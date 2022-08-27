|
|
|WAS
|BAL
Ravens beat Commanders 17-15 for 23rd straight preseason win
BALTIMORE (AP) Anthony Brown threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens extended their record preseason winning streak to 23 games with a 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.
The Commanders pulled within two with 5:31 remaining when Sam Howell threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Bonnafon. A 2-point conversion pass was incomplete, helping preserve the streak, but Baltimore defensive back Kevon Seymour injured an ankle on the play. Teammate Zakoby McClain appeared to fall on Seymour's right leg.
It was in this preseason matchup against Washington last year that the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury. This year, Baltimore defensive tackle Aaron Crawford went down with a groin problem that coach John Harbaugh said could be serious.
It was also a rough night for Poe, the team's mascot, who was carted off at halftime.
Neither team was taking too many chances: Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz were among those who didn't play.
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been impressive for the Ravens this preseason, but he didn't play much either. Instead it was Brown who was an offensive star for Baltimore. He completed his first eight passes, including a 67-yard scoring strike to Demarcus Robinson early in the second quarter that put the Ravens up 7-3.
Brown went 15 of 19 passing. He also scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter that made it 17-6.
''Every play is an opportunity to make a play on film and put some good tape out there,'' Brown said. ''I feel like we did that today.''
A couple of second-year players, linebacker Jamin Davis and defensive back Benjamin St-Juste, were the only likely starters to dress for Washington, along with defensive end James Smith-Williams, who's part of the group trying to fill in for Chase Young the first few games of the season. Davis, the team's first-round pick in 2021, is still working to get acclimated to the pro game.
The Washington secondary had its problems, allowing not only the long touchdown catch by Robinson - who was wide open behind the defense - but also a 50-yard catch by Binjimen Victor and a 52-yarder by Robinson.
''I'm just going out, trying to compete, trying to make a roster spot,'' said Robinson, who spent the past six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. ''So I can be here for a long time.''
Howell, a fifth-round draft pick of the Commanders, went 24 of 35 for 280 yards and a touchdown.
''Overall just super grateful for the opportunity Coach (Ron) Rivera gave me to play the whole game,'' Howell said.
The Ravens haven't lost a preseason game since Atlanta beat them 20-19 on Sept. 3, 2015. Their winning streak isn't particularly meaningful, but it does bring some suspense to these otherwise perfunctory contests.
''There's significance to me in everything,'' Harbaugh said. ''The guys that were out there playing, I promise you it's significant for those guys that played in the game and found a way to win.''
Washington took over at its own 12 with 2:16 remaining and a chance to end Baltimore's run. The Commanders stalled on downs before reaching midfield, and then let the Ravens run the clock out instead of using their last two timeouts.
MISS
Washington's Joey Slye was wide left on a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter - a miss that loomed large in a close game. Rivera said Slye gets a little too amped on his first kick of the game.
''He overkicked the ball,'' Rivera said. ''He gets so freaking excited. ... He needs to calm down.''
UP NEXT
Commanders: Host Jacksonville to open the regular season Sept. 11.
