
|238
|Total Plays
|68
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|156
|Rush Attempts
|24
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|257
|82
|Comp. - Att.
|25-41
|8-14
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|11-104
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.2
|5-45.0
|Return Yards
|60
|81
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|4-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-56
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-34
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|257
|PASS YDS
|82
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|238
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Purdy 14 QB
6
FPTS
|B. Purdy
|13/20
|182
|0
|1
|6
|
N. Sudfeld 7 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Sudfeld
|5/10
|49
|0
|1
|0
|
T. Lance 5 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Lance
|7/11
|49
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Sermon 28 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Sermon
|8
|20
|0
|12
|3
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|3
|16
|0
|8
|2
|
B. Purdy 14 QB
6
FPTS
|B. Purdy
|3
|10
|0
|7
|6
|
J. Mason 41 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Mason
|4
|7
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Lance 5 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Lance
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
N. Sudfeld 7 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Sudfeld
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis-Price 32 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Davis-Price
|4
|-3
|0
|5
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
7
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|3
|3
|42
|0
|30
|7
|
W. Snead 83 WR
5
FPTS
|W. Snead
|5
|2
|36
|0
|21
|5
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|4
|3
|34
|0
|26
|6
|
M. Turner 17 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Turner
|5
|3
|32
|0
|16
|6
|
M. Johnson 6 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|4
|2
|29
|0
|18
|4
|
T. Fumagalli 49 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Fumagalli
|2
|2
|26
|0
|14
|4
|
T. Kroft 47 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Kroft
|3
|2
|23
|0
|13
|4
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
2
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
J. Hasty 23 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
T. Davis-Price 32 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
T. Sermon 28 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Sermon
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|3
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Woerner
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Gray 86 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Gray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mason 41 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Mason
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Olubi 49 LB
|S. Olubi
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 FS
|T. Gipson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCrary-Ball 40 LB
|M. McCrary-Ball
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 36 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SAF
|T. Hufanga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence 69 DT
|A. Spence
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Odum 30 DB
|G. Odum
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Atkins 77 DE
|K. Atkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Turay 53 DE
|K. Turay
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 41 SAF
|T. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barrett 58 DE
|A. Barrett
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crawley 25 CB
|K. Crawley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 75 DE
|J. Willis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Robinson 59 LB
|C. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|5
|49.2
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|18.0
|18
|0
|
M. Johnson 6 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
6
FPTS
|D. Mills
|6/10
|58
|1
|1
|6
|
K. Allen 3 QB
1
FPTS
|K. Allen
|2/3
|36
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Driskel 6 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Driskel
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Mack 2 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Mack
|10
|55
|0
|24
|5
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|6
|37
|1
|12
|9
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|10
|28
|0
|7
|3
|
R. Freeman 26 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|6
|20
|0
|14
|2
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|3
|13
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Driskel 6 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Driskel
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Moore 15 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Moore
|3
|2
|35
|1
|19
|11
|
S. Green 87 TE
3
FPTS
|S. Green
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|3
|
C. Conley 18 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Conley
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|3
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Jordan
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|
N. Collins 12 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson III 89 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Cashman 53 LB
|B. Cashman
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 SAF
|J. Pitre
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 69 DL
|K. Hinish
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Francis 38 DB
|J. Francis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Arnold 35 SAF
|G. Arnold
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Pierre-Louis 57 LB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hewitt 43 LB
|N. Hewitt
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 98 DT
|M. Dwumfour
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 1 DB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Odeleye 75 DL
|A. Odeleye
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Rivers 95 DE
|D. Rivers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DE
|R. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hansen 49 LB
|J. Hansen
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|1
|
M. Stewart 29 CB
|M. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Booker 56 DT
|T. Booker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 SS
|E. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 94 DE
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Owens 36 DB
|J. Owens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brooks 8 DB
|T. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 DE
|J. Greenard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McCollum 39 DB
|T. McCollum
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 6 K
5
FPTS
|M. Ammendola
|1/2
|45
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|45.0
|5
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Ammendola kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to SF 1. R.McCloud to SF 19 for 18 yards (B.Cashman).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 19(14:55 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to SF 21 for 2 yards (J.Pitre; J.Hughes).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - SF 21(14:20 - 1st) T.Lance pass short right to K.Juszczyk to SF 36 for 15 yards (J.Owens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 36(13:41 - 1st) T.Lance pass incomplete short right to B.Aiyuk (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SF 36(13:34 - 1st) J.Wilson right guard to SF 44 for 8 yards (J.Pitre).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SF 44(12:59 - 1st) T.Lance pass incomplete deep right to D.Samuel (S.Nelson).
