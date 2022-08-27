|
Seahawks pick Smith starter after preseason loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Geno Smith is the choice as the first replacement for Russell Wilson at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.
Coach Pete Carroll made the announcement Friday night after a 27-26 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys that included three interceptions from Drew Lock.
It seemed clear Lock's rough night, which did include a touchdown pass, wasn't the deciding factor. Smith played one series before Lock played into the fourth quarter.
''Geno, he knows our stuff and he does really well and he understands it and he commands everything that we're doing,'' Carroll said. ''He'll give us the best chance to play great football right off the bat.''
The Seahawks are entering a new era after trading the Super Bowl winner and 10-year starter Wilson to Denver, where Lock started 21 games over the previous three seasons.
Lock saw plenty of playing time after missing the second preseason game because of COVID-19. Carroll said it would be a ''makeup deal,'' but Smith had already done plenty to make the Seahawks think he was the choice.
''This is just step one in the process, but it's really about winning,'' said Smith, who was Wilson's backup after starting most of his first two years in the NFL with the New York Jets and has 34 starts in 45 games over eight seasons. ''None of this will matter if we don't go out and win the games we're supposed to win.''
Despite Lock's picks, the Seahawks (0-3) never trailed until the Cowboys went ahead on a connection between a pair of long shots for the roster. Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD with 4:07 remaining.
In his only series, Smith moved the Seahawks to the Dallas 19 before a penalty and a 14-yard sack forced them to settle for the first of four field goals from Jason Myers, a 53-yarder.
Israel Mukuamu intercepted Lock's second pass before Lock threw a 35-yard TD to Penny Hart on the first play of his second series following a fourth-down stop by the Seattle defense.
Dallas' Nahshon Wright came off his man on the outside and stepped in front of Hart on Lock's second interception, setting up Will Grier's 1-yard scoring toss to Simi Fehoko to get the Cowboys (2-1) within 13-10 late in the first half.
The third interception from Lock set up another Dallas TD when undrafted rookie safety Markquese Bell corralled a tipped pass and rumbled to the Seattle 13 while star quarterback Dak Prescott stopped his TV interview to celebrate. Brandon Smith made a toe-tapping catch in the end zone for a 20-20 tie.
Lock led another TD drive to start the second half, but running back DeeJay Dallas was the focus. The third-year back had 50 of his 75 yards rushing on the drive, capped by his 1-yard plunge for a 20-10 lead.
Playing into the fourth quarter, Lock finished 13 of 24 for 171 yards and a 51.2 passer rating.
''As a competitor, you're always disappointed, and I was disappointed,'' Lock said about Carroll's decision. ''You want to be able to step on the field and show that you can do it. Now, it's my job to have his back. Be the best teammate I can be.''
Not much appeared to change in the competition behind Prescott, who sat the entire preseason for the second consecutive year. This time it was by design after a shoulder injury kept him out most of the 2021 preseason. Almost every other projected Dallas starter didn't play this preseason either.
Incumbent Cooper Rush handled one series that ended in a punt before Grier played the next 2 1/2 quarters, finishing 12 of 22 for 88 yards with two scores and no interceptions.
REPLACING TYRON SMITH
The Cowboys were two days removed from getting the news that eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith probably will be out until December with a torn hamstring that also resulted in a fracture in his left knee.
His most likely replacement, rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith, didn't play because of an ankle injury. Second-year man Josh Ball started and saw plenty of action, but doesn't appear ready to be the starter on Prescott's blind side.
RETURN MEN
After returning a kickoff and a punt return for touchdowns last weekend, Dallas receiver KaVontae Turpin didn't see action in the return game and got some work on offense. He had an 8-yard catch on two targets.
Seattle receiver Dee Eskridge returned from a hamstring injury and had an 18-yard punt return and an 8-yard catch on three targets. The Seahawks envision him as the No. 3 receiver, but he's had trouble staying healthy.
INJURIES
Dallas CB Kelvin Joseph, whose roster spot could be in jeopardy, left after the first play and didn't return. He was ruled out with a concussion.
