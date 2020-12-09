1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

The only reason you might be even a little concerned (and we mean a little ) entering the playoffs is the fact he and the Chiefs have basically been playing half-hearted backyard ball for, like, half the year. Still, the talent here is unparalleled.

Last week: 1

2 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB

This guy probably deserves the MVP at this point. Mahomes has been spectacular without even seemingly trying, but Rodgers has been almost equally as dominant -- and in effortless form. Green Bay will be a problem in the postseason.

Last week: 2

3 Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB

The MVP is basically out of reach now, but who's betting against him with a game on the line down the stretch?

Last week: 3

4 Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB

He doesn't get enough flak for the way he hangs onto the ball sometimes, but man, he's quietly been tremendous all year.

Last week: 4

5 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

This guy is so fun to watch when he's in rhythm. Call us crazy, but there are small shades of the Chiefs in this Bills offense.

Last week: 7

6 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

The rocket arm and electric legs don't always offset his throws into closed windows. But he's an every-down threat, all the time.

Last week: 5

7 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB

His Week 13 numbers were boosted by playing from behind for so long, but still, he's almost always unfazed in Tennessee.

Last week: 8

8 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB

It'd help if his receivers could catch the ball. One little worry: What happens when he has to throw deep in the playoffs?

Last week: 6

9 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

There's just no way you can defend him running in open space. His athleticism alone warrants respect on a down-to-down basis.

Last week: 12

10 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

There might be serious big-picture concerns about his place in Bruce Arians' offense, but when he's clicking, the Bucs' offense remains one of the most tantalizing in the game.

Last week: 11

11 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

He just got dunked on by the Patriots' defense, but Anthony Lynn and Co. are doing him no favors. For his sake, the Chargers would be wise to consider a regime change.

Last week: 9

12 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB

The miracle heave to beat the Jets was exciting, but was it convincing? After a really underrated start to this year, Carr has at times looked dangerously close to falling off as the Raiders fight for their playoff lives.

Last week: 10

13 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

By the end of this year, Cousins' numbers are going to shock some people. The guy hasn't been perfect, but he's been darn good during Minnesota's turnaround.

Last week: 13

14 Teddy Bridgewater Carolina Panthers QB

Can he help the Panthers play spoiler on the home stretch? It's going to be very interesting to see him in 2021 after another full offseason of work in the system.

Last week: 15

15 Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB

Good Goff was back to help the Rams get a huge divisional win. His performance really will dictate how far this team goes. If he's on, they can surprise in the playoffs.

Last week: 19

16 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB

We're probably not talking enough about how pedestrian Ryan has been in 2020, even considering the circumstances.

Last week: 14

17 Philip Rivers Indianapolis Colts QB

Rivers has played fairly well, all things considered, but how he finishes just might determine whether Frank Reich looks to reunite with another old friend in 2021 (see: Wentz, Carson).

Last week: 16

18 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB

Get him out of Detroit. Stafford has been largely hit or miss in 2020, but just imagine him with a fresh culture and supporting cast. It just might happen.

Last week: 17

19 Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB

He's been pitch-perfect as of late considering what the Browns ask of him; it's just hard to slot him much higher because of the ceiling he's shown as a passer. A legit playoff run would solidify his position in Cleveland.

Last week: 20

20 Cam Newton New England Patriots QB

If New England continues to ascend/dominate on defense, he won't have to worry about much. As a bruising run-based game manager, he's actually built to thrive.

Last week: 21

21 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Tua's at least starting to come into his own, but the Dolphins -- like their AFC East counterparts, the Patriots -- are contending right now because of their "D." Let's see how he fares down the stretch. Last week: 18

22 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

The G-Men are legitimate contenders to host a playoff game. And Jones' anticipated return solidifies that, so long as he can keep playing smarter football after the injury.

Last week: Unranked

23 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

It's finally time. Hurts looked comfortable relying on his own athleticism in relief of Carson Wentz against Green Bay. The key will be doing that even more; his natural elusiveness is probably his best trait.

Last week: Unranked

24 Taysom Hill New Orleans Saints QB

Drew Brees is on track to return soon, but Hill is probably in line to make a final start against the Eagles. He's also probably getting close to his limit in terms of what he can bring to the table as a "traditional" QB.

Last week: 25

25 Alex Smith Washington Football Team QB

He deserves all the props in the world for his comeback and never-say-die mentality for a potential playoff team. But 150 yards is just not going to cut it in the postseason, or for a full year in 2021.

Last week: 23

26 Drew Lock Denver Broncos QB

He's got all the talent in the world, and his personality makes him a fiery leader. The issue is, he's always making a handful of killer mistakes. Denver almost has to explore QBs entering 2021.

Last week: 24

27 Nick Mullens San Francisco 49ers QB

Good for him not backing down as San Francisco tries to stay alive in the playoff race. His ceiling, however, is probably top-17ish material, which means the rest of the Niners need to be rolling for them to have a shot.

Last week: 27

28 Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB

No one needs a reboot of the QB position quite like the Chicago Bears.

Last week: 26

29 Andy Dalton Dallas Cowboys QB

Dallas has been rocked by injuries and some poor coaching, but Dalton failing to consistently capitalize on Grade-A weapons means he should not be a lock to back up Dak Prescott in 2021.

Last week: 28

30 Mike Glennon Jacksonville Jaguars QB

The Real Mike Glennon came out to play against the Vikings, although, honestly, he still gave his team a chance. This is a nice little audition for a backup role elsewhere in 2021.

Last week: 29

31 Brandon Allen Cincinnati Bengals QB

It's not all his fault. But boy, do Bengals fans sure miss Joe Burrow.

Last week: 30

32 Sam Darnold New York Jets QB