|Punt
4 & 2 - SF 44(12:52 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 41 yards to HOU 15 - Center-T.Pepper. D.King to HOU 15 for no gain (M.Turner). Punt Hangtime: 4.4 sec
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 15(12:45 - 1st) D.Mills sacked at HOU 12 for -3 yards (S.Ebukam).
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - HOU 12(12:14 - 1st) D.Pierce left end to HOU 15 for 3 yards (G.Odum; C.Robinson).
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 15(11:40 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to C.Conley to HOU 25 for 10 yards (T.Castro-Fields). PENALTY on SF-C.Omenihu - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at HOU 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(11:17 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 49 for 9 yards (C.Robinson - G.Odum).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - HOU 49(10:41 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to C.Conley.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 49(10:36 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to SF 39 for 12 yards (G.Odum).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39(10:01 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard to SF 32 for 7 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles; H.Ridgeway).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 32(9:24 - 1st) R.Burkhead left tackle to SF 30 for 2 yards (K.Hyder). SF-C.Robinson was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 30(8:52 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to SF 25 for 5 yards (K.Hyder - M.McCrary-Ball).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(8:21 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore pushed ob at SF 6 for 19 yards (T.Hufanga).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - HOU 6(7:43 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins. PENALTY on SF-S.Womack - Defensive Pass Interference - 5 yards - enforced at SF 6 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 1(7:38 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:33 - 1st) M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 1st) M.Ammendola kicks 60 yards from HOU 35 to SF 5. R.McCloud to SF 23 for 18 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 23(7:27 - 1st) T.Lance sacked at SF 16 for -7 yards (K.Hinish).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - SF 16(6:46 - 1st) T.Lance pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle.
|+1 YD
3 & 17 - SF 16(6:43 - 1st) T.Lance scrambles right end to SF 17 for 1 yard (J.Hughes). PENALTY on HOU-S.Nelson - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at SF 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 22(6:14 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 28 for 6 yards (J.Pitre - R.Green).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - SF 28(5:37 - 1st) T.Lance pass short right to J.Jennings to SF 29 for 1 yard (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SF 29(4:58 - 1st) T.Lance pass short right to J.Wilson to SF 31 for 2 yards (S.Nelson).
|Punt
4 & 1 - SF 31(4:20 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 53 yards to HOU 16 - Center-T.Pepper. G.Arnold to HOU 24 for 8 yards (K.Hollman).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(4:09 - 1st) D.Mills pass short middle to B.Jordan to HOU 29 for 5 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles; A.Barrett).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 29(3:37 - 1st) R.Burkhead up the middle to HOU 31 for 2 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles; S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - HOU 31(2:54 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to N.Collins (T.Castro-Fields).
|Punt
4 & 3 - HOU 31(2:50 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 57 yards to SF 12 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 12(2:43 - 1st) T.Sermon right tackle to SF 15 for 3 yards (J.Greenard). PENALTY on SF-S.Burford - Offensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at SF 12 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 16 - SF 6(2:22 - 1st) T.Sermon left tackle to SF 18 for 12 yards (D.King; J.Owens).
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - SF 18(1:44 - 1st) T.Lance pass short middle to M.Turner to SF 32 for 14 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 32(1:09 - 1st) T.Lance pass short right to R.Dwelley to SF 40 for 8 yards (K.Pierre-Louis - D.Stingley).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - SF 40(0:30 - 1st) T.Sermon right guard to SF 45 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 45(15:00 - 2nd) T.Lance sacked at SF 39 for -6 yards (R.Green). PENALTY on HOU-M.Addison - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - SF 50(14:37 - 2nd) T.Lance pass short right to C.Woerner to HOU 46 for 4 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SF 46(13:59 - 2nd) T.Sermon up the middle to HOU 46 for no gain (J.Pitre).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SF 46(13:13 - 2nd) T.Sermon up the middle to HOU 43 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43(12:31 - 2nd) T.Sermon left end to HOU 40 for 3 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; K.Pierre-Louis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SF 40(11:47 - 2nd) T.Lance pass incomplete short left to J.Jennings (J.Hughes).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - SF 40(11:41 - 2nd) T.Lance pass short left to T.Sermon to HOU 35 for 5 yards (J.Hughes).