Ravens: Open at the New York Jets on Sept. 11.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|39:29
|20:31
|1st Downs
|22
|9
|Rushing
|10
|2
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|1-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|388
|302
|Total Plays
|70
|37
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|21
|Rush Attempts
|30
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|1.5
|Net Yards Passing
|254
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|12.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-82
|4-32
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-54.3
|6-47.2
|Return Yards
|57
|41
|Punts - Returns
|4-42
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|254
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|21
|
|
|388
|TOTAL YDS
|302
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Howell 14 QB
23
FPTS
|S. Howell
|24/35
|280
|1
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Howell 14 QB
23
FPTS
|S. Howell
|8
|62
|0
|13
|23
|
J. Patterson 32 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Patterson
|11
|47
|0
|14
|12
|
R. Bonnafon 38 RB
11
FPTS
|R. Bonnafon
|10
|24
|0
|5
|11
|
M. Michel 19 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Michel
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Patterson 32 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Patterson
|4
|4
|45
|0
|18
|12
|
D. Brown 2 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Brown
|5
|2
|42
|0
|26
|6
|
M. Michel 19 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Michel
|7
|3
|41
|0
|28
|7
|
D. Milne 15 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Milne
|4
|4
|37
|0
|21
|7
|
A. Erickson 86 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|5
|5
|36
|0
|15
|8
|
M. Cole 37 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Cole
|3
|2
|36
|0
|28
|5
|
R. Bonnafon 38 RB
11
FPTS
|R. Bonnafon
|3
|2
|19
|1
|13
|11
|
K. Blanton 86 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Blanton
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
A. Rogers 88 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Rogers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Hausmann 48 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hausmann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 45 LB
|D. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Gardner 48 SAF
|F. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hudson 47 LB
|K. Hudson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Elder 26 CB
|C. Elder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 36 DB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hamilton 79 DT
|J. Hamilton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 56 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Eifler 46 LB
|M. Eifler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Neal 37 DB
|D. Neal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 92 DT
|D. Wise
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 41 LB
|T. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
9
FPTS
|J. Slye
|3/4
|44
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|3
|54.3
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Cole 37 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Cole
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 86 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|3
|13.0
|15
|0
|
D. Milne 15 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 12 QB
22
FPTS
|A. Brown
|15/19
|256
|1
|0
|22
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|2/4
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Badie 30 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Badie
|5
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Brown 12 QB
22
FPTS
|A. Brown
|3
|8
|1
|6
|22
|
N. McCrary 47 RB
2
FPTS
|N. McCrary
|4
|1
|0
|4
|2
|
M. Davis 28 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
23
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|6
|4
|135
|1
|67
|23
|
B. Victor 81 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Victor
|6
|4
|74
|0
|50
|11
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|2
|2
|41
|0
|24
|6
|
M. Polk 18 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Polk
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
R. Webb 11 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Webb
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
S. Bridges 85 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Bridges
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
B. Mason 38 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Mason
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
N. McCrary 47 RB
2
FPTS
|N. McCrary
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|
T. Badie 30 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Badie
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Ross 46 LB
|J. Ross
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jefferson 23 SS
|T. Jefferson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nichols 91 DT
|R. Nichols
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Welch 57 LB
|K. Welch
|4-5
|2.5
|0
|0
|
A. Washington 29 SAF
|A. Washington
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Worley 29 CB
|D. Worley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Seymour 25 CB
|K. Seymour
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McClain 49 LB
|Z. McClain
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 60 LB
|S. Means
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Vereen 33 CB
|D. Vereen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
|T. Huntley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moon 51 LB
|J. Moon
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Crawford 97 DT
|A. Crawford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mack 94 DT
|I. Mack
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 16 P
5
FPTS
|C. Dicker
|1/1
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Dicker 16 P
|C. Dicker
|6
|47.2
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 30 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Badie
|2
|20.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
23
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|0.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 61 yards from BAL 35 to WAS 4. M.Cole to WAS 19 for 15 yards (J.Moon).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 19(14:53 - 1st) S.Howell pass short right to D.Milne pushed ob at WAS 28 for 9 yards (A.Washington).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 28(14:27 - 1st) R.Bonnafon left guard to WAS 33 for 5 yards (K.Welch; S.Means).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 33(13:44 - 1st) S.Howell pass incomplete deep middle to D.Brown.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 33(13:39 - 1st) R.Bonnafon left end to WAS 34 for 1 yard (A.Washington; J.Madubuike).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - WAS 34(12:56 - 1st) S.Howell scrambles left guard to WAS 44 for 10 yards (K.Welch; T.Jefferson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 44(12:19 - 1st) S.Howell pass short middle to A.Rogers to 50 for 6 yards (T.Jefferson).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WAS 50(11:39 - 1st) R.Bonnafon right tackle to 50 for no gain (S.Means - K.Welch).
