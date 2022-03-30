The 2022 NFL offseason has been nothing if not splashy. From Aaron Rodgers sticking in Green Bay to Russell Wilson moving to Denver to Deshaun Watson landing in Cleveland to Tyreek Hill relocating to Miami, it's been one big-name headline after another. You'd think things will settle down a bit now that the draft is on the horizon, but who are we kidding? The NFL never sleeps.

With that in mind, here's a look at 14 other notable names who could be featured in the next surprise blockbuster move:

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • 1 CMP% 69.2 YDs 3787 TD 24 INT 10 YD/Att 7.87 View Profile

He's almost assuredly staying put, especially after publicly downplaying issues with the Cardinals at a recent charity event. But don't be fooled: there is still underlying tension here, in light of Murray's agent all but demanding a big-money extension this offseason. If contract talks fail to ignite, and Murray goes so far as to hold out for a new deal despite an uneven on-field track record, who's to say Arizona wouldn't dangle the QB in hopes of securing a Deshaun Watson-level haul for its current regime, which -- unlike Kyler -- has been rewarded long-term job security.

Jimmy Garoppolo SF • QB • 10 CMP% 68.3 YDs 3810 TD 20 INT 12 YD/Att 8.64 View Profile

He's the shoe that refuses to drop, even though everyone expects otherwise. If it were up to Jimmy, he'd just stick around and stave off the Trey Lance era yet again. The 49ers would rather deal him, but the problem is, as they know too well, he can't stay healthy. Look for San Francisco to hold tight and hope for another team to get desperate after a future injury to their own QB.

Baker Mayfield CLE • QB • 6 CMP% 60.5 YDs 3010 TD 17 INT 13 YD/Att 7.2 View Profile

Like Garoppolo, Mayfield is a fine, if unspectacular, starter whose market is almost nonexistent right now, even though his current team would love to get him off the books. The bet here is that he's eventually released, or dealt in a swap of picks on draft weekend.

Jared Goff DET • QB • 16 CMP% 67.2 YDs 3245 TD 19 INT 8 YD/Att 6.57 View Profile

Somehow, Goff has escaped much speculation as a potential offseason casualty, probably more because of his contract than the fact he was so-so for a bad Lions team in 2021. It's very possible, even if Detroit drafts a new QB, he'll stick as the placeholder. But the Lions could save anywhere from $16 million to $26 million by dealing him prior to the start of the season. Those kinds of savings might be worth it even if Baker Mayfield is the immediate successor.

Nick Foles CHI • QB • 9 CMP% 68.6 YDs 250 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 7.14 View Profile

It's been a minute since Foles was even considered a big name around the NFL, but he's proven capable of flash-in-the-pan success and is at least deserving of a clear No. 2 job, which Chicago has been reluctant to give him the last few years. Let this serve as the official endorsement of another Doug Pederson reunion, behind Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.

Sam Darnold CAR • QB • 14 CMP% 59.9 YDs 2527 TD 9 INT 13 YD/Att 6.22 View Profile

No one's knocking on the door for Darnold at this point, but he's still just 24 (!), and Carolina might be happy to package picks along with the former first-rounder to unload his $18.8 million salary. You never know who might be desperate for a spot starter.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey CAR • RB • 22 Att 99 Yds 442 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Does Carolina want to trade him? No. Is Carolina willing to trade him? Probably. Due over $15 million in three straight seasons from 2023-2025, the injury-prone play-maker isn't breaking the Panthers' bank right now, but with Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman also in the backfield, it's no wonder they've reportedly fielded calls. Like it or not, this is a replaceable position.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • 26 Att 162 Yds 593 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

New York has openly acknowledged the possibility of dealing Barkley, and rightfully so. Just 25 with freakish talent, he may be worth a look in Brian Daboll's offense. But injuries have also derailed his reliability, and the Giants could use the cap space for almost every other position on their roster.

Myles Gaskin MIA • RB • 37 Att 173 Yds 612 TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Two years removed from totaling almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage despite limited touches, Gaskin doesn't have a clear role after the additions of Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, who are all but locked in as new coach Mike McDaniel's top backs. The return here wouldn't be lucrative, but you can also do a lot worse than the 25-year-old Gaskin as a change-of-pace man.

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • 14 TAR 129 REC 75 REC YDs 967 REC TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

The imposing pass catcher would seem to be a long-term priority for Seattle, but entering a contract year in a skyrocketing receiver market, fresh off the Seahawks' trade of Russell Wilson, suddenly the 24-year-old Metcalf doesn't feel like a lock to return, especially with coach Pete Carroll using the same noncommittal language about the WR that he deployed before Wilson's move.

Brandin Cooks HOU • WR • 13 TAR 134 REC 90 REC YDs 1037 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

One of the most underrated receivers in the game, Cooks has been a logical trade target for a while, offering No. 1 production on a rebuilding team, even though Houston may justify retaining him for the sake of young QB Davis Mills. A contender like the Chiefs would be wise to part with draft compensation just to rent Cooks' speed.

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

DeVante Parker MIA • WR • 11 TAR 73 REC 40 REC YDs 515 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The former big-play standout was arguably expendable even before Miami paid up to land Tyreek Hill. Now, with Hill and Jaylen Waddle set to headline the receiving corps, the Dolphins are surely looking to recoup some assets by offering Parker, 29, who's lost some explosiveness but remains a good-sized outside option.

If you're gonna tear it down, tear it all down. Atlanta wasn't wrong to deal QB Matt Ryan this offseason, but the team still botched the execution. One way to make up for it would be getting something for Jarrett, a franchise cornerstone, while there's still time. The two-time Pro Bowler is approaching 30 and would save the cap-strapped club $16.5 million via trade.

Giants CB James Bradberry

Just like Saquon Barkley, Bradberry has long been an expected trade chip. Two years removed from a Pro Bowl debut in New York after an ascendant run in Carolina, the starting cover man should have a fair market, considering the Giants would eat a solid chunk of his 2022 price tag ($21.8 million) via trade.