UP NEXT
Both teams open the season in prime time. The Cowboys have the first Sunday night game at home against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay on Sept. 11. The Seahawks are home against Denver in the first Monday night game Sept. 12.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:30
|29:30
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|6
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|328
|286
|Total Plays
|66
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|128
|Rush Attempts
|31
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|207
|158
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|19-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-72
|10-110
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-53.0
|5-46.4
|Return Yards
|18
|96
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-61
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-5 -20%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|207
|PASS YDS
|158
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|328
|TOTAL YDS
|286
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 2 QB
6
FPTS
|D. Lock
|13/24
|171
|1
|3
|6
|
G. Smith 7 QB
1
FPTS
|G. Smith
|3/6
|43
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Eason 17 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Eason
|2/4
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|13
|75
|1
|27
|15
|
D. Thompson 36 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Thompson
|7
|23
|0
|16
|2
|
B. Melton 81 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Melton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|3
|
R. Rivers 37 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Rivers
|2
|6
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Homer 25 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Homer
|3
|5
|0
|6
|3
|
D. Lock 2 QB
6
FPTS
|D. Lock
|2
|4
|0
|2
|6
|
P. Hart 19 WR
10
FPTS
|P. Hart
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|
J. Eason 17 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Eason
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Young 83 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Young
|5
|3
|43
|0
|22
|7
|
C. Johnson 88 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|4
|3
|38
|0
|26
|6
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|2
|2
|35
|0
|18
|5
|
P. Hart 19 WR
10
FPTS
|P. Hart
|5
|1
|35
|1
|35
|10
|
B. Melton 81 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Melton
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|3
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Homer 25 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Homer
|2
|2
|11
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|15
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Fuller 13 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Fuller
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
K. Kassis 86 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Kassis
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
0
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 36 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
F. Swain 18 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Swain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blount 35 SAF
|J. Blount
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 46 LB
|L. Williams
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 48 LB
|J. Dublanko
|3-9
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 41 DB
|S. Nelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 95 DT
|M. Adams
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 34 CB
|J. Houston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Burns 21 CB
|A. Burns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Muse 58 LB
|T. Muse
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Blair 27 DB
|M. Blair
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Onujiogu 49 LB
|J. Onujiogu
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
V. Jones 50 LB
|V. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 62 DT
|J. Hewitt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams LB
|T. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 39 CB
|T. Woolen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
14
FPTS
|J. Myers
|4/4
|53
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|3
|53.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
W. Grier 15 QB
17
FPTS
|W. Grier
|12/22
|88
|2
|0
|17
|
B. DiNucci 17 QB
8
FPTS
|B. DiNucci
|5/9
|65
|1
|0
|8
|
C. Rush 10 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Rush
|2/5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Shampklin 32 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Shampklin
|13
|54
|0
|16
|5
|
M. Davis 34 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Davis
|15
|44
|0
|13
|5
|
W. Grier 15 QB
17
FPTS
|W. Grier
|5
|26
|0
|16
|17
|
B. DiNucci 17 QB
8
FPTS
|B. DiNucci
|3
|4
|0
|6
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Hendershot 49 TE
12
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|7
|3
|39
|1
|15
|12
|
B. Smith 80 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Smith
|4
|3
|27
|1
|10
|11
|
D. Drummond 19 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Drummond
|3
|2
|25
|0
|22
|4
|
D. Houston 3 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Houston
|3
|2
|25
|0
|17
|4
|
J. Ferguson 48 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|3
|
T. Vasher 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Vasher
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Tolbert 18 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Tolbert
|5
|2
|9
|0
|6
|2
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
S. Fehoko 81 WR
8
FPTS
|S. Fehoko
|5
|2
|8
|1
|7
|8
|
M. Davis 34 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Harper 50 LB
|D. Harper
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cox 14 LB
|J. Cox
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Coyle 31 SAF
|T. Coyle
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 41 DB
|M. Bell
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Wright 25 CB
|N. Wright
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 40 DB
|J. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Goodwin 29 DB
|C. Goodwin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jackson 47 LB
|S. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 36 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Gifford 57 LB
|L. Gifford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tafua 52 DE
|M. Tafua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bronson 94 DT
|J. Bronson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jefferson 45 LB
|M. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 30 CB
|D. Bland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 95 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Bryant 59 DE
|B. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
9
FPTS
|B. Maher
|2/3
|35
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|5
|46.4
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 40 DB
0
FPTS
|J. Thomas
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 19 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Drummond
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on SEA-D.Young - Offside on Free Kick - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30(15:00 - 1st) M.Davis left tackle to DAL 36 for 6 yards (T.Muse; T.Woolen).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DAL 36(14:27 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to M.Davis. Penalty on DAL-J.Ball - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 36(14:23 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to J.Ferguson to SEA 49 for 15 yards (J.Blount; T.Muse). Penalty on SEA-M.Adams - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(14:02 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to M.Davis pushed ob at SEA 44 for 5 yards (T.Muse).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 44(13:28 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to SEA 43 for 1 yard (M.Blair; M.Adams).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 43(12:49 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to S.Fehoko [M.Adams].
|No Gain
4 & 4 - DAL 43(12:41 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to S.Fehoko.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 43(12:37 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Young (N.Wright) [C.Golston].