|+26 YD
3 & 4 - WAS 50(10:57 - 1st) S.Howell pass deep right to D.Brown to BAL 24 for 26 yards (B.Stephens).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24(10:22 - 1st) R.Bonnafon right end pushed ob at BAL 20 for 4 yards (J.Ross).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WAS 20(9:37 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAS 25(9:13 - 1st) S.Howell sacked at BAL 25 for 0 yards (K.Welch).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WAS 25(8:32 - 1st) S.Howell pass incomplete short middle to D.Brown.
|No Good
4 & 11 - WAS 25(8:29 - 1st) J.Slye 43 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(8:24 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short left to B.Victor to BAL 41 for 8 yards (D.Johnson).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 41(7:56 - 1st) M.Davis right end to BAL 40 for -1 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAL 40(7:15 - 1st) T.Huntley pass incomplete short middle to B.Victor (D.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAL 40(7:11 - 1st) C.Dicker punts 48 yards to WAS 12 - Center-N.Moore. A.Erickson to WAS 27 for 15 yards (K.Welch).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(6:59 - 1st) S.Howell pass short middle to D.Brown to WAS 43 for 16 yards (T.Jefferson). PENALTY on BAL-A.Crawford - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(6:32 - 1st) S.Howell pass short right to A.Erickson to BAL 27 for 15 yards (B.Stephens).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(5:55 - 1st) S.Howell pass short right to D.Milne to BAL 24 for 3 yards (J.Ross) [J.Moon].
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 24(5:18 - 1st) J.Patterson right guard to BAL 26 for -2 yards (J.Ross - G.Stone).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WAS 26(4:39 - 1st) S.Howell pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - WAS 26(4:34 - 1st) J.Slye 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:30 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to BAL 35 for 10 yards (C.Toohill). PENALTY on BAL-R.McKenzie - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 25 - No Play. Penalty on BAL-T.Linderbaum - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - BAL 15(4:09 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short middle to J.Oliver to BAL 32 for 17 yards (J.Reaves).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 32(3:35 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to BAL 33 for 1 yard (J.Davis; D.Wise).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BAL 33(2:57 - 1st) T.Huntley pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson (B.St-Juste).
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAL 33(2:51 - 1st) C.Dicker punts 55 yards to WAS 12 - Center-N.Moore. D.Milne to WAS 15 for 3 yards (G.Stone).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 15(2:40 - 1st) S.Howell pass short middle to D.Milne to WAS 36 for 21 yards (T.Jefferson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(2:07 - 1st) R.Bonnafon left guard to WAS 39 for 3 yards (A.Washington; J.Ross).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 39(1:30 - 1st) S.Howell pass short left to D.Milne to WAS 43 for 4 yards (A.Washington).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAS 43(0:46 - 1st) S.Howell sacked at WAS 32 for -11 yards (sack split by B.Washington and K.Welch).
|Punt
4 & 14 - WAS 32(0:05 - 1st) T.Way punts 42 yards to BAL 26 - Center-C.Cheeseman. D.Robinson to BAL 24 for -2 yards (M.Michel; P.Butler). PENALTY on WAS-M.Michel - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 24.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(15:00 - 2nd) 12-A. Brown at QB (Shotgun) T.Badie right guard to BAL 33 for 4 yards (J.Smith-Williams - J.Hamilton).
|+67 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 33(14:22 - 2nd) A.Brown pass deep left to D.Robinson for 67 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 2nd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:13 - 2nd) J.Patterson right guard to WAS 39 for 14 yards (K.Welch - T.Jefferson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(13:39 - 2nd) J.Patterson left tackle to WAS 44 for 5 yards (K.Seymour; T.Jefferson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 44(12:58 - 2nd) S.Howell sacked at WAS 34 for -10 yards (K.Welch).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WAS 34(12:15 - 2nd) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to R.Bonnafon.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WAS 34(12:08 - 2nd) T.Way punts 62 yards to BAL 4 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-J.Reaves. PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Offensive Holding - 2 yards - enforced at BAL 4.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 2(11:57 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to B.Mason to BAL 6 for 4 yards (K.Hudson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 6(11:20 - 2nd) T.Badie left guard to BAL 6 for no gain (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BAL 6(10:39 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to T.Badie to BAL 6 for no gain (D.Harris).
