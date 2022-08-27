|
|
|NE
|LV
Raiders cap perfect preseason with 23-6 win over Patriots
LAS VEGAS (AP) Chase Garbers was 12 of 22 for 141 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders finished the preseason undefeated after Friday's 23-6 victory over the New England Patriots.
It marked the first time in franchise history the Raiders (4-0) finished undefeated in the preseason.
Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels capped the preseason with a victory over mentor Bill Belichick after sharing Las Vegas' facility for joint practices this past week.
''I think both teams got a lot better this week, we found out a lot of things about ourselves, and that is what the point of it was,'' McDaniels said. ''I'm very appreciative of the guys' effort tonight. They put a lot into this week.''
The Raiders saved their most dominating defensive effort of the preseason for the Patriots, as they had four sacks, intercepted two passes, forced three fumbles and recovered one.
''Obviously we have a really talented offense, they give us a great look every day,'' cornerback Nate Hobbs said. ''But as a defense, we took it upon ourselves to take the challenge. This is the team we gotta play for four weeks in camp, this is the team we gotta go head to head against, and we've just been bringing the competition every day, so it's had no choice but to make both us better. Y'all just seeing the results of the habits we do every day.''
Las Vegas scored on three of its first four possessions to dominate as a group of Raiders backups and hopefuls started the game by running roughshod through the Patriots' first-team offense and defense.
Starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who will back up Derek Carr in the regular season, was 4 of 6 for 72 yards while running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown each scored a touchdown for Las Vegas.
''That was the goal coming into preseason, was to win every game and just trying to form the habit of winning,'' Stidham said.
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson was 3 for 3 with his field-goal attempts and finished the preseason a perfect 9 of 9.
New England starting quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots' starting offense finished the game with four possessions, two ending in a three-and-out, one with an interception, and the final one with a field goal.
Jones was 9 of 13 for 71 yards with one interception. Brian Hoyer finished 6 of 7 for 47 yards, while Bailey Zappe was 10 of 14 for 84 yards with an interception for the Patriots (1-2).
''We didn't have a real good night tonight in any phase of the game, that's obvious,'' Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. ''Might have left it on the practice field Tuesday and Wednesday, certainly practiced a lot better than the way we played out there tonight.''
For the preseason, across seven series, the Patriots' starting offense had four end with a three-and-out, one in a turnover, one with a touchdown and one with a field goal.
FORMER STARS IN VEGAS
It seemed only fitting on a night more than 200 Raiders alumni gathered at Allegiant Stadium, the team made franchise history to honor the likes of Marcus Allen, Jim Plunkett, Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, Ted Hendricks and many others who were in attendance.
LEARN NOT TO LOSE
At the start of training camp, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels emphasized limiting mistakes, saying, ''You can't win until you learn how to not lose.''
The Raiders did not commit a turnover the entire preseason. They also finished with 13 penalties in the four games, including just one on Friday.
PLAYMAKER
Sixth-year defensive end Tashawn Bower made a strong case for a spot on the 53-man roster after a good performance with five tackles, including two sacks. He finished the preseason with 12 combined tackles and four sacks.
''I feel like I did a good job, definitely some things to clean up still, but overall think I did a good job,'' Bower said.
TWO-WAY ZAY
Wide receiver Isaiah Zuber could be credited with sparking two scores for the Raiders. Four plays after hauling in his lone reception of the night to convert a third down, Carlson's 33-yard field goal gave Las Vegas a 16-6 lead. Moments later, the former Patriot intercepted Zappe and gave the Raiders the ball at the New England 32-yard line. Brown capped the drive with his 3-yard TD to provide the final margin.
INJURY REPORT
Patriots: Running back Ty Montgomery appeared to injure his right leg in the first quarter and was assisted off the field. He was taken to the locker room on a cart for further evaluation and did not return.
Raiders: Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster was injured late in the third quarter and was assisted off the field.
UP NEXT
The Patriots visit AFC East-rival Miami to open their season Sept. 11.
