Browning's fumble return TD helps Broncos beat Vikings 23-13
DENVER (AP) Third-year defensive tackle McTelvin Agim's spot on the Denver Broncos roster is all but assured. Still, he went into the final tune-up determined to stand out in case he finds himself looking for work.
Agim forced two fumbles and broke up two passes in the Broncos' 23-13 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night, and his best play, a strip-sack of Sean Mannion, led to Baron Browning's 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown just before halftime.
''That was my mind-set,'' Agim said, ''just put the best film out there so all 31 other teams see it, as well.''
They'll be impressed, but it won't matter. Agim isn't going anywhere.
Both teams rested their starters in the preseason finale, and none of the four backup quarterbacks threw a touchdown.
Browning, whom the Broncos (2-1) moved from inside linebacker to the edge this year, stunted up the middle and nearly pried the ball from Mannion's grasp himself as he swept past him in the final minute of the first half.
Agim was right there to slap the ball out as he wrapped up Mannion from behind for a 10-yard sack. Browning reached back, grabbed the ball with his right hand and zipped into the end zone to give Denver a 17-7 lead.
''That was a killer,'' Vikings rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell said. ''Sean's trying to get ready check the ball down. We coach real hard to have two hands on it in the pocket.''
Mannion got the Vikings, who went winless in the preseason, to midfield for Greg Joseph's 46-yard field goal as time expired, cutting Minnesota's deficit to 17-10 at halftime.
Joseph's 58-yarder five seconds into the fourth quarter made it 17-13 and the Vikings were driving again when safety rookie safety Dalarrin Turner-Yell returned from a concussion check to sack Kellen Mond on fourth-and-goal from the Denver 5.
Brandon McManus capped the scoring with a pair of field goals over the final 3:19.
With Kirk Cousins sitting out again, Mannion was 9-of-16 for 121 yards and Mond went 10 for 17 for 102 yards in the second half.
Like Cousins, Russell Wilson didn't play at all in the preseason. Brett Rypien was 14 for 21 for 137 yards in the first half and Josh Johnson threw for 107 yards on 11-of-14 passing.
Wilson dressed out in full pads and even put on his eye black to watch the action from the sideline with Denver's other resting starters were decked out in street clothes.
He also had a headset and a microphone to listen to rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett calling the offensive plays and consulting with offensive coordinator Justin Outten.
''So, he got to hear how I talked to the coaches and how I call plays,'' said Hackett, whose first real-game experience with Wilson will be in the opener at Seattle.
Rypien drove the Broncos to the Minnesota 8 on Denver's opening possession but his throw over the middle to K.J. Hamler on first-and-goal was tipped by Myles Dorn and intercepted by Luiji Vilain.
Johnson drove Denver on a pair of drives that ended in field goals. McManus' 40-yarder made it 20-13 with 3:19 remaining.
That's when Denver's defense, which collected five sacks, showed up again.
Rookie Nik Bonnito recorded consecutive sacks of Mond, Agim batted down his fourth-and-27 pass with 2:07 remaining, and Denver took over at the Vikings 8. McManus added a 31-yard field goal in the waning seconds.
Minnesota's first touchdown came on Bryant Koback's carry on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Officials initially ruled he was stuffed by Turner-Yell but the Vikings won the challenge, giving them a 7-3 lead.
Montrell Washington's 11-yard TD on a reverse gave Denver the lead for good at 10-7.
NOT-SO-SPECIAL TEAMS
The Broncos have been dreadful on special teams for several years and things didn't look much different Saturday night as returner Jalen Virgil muffed the opening kickoff, knocking the ball out of bounds at the 2.
In the third quarter, Broncos snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer inexplicably carried the ball several yards across the goal line for a touchback that left punter Sam Martin perplexed as to why he didn't just down the ball inside the 10.
INJURIES
Vikings: DL T.Y. McGill Jr. (ankle) and LB Troy Dye (foot) both were injured in the first quarter and didn't return. WR Jalen Nailor was ruled out with a concussion early in the third quarter. WR Bisi Johnson left shortly thereafter with what O'Connell feared was a serious knee injury.