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 6(10:01 - 2nd) C.Dicker punts 39 yards to BAL 45 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45(9:53 - 2nd) J.Patterson left tackle to BAL 41 for 4 yards (R.Nichols; I.Mack).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 41(9:18 - 2nd) J.Patterson left end to BAL 32 for 9 yards (R.Nichols).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32(8:42 - 2nd) M.Michel left end to BAL 31 for 1 yard (T.Jefferson). End around
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 31(8:03 - 2nd) S.Howell pass short right to M.Michel to BAL 24 for 7 yards (B.Stephens).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 24(7:25 - 2nd) S.Howell left tackle to BAL 17 for 7 yards (A.Washington; R.Nichols).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17(6:44 - 2nd) S.Howell pass short left to J.Patterson pushed ob at BAL 8 for 9 yards (T.Jefferson) [A.Crawford].
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 8(6:00 - 2nd) J.Patterson left guard to BAL 4 for 4 yards (J.Ross).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 4(5:26 - 2nd) S.Howell left end to BAL 6 for -2 yards (T.Jefferson).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 6(4:41 - 2nd) S.Howell pass incomplete short middle to M.Michel (K.Seymour).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 6(4:38 - 2nd) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to M.Michel.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WAS 6(4:33 - 2nd) J.Slye 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 67 yards from WAS 35 to BAL -2. T.Badie to BAL 20 for 22 yards (M.Eifler).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20(4:27 - 2nd) N.McCrary left end to BAL 21 for 1 yard (J.Reaves).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 21(3:46 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to M.Polk to BAL 31 for 10 yards (C.Holmes).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 31(3:02 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short middle to D.Robinson to BAL 44 for 13 yards (C.Holmes).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(2:26 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to S.Bridges to WAS 48 for 8 yards (C.Holmes).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAL 48(2:00 - 2nd) T.Badie up the middle to WAS 48 for no gain (M.Eifler; E.Obada).
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 48(1:20 - 2nd) N.McCrary left end to BAL 48 for -4 yards (J.Reaves).
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 48(1:15 - 2nd) C.Dicker punts 44 yards to WAS 8 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 8(1:09 - 2nd) R.Bonnafon right tackle to WAS 12 for 4 yards (K.Welch; I.Mack).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 12(0:28 - 2nd) R.Bonnafon up the middle to WAS 17 for 5 yards (K.Welch - G.Stone).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 17(0:21 - 2nd) R.Bonnafon right guard to WAS 20 for 3 yards (J.Ross; A.Crawford).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Brown pass deep left to B.Victor to WAS 25 for 50 yards (D.Neal).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(14:26 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to D.Robinson to WAS 22 for 3 yards (C.Holmes).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 22(13:46 - 3rd) A.Brown scrambles left end ran ob at WAS 20 for 2 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAL 20(13:10 - 3rd) A.Brown pass incomplete deep left to D.Robinson. Baltimore challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BAL 20(13:04 - 3rd) C.Dicker 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 3rd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(13:01 - 3rd) R.Bonnafon left guard to WAS 23 for -2 yards (A.Crawford).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - WAS 23(12:25 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short right to M.Michel to WAS 32 for 9 yards (A.Washington). PENALTY on WAS-M.Cole - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 23 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 22 - WAS 13(11:55 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short left to R.Bonnafon pushed ob at WAS 19 for 6 yards (Z.McClain).
|+10 YD
3 & 16 - WAS 19(11:23 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short middle to J.Patterson to WAS 29 for 10 yards (J.Ross).