The Raiders visit their AFC West-rival L.A. Chargers for their opener the same day.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:35
|30:25
|1st Downs
|12
|14
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|273
|281
|Total Plays
|55
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|82
|Rush Attempts
|17
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|169
|199
|Comp. - Att.
|25-34
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-54.2
|5-52.8
|Return Yards
|56
|125
|Punts - Returns
|3-32
|4-70
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-55
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|199
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|281
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|10/14
|84
|0
|1
|1
|
M. Jones 10 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Jones
|9/13
|71
|0
|1
|1
|
B. Hoyer 5 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Hoyer
|6/7
|47
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Harris 36 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Harris
|4
|54
|0
|33
|4
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|5
|22
|0
|13
|2
|
M. Jones 10 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
J. Taylor 42 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|3
|7
|0
|3
|4
|
T. Montgomery 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
3
FPTS
|P. Strong Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|5
|3
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hammond 80 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Hammond
|5
|4
|33
|0
|13
|7
|
T. Nixon 82 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Nixon
|4
|2
|32
|0
|17
|5
|
H. Henry 85 TE
4
FPTS
|H. Henry
|2
|2
|23
|0
|16
|4
|
J. Taylor 42 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
|4
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|3
|2
|16
|0
|12
|3
|
M. Sokol 87 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Sokol
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|3
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
3
FPTS
|P. Strong Jr.
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|3
|
D. Parker 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Parker
|4
|2
|9
|0
|8
|2
|
L. Humphrey 83 WR
2
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|3
|2
|7
|0
|4
|2
|
K. Harris 36 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Harris
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|4
|
J. Smith 81 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Wydermyer 88 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Wydermyer
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jones 25 CB
|M. Jones
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 46 MLB
|R. McMillan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 36 DB
|B. Hawkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 CB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Roberts 96 DT
|S. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 95 DT
|D. Ekuale
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. McGrone 45 LB
|C. McGrone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 34 SAF
|J. Bledsoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 67 DB
|B. Schooler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pharms 72 DE
|J. Pharms
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SAF
|K. Dugger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 98 DT
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
6
FPTS
|N. Folk
|2/2
|35
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|6
|54.2
|2
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
3
FPTS
|P. Strong Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|16.0
|17
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
0
FPTS
|J. Peppers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Garbers 15 QB
6
FPTS
|C. Garbers
|12/22
|141
|0
|0
|6
|
J. Stidham 3 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|4/6
|72
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Brown 38 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Brown
|11
|28
|1
|8
|13
|
A. Walter 32 RB
4
FPTS
|A. Walter
|6
|20
|0
|5
|4
|
C. Garbers 15 QB
6
FPTS
|C. Garbers
|8
|17
|0
|8
|6
|
Z. White 35 RB
7
FPTS
|Z. White
|5
|17
|1
|6
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Cole 89 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Cole
|5
|3
|48
|0
|21
|7
|
T. Johnson 1 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
|5
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
5
FPTS
|J. Horsted
|2
|2
|35
|0
|30
|5
|
B. Brown 38 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Brown
|4
|3
|23
|0
|10
|13
|
C. Fotheringham 85 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Fotheringham
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
D. Turner 19 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Turner
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
D. Stoner 16 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Stoner
|4
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
A. Walter 32 RB
4
FPTS
|A. Walter
|2
|2
|7
|0
|10
|4
|
I. Zuber 89 WR
1
FPTS
|I. Zuber
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Bower 96 DE
|T. Bower
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
S. Webb 48 CB
|S. Webb
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 40 SAF
|I. Pola-Mao
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cosby 44 CB
|B. Cosby
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Davis 19 LB
|T. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Butler 58 LB
|D. Butler
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 54 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Bolton 36 LB
|C. Bolton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 69 DE
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Brown 46 DB
|I. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 93 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Koonce 51 DE
|M. Koonce
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Peko 92 NT
|K. Peko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 73 DT
|M. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Zuber 89 WR
|I. Zuber
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Lancaster 63 DT
|T. Lancaster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
11
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|3/3
|50
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|5
|52.8
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker to NE 33 for 8 yards (A.Robertson).
|-4 YD
2 & 2 - NE 33(14:23 - 1st) R.Stevenson left end to NE 29 for -4 yards (D.Butler; L.Masterson).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 29(13:48 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 16 for -13 yards (M.Koonce).
|Punt
4 & 19 - NE 16(13:08 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 57 yards to LV 27 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Turner to LV 38 for 11 yards (J.Bethel).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(12:53 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to LV 43 for 5 yards (L.Guy).
