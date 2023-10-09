Week 5 brought with it lots of significant performances around the NFL, from Travis Etienne's monster game in London to yet another huge performance from Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane and a three-touchdown game for Ja'Marr Chase. But once again, it also brought it with several potentially significant injuries.

Here's a rundown of some of the most notable players to go down:

Indianapolis' rookie quarterback sustained a shoulder injury that was later reported to be a Grade 3 AC joint sprain. It's the third game so far in this young season that he has left with an injury. He also missed one game after suffering a concussion the week before. X-rays on the shoulder were reportedly negative.

The Giants quarterback has been under siege all season, and in Week 5 it resulted in an injury. Jones left the game against the Miami Dolphins with a neck issue. He is waiting on X-ray results and will get an MRI on Monday, per reports. Jones also had a neck injury end his season in 2021 and said that this one feels similar.

Buffalo's defense is being decimated by injuries. The Bills already lost Tre'Davious White for the season to a torn Achilles, and now may have lost Milano for the year as well. He suffered a fractured leg and a knee injury on Sunday in London, and could miss the rest of the season.

The Texans lost their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and also lost a promising young playmaker. Dell sustained a concussion late in the first half, banging his head against the turf after hauling in a deep pass from fellow rookie C.J. Stroud. He remained in the locker room for a while and was eventually ruled out.

Zavala suffered a scary-looking neck injury and needed to be carted off the field after remaining down for several minutes. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but all tests came back clean, and he eventually joined the team at the airport for the flight back to Charlotte.

Playing for the first time since Week 2, Jones lasted only for the first half against Buffalo. He left the game with a knee injury and did not return.

Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of Minnesota's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He appeared to slip while running a route, and was deemed questionable to return. Following the game, Kevin O'Connell said he wasn't sure of a timetable for when his star receiver would be back on the field.

Conner sustained a knee injury against the Bengals and did not return to the game. He was replaced in the backfield by Emari Demercado, with Keaontay Ingram inactive for the game due to an injury of his own.

Kelce suffered a low-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He slipped while catching a short pass early in the game and headed to the locker room, then returned with his ankle heavily taped. He later caught a touchdown pass and seemed no worse for the wear, finishing with 10 catches.

Turpin suffered an ankle injury late in the first half of the Cowboys "Sunday Night Football" showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. He landed awkwardly after being pushed out of pounds at his own 34 on a kickoff return. NBC Sports' Melissa Stark said Turpin was ruled out for the rest of the game with the injury just after halftime. His one catch in Week 5 went for the Cowboys' first points of the night, a 26-yard touchdown.