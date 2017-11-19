NFL games today, Week 11 scores, updates, schedule: Mike Wallace snags sick one-handed TD

NFL Week 11 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. But first the schedule.

Schedule

Thursday

Steeles 40, Cardinals 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Cardinals at Texans, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Ravens at Packers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Rams at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Redskins at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bills at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bengals at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Patriots at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Eagles at Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Falcons at Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Not quick enough

The Saints gambled by sending the house at Kirk Cousins, and the Redskins quarterback made them pay. Cousins got rid of the ball before the blitz got to him and he found Ryan Grant all alone for a touchdown.

Unstoppable

OK, this touchdown catch from Mike Wallace was something else. The Packers defender did just about everything he could, but Wallace still managed to use one hand to reel in the ball and hang onto it for the six points. It was an incredible display of athleticism and focus from Wallace, and this just may be the best catch of the weekend.

Punch out!

The Vikings' impressive defense is going up against the Rams' high-powered offense in Minnesota and they're doing all they can to limit points on the scoreboard. Anthony Harris came up with a massive strip on the 1-yard line to keep Cooper Kupp out of the end zone and give the ball back to the Vikes' offense. That's a big-time swing.

Cooper Kupp loses the 🏈 on the 1-yard line...



And the @Vikings recover!



Going the other way! #SKOL pic.twitter.com/3glfdkGBOn — NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2017

Snatched

Josh Doctson made what is sure to be one of the best catches of the weekend when he channeled his inner Randy Moss and went up to pluck this one away from a defender.

That's essentially a posterization, so condolences to the Saints corner that wound up victimized there. Never even saw it coming.

Kyle Rudolph and Jarvis Landry also had fantastic catches of their own.

On your Mark, get set ...

Mark Ingram continues to work on an impressive season with the Saints, picking up another touchdown on this 36-yard run against the Redskins on Sunday in New Orleans. That's his 8th TD of the season.

Ingram has also clearly been working on his dance moves, as he broke out a much-improved Backpack Kid after a terrible display earlier in the season.

Mark Ingram has been working on his Backpack Kid pic.twitter.com/oqbK0mjJ36 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 19, 2017

Fool me once ...

After the Giants successfully pulled off a fake punt against the Chiefs, they got a little trick-happy and attempted a halfback pass in the red zone. It did not work out for them.

You think Packers fans miss Aaron Rodgers?

If I had to guess, I would say yes. This terrible red zone interception from Brett Hundley on Green Bay's first drive probably isn't helping much.

Hundley went on to throw another INT in the first quarter. Also, those throwback uniforms STINK.