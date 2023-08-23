The Philadelphia Eagles have less than a week to trim their final roster down to 53 players, some of which may be on the chopping block before then (giving them opportunities to latch on elsewhere). One of the disadvantages of having a talented roster and being deep at certain positions is letting players on the 90-man roster go as other teams look to pick them up through waivers and add them to their 53.

Throughout training camp, there were certainly some standouts at cornerback, safety, and on the pass rush -- some players won't make the 53-man roster because of how deep the Eagles are at some of those positions. There will be talent for other NFL teams to swoop in and snag, or else those players will find a home on the Eagles' practice squad.

Thursday's preseason clash with the Indianapolis Colts will be a telltale sign on who's not making the roster -- based on who plays the final preseason game (playing isn't a great sign for roster chances). As the Eagles head into the final preseason affair, here's a look at a 53-man roster projection:

Quarterback (3)

This is the easiest position to determine the roster spots. Hurts is the starter, Mariota is No. 2, and McKee essentially won the No. 3 job in the preseason opener. Book could end up on the practice squad.

Will McKee unseat Mariota as the No. 2 quarterback? Nope, Mariota has that job as the Eagles don't have to alter the offense for him based on his skill set. Mariota -- high throws and all -- should be better with the first-team offense.

Running Back (4)

The Eagles will be going with a running back-by-committee for the most part, with Gainwell as their most trusted back in red zone and crucial down-and-distance situations. Penny has been impressive over the past week, showcasing he's 100% healthy. Scott is also a trusted back in the system.

Sermon is expected to land with another team after an impressive summer, either by trade or waiver claim. He's been solid in camp.

Wide Receiver (5)

The five who were expected to make the roster all were roster locks this summer, even Covey since he's the only punt returner the team has. The only decision the Eagles had to make was whether any of the other players could force them to keep six receivers.

Tyrie Cleveland was the leader in the clubhouse to be the sixth receiver, but he suffered a neck injury and was placed on injured reserve (out for the season). The Eagles will go with five, with Ward and others candidates for the practice squad.

Tight End (3)

Calcaterra had a strong final training camp practice that likely locked up his roster spot, as he's a candidate for the No. 2 tight end behind Goedert. Stoll has value as a blocking tight end.

Jackson will be tough to cut, but he should be able to land on the practice squad. Arnold just didn't make any standout plays in the spring and summer.

Offensive Line (9)

The starting five were the easy calls. Steen is the backup left tackle and right guard, while Driscoll is the backup right tackle. The Eagles liked Sills enough to keep him last year (offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland likes him).

Kelly and Johnson will compete for the final spot, as Johnson did get second-team left tackle snaps in the final training camp practice. Kelly adds depth on the interior (Eagles tried him at guard) and has veteran depth at tackle.

Jurgens is the backup center. If Kelce gets injured, he'll slide to center and Steen will play right guard.

EDGE (6)

The Eagles are incredibly deep at this position, which may be the deepest part of the roster. They like to rotate on the edge, with Reddick and Sweat starting. Smith, Graham, and Barnett will rotate snaps in games while Johnson provides depth.

Jackson has a strong case to be on this team -- and should be a valuable trade commodity over the next few days. Robinson has also been impressive in the preseason games. Both should be on a 53-man roster somewhere.

Defensive tackle (5)

There may be some roster gymnastics here based on the severity of Moro Ojomo's concussion. The Eagles could have him on the 53 and stash him on the short-term injured reserve in order to keep another player after waivers process.

The other five are roster locks, showcasing the depth at defensive tackle. Street is the odd man out here, as he didn't make any standout plays over the summer.

Off-ball linebacker (4)

Myles Jack retiring clears this picture up. Four off-ball linebackers may be a lot, but Elliss is a core special teamer and the Eagles can mix and match Morrow based on offensive personnel.

Dean and Cunningham are the starters.

Cornerback (6)

The Eagles shave young talent at this position, with Slay and Bradberry as the starters and Maddox in the slot. Josh Jobe, who's had a great summer, is the No. 3 outside cornerback.

Here's where things get difficult. Ringo hasn't had a good camp, but is also a fourth-round pick. The Eagles aren't going to give up on him. With Zech McPhearson out for the year, the Eagles are going to need a backup slot cornerback.

In comes Goodrich, who has showcased he deserves to be on the roster in the preseason. Bradberry has taken some reps in the slot, but the Eagles need him next to Slay on the outside.

Garner has a case to make the roster, since he can also play safety. There's just a lot of depth at cornerback.

Ricks would be a practice squad candidate too, if he can clear waivers.

Safety (5)

Safety was a question mark heading into camp. The Eagles have depth here, starting with Blankenship as the entrenched starter. Who is the other starter at safety is up for debate.

All four have gotten first-team reps, but Brown has been playing his way up the depth chart. Evans has started on the first team of late, yet Wallace and Edmunds have also seen time there. Then there's the box nickel look, where three safeties are on the field.

Brown may start Week 1, but it's anyone's guess. Don't be surprised if Wallace or Evans starts next to Blankenship.

Kicker (1)

The player: Jake Elliott

Roster lock.

Punter (1)

The player: Arryn Siposs

Still think the punter on the Eagles come Week 1 isn't on the roster. Siposs makes the 53 for now, still having a crucial aspect to this team as the holder.

If the Eagles can find a better punter on the waiver wire, a roster move may be made.

Long snapper (1)

The player: Rick Lovato

The longtime long snapper is on the roster.