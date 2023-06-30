Training camp is less than a month away, yet there are still talented players that are available for any NFL team to sign. As the league reaches a "slow" part of the calendar, teams aren't in a rush to sign free agents -- and vice versa -- since this is the time players and coaches are away from the facilities.

As the top free agents remaining are looking for a team, they still are feeling out their offers with training camp on the horizon. For all the updates on the top free agents available, here's a rundown on their search for their next team.

Quarterback

Carson Wentz WAS • QB • #11 CMP% 62.3 YDs 1755 TD 11 INT 9 YD/Att 6.36 View Profile

Wentz wants and intends to play this coming season and has been keeping fresh by spending time in Tampa working with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. Wentz has reportedly been throwing and studying film with Gruden as he waits for his next opportunity.

Wentz would be open to a backup role and he is in no rush to sign with a team, despite receiving some interest. Instead, he planned to wait to see what develops, which seems like it could continue into training camp considering teams will largely be off for the next month.

No teams have been linked to Wentz since his release from the Commanders.

Running backs

Dalvin Cook MIN • RB • #4 Att 264 Yds 1173 TD 8 FL 4 View Profile

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero told the "Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday that Cook has multiple offers on the table from prospective teams and he expects Cook to "command a significant contract."

While Cook could technically sign a deal with a team at any moment, Pelissero did note that his camp may not look at the start of training camp as a firm deadline and could simply wait out the market until the right deal comes along.

Teams reportedly interested in Cook are the Dolphins and jets. Cook has also hinted he would like to play in Miami.

Ezekiel Elliott DAL • RB • #21 Att 231 Yds 876 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

While Elliott still remains a free agent, a reunion with the Cowboys doesn't seem on the table. The Cowboys are not entertaining the possibility internally, according to NFL Media, and while plenty of Elliott's teammates might welcome his return, all signs indicate Dallas has fully moved on.

"They're just not talking about it," NFL Network's Jane Slater reported this week. "When I asked if there would be a situation where they would bring him back, it sounds like the same answer I've gotten from a number of teams: it would basically require an injury to one of their (other) running backs. ... As much as I know a lot of guys in the locker room would love Ezekiel Elliott to come back, there just doesn't seem like there's a lot of smoke here."

Elliott wanted to join the Eagles, Bengals, or Jets when he was released in March. He would also entertain a reunion with the Cowboys, but the feeling isn't mutual at this time.

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins ARI • WR • #10 TAR 96 REC 64 REC YDs 717 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Hopkins doesn't have to make a decision right now, but he has visited with the Titans and Patriots since being released by the Cardinals in May. While Hopkins is feeling out the market (waiting for other options), the Patriots won't be out of the running after signing DeVante Parker to an extension.

Parker's new contract doesn't affect New England's optimism regarding signing Hopkins, who is reportedly expected to sign with a new team in late July when training camps open.

Edge rusher

Ngakoue hasn't been linked to any teams as he searches for a new team for 2023, but he is looking for some stability as he carefully chooses his next destination.

"For me, personally, I've been to a couple of stops and instead of doing these visits, I'm ready to have a stable home and just to be able to be on a multi-year deal, I can be able to ground myself and start on things, really focusing on my family and trying to start a family, things like that," Ngakoue told SiriusXM NFL Radio in June.

"At this stage in my career, being in my later 20s, I definitely want to play for a contender, play for a team and organization that wants to win a Super Bowl," he said. "That's one of the things on my agenda is to be able to help and contribute to that. Hopefully, I can gain some great interest from a contender."

The Bears are looking to add edge rushers prior to camp, so perhaps Ngakoue is a fit there.

Cornerback

Peters remains on the free agent market, but he has visited with the Raiders and remains in contact with them. The Raiders could use a starting cornerback, which is where Peters fits into the equation.

Peters "could very likely" ultimately sign with the Raiders (per The Athletic), the team he grew up rooting for as an Oakland native. He'll still test the market to see if other teams are interested.