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 29(10:45 - 3rd) T.Way punts 59 yards to BAL 12 - Center-C.Cheeseman. D.Robinson to BAL 14 for 2 yards (J.Reaves).
|Result
|Play
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 14(10:31 - 3rd) A.Brown pass deep left to D.Robinson to WAS 34 for 52 yards (F.Gardner).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 34(9:43 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short left to J.Oliver pushed ob at WAS 10 for 24 yards (D.Harris).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 10(9:10 - 3rd) N.McCrary right guard to WAS 6 for 4 yards (W.Bradley-King).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 6(8:30 - 3rd) A.Brown scrambles left end for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 3rd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 3rd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(8:22 - 3rd) S.Howell sacked at WAS 17 for -8 yards (J.Moon). FUMBLES (J.Moon) - RECOVERED by BAL-K.Seymour at WAS 21. K.Seymour for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to J.Hausmann.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 25(8:17 - 3rd) S.Howell scrambles left end to WAS 38 for 13 yards (G.Stone).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38(7:35 - 3rd) J.Patterson left end to WAS 39 for 1 yard (R.Nichols).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WAS 39(6:57 - 3rd) S.Howell pass incomplete deep left to M.Michel.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - WAS 39(6:53 - 3rd) S.Howell scrambles left guard to WAS 47 for 8 yards (R.Nichols).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WAS 47(6:05 - 3rd) J.Patterson right tackle to WAS 49 for 2 yards (J.Ross).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 49(5:29 - 3rd) J.Patterson up the middle to BAL 48 for 3 yards (I.Mack). PENALTY on WAS-K.Blanton - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 49 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - WAS 39(4:59 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short middle to J.Patterson to WAS 47 for 8 yards (Z.McClain; J.Ross).
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - WAS 47(4:14 - 3rd) J.Patterson up the middle to BAL 49 for 4 yards (Z.McClain; R.Nichols).
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 49(3:34 - 3rd) S.Howell scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 43 for 6 yards (R.Nichols).
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - WAS 43(2:49 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short right to A.Erickson to BAL 39 for 4 yards (G.Stone).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 39(2:08 - 3rd) J.Patterson left end to BAL 30 for 9 yards (J.Moon). PENALTY on WAS-J.Toth - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 39 - No Play.
|+28 YD
1 & 20 - WAS 49(1:41 - 3rd) S.Howell pass deep right to M.Cole to BAL 21 for 28 yards (G.Stone).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 21(1:01 - 3rd) J.Patterson left tackle to BAL 18 for 3 yards (J.Ross).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WAS 18(0:22 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short right to M.Michel to BAL 19 for -1 yards (I.Mack). PENALTY on WAS-A.Erickson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 18 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAS 18(0:22 - 3rd) J.Patterson to BAL 18 for no gain.
|+18 YD
2 & 17 - WAS 28(15:00 - 4th) S.Howell pass short left to J.Patterson to BAL 10 for 18 yards (D.Worley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 10(14:19 - 4th) J.Patterson left end pushed ob at BAL 7 for 3 yards (D.Worley).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 7(13:43 - 4th) S.Howell pass short middle to M.Michel to BAL 1 for 6 yards (D.Vereen; J.Ross).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - WAS 1(13:01 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-J.Toth - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 01 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 6(13:00 - 4th) S.Howell sacked at BAL 11 for -5 yards (sack split by I.Mack and S.Means).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - WAS 11(12:17 - 4th) J.Slye 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(12:14 - 4th) T.Badie up the middle to BAL 37 for 12 yards (D.Neal; T.Walker).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(11:31 - 4th) T.Badie right end to BAL 33 for -4 yards (C.Elder).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - BAL 33(10:50 - 4th) A.Brown pass incomplete deep left to B.Victor.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - BAL 33(10:45 - 4th) A.Brown pass short right to R.Webb to BAL 41 for 8 yards (C.Elder).