Broncos: WR Brandon Johnson (ankle) left in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
The Vikings open the season at home against rival Green Bay on Sept. 11.
The Broncos open at Seattle in Wilson's homecoming on Monday, Sept. 12.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:08
|29:52
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|282
|392
|Total Plays
|63
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|148
|Rush Attempts
|25
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|177
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-61
|8-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-56.3
|4-44.0
|Return Yards
|68
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-42
|1-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-2 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|177
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|148
|
|
|282
|TOTAL YDS
|392
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Mannion 14 QB
2
FPTS
|S. Mannion
|9/16
|121
|0
|0
|2
|
K. Mond 11 QB
4
FPTS
|K. Mond
|10/17
|102
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Chandler 32 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Chandler
|5
|44
|0
|25
|5
|
B. Koback 38 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Koback
|14
|41
|1
|13
|13
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|4
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
S. Mannion 14 QB
2
FPTS
|S. Mannion
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
K. Mond 11 QB
4
FPTS
|K. Mond
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Smith-Marsette 15 WR
9
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|3
|3
|63
|0
|30
|9
|
Z. Davidson 40 TE
8
FPTS
|Z. Davidson
|6
|4
|47
|0
|16
|8
|
T. Jackson 9 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Jackson
|4
|2
|28
|0
|20
|4
|
B. Johnson 81 WR
4
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|2
|2
|25
|0
|18
|4
|
M. Mitchell 87 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Mitchell
|4
|3
|18
|0
|7
|4
|
J. Nailor 83 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Nailor
|6
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
B. Koback 38 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Koback
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|13
|
N. Muse 34 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Muse
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Chandler 32 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Chandler
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Brown 37 DB
|M. Brown
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dorn 46 SAF
|M. Dorn
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Boyd 29 DB
|K. Boyd
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 47 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 33 LB
|B. Asamoah
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Evans 21 CB
|A. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vilain 43 LB
|L. Vilain
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Smith 5 CB
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DT
|T. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Nickerson 35 DB
|P. Nickerson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 90 DE
|E. Otomewo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hairston 27 CB
|N. Hairston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 59 OLB
|Z. McCloud
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Twyman 93 DT
|J. Twyman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
7
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|2/2
|58
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 66 P
|R. Wright
|4
|56.3
|3
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Koback 38 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Koback
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 15 WR
9
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
3
FPTS
|B. Rypien
|14/21
|137
|0
|1
|3
|
J. Johnson 11 QB
4
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|11/14
|107
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Ozigbo 28 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|13
|59
|0
|26
|11
|
M. Boone 26 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Boone
|5
|44
|0
|16
|6
|
J. Hardy 37 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Hardy
|4
|23
|0
|16
|6
|
M. Washington 12 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|11
|1
|11
|7
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
3
FPTS
|B. Rypien
|1
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
J. Johnson 11 QB
4
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Williams 19 WR
10
FPTS
|S. Williams
|5
|4
|68
|0
|45
|10
|
J. Virgil 17 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Virgil
|5
|4
|58
|0
|30
|9
|
E. Tomlinson 87 TE
4
FPTS
|E. Tomlinson
|2
|2
|24
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Ozigbo 28 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|4
|4
|24
|0
|11
|11
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
4
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|2
|2
|20
|0
|14
|4
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|5
|3
|18
|0
|7
|4
|
J. Hardy 37 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Hardy
|4
|3
|17
|0
|10
|6
|
D. Shepherd 9 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Shepherd
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Boone 26 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Boone
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|6
|
D. Parham 48 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Parham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 12 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|
A. Beck 83 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Beck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Gemmel 47 LB