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 43(12:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at DAL 39 for 18 yards (I.Taylor-Stuart).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39(11:56 - 1st) T.Homer left end to DAL 40 for -1 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SEA 40(11:15 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Young (N.Wright).
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - SEA 40(11:10 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep right to T.Lockett to DAL 23 for 17 yards (M.Bell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 23(10:34 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to N.Fant. PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at DAL 23 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 19(10:29 - 1st) T.Homer left end to DAL 1 for 18 yards (L.Gifford). PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - SEA 29(9:58 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to W.Dissly.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - SEA 29(9:52 - 1st) G.Smith sacked at DAL 43 for -14 yards (S.Williams).
|+8 YD
3 & 34 - SEA 43(9:14 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Eskridge to DAL 35 for 8 yards (M.Bell).
|Field Goal
4 & 26 - SEA 35(8:34 - 1st) J.Myers 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback. Injury Update: Kelvin Joseph has a head injury and is being evaluated in the locker room.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(8:30 - 1st) A.Shampklin left tackle to DAL 23 for -2 yards (M.Adams - C.Barton). Penalty on DAL-I.Alarcon - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DAL 23(8:07 - 1st) W.Grier sacked at DAL 20 for -3 yards (J.Onujiogu).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - DAL 20(7:29 - 1st) W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to J.Tolbert.
|Punt
4 & 15 - DAL 20(7:23 - 1st) B.Anger punts 53 yards to SEA 27 - Center-J.McQuaide. D.Eskridge to SEA 45 for 18 yards (T.Coyle; B.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 45(7:11 - 1st) P.Hart right tackle to SEA 47 for 2 yards (Q.Bohanna; J.Cox).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SEA 47(6:45 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Hart.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 47(6:42 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left intended for D.Eskridge INTERCEPTED by I.Mukuamu at DAL 44. I.Mukuamu to 50 for 6 yards (D.Eskridge).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50(6:35 - 1st) W.Grier pass short left to J.Tolbert to SEA 47 for 3 yards (M.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 47(5:59 - 1st) W.Grier pass short right to J.Ferguson to SEA 44 for 3 yards (J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 44(5:17 - 1st) M.Davis right tackle to SEA 44 for no gain (M.Adams - T.Muse).
|No Gain
4 & 4 - DAL 44(4:33 - 1st) W.Grier sacked at DAL 44 for -12 yards (sack split by M.Adams and A.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 44(4:27 - 1st) D.Dallas up the middle to DAL 35 for 9 yards (J.Cox).
|+35 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 35(3:53 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep right to P.Hart for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:46 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Dublanko).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DAL 27(3:16 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-I.Alarcon - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - DAL 22(2:57 - 1st) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to K.Turpin (J.Dublanko).
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - DAL 22(2:51 - 1st) W.Grier pass short left to D.Houston to DAL 30 for 8 yards (M.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 5 - DAL 30(2:10 - 1st) B.Anger punts 53 yards to SEA 17 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by D.Eskridge.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 17(2:03 - 1st) T.Homer up the middle to SEA 23 for 6 yards (T.Hill; C.Golston).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - SEA 23(1:16 - 1st) T.Homer up the middle to SEA 28 for 5 yards (L.Gifford; N.Wright). PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 23 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - SEA 13(0:46 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Homer pushed ob at SEA 14 for 1 yard (J.Cox).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SEA 14(0:11 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to A.Fuller (D.Bland) [N.Gallimore].
|Punt
4 & 13 - SEA 14(0:03 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 43 yards to DAL 43 - Center-T.Ott. D.Drummond MUFFS catch - recovered by DAL-T.Coyle at DAL 42.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42(15:00 - 2nd) A.Shampklin left tackle to DAL 49 for 7 yards (B.Mone; J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DAL 49(14:23 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to J.Tolbert.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - DAL 49(14:17 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short left to D.Houston. PENALTY on SEA-T.Woolen - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at DAL 49 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(14:12 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to J.Tolbert ran ob at SEA 42 for 6 yards (A.Burns).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 42(13:44 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to S.Fehoko to SEA 35 for 7 yards (V.Jones).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35(13:09 - 2nd) A.Shampklin right tackle pushed ob at SEA 26 for 9 yards (J.Blount).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DAL 26(12:38 - 2nd) M.Davis right tackle to SEA 26 for no gain (V.Jones; J.Hewitt).