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 41(10:05 - 4th) C.Dicker punts 40 yards to WAS 19 - Center-N.Moore. A.Erickson to WAS 29 for 10 yards (T.Badie). PENALTY on BAL-S.Bridges - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 29.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 34(9:57 - 4th) R.Bonnafon left end to WAS 34 for no gain (C.Wiley). PENALTY on WAS-A.Akingbulu - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 34 - No Play.
|+28 YD
1 & 20 - WAS 24(9:34 - 4th) S.Howell pass deep middle to M.Michel to BAL 48 for 28 yards (K.Seymour).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 48(8:48 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete short middle to M.Michel (A.Washington) [I.Mack].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WAS 48(8:43 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-C.Paul - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 48 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - WAS 47(8:42 - 4th) S.Howell scrambles right end pushed ob at BAL 45 for 8 yards (Z.McClain).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - WAS 45(7:59 - 4th) S.Howell pass short right to M.Cole to BAL 37 for 8 yards (D.Vereen).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(7:21 - 4th) S.Howell pass deep middle to K.Blanton to BAL 19 for 18 yards (A.Washington). WAS-J.Toth was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 19(6:56 - 4th) S.Howell pass short middle to A.Erickson pushed ob at BAL 14 for 5 yards (K.Seymour).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 14(6:15 - 4th) R.Bonnafon up the middle to BAL 13 for 1 yard (R.Nichols).
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - WAS 13(5:35 - 4th) S.Howell pass short right to R.Bonnafon pushed ob at BAL 01 for 12 yards (G.Stone) [C.Wiley]. Washington challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) S.Howell pass short right to R.Bonnafon for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN [C.Wiley].
|+2 YD
|(5:31 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Howell pass to M.Cole is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. BAL-K.Seymour was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 63 yards from WAS 35 to BAL 2. T.Badie to BAL 21 for 19 yards (M.Eifler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 21(5:24 - 4th) A.Brown pass incomplete short right to M.Polk.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 21(5:20 - 4th) A.Brown pass short right to N.McCrary to BAL 20 for -1 yards (M.Eifler).
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - BAL 20(4:36 - 4th) A.Brown pass short right to B.Victor to BAL 31 for 11 yards (C.Holmes).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - BAL 31(4:02 - 4th) A.Brown FUMBLES (Aborted) at BAL 26 - and recovers at BAL 24. A.Brown to BAL 28 for 4 yards (F.Gardner).
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - BAL 28(3:15 - 4th) A.Brown pass short right to B.Victor to BAL 33 for 5 yards (C.Holmes).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAL 33(2:29 - 4th) A.Brown pass incomplete short right to S.Bridges.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 33(2:25 - 4th) C.Dicker punts 57 yards to WAS 10 - Center-N.Moore. A.Erickson pushed ob at WAS 24 for 14 yards (T.Badie). PENALTY on WAS-F.Gardner - Unnecessary Roughness - 12 yards - enforced at WAS 24.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 12(2:16 - 4th) S.Howell pass short left to A.Erickson to WAS 20 for 8 yards (D.Worley).
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - WAS 20(2:00 - 4th) S.Howell scrambles right end ran ob at WAS 32 for 12 yards (J.Moon).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32(1:50 - 4th) S.Howell pass short left to A.Erickson pushed ob at WAS 36 for 4 yards (D.Worley; Z.McClain).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAS 36(1:42 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 36(1:36 - 4th) S.Howell sacked at WAS 36 for 0 yards (sack split by G.Stone and J.Moon).
|No Gain
4 & 6 - WAS 36(1:27 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete deep right to M.Cole.
-
MIN
DEN
13
20
4th 2:00 NFLN
-
NYG
NYJ
0
038 O/U
-5.5
Sun 1:00pm NFLN
-
DET
PIT
0
039 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:30pm CBS
-
GB
KC
10
17
Final NFLN
-
SF
HOU
0
17
Final AMZN
-
BUF
CAR
0
21
Final
-
LAC
NO
10
27
Final
-
SEA
DAL
26
27
Final NFLN
-
NE
LV
6
23
Final
-
JAC
ATL
12
28
Final NFLN
-
LAR
CIN
7
16
Final NFLN
-
ARI
TEN
23
26
Final
-
CHI
CLE
21
20
Final
-
PHI
MIA
10
48
Final
-
WAS
BAL
15
17
Final
-
TB
IND
10
27
Final