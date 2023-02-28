The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off the 2023 season with a different starting backfield following quarterback Tom Brady's retirement. The team is release veteran running back Leonard Fournette once the new NFL league year begins on March 15, NFL Media reported on Tuesday.

Fournette told the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday that he "asked after the season to be (released) and they respected my wishes. So no bad blood.''

The 28-year-old rusher re-signed with Tampa Bay on a three-year, $21 million contract last offseason after playing for the team on one-year deals in 2020 and 2021. The release was partially salary cap motivated since he had $2 million left in fully guaranteed money on his deal as well as $2 million roster bonus on March 19. Now, the Buccaneers can redistribute his cap hit across multiple seasons to lessen the burden.

The fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette joined the Buccaneers right before the start of the 2020 following a release, and he was an integral part of their Super Bowl LV championship team as he totaled four touchdowns during their postseason run -- three rushing and one receiving. In 2021, Fournette was one of only four players with over 800 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards, joining New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Leonard Fournette TB • RB • #7 Att 189 Yds 668 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

However, Fournette's 2022 season got off to a rocky start when he showed up overweight to the team's OTAs and mandatory minicamp last offseason. He went on to average 3.5 yards per carry in 2022, the lowest of his Buccaneers career and the second-lowest number in the entire NFL that season among qualified rushers, ahead of only New York Jets running back Michael Carter. His dual-threat abilities as both a rusher and receiver still shined, though, as he was only one of three players in the entire league last season with over 650 rushing yards (668) and over 500 receiving yards (523) along with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Ekeler.

Now, Fournette is one of many options teams can grab in order to fill out their running back rooms for 2023. Below, check out some of the intriguing landing spots that could be available to the veteran now that he's on the open market.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner had his first season playing 14 or more games in 2021, suiting up for 15 of 17 and totaling 18 touchdowns from scrimmage, the third-most in the league behind only Jonathan Taylor's and Austin Ekeler's 20 each. However, injuries involving his ribs, knees, and shins led to him missing four games in 2022. With Kyler Murray sidelined to start the season, the Cardinals could use two starting quality rushers to carry the load for whichever placeholder quarterback begins 2023. Fournette, like Conner, would provide the Cardinals with two interchangeable backs who can function as rushers and receivers.

Two of head coach Mike McDaniel's former San Francisco 49ers pupils, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert, are set to join Fournette as free agents in March. Instead of paying for two veteran running backs, the Miami Dolphins could simply sign Fournette at an affordable rate for an all-purpose back under 30, and then draft a younger understudy. The bruising former top-five pick would flourish with all the running room provided by wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle's speed on the end of the line of scrimmage.

Should the Eagles and Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders fail to come to terms on a new deal, Fournette would be a nice Plan B for the NFC champions. Fournette in the backfield alongside 2022 NFL MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts would provide Philadelphia with two sledgehammers when running their read-option runs, leaving defenses begging to tap out in the fourth quarter.

With Cam Akers set to enter the final season of his rookie deal, Fournette could be a nice complement with Malcolm Brown hitting the market. Even though the Rams are looking to shed cap hits with the release of Bobby Wagner and the reported interest in trading Jalen Ramsey's contract, Los Angeles might be able to get Fournette on a lower number than expected given the saturation of running backs in free agency. He could be the thunder to Akers' lightning as head coach Sean McVay may opt to go for a more run-heavy approach in 2023 given quarterback Matthew Stafford's injuries in 2022.