The hits keep coming for the Buffalo Bills defense. During the first quarter of Sunday's Week 5 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills linebacker Matt Milano went down with a knee injury and got quickly ruled out.

After the game -- a 25-20 loss to the Jaguars -- head coach Sean McDermott commented on Milano's injury, saying he's dealing with a knee/lower leg injury. McDermott added "it's not looking good."

Now, a bit more clarity is coming in on Milano's status, and it does seem to echo what McDermott was alluding to. The linebacker suffered a fractured leg in the loss and is also feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury, according to NFL Media. The medical staff is checking his ACL and an MRI is incoming, but all signs point to Milano being sidelined for the remainder of the year. According to ESPN, Milano needs surgery and is out indefinitely.

Milano's leg appeared to get tied up in a pile of other players involved in the play. He had to be helped to the sideline by team personnel. According to the NFL Network broadcast, he had a cast over his right leg.

Here is a look at the play that caused the injury:

Before he was ruled out, Milano had three tackles against Jacksonville. So far this season, Milano has recorded 27 total tackles, one forced fumble and two interceptions. In his absence, linebacker Terrel Bernard will step up.

Naturally, losing Milano for the year will be a huge loss for the Bills. Not only is he a key player on the defense, but the team is already missing key defensive members.

Last week, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White went down with a season-ending injury after tearing his right Achilles. In addition to losing Milano, the Bills also saw defensive lineman DaQuan Jones go down on Sunday. He suffered a torn pec that will require surgery, and he is out indefinitely. Both players are considered likely to miss the remainder of the season.