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - LV 43(12:21 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to D.Turner to NE 43 for 14 yards (J.Tavai - A.Jennings).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - LV 43(11:34 - 1st) J.Stidham pass deep middle to J.Horsted to NE 13 for 30 yards (J.Mills).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 13(10:56 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to NE 7 for 6 yards (D.McCourty).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LV 7(10:24 - 1st) Z.White right tackle to NE 5 for 2 yards (M.Judon).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 5(9:48 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to NE 5 for no gain (K.Dugger).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LV 5(9:05 - 1st) D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 25(9:00 - 1st) T.Montgomery right end pushed ob at NE 25 for no gain (S.Webb). PENALTY on NE-M.Onwenu - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - NE 15(8:39 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 20 for 5 yards (D.Butler).
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NE 20(8:04 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Smith to NE 25 for 5 yards (A.Robertson).
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - NE 25(7:26 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles left tackle to NE 38 for 13 yards (B.Cosby).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38(6:48 - 1st) T.Montgomery up the middle to NE 42 for 4 yards (T.Lancaster; K.Peko). NE-T.Montgomery was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NE 42(6:16 - 1st) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 47 for 5 yards (L.Masterson).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NE 47(5:54 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to LV 47 for 6 yards (T.Bower - L.Masterson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 47(5:16 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle intended for K.Bourne INTERCEPTED by L.Masterson at LV 38. L.Masterson to NE 32 for 30 yards (C.Strange).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 32(5:02 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to D.Stoner.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LV 32(4:56 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short right to D.Stoner to NE 24 for 8 yards (J.Jones; R.McMillan).
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - LV 24(4:16 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to C.Fotheringham to NE 4 for 20 yards (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LV 4(3:33 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LV 4(3:25 - 1st) Z.White left end for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25(3:20 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker [A.Robertson].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NE 25(3:14 - 1st) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 27 for 2 yards (K.Vickers).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NE 27(2:30 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to H.Henry to NE 34 for 7 yards (S.Webb).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NE 34(1:45 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 57 yards to LV 9 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by D.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 9(1:36 - 1st) B.Brown left guard to LV 9 for no gain (R.McMillan).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LV 9(0:53 - 1st) C.Garbers pass short right to B.Brown to LV 16 for 7 yards (R.McMillan).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LV 16(0:05 - 1st) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right [M.Judon].
|Punt
4 & 3 - LV 16(15:00 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 64 yards to NE 20 - Center-T.Sieg. Ma.Jones to NE 37 for 17 yards (L.Masterson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(14:44 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker to NE 38 for 1 yard (M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - NE 38(14:02 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to LV 49 for 13 yards (L.Masterson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 49(13:19 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to K.Bourne to LV 45 for 4 yards (S.Webb).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NE 45(12:46 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to LV 42 for 3 yards (A.Robertson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NE 42(12:08 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker.
|+12 YD
4 & 3 - NE 42(12:01 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to LV 30 for 12 yards (I.Brown).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 30(11:19 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to H.Henry pushed ob at LV 14 for 16 yards (B.Cosby).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 14(10:45 - 2nd) M.Jones sacked at LV 20 for -6 yards (T.Bower).
|+13 YD
2 & 16 - NE 20(10:06 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left end pushed ob at LV 7 for 13 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NE 7(9:33 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NE-D.Parker - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at LV 7 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NE 17(9:28 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - NE 17(9:20 - 2nd) N.Folk 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:15 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass deep right to T.Johnson to NE 30 for 45 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 30(8:31 - 2nd) C.Garbers scrambles left end pushed ob at NE 22 for 8 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LV 22(7:50 - 2nd) B.Brown right guard to NE 22 for no gain (J.Peppers).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - LV 22(7:13 - 2nd) B.Brown up the middle to NE 18 for 4 yards (R.McMillan). PENALTY on LV-N.Bowers - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LV 32(6:47 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - LV 32(6:44 - 2nd) D.Carlson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 67 yards from LV 35 to NE -2. P.Strong to NE 22 for 24 yards (T.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 22(6:33 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to NE 25 for 3 yards (D.Butler; M.Butler).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NE 25(5:56 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short middle to J.Taylor to NE 35 for 10 yards (C.Bolton).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35(5:20 - 2nd) J.Taylor right end to NE 36 for 1 yard (C.Bolton; D.Butler).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NE 36(4:40 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short middle to J.Wydermyer to NE 39 for 3 yards (A.Robertson).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NE 39(4:03 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short right to J.Hammond to NE 44 for 5 yards (S.Webb) [M.Butler].
