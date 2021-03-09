Dak Prescott won't be hitting the open market. Instead of another offseason of uncertainty, Prescott and the Cowboys have come to terms on a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $126 million in guaranteed money. The Cowboys quarterback is signed through the 2024 season.
Prescott's deal comes less than a year after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs struck a whopping 10-year contract extension that will keep the former league and Super Bowl MVP in Missouri through the 2031 season. While Mahomes' contract remains the gold standard, Prescott's $66 million singing bonus is the highest in league history.
How, exactly, do the rest of the league's QBs stack up in terms of contracts, though? Here's a rundown of the top 20 highest-paid signal-callers entering the 2021 season:
|Player
|Team
|Contract Length
|Average Per Year
|Year Signed
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs
10 years
$47M*
2020
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|4 years
|$42M**
|2021
4 years
$35M
2019
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|2 years
|$34M*
|2019
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|4 years
|$33.5M
|2018
Rams*
4 years
$33.5M
2019
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|2 years
|$33M
|2020
|Carson Wentz
|Eagles*
|4 years
|$32M
|2019
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|1 year
|$31.4M
|2020
|Matt Ryan
|Falcons
|5 years
|$30M
|2018
4 years
$29.5M
2020
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|49ers
|5 years
|$27.5M
|2018
|Matthew Stafford
|Lions*
|5 years
|$27M
|2017
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|5 years
|$25M
|2017
|Drew Brees
|Saints
|2 years
|$25M
|2020
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|2 years
|$25M
|2020
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Panthers
|3 years
|$21M
|2020
*Mahomes' deal is worth $477 million but can top out at $503 million -- so he will earn at least $47 million annually. Roethlisberger adjusted his salary this offseason while accepting a $5 million pay decrease. Goff and Stafford swapped teams during a trade between the Rams and Lions earlier this offseason. Wentz was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis earlier this offseason.
**Prescott will make an average of $42 million per year for the first three years of his contract.
While Prescott has received his long-awaited contract, several other notable quarterbacks are still in search of long-term deals. Among those quarterbacks include Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.