That's a wrap for the 2023 NFL preseason, at least once the Texans and Saints close their Sunday night showdown. Now all 32 teams can turn their attention to the regular season, which kicks off Sept. 7 when the Lions visit the reigning champion Chiefs.

In the meantime, here are some notable winners and losers from the final week of exhibition matchups:

Winner: Jets fans

USATSI

It's been an altogether promising offseason for Gang Green, what with Aaron Rodgers' arrival inviting Super Bowl dreams. But Jets faithful finally got to witness Rodgers in live action Saturday, when the longtime Packers star hit new No. 1 Garrett Wilson for a pretty touchdown pass in a win over the Giants. It's all systems go for Week 1 and A-Rod's first-ever Big Apple tour.

The rookie Georgia product drew relatively high praise for a busy preseason debut, but he's since fallen to Earth, sinking to a new low in a 41-0 loss to the Broncos on Saturday. The fourth-rounder threw two ugly picks in just nine pass attempts before Sean McVay pulled him, raising questions about the team's backup slot behind returning starter Matthew Stafford.

Winner: Journeyman backup QBs

Will Grier Getty Images

Experienced reserves made strong pushes for job security around the NFL: Will Grier balled out with 350+ yards and four TDs after the Cowboys essentially replaced him with Trey Lance, Jarrett Stidham aired it out to cement himself as the Broncos' No. 2, Teddy Bridgewater settled in as the Lions' new backup against the Panthers, and both Jacoby Brissett and Jake Fromm led scoring drives for the Commanders against the Bengals.

The third-round rookie will still have a role in Jacksonville's offense, offering size for potential goal-line packages. But his fumble in that area against the Dolphins on Saturday resulted in Doug Pederson giving the opportunity to starter Travis Etienne Jr., who promptly punched it in. Etienne could be positioned for a true three-down role until Bigsby earns back some trust.

The Seahawks have a loaded depth chart out wide, with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba primed for plenty of targets from Geno Smith. But Bobo, undrafted out of UCLA after running a 4.99 40-yard dash, has been open all preseason, including in Saturday's loss to the Packers. His 18-yard TD may have secured him a spot on the 53-man roster.

Loser: Panthers WR corps

You might instead call this a backhanded compliment to Adam Thielen, who proved to be a fairly reliable target for rookie QB Bryce Young against the Lions, finishing with four catches for 48 yards in two drives. But Thielen left briefly for an injury, which underscores the fragile state of a pass-catching group almost entirely dependent on him; fellow veterans D.J. Chark and Terrace Marshall Jr. were already sidelined, leaving Young with few play-makers at his disposal.

The Titans may or may not have the foundational pieces to make another playoff run leaning on old-school, run-first offense. But Spears has done his part to secure a role as Derrick Henry's sidekick on the ground. The third-round rookie got lots of work against the Patriots, and while his numbers weren't gaudy, he also had an impressive stiff-arm that showcased his open-field balance.