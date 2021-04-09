If Jeff Bezos ever decides to buy an NFL team, he'll instantly become the league's richest owner, but for now, that title belongs to Carolina's David Tepper.

According to the newest billionaire numbers from Forbes, the Panthers owner has a total net worth of $14.5 billion, making him the 142nd-richest person in the world. Tepper has so much money that he's worth $5.6 billion more than the NFL's second-richest owner, Jerry Jones ($8.9 billion).

According to Forbes, there are only four owners in the NFL who are worth more than $8 billion. Besides Tepper and Jones, the only other owners in the $8 billion club are Rams owner Stan Kroenke ($8.2 billion) and Jaguars owner Shad Khan ($8 billion). The one interesting thing about Kroenke is that he definitely has the highest family net worth. The Rams owner is married to Walmart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke, who's worth an estimated $8.4 billion, giving the husband and wife combo a total net worth of $16.6 billion.

As for Bezos, with a net worth of $177 billion, he's the richest person in the world for the fourth straight year. The reason it's worth mentioning the Amazon founder here is because his name came up last week during the Chargers ownership dispute. Chargers co-owner Dea Spanos Berberian, the sister of controlling owner Dean Spanos, wants to see the team sold and she specifically mentioned that the Chargers should reach out to Bezos to see if he's interested. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported in November that Bezos is interested in buying a team, so it's not too far-fetched to think that he could eventually become an NFL owner at some point over the next few years.

If Bezos bought the team, he'd be richer than the rest of the NFL owners combined.

Before we get to the 15 richest owners, here's one quick note: with a net worth of just over $20 billion, Seattle's Paul Allen was the richest owner in the NFL before he died in October 2018. The Seahawks are now owned by the Paul G. Allen trust, which is run by Allen's sister, Jody. Although Jody was the only heir to the estate, she's not listed here because Paul Allen wanted to see most of his fortune given away, so it's difficult to pin down just how much the trust is now worth. For more details on that situation, be sure to click here.

With that in mind, let's get to the list of the richest owners.

Top 15 richest owners in the NFL

1. David Tepper, Panthers: $14.5 billion (142nd-richest person in the world)

2. Jerry Jones, Cowboys: $8.9 billion

3. Stan Kroenke, Rams: $8.2 billion

4. Shahid Khan, Jaguars: $8 billion

5. Stephen Ross, Dolphins: $7 billion

6. Robert Kraft, Patriots: $6.9 billion

7. Arthur Blank, Falcons: $6.2 billion

8. Terry Pegula, Bills: $5.4 billion

9. Stephen Bisciotti, Ravens: $4.9 billion

10. Janice McNair, Texans: $4.1 billion

11. Denise York, 49ers: $3.5 billion

12. Gayle Benson, Saints: $3.4 billion

T-13. Jimmy Haslam, Browns: $3 billion

T-13. Jim Irsay, Colts: $3 billion

T-13. Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles: $3 billion