|J. Gemmel
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mauga 43 ILB
|K. Mauga
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 SAF
|J. Reed
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 SAF
|D. Turner-Yell
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Harris 92 DT
|J. Harris
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Austin 38 DB
|B. Austin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Agim 95 DT
|M. Agim
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|2
|
F. Hicks 29 CB
|F. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 LB
|B. Browning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Patrick 94 LB
|A. Patrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 96 DT
|E. Uwazurike
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 LB
|J. Cooper
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Lewis 39 CB
|D. Lewis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
11
FPTS
|B. McManus
|3/3
|50
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|2
|40.5
|1
|41
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|2
|47.5
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Virgil 17 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Virgil
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 67 yards from MIN 35 to DEN -2. J.Virgil MUFFS catch - ball out of bounds at DEN 3.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 3(14:58 - 1st) M.Boone up the middle to DEN 9 for 6 yards (K.Boyd). PENALTY on MIN-J.Lynch - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 3 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 5 - DEN 8(14:32 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Tomlinson pushed ob at DEN 19 for 11 yards (J.Metellus).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 19(13:58 - 1st) M.Boone left end pushed ob at DEN 35 for 16 yards (J.Metellus).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35(13:24 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to K.Hamler to DEN 42 for 7 yards (A.Evans).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 42(12:48 - 1st) M.Boone up the middle to DEN 43 for 1 yard (L.Vilain).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 43(12:02 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short left to S.Williams to 50 for 7 yards (P.Nickerson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 50(11:21 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to A.Beck.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 50(11:16 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to S.Williams to MIN 45 for 5 yards (T.Dye - J.Metellus).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 45(10:35 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short left to M.Boone pushed ob at MIN 41 for 4 yards (B.Asamoah).
|+13 YD
4 & 1 - DEN 41(10:00 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Tomlinson to MIN 28 for 13 yards (A.Evans).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(9:12 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to J.Hardy to MIN 24 for 4 yards (W.Kwenkeu). MIN-B.Asamoah was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 24(8:45 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to K.Hamler to MIN 19 for 5 yards (M.Dorn).
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 19(8:10 - 1st) M.Boone right tackle to MIN 8 for 11 yards (W.Kwenkeu - J.Metellus).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 8(7:22 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle intended for K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by L.Vilain (M.Dorn) at MIN 0. L.Vilain to MIN 5 for 5 yards (C.Fleming).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 5(7:15 - 1st) K.Nwangwu up the middle to MIN 6 for 1 yard (M.Agim). FUMBLES (M.Agim) - touched at MIN 4 - and recovers at MIN 4.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 4(6:32 - 1st) S.Mannion pass short right to I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 20 for 16 yards (D.Mathis).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(5:57 - 1st) K.Nwangwu right guard to MIN 29 for 9 yards (P.Locke).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 29(5:23 - 1st) K.Nwangwu left tackle to MIN 31 for 2 yards (J.Harris - A.Singleton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 31(4:51 - 1st) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to J.Nailor.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 31(4:46 - 1st) K.Nwangwu up the middle to MIN 35 for 4 yards (M.Henningsen).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - MIN 35(4:05 - 1st) S.Mannion scrambles up the middle to MIN 42 for 7 yards (D.Turner-Yell). PENALTY on DEN-B.Austin - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 47(3:43 - 1st) T.Chandler right end to DEN 47 for 6 yards (N.Bonitto).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - MIN 47(2:59 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-A.Schlottmann - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 47 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 48(2:33 - 1st) T.Chandler right guard to DEN 47 for 5 yards (N.Bonitto; P.Locke).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIN 47(1:47 - 1st) S.Mannion pass incomplete short middle to J.Nailor (A.Singleton).
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIN 47(1:44 - 1st) R.Wright punts 38 yards to DEN 9 - Center-A.DePaola - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 9(1:36 - 1st) M.Boone left guard to DEN 24 for 15 yards (Tj.Smith). MIN-J.Metellus was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 24(1:10 - 1st) M.Boone left guard to DEN 25 for 1 yard (Tj.Smith).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 25(0:31 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short left to M.Boone pushed ob at DEN 28 for 3 yards (L.Vilain).
