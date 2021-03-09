Dak Prescott won't be hitting the open market. Instead of another offseason of uncertainty, Prescott and the Cowboys have come to terms on a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $126 million in guaranteed money. The Cowboys quarterback is signed through the 2024 season.

Prescott's deal comes less than a year after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs struck a whopping 10-year contract extension that will keep the former league and Super Bowl MVP in Missouri through the 2031 season. While Mahomes' contract remains the gold standard, Prescott's $66 million singing bonus is the highest in league history.

How, exactly, do the rest of the league's QBs stack up in terms of contracts, though? Here's a rundown of the top 20 highest-paid signal-callers entering the 2021 season:

*Mahomes' deal is worth $477 million but can top out at $503 million -- so he will earn at least $47 million annually. Roethlisberger adjusted his salary this offseason while accepting a $5 million pay decrease. Goff and Stafford swapped teams during a trade between the Rams and Lions earlier this offseason. Wentz was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis earlier this offseason.

**Prescott will make an average of $42 million per year for the first three years of his contract.

While Prescott has received his long-awaited contract, several other notable quarterbacks are still in search of long-term deals. Among those quarterbacks include Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.