|-3 YD
4 & 2 - SF 35(11:02 - 2nd) T.Sermon up the middle to HOU 38 for -3 yards (J.Pitre - J.Greenard).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38(10:56 - 2nd) D.Mills sacked at HOU 37 for -1 yards (J.Willis).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - HOU 37(10:17 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Jordan.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - HOU 37(10:11 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to HOU 40 for 3 yards (M.McCrary-Ball).
|Punt
4 & 8 - HOU 40(9:29 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to SF 12 - Center-J.Weeks. R.McCloud pushed ob at SF 16 for 4 yards (M.Stewart). PENALTY on SF-D.Lenoir - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 8 yards - enforced at SF 16.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 8(9:19 - 2nd) T.Sermon left end pushed ob at SF 12 for 4 yards (D.Stingley).
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - SF 12(8:43 - 2nd) T.Sermon right tackle to SF 8 for -4 yards (K.Hinish).
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - SF 8(7:58 - 2nd) N.Sudfeld pass short left to T.Kroft to SF 21 for 13 yards (D.King; D.Stingley).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SF 21(7:20 - 2nd) N.Sudfeld pass short right to R.McCloud pushed ob at SF 31 for 10 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 31(6:44 - 2nd) N.Sudfeld pass short left intended for T.Kroft INTERCEPTED by D.King at SF 35. D.King to SF 19 for 16 yards (T.Kroft).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 19(6:35 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left guard to SF 16 for 3 yards (A.Barrett).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 16(6:04 - 2nd) R.Burkhead up the middle to SF 16 for no gain (M.McCrary-Ball; A.Spence).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - HOU 16(5:27 - 2nd) D.Mills pass deep right intended for C.Moore INTERCEPTED by T.Moore (S.Womack) at SF -3. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 20(5:20 - 2nd) J.Mason left tackle to SF 28 for 8 yards (D.Harris).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - SF 28(4:40 - 2nd) J.Mason right tackle to SF 32 for 4 yards (N.Hewitt). PENALTY on SF-S.Burford - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SF 18(4:18 - 2nd) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete short middle to J.Mason.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - SF 18(4:13 - 2nd) N.Sudfeld pass short middle to T.Kroft to SF 28 for 10 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|Punt
4 & 2 - SF 28(3:36 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 62 yards to HOU 10 - Center-T.Pepper. D.King to HOU 16 for 6 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 16(3:24 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right tackle to HOU 15 for -1 yards (C.Omenihu).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 15(2:52 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right tackle to HOU 22 for 7 yards (T.Castro-Fields).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 22(2:18 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right end to HOU 28 for 6 yards (M.McCrary-Ball).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(2:00 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left guard to HOU 33 for 5 yards (K.Hyder; K.Turay).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 33(1:38 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right guard to HOU 35 for 2 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 35(1:14 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right guard to HOU 37 for 2 yards (T.Moore; H.Ridgeway).
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOU 37(1:05 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to SF 15 - Center-J.Weeks - out of bounds. Punt Hangtime: 3.6
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SF 15(0:57 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass deep middle to J.Jennings to SF 41 for 26 yards (M.Stewart).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 41(0:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-J.Moore - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 41 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - SF 36(0:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-K.Sutherland - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - SF 31(0:29 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep right to R.McCloud (I.Yiadom).
