Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't taken an NFL field since Super Bowl LVI, when the now-rebuilding Rams won it all. But the wide receiver is still a popular name on the open market. Days after the former Giants star worked out for at least a dozen teams at Arizona State, Beckham has begun talks with multiple clubs in the lead-up to 2023 free agency, according to NFL Media.

It's unclear how Beckham's financial demands will steer his market; ProFootballTalk reports the former Pro Bowler is seeking $20 million per year, or a top-15 average annual payout despite missing all of 2022 due to injury. In the meantime, here's our best guess at the receiver's most likely landing spots:

8. Giants

They've continuously kept their name in the ring here, but something tells us this ship has sailed, regardless of what anyone says publicly. That's just conjecture, but think about it from the Giants' perspective: they do need weapons for Daniel Jones pretty badly, but paying anything more than lower-end money for a 30-year-old receiver coming off a serious injury doesn't scream "forward-thinking" for a front office that wants to build around Daniel Jones for the long haul.

Nobody likes a veteran reclamation project more than Bill Belichick, and the time is now to replenish the offensive weaponry in New England, where Bill O'Brien is back to restore order. With unclear futures for Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, this team could be desperate for wideout help, making Beckham a potential safety valve for Mac Jones.

Say it ain't so! Beckham's split from Cleveland in 2021 may not have been ceremonious, but all indications are that largely stemmed from the wideout's disconnect with Baker Mayfield. In fact, the Browns have reportedly monitored Beckham throughout his rehab, and the pass catcher -- who'd make for a solid complement to Amari Cooper -- apparently pondered a potential reunion once Deshaun Watson surfaced under center.

New Orleans signaled with its $150M investment in Derek Carr that it's not interested in fully overhauling the roster under Dennis Allen. Rookie standout Chris Olave is a promising WR1 for the new QB, but the Saints could still use a starting-caliber presence considering the murky future for both Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas. Plus, Beckham is from the area!

Patrick Mahomes can work with just about anyone out wide, successfully leaning on guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney down the stretch of their latest title run, but Beckham is exactly the kind of savvy red-zone play-maker they're built to deploy. With Smith-Schuster hitting free agency, Beckham could ultimately come cheaper, too.

Heavy players in Beckham's abbreviated 2022 market, the Bills could still use an able body to pair with Gabe Davis opposite Stefon Diggs. That's especially true with Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow also set to hit free agency.

Obviously their offseason plans depend on what happens with Lamar Jackson, who's only tentatively secured for 2023. But assuming they find a way to retain Jackson, what better way to appease him (especially if he's set to play under the franchise tag) than by finally getting him a proven wideout?

They were the longtime favorites to land him during his late-season free agency tour in 2022, and they still make the most sense: Jerry Jones is always eager to make a splash, CeeDee Lamb deserves more help out wide, and Beckham has already seen firsthand that America's Team would welcome his personality.