|Punt
4 & 1 - NE 44(3:18 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 49 yards to LV 7 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Turner pushed ob at LV 22 for 15 yards (M.Sokol).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 22(3:07 - 2nd) C.Garbers scrambles up the middle to LV 26 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LV 26(2:34 - 2nd) A.Walter left guard to LV 31 for 5 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 31(2:00 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short left to I.Zuber (T.Mitchell).
|Punt
4 & 1 - LV 31(1:55 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 63 yards to NE 6 - Center-T.Sieg. Ma.Jones to NE 21 for 15 yards (L.Masterson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21(1:43 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short left to L.Humphrey to NE 25 for 4 yards (T.Bower).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - NE 25(1:25 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short left to J.Hammond ran ob at NE 38 for 13 yards.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - NE 38(1:21 - 2nd) B.Hoyer sacked at NE 30 for -8 yards (T.Bower). FUMBLES (T.Bower) - recovered by NE-J.Taylor at NE 30. LV-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
2 & 18 - NE 30(1:12 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short middle to J.Taylor to NE 42 for 12 yards (A.Robertson; C.Bolton).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 42(0:52 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass incomplete short right to T.Nixon.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NE 42(0:47 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 45 yards to LV 13 - Center-J.Cardona. J.Hall to LV 27 for 14 yards (D.Mitchell; M.Sokol).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 27(0:32 - 2nd) C.Garbers sacked at LV 18 for -9 yards (D.Ekuale).
|No Gain
2 & 19 - LV 18(0:26 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right to B.Brown.
|+18 YD
3 & 19 - LV 18(0:22 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass deep right to K.Cole to LV 36 for 18 yards (Ma.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 1 - LV 36(0:10 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 40 yards to NE 24 - Center-T.Sieg - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Brown right tackle to LV 28 for 3 yards (D.Ekuale - Ca.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 28(14:20 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right to C.Fotheringham.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - LV 28(14:11 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass short right to A.Walter to LV 30 for 2 yards (Ja.Jones). FUMBLES (Ja.Jones) - ball out of bounds at LV 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LV 25(13:34 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 62 yards to NE 13 - Center-T.Sieg. J.Peppers to NE 13 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NE 13(13:26 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to J.Hammond to NE 23 for 10 yards (S.Webb).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 23(12:54 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to L.Humphrey to NE 26 for 3 yards (T.Bower).
|Fumble
2 & 7 - NE 26(12:11 - 3rd) B.Zappe Aborted. J.Ferentz FUMBLES at NE 23 - touched at NE 24 - recovered by NE-B.Zappe at NE 23.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NE 23(11:32 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short middle to M.Sokol to NE 32 for 9 yards (I.Pola-Mao - D.Butler).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NE 32(10:52 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 52 yards to LV 16 - Center-J.Cardona - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 16(10:45 - 3rd) B.Brown right tackle to LV 24 for 8 yards (S.Roberts).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LV 24(10:12 - 3rd) B.Brown right guard to LV 27 for 3 yards (S.Roberts).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 27(9:39 - 3rd) C.Garbers sacked at LV 22 for -5 yards (A.Jennings).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LV 22(9:02 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right to I.Zuber (Ja.Jones).
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - LV 22(8:57 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass short right to J.Horsted pushed ob at LV 27 for 5 yards (B.Hawkins - J.Peppers). PENALTY on NE-J.Peppers - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at LV 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42(8:29 - 3rd) C.Garbers scrambles up the middle to LV 44 for 2 yards (M.Wilson).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LV 44(7:47 - 3rd) B.Brown right tackle to NE 49 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 49(7:06 - 3rd) B.Brown up the middle to NE 49 for no gain (J.Tavai).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LV 49(6:23 - 3rd) B.Brown up the middle to NE 49 for no gain (J.Pharms - M.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 49(6:17 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short middle to J.Hammond.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NE 49(6:11 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to T.Nixon to LV 36 for 15 yards (B.Cosby). LV-C.Bolton was injured during the play.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36(5:36 - 3rd) K.Harris right guard to LV 3 for 33 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NE 3(5:03 - 3rd) P.Strong left tackle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NE-J.Wydermyer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 3 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 13 - NE 13(4:58 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to M.Sokol to LV 8 for 5 yards (D.Butler - B.Cosby). LV-T.Lancaster was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - NE 8(4:35 - 3rd) P.Strong right end to LV 9 for -1 yards (A.Robertson).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NE 9(3:53 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Hammond to LV 4 for 5 yards (S.Webb).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NE 4(3:11 - 3rd) N.Folk 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 3rd) T.Vizcaino kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(3:07 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass short middle to K.Cole to LV 46 for 21 yards (B.Hawkins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 46(2:26 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass short right to B.Brown pushed ob at NE 48 for 6 yards (M.Wilson) [J.Uche].