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 26(12:02 - 2nd) W.Grier right end pushed ob at SEA 15 for 11 yards (A.Burns).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 15(11:33 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to SEA 6 for 9 yards (M.Blair; C.Bryant).
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 6(10:52 - 2nd) W.Grier right end to SEA 10 for -4 yards (A.Robinson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 10(10:12 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to P.Hendershot (M.Blair). SEA-A.Robinson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DAL 10(10:07 - 2nd) B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(10:04 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to D.Young to SEA 31 for 6 yards (N.Wright).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 31(9:28 - 2nd) D.Dallas up the middle to SEA 38 for 7 yards (J.Cox).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 38(8:55 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to D.Young. PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright - Defensive Pass Interference - 32 yards - enforced at SEA 38 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(8:49 - 2nd) B.Melton left end pushed ob at DAL 24 for 6 yards (J.Cox).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 24(8:16 - 2nd) D.Dallas right tackle to DAL 21 for 3 yards (L.Gifford).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SEA 21(7:34 - 2nd) T.Homer left end to DAL 21 for no gain (N.Wright; S.Williams).
|+10 YD
4 & 1 - SEA 21(6:59 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Homer pushed ob at DAL 11 for 10 yards (J.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 11(6:23 - 2nd) D.Eskridge left end to DAL 11 for no gain (T.Coyle).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 11(5:40 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Hart (D.Bland).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 11(5:34 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to D.Eskridge (T.Coyle).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - SEA 11(5:27 - 2nd) J.Myers 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 66 yards from SEA 35 to DAL -1. J.Thomas to DAL 35 for 36 yards (J.Coleman). FUMBLES (J.Coleman) - and recovers at DAL 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34(5:15 - 2nd) A.Shampklin left tackle to DAL 40 for 6 yards (M.Blair).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DAL 40(4:41 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep middle to J.Tolbert (C.Bryant).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 40(4:35 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to K.Turpin to DAL 48 for 8 yards (C.Bryant).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(3:58 - 2nd) A.Shampklin right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Hewitt; V.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 50(3:20 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to S.Fehoko.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 50(3:17 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to P.Hendershot (M.Jackson) [J.Hewitt].
|Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 50(3:12 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 38 yards to SEA 12 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by F.Swain. PENALTY on DAL-J.Thomas - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 12.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 22(3:05 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to SEA 26 for 4 yards (J.Cox).
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 26(2:35 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep middle to D.Young to SEA 48 for 22 yards (T.Coyle; J.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 48(2:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left intended for P.Hart INTERCEPTED by N.Wright at DAL 47. N.Wright to SEA 31 for 22 yards (P.Hart).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(2:02 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to SEA 30 for 1 yard (J.Onujiogu; J.Blount).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 30(1:58 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep right to D.Houston (M.Jackson). Pass incomplete on a go route right corner of end zone 5 yards deep
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 30(1:52 - 2nd) W.Grier scrambles left end ran ob at SEA 14 for 16 yards (J.Blount).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 14(1:43 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to SEA 1 for 13 yards (M.Blair; T.Muse).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DAL 1(1:24 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to SEA 1 for no gain (T.Muse - T.Woolen).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 1(1:17 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to S.Fehoko for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:14 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to D.Young to SEA 40 for 15 yards (J.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 40(0:58 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Hart (D.Bland).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 40(0:53 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Dallas to SEA 43 for 3 yards (M.Jefferson).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - SEA 43(0:30 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to D.Young to DAL 48 for 9 yards (N.Wright). PENALTY on SEA-C.Johnson - Illegal Substitution - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SEA 38(0:23 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to F.Swain.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SEA 38(0:16 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-T.Ott - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Dallas right end pushed ob at DAL 48 for 27 yards (I.Taylor-Stuart).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(14:26 - 3rd) D.Lock scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 46 for 2 yards (D.Harper).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 46(13:54 - 3rd) D.Dallas right end to DAL 45 for 1 yard (D.Harper).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - SEA 45(13:12 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on DAL-S.Williams - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at DAL 45 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(13:01 - 3rd) D.Dallas left guard to DAL 23 for 7 yards (D.Harper; N.Wright).
