mahomes.jpg
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott won't be hitting the open market. Instead of another offseason of uncertainty, Prescott and the Cowboys have come to terms on a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $126 million in guaranteed money. The Cowboys quarterback is signed through the 2024 season. 

Prescott's deal comes less than a year after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs struck a whopping 10-year contract extension that will keep the former league and Super Bowl MVP in Missouri through the 2031 season. While Mahomes' contract remains the gold standard, Prescott's $66 million singing bonus is the highest in league history. 

How, exactly, do the rest of the league's QBs stack up in terms of contracts, though? Here's a rundown of the top 20 highest-paid signal-callers entering the 2021 season:

PlayerTeamContract LengthAverage Per YearYear Signed

Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs

10 years

$47M*

2020

Dak PrescottCowboys 4 years $42M** 2021

Russell Wilson

Seahawks

4 years

$35M

2019

Ben RoethlisbergerSteelers2 years$34M*2019
Aaron Rodgers
Packers4 years$33.5M2018

Jared Goff

Rams*

4 years

$33.5M

2019

Kirk CousinsVikings2 years$33M2020
Carson WentzEagles*4 years$32M2019
Dak PrescottCowboys1 year$31.4M2020
Matt RyanFalcons5 years$30M2018

Ryan Tannehill

Titans

4 years

$29.5M

2020

Jimmy Garoppolo
49ers5 years$27.5M2018
Matthew StaffordLions*5 years$27M2017
Derek CarrRaiders5 years$25M2017
Drew BreesSaints2 years$25M2020
Tom BradyBuccaneers2 years$25M2020
Teddy BridgewaterPanthers3 years$21M2020

*Mahomes' deal is worth $477 million but can top out at $503 million -- so he will earn at least $47 million annually. Roethlisberger adjusted his salary this offseason while accepting a $5 million pay decrease. Goff and Stafford swapped teams during a trade between the Rams and Lions earlier this offseason. Wentz was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis earlier this offseason. 

**Prescott will make an average of $42 million per year for the first three years of his contract.

While Prescott has received his long-awaited contract, several other notable quarterbacks are still in search of long-term deals. Among those quarterbacks include Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. 