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 28(15:00 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short left to K.Hamler to DEN 34 for 6 yards (M.Dorn). PENALTY on MIN-M.Dorn - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 34.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 49(14:40 - 2nd) J.Hardy right guard to MIN 35 for 16 yards (M.Dorn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 35(13:52 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep middle to M.Washington (K.Boyd) [E.Otomewo].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 35(13:46 - 2nd) J.Hardy right tackle to MIN 32 for 3 yards (K.Boyd).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DEN 32(13:02 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short right to D.Shepherd (K.Boyd).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DEN 32(12:58 - 2nd) B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 63 yards from DEN 35 to MIN 2. B.Koback to MIN 22 for 20 yards (J.Cooper).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 22(12:45 - 2nd) B.Koback left guard to MIN 35 for 13 yards (J.Reed; D.Turner-Yell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(12:07 - 2nd) B.Koback right guard to MIN 38 for 3 yards (B.Browning).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 38(11:28 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to J.Nailor (M.Agim).
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 38(11:23 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to J.Nailor to DEN 46 for 16 yards (D.Mathis).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46(10:43 - 2nd) T.Chandler right guard to DEN 39 for 7 yards (B.Austin).
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 39(10:19 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to N.Muse to DEN 28 for 11 yards (N.Bonitto).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 28(9:42 - 2nd) T.Chandler left tackle to DEN 3 for 25 yards (E.Bassey).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIN 3(9:02 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 3(8:56 - 2nd) B.Koback left guard to DEN 1 for 2 yards (N.Bonitto; J.Cooper).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIN 1(8:21 - 2nd) B.Koback up the middle to DEN 1 for no gain (E.Uwazurike; K.Mauga).
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MIN 1(7:43 - 2nd) B.Koback up the middle to DEN 1 for no gain (D.Turner-Yell; M.Henningsen). Minnesota challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was REVERSED. B.Koback up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(7:41 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass deep right to S.Williams to MIN 30 for 45 yards (K.Boyd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 30(7:00 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to K.Hamler [Z.McCloud].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 30(6:56 - 2nd) J.Hardy right tackle to MIN 27 for 3 yards (K.Boyd; Z.McCloud). PENALTY on MIN-J.Twyman - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 22(6:30 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short middle to S.Williams to MIN 11 for 11 yards (M.Brown).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 11(5:54 - 2nd) M.Washington left end for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 68 yards from DEN 35 to MIN -3. B.Koback to MIN 19 for 22 yards (J.Reed; B.Browning).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(5:42 - 2nd) B.Koback left guard to MIN 15 for -4 yards (K.Mauga).
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - MIN 15(5:03 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to Z.Davidson pushed ob at MIN 30 for 15 yards (E.Bassey).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(4:28 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to O.Johnson to MIN 37 for 7 yards (B.Austin).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MIN 37(3:48 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete deep left to J.Nailor.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MIN 37(3:43 - 2nd) S.Mannion sacked at MIN 34 for -3 yards (E.Uwazurike). PENALTY on DEN-B.Austin - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 37 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 42(3:15 - 2nd) T.Chandler right guard to MIN 43 for 1 yard (D.Turner-Yell).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MIN 43(2:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-T.Parris - False Start - 6 yards - enforced at MIN 43 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - MIN 37(2:11 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short middle to Z.Davidson to MIN 46 for 9 yards (K.Mauga).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIN 46(2:05 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to J.Nailor (J.Reed).
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIN 46(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 48 yards to DEN 6 - Center-A.DePaola. M.Washington to DEN 10 for 4 yards (W.Kwenkeu; M.Mitchell).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 10(1:49 - 2nd) B.Rypien scrambles right end to DEN 17 for 7 yards (M.Brown).
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 17(1:26 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short middle to J.Hardy ran ob at DEN 27 for 10 yards (M.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 27(1:19 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep left to S.Williams.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 27(1:14 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Saubert ran ob at DEN 33 for 6 yards (M.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 33(1:08 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short middle to K.Hinton (M.Brown).
|Punt
4 & 4 - DEN 33(1:04 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 40 yards to MIN 27 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by I.Smith-Marsette.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(0:48 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to B.Koback to MIN 34 for 9 yards (E.Uwazurike).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIN 34(0:27 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to Z.Davidson.