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 23(12:21 - 3rd) D.Dallas right end pushed ob at DAL 13 for 10 yards (D.Harper).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 13(11:42 - 3rd) D.Dallas right tackle to DAL 12 for 1 yard (J.Ridgeway; J.Bronson).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 12(11:01 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Dallas pushed ob at DAL 6 for 6 yards (M.Bell). Pass complete on a Wheel Route
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - SEA 6(10:41 - 3rd) D.Dallas up the middle to DAL 4 for 2 yards (M.Bell - J.Ridgeway).
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - SEA 4(10:19 - 3rd) D.Lock up the middle to DAL 2 for 2 yards (J.Bronson; D.Harper).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 2(9:45 - 3rd) D.Dallas up the middle to DAL 1 for 1 yard (D.Harper).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SEA 1(9:22 - 3rd) D.Dallas up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:19 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:19 - 3rd) W.Grier pass deep middle to D.Drummond to DAL 47 for 22 yards (C.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 47(8:40 - 3rd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep right to T.Vasher (J.Reid).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 47(8:34 - 3rd) A.Shampklin left tackle to SEA 37 for 16 yards (J.Blount).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(8:00 - 3rd) A.Shampklin right tackle to SEA 29 for 8 yards (L.Williams - J.Dublanko).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 29(7:09 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short right to B.Smith pushed ob at SEA 19 for 10 yards (J.Reid).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 19(6:36 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short right to B.Smith to SEA 10 for 9 yards (J.Reid - J.Dublanko).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 10(5:59 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short left to D.Drummond for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 7.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 17(5:52 - 3rd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep left to P.Hendershot.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 17(5:48 - 3rd) W.Grier sacked at SEA 17 for 0 yards (sack split by L.Williams and J.Dublanko).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - DAL 17(5:02 - 3rd) B.Maher 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(4:59 - 3rd) D.Thompson up the middle to SEA 24 for -1 yards (M.Tafua).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 24(4:23 - 3rd) D.Thompson up the middle to SEA 30 for 6 yards (J.Bronson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SEA 30(3:45 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short middle intended for A.Fuller INTERCEPTED by M.Bell at SEA 43. M.Bell to SEA 13 for 30 yards (D.Lock).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 13(3:35 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle to SEA 12 for 1 yard (J.Blount; L.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 12(2:53 - 3rd) W.Grier scrambles left end pushed ob at SEA 8 for 4 yards (L.Williams). Injury update: Kelvin Joseph has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - DAL 8(2:15 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short left to B.Smith for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(2:07 - 3rd) D.Dallas right tackle to SEA 27 for 2 yards (T.Coyle - J.Bronson). DAL-I.Taylor-Stuart was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - SEA 27(1:41 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep middle to A.Fuller. PENALTY on DAL-T.Coyle - Defensive Pass Interference - 8 yards - enforced at SEA 27 - No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(1:38 - 3rd) D.Lock pass deep right to C.Johnson ran ob at DAL 39 for 26 yards.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39(1:15 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to C.Parkinson to DAL 28 for 11 yards (S.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 28(0:38 - 3rd) D.Dallas left end pushed ob at DAL 8 for 20 yards (J.Thomas). PENALTY on SEA-G.Eiland - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 28 - No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 20 - SEA 38(0:10 - 3rd) D.Thompson left end pushed ob at DAL 22 for 16 yards (N.Wright).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 22(15:00 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to C.Johnson pushed ob at DAL 19 for 3 yards (T.Coyle). Injury Update: Isaac Taylor-Stuart has an ankle injury; his return is doubtful.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 19(14:23 - 4th) D.Thompson up the middle to DAL 17 for 2 yards (D.Harper).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 17(13:47 - 4th) D.Thompson left tackle to DAL 19 for -2 yards (S.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SEA 19(13:06 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to C.Johnson. Penalty on SEA-G.Eiland - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+9 YD
3 & 12 - SEA 19(13:00 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to C.Johnson to DAL 10 for 9 yards (C.Goodwin).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - SEA 10(12:15 - 4th) J.Myers 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(12:12 - 4th) B.DiNucci scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 31 for 6 yards (C.Bryant).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 31(11:38 - 4th) M.Davis left guard to DAL 33 for 2 yards (J.Dublanko; M.Adams).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 33(10:57 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short right to T.Vasher to DAL 42 for 9 yards (J.Houston). Pass complete on a skinny post.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42(10:12 - 4th) M.Davis right guard to DAL 45 for 3 yards (B.Mone; J.Dublanko). DAL-I.Alarcon was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 45(9:45 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short right to P.Hendershot to SEA 45 for 10 yards (L.Williams; J.Dublanko).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 45(9:14 - 4th) M.Davis left guard to SEA 43 for 2 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 43(8:32 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 43(8:27 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short middle to P.Hendershot.