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - SF 31(0:25 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short right to J.Jennings to SF 38 for 7 yards (R.Green).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to HOU 0. D.King to HOU 23 for 23 yards (S.Olubi).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 23(14:56 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to C.Conley to HOU 28 for 5 yards (T.Castro-Fields).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 28(14:20 - 3rd) M.Mack right guard to HOU 30 for 2 yards (S.Olubi).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - HOU 30(13:40 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to N.Collins. PENALTY on SF-T.Castro-Fields - Defensive Pass Interference - 26 yards - enforced at HOU 30 - No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(13:35 - 3rd) M.Mack left tackle to SF 20 for 24 yards (T.Gipson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 20(12:55 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Jordan. PENALTY on SF-D.Jackson - Roughing the Passer - 10 yards - enforced at SF 20 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 10(12:52 - 3rd) J.Driskel left end to SF 7 for 3 yards (K.Crawley).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 7(12:13 - 3rd) M.Mack left guard to SF 6 for 1 yard (D.Jackson - S.Olubi).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - HOU 6(11:35 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on HOU-C.Moore - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at SF 6 - No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 16 - HOU 16(11:31 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to C.Moore for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 3rd) M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 3rd) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(11:27 - 3rd) J.Mason right end to SF 19 for -6 yards (D.Rivers).
|Penalty
2 & 16 - SF 19(10:55 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short right to J.Mason to SF 37 for 18 yards (N.Hewitt). PENALTY on SF-D.Gray - Offensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at SF 19 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 25 - SF 10(10:29 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short left to J.Hasty to SF 23 for 13 yards (N.Hewitt; G.Arnold).
|+30 YD
3 & 12 - SF 23(9:49 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass deep middle to R.Dwelley to HOU 47 for 30 yards (E.Murray).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 47(9:14 - 3rd) J.Mason left tackle to HOU 47 for no gain (N.Hewitt).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SF 47(8:35 - 3rd) B.Purdy scrambles up the middle to HOU 44 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SF 44(7:58 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right to M.Turner (I.Yiadom).
|Punt
4 & 7 - SF 44(7:54 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-T.Pepper - Touchback. Punt Hangtime: 4.4s
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(7:44 - 3rd) M.Mack right tackle to HOU 21 for 1 yard (K.Hyder).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 21(7:08 - 3rd) M.Mack up the middle to HOU 24 for 3 yards (A.Spence - M.McCrary-Ball).
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 24(6:28 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short middle to S.Green to HOU 48 for 24 yards (T.Gipson; T.Moore).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48(5:52 - 3rd) M.Mack left guard to SF 46 for 6 yards (S.Olubi).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 46(5:18 - 3rd) M.Mack left end pushed ob at SF 41 for 5 yards (T.Gipson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(4:42 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale right end to SF 30 for 11 yards (T.Hawkins; S.Olubi).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 30(4:05 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale right tackle to SF 31 for -1 yards (C.Omenihu - A.Barrett).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - HOU 31(3:27 - 3rd) K.Allen sacked at SF 39 for -8 yards (C.Omenihu).
|+12 YD
3 & 19 - HOU 39(2:44 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to D.Ogunbowale to SF 27 for 12 yards (T.Gipson).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - HOU 27(2:02 - 3rd) M.Ammendola 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 3rd) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to SF 0. M.Johnson to SF 20 for 20 yards (J.Hansen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 20(1:53 - 3rd) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete deep middle to D.Gray (T.Smith).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SF 20(1:48 - 3rd) J.Mason left guard to SF 25 for 5 yards (T.Smith - N.Hewitt).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - SF 25(1:12 - 3rd) N.Sudfeld pass short right to R.Dwelley to SF 29 for 4 yards (G.Arnold).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SF 29(0:36 - 3rd) N.Sudfeld right guard to SF 29 for no gain (D.Rivers; J.Reeves-Maybin).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 29(0:31 - 3rd) M.Mack up the middle to SF 25 for 4 yards (K.Atkins).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 25(15:00 - 4th) M.Mack left end pushed ob at SF 18 for 7 yards (S.Olubi).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18(14:22 - 4th) M.Mack left guard to SF 16 for 2 yards (S.Olubi).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 16(13:27 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale left guard to SF 13 for 3 yards (A.Spence; S.Olubi).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 13(13:04 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson.
|No Good
4 & 5 - HOU 13(12:59 - 4th) M.Ammendola 31 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 21(12:56 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete deep middle to M.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 21(12:50 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete deep left to M.Turner.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SF 21(12:44 - 4th) PENALTY on SF-J.Mills - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 21 - No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - SF 16(12:44 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short left to T.Fumagalli to SF 28 for 12 yards (J.Francis) [D.Rivers]. Penalty on SF-J.Skule - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SF 28(12:29 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 46 yards to HOU 26 - Center-T.Pepper. G.Arnold ran ob at HOU 36 for 10 yards (K.Hollman).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36(12:18 - 4th) R.Freeman right guard to HOU 42 for 6 yards (M.McCrary-Ball).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 42(11:49 - 4th) R.Freeman left tackle to HOU 44 for 2 yards (T.Hawkins).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 44(11:09 - 4th) R.Freeman left tackle to HOU 45 for 1 yard (S.Olubi).
