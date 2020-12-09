qb-powerrankings-week-4.png
As goes the quarterback, so goes the team. It's not always true in the NFL, but it usually is. And it makes sense: In a passing league, the passers are like royalty -- the biggest influences on whether a team is destined more for a Super Bowl title or a No. 1 draft pick.

Each year the limits of aerial production are tested, and this season appears to be no exception. It's with that in mind that we come to you with the most important pecking order outside of traditional team power rankings: QB Power Rankings. Consider this your cut-and-dry guide to the best and worst of the NFL's signal-callers -- a weekly 1-to-32 rundown of every starter under center.

How are the QBs ranked? We try to factor in their current standing, their history of success and their future upside, but it's probably simpler to think of the rankings as a general answer to this question: Which QB would we rather have right now, not only for this week but for the rest of 2020?

Now, without further ado, let's get to the Week 14 rankings:

Week 13 QB Power Rankings
1
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
The only reason you might be even a little concerned (and we mean a little ) entering the playoffs is the fact he and the Chiefs have basically been playing half-hearted backyard ball for, like, half the year. Still, the talent here is unparalleled.

Last week: 1

2
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB
This guy probably deserves the MVP at this point. Mahomes has been spectacular without even seemingly trying, but Rodgers has been almost equally as dominant -- and in effortless form. Green Bay will be a problem in the postseason.

Last week: 2

3
Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB
The MVP is basically out of reach now, but who's betting against him with a game on the line down the stretch?

Last week: 3

4
Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB
He doesn't get enough flak for the way he hangs onto the ball sometimes, but man, he's quietly been tremendous all year.

Last week: 4

5
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
This guy is so fun to watch when he's in rhythm. Call us crazy, but there are small shades of the Chiefs in this Bills offense.

Last week: 7

6
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
The rocket arm and electric legs don't always offset his throws into closed windows. But he's an every-down threat, all the time.

Last week: 5

7
Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB
His Week 13 numbers were boosted by playing from behind for so long, but still, he's almost always unfazed in Tennessee.

Last week: 8

8
Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB
It'd help if his receivers could catch the ball. One little worry: What happens when he has to throw deep in the playoffs?

Last week: 6

9
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
There's just no way you can defend him running in open space. His athleticism alone warrants respect on a down-to-down basis.

Last week: 12

10
Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
There might be serious big-picture concerns about his place in Bruce Arians' offense, but when he's clicking, the Bucs' offense remains one of the most tantalizing in the game.

Last week: 11

11
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
He just got dunked on by the Patriots' defense, but Anthony Lynn and Co. are doing him no favors. For his sake, the Chargers would be wise to consider a regime change.

Last week: 9

12
Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB
The miracle heave to beat the Jets was exciting, but was it convincing? After a really underrated start to this year, Carr has at times looked dangerously close to falling off as the Raiders fight for their playoff lives.

Last week: 10

13
Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB
By the end of this year, Cousins' numbers are going to shock some people. The guy hasn't been perfect, but he's been darn good during Minnesota's turnaround.

Last week: 13

14
Teddy Bridgewater Carolina Panthers QB
Can he help the Panthers play spoiler on the home stretch? It's going to be very interesting to see him in 2021 after another full offseason of work in the system.

Last week: 15

15
Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB
Good Goff was back to help the Rams get a huge divisional win. His performance really will dictate how far this team goes. If he's on, they can surprise in the playoffs.

Last week: 19

16
Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB
We're probably not talking enough about how pedestrian Ryan has been in 2020, even considering the circumstances.

Last week: 14

17
Philip Rivers Indianapolis Colts QB
Rivers has played fairly well, all things considered, but how he finishes just might determine whether Frank Reich looks to reunite with another old friend in 2021 (see: Wentz, Carson).

Last week: 16

18
Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB
Get him out of Detroit. Stafford has been largely hit or miss in 2020, but just imagine him with a fresh culture and supporting cast. It just might happen.

Last week: 17

19
Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB
He's been pitch-perfect as of late considering what the Browns ask of him; it's just hard to slot him much higher because of the ceiling he's shown as a passer. A legit playoff run would solidify his position in Cleveland.

Last week: 20

20
Cam Newton New England Patriots QB
If New England continues to ascend/dominate on defense, he won't have to worry about much. As a bruising run-based game manager, he's actually built to thrive.

Last week: 21

21
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB
Tua's at least starting to come into his own, but the Dolphins -- like their AFC East counterparts, the Patriots -- are contending right now because of their "D." Let's see how he fares down the stretch.

Last week: 18

22
Daniel Jones New York Giants QB
The G-Men are legitimate contenders to host a playoff game. And Jones' anticipated return solidifies that, so long as he can keep playing smarter football after the injury.

Last week: Unranked

23
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB
It's finally time. Hurts looked comfortable relying on his own athleticism in relief of Carson Wentz against Green Bay. The key will be doing that even more; his natural elusiveness is probably his best trait.

Last week: Unranked

24
Taysom Hill New Orleans Saints QB
Drew Brees is on track to return soon, but Hill is probably in line to make a final start against the Eagles. He's also probably getting close to his limit in terms of what he can bring to the table as a "traditional" QB.

Last week: 25

25
Alex Smith Washington Football Team QB
He deserves all the props in the world for his comeback and never-say-die mentality for a potential playoff team. But 150 yards is just not going to cut it in the postseason, or for a full year in 2021.

Last week: 23

26
Drew Lock Denver Broncos QB
He's got all the talent in the world, and his personality makes him a fiery leader. The issue is, he's always making a handful of killer mistakes. Denver almost has to explore QBs entering 2021.

Last week: 24

27
Nick Mullens San Francisco 49ers QB
Good for him not backing down as San Francisco tries to stay alive in the playoff race. His ceiling, however, is probably top-17ish material, which means the rest of the Niners need to be rolling for them to have a shot.

Last week: 27

28
Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB
No one needs a reboot of the QB position quite like the Chicago Bears.

Last week: 26

29
Andy Dalton Dallas Cowboys QB
Dallas has been rocked by injuries and some poor coaching, but Dalton failing to consistently capitalize on Grade-A weapons means he should not be a lock to back up Dak Prescott in 2021.

Last week: 28

30
Mike Glennon Jacksonville Jaguars QB
The Real Mike Glennon came out to play against the Vikings, although, honestly, he still gave his team a chance. This is a nice little audition for a backup role elsewhere in 2021. 

Last week: 29

31
Brandon Allen Cincinnati Bengals QB
It's not all his fault. But boy, do Bengals fans sure miss Joe Burrow

Last week: 30

32
Sam Darnold New York Jets QB
How many more weeks do we have to discuss him as a New York Jet? It's honestly a little astounding how much he's avoided "bust" talk, even considering the team's total ineptitude. 

Last week: 32