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 34(0:23 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to O.Johnson to DEN 48 for 18 yards (E.Bassey).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48(0:16 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass deep right to T.Jackson to DEN 28 for 20 yards (D.Mathis).
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - MIN 28(0:03 - 2nd) G.Joseph 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Koback left tackle to MIN 23 for -2 yards (J.Cooper).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - MIN 23(14:23 - 3rd) K.Mond pass short left to M.Mitchell to MIN 30 for 7 yards (J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIN 30(13:40 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to N.Muse. Penalty on MIN-N.Muse - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIN 30(13:36 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 68 yards to DEN 2 - Center-A.DePaola - downed by MIN-K.Boyd. MIN-O.Johnson was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 2(13:25 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 4 for 2 yards (T.Smith).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 4(12:50 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short middle to D.Ozigbo to DEN 15 for 11 yards (B.Asamoah).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 15(12:16 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 41 for 26 yards (K.Boyd).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41(11:34 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo up the middle to DEN 39 for -2 yards (W.Kwenkeu).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DEN 39(10:55 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to J.Hardy.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - DEN 39(10:50 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short middle to J.Virgil to 50 for 11 yards (K.Boyd).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 50(10:05 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 50 yards to end zone - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 20(9:54 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to N.Muse.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 20(9:50 - 3rd) B.Koback right guard to MIN 29 for 9 yards (J.Gemmel - J.Reed).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIN 29(9:28 - 3rd) B.Koback left tackle to MIN 29 for no gain (J.Reed - E.Uwazurike).
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIN 29(8:37 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 71 yards to end zone - Center-A.DePaola - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(8:28 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 22 for 2 yards (E.Otomewo).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 22(7:56 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 29 for 7 yards (M.Dorn).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 29(7:22 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo left tackle to DEN 31 for 2 yards (B.Asamoah).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 31(6:40 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short middle to E.Saubert to DEN 45 for 14 yards (M.Brown).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45(6:07 - 3rd) J.Hardy left guard to DEN 46 for 1 yard (P.Nickerson).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 46(5:24 - 3rd) J.Johnson pass short left to J.Virgil to MIN 49 for 5 yards (T.Smith - B.Asamoah).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - DEN 49(4:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN-Z.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 49 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 46(4:16 - 3rd) J.Johnson scrambles right end pushed ob at 50 for 4 yards (W.Kwenkeu).
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 50(3:42 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 41 yards to MIN 9 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by I.Smith-Marsette. PENALTY on DEN-J.Kongbo - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 9.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(3:35 - 3rd) B.Koback right tackle to MIN 22 for 3 yards (J.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 22(2:56 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to Z.Davidson.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 22(2:53 - 3rd) K.Mond pass short right to T.Jackson to MIN 30 for 8 yards (F.Hicks) [J.Harris]. DEN-F.Hicks was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(2:18 - 3rd) B.Koback right guard to MIN 36 for 6 yards (J.Reed).
|+30 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 36(1:39 - 3rd) K.Mond pass deep right to I.Smith-Marsette ran ob at DEN 34 for 30 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 34(1:12 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short left to N.Muse.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 34(1:07 - 3rd) B.Koback left tackle to DEN 30 for 4 yards (J.Harris; M.Henningsen).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIN 30(0:27 - 3rd) K.Mond sacked at DEN 40 for -10 yards (sack split by J.Cooper and J.Harris).
