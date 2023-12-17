It's not too often that a 10-3 team is an underdog to a 7-6 squad, but that's the case in Cowboys vs. Bills on Sunday. Buffalo is a 2-point home favorite for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff according to the latest Week 15 NFL odds. While Dallas is 0-4 against the spread in its last four games as an underdog, it is also a league-best 32-15 ATS since the start of the 2021 season. Other games with slim Week 15 NFL spreads include Falcons vs. Panthers (+3), Titans vs. Texans (+3) and Ravens vs. Jaguars (+3.5). The largest of the NFL Vegas odds this week belongs to the 49ers, who are 12.5-point favorites over the Cardinals in the NFL betting lines. All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 15 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup.

Top Week 15 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL picks is that the Browns (-3) cover at home against the Bears. Cleveland has the league's best against the spread home record at 6-1 and is also an NFL-best 4-0 ATS as a home favorite. As for Chicago, while it boasts a 5-4 against the spread record against fellow NFC opponents, it has covered just once in four games versus AFC foes in 2023.

These teams last played in 2021, and Cleveland dominated defensively, holding Chicago to 47 total yards and sacking Justin Fields nine times. That Browns defense finished fifth in the NFL, while this year's unit is No. 1. The model projects Cleveland's defense to harass Fields to the tune of four sacks and multiple turnovers. Chicago's offense, which ranks 20th in points and 21st in yards, isn't equipped to overcome those setbacks as Cleveland covers in almost 60% of simulations.

Another one of its Week 15 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (+3) cover the spread versus the Eagles. Pete Carroll has had the Eagles' number throughout his tenure as Seahawks head coach, going 7-0 straight up and 6-1 against the spread versus Philadelphia. The three home wins for Seattle during this stretch have all been by double-digits, with a 14-point average margin of victory. Philadelphia also enters this contest with back-to-back ATS losses over the last two weeks, which matches the number of ATS defeats it had over the first 11 games of the season.

In 2023, Seattle's defense leads the NFL in hurries (53) and ranks in the top five in pressure rate (24.9%). That's a cause for concern for Jalen Hurts, who is susceptible to the pass rush. Hurts has fumbled in seven straight games, while just three players have more turnovers than his 15 this season. The model has Seattle sacking Hurts three times. With Philadelphia's offense contained, the Seahawks (+4) cover well over 50% of the time.

How to make Week 15 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 15 NFL schedule and just revealed two more coveted A-rated picks.

Week 15 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Week 15 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Dec. 17

Falcons at Panthers (+3, 32.5)

Bears at Browns (-3, 37.5)

Buccaneers at Packers (-3.5, 42.5)

Jets at Dolphins (-8, 36.5)

Giants at Saints (-5, 39.5)

Texans at Titans (-3, 38)

Chiefs at Patriots (+8.5, 37)

49ers at Cardinals (+12, 48.5)

Commanders at Rams (-6.5, 50.5)

Cowboys at Bills (-2, 49.5)

Ravens at Jaguars (+3.5, 41)

Monday, Dec. 18



Eagles at Seahawks (+3, 47.5)