|No Good
4 & 8 - DAL 43(8:23 - 4th) B.Maher 61 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49(8:18 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to B.Melton to DAL 25 for 24 yards (T.Coyle; S.Williams). PENALTY on DAL-S.Williams - Unnecessary Roughness - 13 yards - enforced at DAL 25.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 12(7:47 - 4th) D.Thompson left guard to DAL 16 for -4 yards (S.Williams - N.Wright).
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - SEA 16(7:07 - 4th) D.Thompson up the middle to DAL 10 for 6 yards (S.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 10(6:24 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to D.Thompson.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SEA 10(6:20 - 4th) J.Myers 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(6:16 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short right to P.Hendershot to DAL 40 for 15 yards (L.Williams - T.Williams). PENALTY on SEA-T.Williams - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DAL 40.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 45(5:56 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short right to D.Houston to SEA 28 for 17 yards (J.Houston).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 28(5:21 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to D.Drummond.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 28(5:16 - 4th) A.Shampklin left tackle to SEA 27 for 1 yard (J.Dublanko). PENALTY on SEA-J.Dublanko - Unnecessary Roughness - 14 yards - enforced at SEA 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 13(4:58 - 4th) A.Shampklin up the middle to SEA 14 for -1 yards (S.Nelson - V.Jones).
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - DAL 14(4:14 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short right to P.Hendershot for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:07 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(4:07 - 4th) R.Rivers up the middle to SEA 30 for 5 yards (T.Coyle).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 30(3:33 - 4th) J.Eason pass short left to A.Fuller to SEA 35 for 5 yards (C.Goodwin).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(3:13 - 4th) R.Rivers up the middle to SEA 36 for 1 yard (J.Bronson; B.Bryant).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 36(2:32 - 4th) J.Eason pass short right to K.Kassis pushed ob at SEA 38 for 2 yards (N.Wright).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SEA 38(2:27 - 4th) J.Eason pass incomplete short right to D.Thompson (B.Bryant). Pass deflected by 59-B.Bryant in the backfield
|Punt
4 & 7 - SEA 38(2:24 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 53 yards to DAL 9 - Center-T.Ott - fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 9(2:16 - 4th) A.Shampklin left end to DAL 15 for 6 yards (B.Mone; J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DAL 15(2:10 - 4th) A.Shampklin left tackle to DAL 15 for no gain (M.Adams; J.Onujiogu).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 15(2:00 - 4th) A.Shampklin right tackle to DAL 17 for 2 yards (S.Nelson). PENALTY on DAL-B.Smith - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at DAL 17.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 9(1:49 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep left to B.Smith (M.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 10 - DAL 9(1:44 - 4th) B.Anger punts 48 yards to SEA 43 - Center-J.McQuaide - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 43(1:36 - 4th) J.Eason pass incomplete deep right to C.Johnson. PENALTY on DAL-T.Coyle - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 48(1:27 - 4th) J.Eason Aborted. D.Shepley FUMBLES at SEA 42 - RECOVERED by DAL-S.Jackson at SEA 47. S.Jackson to SEA 44 for 3 yards (D.Shepley).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 44(1:24 - 4th) M.Davis right tackle to SEA 41 for 3 yards (J.Dublanko; T.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 41(1:18 - 4th) M.Davis left tackle to SEA 40 for 1 yard (J.Hewitt).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DAL 40(1:14 - 4th) A.Shampklin right tackle to SEA 39 for 1 yard (V.Jones). FUMBLES (V.Jones) - RECOVERED by SEA-J.Dublanko at SEA 39. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. A.Shampklin right tackle to SEA 40 for no gain (M.Jackson). DAL-A.Shampklin was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
4 & 6 - DAL 40(1:12 - 4th) B.Anger punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-J.McQuaide - Touchback.
