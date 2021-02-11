Good morning, friend! Hopefully you're feeling more spry today than I imagine Tom Brady feels after the day he had yesterday. Brady seemed to have quite a lot of fun at the Buccaneers parade yesterday, but he may not remember all of it, so we'll go over some of the highlights and help him remember this morning. We've also got some March Madness news and more speculation on Russell Wilson possibly being traded by Seattle, so you're gonna wanna stick around for that.

In the meantime, how are my video game people feeling about the casting of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the leads in the upcoming "The Last of Us" TV series? I am absolutely all the way in. Can't wait.

Unfortunately, I'm less excited about the dentist appointment that I have today -- my first in years. I have a feeling I'm going to get yelled at and judged. A few years ago, I fell asleep with a lollipop in my mouth and it basically got embedded in the side of my cheek. I'm afraid I might have to explain that one.

📰 What you need to know

1. Tom Brady gets wild at Buccaneers' parade 🏈

Your Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their victory parade on the water in Tampa on Wednesday and it appears they were ready to party. A fleet of boats cruised through the city and Brady, who got to ride on his own $2 million yacht, may have had the most fun out of everyone.

from his boat to a vessel filled with teammates (luckily, they caught the hardware) Brady appeared to have some trouble walking after getting off the boat and needed some assistance staying upright

after getting off the boat and needed some assistance staying upright Shortly after the conclusion of the parade, Brady's social media account joked about how, uh, "loose" the quarterback was feeling: "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila"

Given how polished and calculated Brady usually comes across, seeing him have a good time and stumble around was quite a strange sight to behold. That being said, I think we've all been there before, and none of us had the excuse of winning our seventh Super Bowl (when I'm in that situation I usually call it "Friday.") Plus, we all know that things can get away from you pretty quickly when you're partying during the day on a boat in the sun, and this was Brady's first warm-weather parade. It was bound to happen.

Brady might have some regrets this morning but, honestly, yesterday was probably the most relatable he's ever been. One of us!

First, I tried the TB12 diet for a week and now it appears TB12 tried my diet for an afternoon.

2. Which teams would make sense for Russell Wilson? 🏈

Yesterday morning we spent a good chunk of time discussing what the Seahawks need to do to appease Russell Wilson and keep him in Seattle, but what if that plan doesn't come to fruition? What if things actually do get crazy and the Seahawks decide to trade their franchise quarterback?

Our Jason La Canfora believes it's a real possibility, and there's one team in particular that's being looked at as a clear landing spot: The Las Vegas Raiders. JLC explains why Wilson to Vegas makes a lot of sense.

JLC: "Wilson has gone public with his frustration with being beaten up year after year, with the offensive line not getting better and his frustration with all of the sacks mounting. The Raiders have invested a ton of money and capital into their offensive line already, and with Wilson on an affordable deal, they could continue to spend on free agents there if need be. They have a stud running back (Josh Jacobs), one of the dominant tight ends in the game (Darren Waller) and perhaps a budding star outside receiver in Henry Ruggs. Yeah, checks a lot of boxes."

The Raiders are clearly not been sold on Derek Carr as the future for a while now and Carr could be an enticing inclusion in a package going back to Seattle. Mark Davis isn't afraid to get aggressive when he decides he wants to do something (for better and for worse) and Jon Gruden hasn't been shy about his admiration for Wilson over the years.

Going out and getting Wilson would be a massive splash for the Raiders -- one that could reignite and reinvigorate the organization, and that sort of thing seems necessary sooner rather than later as they look to sink their roots in Vegas. The once-proud franchise has had some not-so-proud days in recent years and Davis just might be desperate enough to get wild this offseason.

With that in mind, I'm with JLC ... why not the Raiders?

3. MLB stars that could request a trade next ⚾

After a very slow start to MLB's offseason, things have picked up recently as we quickly approach the start of Spring Training. There have been a few notable trades in recent months and some of them have included star-caliber names -- Blake Snell, Francisco Lindor and Nolan Arenado, to name a few.

Arenado, who was traded to the Cardinals last week, wanted out of Colorado, so it got our Mike Axisa wondering: Who might be the next unhappy MLB star to request a trade? Here are a few candidates:

Ramirez is an MVP-caliber performer signed to an affordable long-term contract but he may not be long for a Cleveland team that's clearly not very committed to winning. They seem to trade everyone eventually, so it's a good bet Trevor Story, Rockies: They weren't very good with Arenado so it's not likely they'll be good without him. Story is a star and he's a year away from free agency. It's not likely he's eager to stay in Colorado, so he may be on the block before this season is done

They weren't very good with Arenado so it's not likely they'll be good without him. Story is a star and he's a year away from free agency. It's not likely he's eager to stay in Colorado, so he may be on the block before this season is done Mike Trout, Angels: It's hard to imagine the Angels would want to trade the best player in baseball, but Trout might end up wanting out if the franchise doesn't turn things around soon. They've played all of three postseason games during the Trout era ... and they were all losses seven years ago. He turns 30 in August and he's probably going to want to win at some point

Trout to the Red Sox? That might help me feel a little better about Mookie Betts! But if we're being honest here, I've been rooting for Trout to get traded to literally ANY contending team over the past few years. It sucks to feel like you're watching one of the best players of a generation waste his career on a team that can't put the right pieces around him.

4. March Madness schedule details announced 🏀

The Super Bowl is behind us, which means March Madness can't get here soon enough. We've still got a bit of a wait, but the tournament is coming clearer into focus with each passing day, and yesterday brought some key information and scheduling dates that should help you get excited for one of the craziest events of the year.

The Selection Show will be held on Sunday, March 14 from 6-7 p.m. ET on CBS (hey, that's us!)



from 6-7 p.m. ET on CBS (hey, that's us!) With a condensed tournament schedule, the 48 games that comprise the first and second rounds will start later than usual this year

this year The first round will be played March 19-20 , while the second round will immediately follow on March 21-22



, while the There will be at least one game played from noon until nearly midnight across the four days of the first two rounds



If you want to get a look at the full schedule (including the broadcast information) you can do that right here. This is some valuable information considering the NCAA tournament provides some of the best days to do nothing but sit on the couch and watch countless hours of nonstop sports. You may want to jot down some of these dates and plan to use some of your vacation time in order to enjoy every second of March Madness, especially since we went without it last year.

I think I'm already starting to come down with a mystery illness that may force me to call out of work on March 21-22.

📝 Odds & Ends

📺 What to watch tonight

🏒 Oilers vs. Canadiens, 7 p.m. | MTL -140 | TV: ESPN+

🏀 Heat vs. Rockets, 7:30 p.m. | HOU +3 | TV: TNT

🏀 76ers vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. | POR +5.5 | TV: TNT

🥇 The best thing I saw yesterday

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask skated to the bench during the final minute of regulation in a 2-2 game because he mistakenly thought his team was down by a goal. After the game, Rask joked about the gaffe: "We're in the entertainment industry ... I hope people got a good laugh."