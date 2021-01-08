Boys and girls, playoff football is upon us. Super Wild-Card Weekend is here. Twelve teams. Six matchups. All in a span of two days. Are you ready? Even if you're not, we've got just the thing for you ahead of Saturday and Sunday action: Wild-card predictions!

Can the Ravens exact revenge on the Titans? Can Tom Brady exorcise his NFC East demons? Can the Browns not only play in but win their first playoff game since 2002? That's what these bold predictions are for.

Here are five to get you ready for the weekend:

1. Buccaneers blow out Washington at FedExField

Getty Images

Chase Young is a legitimate terror up front, and Ron Rivera's defense as a whole has no doubt earned respect. But we're probably not talking enough about Washington's offense, which has been right there with the Jets, Jaguars and Bengals in terms of production -- or lack thereof. Alex Smith is a good story but a subpar QB right now, and the only way WFT wins this is if he bucks his own trend to throw the ball downfield or simply keeps the ball out of Tom Brady's hands all night. Brady, of course, hasn't been perfect this year, but the Bucs don't even need to be on their "A" game to cruise past the "winners" of the NFC East.

2. Rams stun Seahawks with John Wolford at QB

It's very hard picking against Russell Wilson, but these are supposed to be bold predictions, right? Whether or not Jared Goff starts for Los Angeles, he has no business playing 60 minutes in what figures to be a tight, physical contest. Wolford, meanwhile, is a backup for a reason but at least offers some electricity with his legs. Seattle, meanwhile, has been stuck in the mud offensively for far too long, and matching up with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey again won't help. It'll be close, but watch out for the Sean McVay stunner.

3. Bears turn to Nick Foles after Mitchell Trubisky turnover spree

Getty Images

Trubisky's late-season run has been relatively impressive, but let's not kid ourselves; he's still making too many poor decisions in key spots, and Chicago would probably be best served exploring the QB market in 2021. The bigger issue here is that New Orleans is no slouch on "D," where Dennis Allen has guided the NFL's fourth-best unit and boasts no-nonsense leaders like Marshon Lattimore and Malcolm Jenkins. If the Saints go up early and Trubisky presses, look out for multiple picks. And then look for coach Matt Nagy to try Round Two of the Foles experiment to save the Bears' season. In the end, it'll be too little, too late.

4. Ravens, Titans set a new record for playoff rushing yards

The Cowboys and Rams own the single-game record, with 430 combined rushing yards in their 1980 wild-card game, but it's hard to envision this week's rematch of the 2019 AFC stunner featuring anything but two steady ground attacks. Between Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Mark Ingram, the Ravens might approach 300 on their own. The Titans, of course, are bound to pound Derrick Henry regardless of the situation. Even if the game doesn't end up close, the rushing yards will be aplenty.

5. Browns win rubber match against Steelers in run-heavy upset

Getty Images

No one is giving the Browns a chance in this one, let's be honest. Coach Kevin Stefanski is out due to COVID-19. Cleveland has been bad in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are coming off a week of rest and almost topped the Browns with Mason Rudolph at QB. But you know what? Who cares? Nick Chubb is for real. Kareem Hunt can make plays. Baker Mayfield's been better than he gets credit for. And a timely Myles Garrett strip-sack feels very possible. With the Steelers' run "D" slipping a bit, this can swing to the underdogs.