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOU 45(10:21 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to SF 14 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by W.Snead. PENALTY on HOU-J.Weeks - Chop Block - 15 yards - enforced at SF 14. Chop Block: HOU 46 and HOU 75
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 29(10:14 - 4th) T.Davis-Price left end to SF 24 for -5 yards (M.Dwumfour).
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - SF 24(9:41 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short left to T.Davis-Price to SF 34 for 10 yards (B.Cashman).
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - SF 34(8:57 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short right to M.Turner to 50 for 16 yards (T.Mccollum; T.Brooks).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 50(8:11 - 4th) T.Davis-Price right guard to SF 48 for -2 yards (K.Hinish).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SF 48(7:31 - 4th) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left. HOU-D.Rivers was injured during the play. Penalty on SF-N.Zakelj - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - SF 48(7:25 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short middle to T.Fumagalli to HOU 38 for 14 yards (B.Cashman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 38(6:51 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short middle intended for W.Snead INTERCEPTED by J.Hansen at HOU 28. J.Hansen to HOU 46 for 18 yards (W.Snead).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(6:40 - 4th) R.Freeman left guard to SF 40 for 14 yards (T.Gipson).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(5:59 - 4th) R.Freeman right guard to SF 42 for -2 yards (K.Turay - A.Barrett).
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - HOU 42(5:22 - 4th) R.Freeman right guard to SF 43 for -1 yards (T.Gipson - K.Turay).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - HOU 43(4:39 - 4th) J.Driskel pass incomplete short left to S.Green.
|Punt
4 & 13 - HOU 43(4:35 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 31 yards to SF 12 - Center-J.Weeks - downed by HOU-J.Francis. Punt Hangtime: 4.38 sec
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 12(4:25 - 4th) B.Purdy FUMBLES (Aborted) at SF 12 - and recovers at SF 11. B.Purdy to SF 12 for 1 yard (T.Booker).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 12(3:42 - 4th) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to W.Snead.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - SF 12(3:38 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short left to W.Snead to SF 27 for 15 yards (G.Arnold).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(3:00 - 4th) T.Davis-Price left end to SF 32 for 5 yards (B.Cashman).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - SF 32(2:23 - 4th) T.Davis-Price left tackle to SF 31 for -1 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SF 31(2:00 - 4th) B.Purdy sacked at SF 24 for -7 yards (A.Odeleye).
|+7 YD
4 & 13 - SF 24(1:21 - 4th) B.Purdy scrambles right end to SF 31 for 7 yards (J.Francis). PENALTY on HOU-I.Yiadom - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at SF 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(1:11 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short middle to M.Turner to SF 39 for 3 yards (J.Hansen). FUMBLES (J.Hansen) - and recovers at SF 38.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - SF 38(0:48 - 4th) B.Purdy pass deep middle to M.Johnson to HOU 44 for 18 yards (B.Cashman). Penalty on HOU - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 44(0:39 - 4th) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep left to M.Johnson.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - SF 44(0:34 - 4th) B.Purdy pass deep left to W.Snead to HOU 23 for 21 yards (T.Mccollum; N.Hewitt).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 23(0:27 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short right to J.Mason to HOU 24 for -1 yards (B.Cashman).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - SF 24(0:16 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-B.Cashman - Defensive Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 24 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - SF 19(0:16 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short middle to M.Johnson to HOU 8 for 11 yards (N.Hewitt; B.Cashman).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SF 8(0:09 - 4th) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right to W.Snead.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SF 8(0:05 - 4th) B.Purdy sacked at HOU 17 for -9 yards (M.Dwumfour).