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 48(1:55 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short left to I.Zuber (D.Ekuale).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LV 48(1:52 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right to D.Stoner.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LV 48(1:47 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 35 yards to NE 13 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by Ma.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 13(1:39 - 3rd) B.Zappe sacked at NE 7 for -6 yards (Z.VanValkenburg).
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - NE 7(0:58 - 3rd) K.Harris left tackle to NE 18 for 11 yards (T.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NE 18(0:14 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep left to T.Nixon (S.Webb).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NE 18(0:08 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 65 yards to LV 17 - Center-J.Cardona. J.Hall to LV 47 for 30 yards (B.Hawkins).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47(15:00 - 4th) A.Walter left guard to 50 for 3 yards (C.McGrone).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - LV 50(14:17 - 4th) C.Garbers pass short middle to A.Walter to NE 40 for 10 yards (C.McGrone; J.Tavai).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 40(13:36 - 4th) C.Garbers pass short left to D.Stoner to NE 34 for 6 yards (Ma.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LV 34(13:03 - 4th) A.Walter left guard to NE 29 for 5 yards (B.Schooler).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29(12:28 - 4th) C.Garbers scrambles left end ran ob at NE 25 for 4 yards (J.Tavai).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 25(11:56 - 4th) A.Walter left tackle to NE 25 for no gain (Ma.Jones).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - LV 25(11:21 - 4th) C.Garbers pass short left to I.Zuber to NE 18 for 7 yards (Ma.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 18(10:37 - 4th) B.Brown right tackle to NE 17 for 1 yard (Ja.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - LV 17(9:56 - 4th) C.Garbers scrambles left guard to NE 15 for 2 yards (Ma.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LV 15(9:15 - 4th) C.Garbers pass incomplete short left to K.Cole.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LV 15(9:12 - 4th) D.Carlson 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25(9:07 - 4th) B.Zappe pass incomplete short middle to P.Strong.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NE 25(9:02 - 4th) P.Strong up the middle to NE 30 for 5 yards (N.Farrell).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - NE 30(8:24 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short middle to P.Strong to NE 36 for 6 yards (T.Davis).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36(7:49 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short middle to P.Strong to NE 43 for 7 yards (D.Butler).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - NE 43(7:06 - 4th) P.Strong right guard to NE 47 for 4 yards (C.Bolton; T.Davis). PENALTY on NE-C.Hines - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - NE 33(6:38 - 4th) B.Zappe pass deep middle intended for L.Humphrey INTERCEPTED by I.Zuber at LV 43. I.Zuber pushed ob at NE 32 for 25 yards (J.Ferentz).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 32(6:28 - 4th) B.Brown right end to NE 29 for 3 yards (C.McGrone).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - LV 29(5:46 - 4th) C.Garbers pass short left to B.Brown to NE 19 for 10 yards (J.Bledsoe - B.Schooler).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 19(5:13 - 4th) A.Walter left guard to NE 15 for 4 yards (Ma.Jones; D.Ekuale).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - LV 15(4:33 - 4th) C.Garbers pass short left to K.Cole to NE 6 for 9 yards (Ma.Jones).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LV 6(3:58 - 4th) A.Walter up the middle to NE 3 for 3 yards (J.Tavai).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LV 3(3:19 - 4th) C.Garbers pass incomplete short left to K.Cole (Ma.Jones).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LV 3(3:16 - 4th) B.Brown left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25(3:12 - 4th) K.Harris left guard to NE 25 for no gain (Z.VanValkenburg).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NE 25(2:36 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short middle to K.Harris to NE 32 for 7 yards (T.Davis).
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - NE 32(2:03 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short right to T.Nixon pushed ob at NE 49 for 17 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - NE 49(1:55 - 4th) K.Harris up the middle to LV 41 for 10 yards (C.Bolton - B.Cosby). FUMBLES (B.Cosby) - RECOVERED by LV-T.Bower at LV 40.
-
