Even coming off a historic 70-point game against the Broncos, the Miami Dolphins are still 2.5-point underdogs in the Week 4 NFL odds. They'll visit the Buffalo Bills, and recent history helps explain why the Week 4 NFL spreads favor Buffalo. The Bills are 9-1 versus the Dolphins over their last 10 meetings, and that body of work carries more weight than Miami's drubbing of Denver. However, Miami has also covered in its last six games overall, so there's evidence to back both sides with your Week 4 NFL bets.

Dolphins vs. Bills features the league's two highest-scoring teams, and while Buffalo ranks No. 2 in scoring defense, Miami is 21st. It wouldn't be a surprise to see these squads face off times this season, but which side of the NFL betting lines should you target with your Week 4 NFL predictions? All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Texans (+2.5) cover against the Steelers. Even with a rookie under center, Houston has the stronger offense and better rankings in points and yards. Pittsburgh ranks just 27th in the latter and has failed to reach 400 total yards in 51 straight games. That's the longest streak by any NFL team in over a decade.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has also yet to throw an interception and has two breakout receivers, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. They are the only pair of teammates that rank in the top 12 in receiving yards, and both have more yards than any Steeler. Add in that Pittsburgh ranks 30th against the run and Houston's offense should be able to move the ball. With the Steelers offense not able to keep pace, the model has Houston (+3) covering over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL predictions: The Chargers (-5) cover the spread at home versus the Raiders. Las Vegas is in tough shape at the quarterback position as Jimmy Garoppolo leads the league in interceptions, despite ranking 20th in pass attempts. He suffered a concussion in his last game, and if he can't go on Sunday, then the team will either turn to journeyman Brian Hoyer or fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell. No matter who starts, the quarterback won't have much to work with outside of Davante Adams since Las Vegas is the only team yet to score 20 points in a game this season.

Putting points on the board is not an issue for the Chargers, who rank fifth in scoring. They protect the ball and have just one turnover, and that aligns with Justin Herbert's career versus the Raiders since he owns a 14:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Meanwhile, Vegas is one of two teams yet to force a turnover this year and ranks 26th in third-down defense, which should keep Herbert on the field even more. The massive gap at the quarterback position for these teams has the model backing the Chargers to cover well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

Week 4 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 1

Falcons vs. Jaguars (-3, 43)

Dolphins at Bills (-2.5, 53.5)

Vikings at Panthers (+4.5, 46.5)

Broncos at Bears (+3, 46.5)

Ravens at Browns (-1.5, 39)

Steelers at Texans (+2.5, 42.5)

Rams at Colts (PK, 46)

Buccaneers at Saints (-3, 40)

Commanders at Eagles (-9, 43)

Bengals at Titans (+2.5, 41)

Raiders at Chargers (-5, 48.5)

Patriots at Cowboys (-6.5, 43.5)

Cardinals at 49ers (-14, 43.5)

Chiefs at Jets (+8.5, 41.5)

Monday, Oct. 2

Seahawks at Giants (+1.5, 47)