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - MIN 40(15:00 - 4th) G.Joseph 58 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(14:55 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short right to D.Ozigbo to DEN 28 for 3 yards (K.Boyd; B.Asamoah).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 28(14:16 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 31 for 3 yards (J.Lynch; Tj.Smith).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - DEN 31(13:39 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short right to D.Ozigbo to DEN 34 for 3 yards (M.Brown).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 34(13:01 - 4th) S.Martin punts 45 yards to MIN 21 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at MIN 42 for 21 yards (J.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 42(12:48 - 4th) B.Koback left guard to MIN 44 for 2 yards (J.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIN 44(12:17 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete deep left to T.Jackson.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - MIN 44(12:10 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to Z.Davidson to DEN 40 for 16 yards (K.Mauga).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 40(11:33 - 4th) B.Koback right guard to DEN 36 for 4 yards (D.Lewis; J.Cooper).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 36(10:58 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to I.Smith-Marsette to DEN 19 for 17 yards (J.Reed).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(10:17 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to Z.Davidson pushed ob at DEN 12 for 7 yards (J.Gemmel; D.Lewis).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 12(9:35 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to M.Mitchell ran ob at DEN 7 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MIN 7(9:01 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on MIN-T.Parris - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 7 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 17 - MIN 17(8:54 - 4th) K.Mond pass short left to T.Chandler to DEN 16 for 1 yard (A.Patrick).
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - MIN 16(8:10 - 4th) K.Mond pass short middle to M.Mitchell to DEN 10 for 6 yards (F.Hicks).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIN 10(7:29 - 4th) K.Mond pass short left to B.Koback to DEN 5 for 5 yards (J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MIN 5(6:45 - 4th) K.Mond sacked at DEN 14 for -9 yards (D.Turner-Yell).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14(6:38 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short left to D.Shepherd to DEN 22 for 8 yards (N.Hairston).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - DEN 22(6:01 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 28 for 6 yards (M.Dorn).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(5:24 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to DEN 32 for 4 yards (B.Asamoah; M.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 32(4:48 - 4th) J.Johnson pass incomplete deep right to D.Parham.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - DEN 32(4:43 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-Z.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 32 - No Play.
|+30 YD
3 & 11 - DEN 27(4:43 - 4th) J.Johnson pass deep right to J.Virgil to MIN 43 for 30 yards (K.Boyd; M.Brown).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 43(4:01 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right end to MIN 27 for 16 yards (M.Brown). PENALTY on DEN-J.Virgil - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 16 - DEN 49(3:54 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short middle to D.Ozigbo to MIN 42 for 7 yards (E.Otomewo; N.Hairston). PENALTY on MIN-J.Twyman - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at MIN 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 27(3:47 - 4th) J.Hardy right guard to MIN 20 for 7 yards (M.Brown). PENALTY on DEN-Q.Bailey - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 27 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - DEN 37(3:40 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short left to J.Hardy to MIN 34 for 3 yards (M.Dorn).
|+12 YD
2 & 17 - DEN 34(3:35 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short left to J.Virgil to MIN 22 for 12 yards (B.Asamoah; W.Kwenkeu).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 22(3:26 - 4th) J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to J.Virgil (M.Dorn - T.Smith).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DEN 22(3:22 - 4th) B.McManus 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(3:19 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete short middle to T.Jackson (K.Mauga).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 25(3:15 - 4th) K.Mond sacked at MIN 17 for -8 yards (N.Bonitto). FUMBLES (N.Bonitto) [N.Bonitto] - touched at MIN 17 - and recovers at MIN 19.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MIN 19(2:47 - 4th) K.Mond sacked at MIN 8 for -11 yards (N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
4 & 27 - MIN 8(2:15 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete short middle to M.Mitchell (M.Agim).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 8(2:07 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to MIN 8 for no gain (E.Otomewo; J.Twyman).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 8(2:00 - 4th) D.Ozigbo up the middle to MIN 7 for 1 yard (J.Lynch - M.Brown).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - DEN 7(1:17 - 4th) J.Johnson pass short left to D.Parham to MIN 2 for 5 yards (M.Brown). PENALTY on DEN-J.Virgil - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 7 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - DEN 17(1:10 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to MIN 13 for 4 yards (J.Twyman; W.Kwenkeu).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - DEN 13(0:22 - 4th) B.McManus 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
