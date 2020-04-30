What the Broncos didn't do in the 2020 NFL Draft, and one thing they definitely got right

On the eve of the 2020 draft, we outlined what the Broncos could do in order to pull off a perfect draft. While they did not do a few of the things on our list (we'll get to that a little later), the Broncos did accomplish their biggest objective during draft weekend.

With the 15th overall pick, the Broncos did take the best available receiver in Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, who caught 145 passes and 24 touchdowns during his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Denver continued to take advantage of a deep draft class by selecting Penn State's K.J. Hamler in the second round and Florida receiver Tyrie Cleveland in the seventh round. The Broncos further added to their receiving corps after the draft, signing undrafted rookie Kendall Hinton out of Wake Forrest.

Denver also got a new tight end for quarterback Drew Lock when they used their fourth-round pick to select Missouri's Albert Okwuegbunam, who caught 23 touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers. Given the personnel they already have, it's clear that the Broncos made it a point to give Lock everything he needs to success in 2020 from a skill position standpoint.

The Broncos also did well to add depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but mow that we've touched on the positive side, let's take a look at the things that they team still needs to do in 2020.

1. More help at inside linebacker



One of the things we proposed before the draft was the prospect of the Broncos trading second and third-round picks for another first-round pick. With that pick, Denver could have selected either Oklahoma inside linebacker Kenneth Murray or LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen while filling their need at that position. Murray was ultimately taken by the Chargers, who selected him after acquiring New England's first-round pick via a trade. Queen was taken by the Ravens (another team that needed help at that position) with the 28th overall pick.

While Denver eventually did draft former Wake Forest inside linebacker Justin Strnad in the fifth round, the Broncos, who did not initially acquire an undrafted rookie inside linebacker, could use additional reinforcements at that position. While there are no big names in free agency as it relates to inside linebacker, there are several decent players currently available, including Alec Ogletree, Mark Barron, Wesley Woodyard, Darron Lee and Adarius Taylor. Out of this group, the two players that may make the most sense for Denver is Barron -- a cap casualty in Pittsburgh -- and Lee, a former first-round pick who showed flashes of his potential during his time with the Jets.

2. Offensive tackle



This was the one position on the offensive line the Broncos did not address during the draft, despite there being a slew of good prospects to choose from. Denver did sign undrafted rookie Hunter Watts, an imposing presence at 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, following the draft.

The Broncos have also signed free agent Christian Covington, a former sixth-round pick who spent four seasons with the Texans before spending the 2019 season in Dallas. Other possible options in free agency at this position include Kelvin Beachum, Greg Robinson, Jason Peters and Chris Clark.

3. More help in the secondary



While Denver's third-round pick of Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia received a high grade from CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso, Denver didn't do enough to address their secondary during the draft. The Broncos' biggest mistake in the draft may have been selecting Hamler instead of former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis (eventually selected by the Jets with the 68th pick) or former Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn (who was taken by the Panthers with the 64th pick). The Broncos did suffer some bad luck when former Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was selected by the Buccaneers with the 45th pick, just before the Broncos took Hamler with the 46th pick.

Denver has signed two undrafted rookies in former Wake Forest cornerback Essang Bassey, a Trapasso favorite, and former Texas Tech safety Douglas Coleman III. The 5-foot-9, 193-pound Bassey received 40 starts at Wake Forest, tallying 228 tackles, 50 pass breakups and five interceptions. He was tabbed as a second-team All-ACC performer in 2018. Coleman, who checks in at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, recorded a whopping nine interceptions in 2019 while breaking up 10 more passes. A first-team All-Big 12 selection last season, Coleman was also a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive back.

The Broncos also have their fair share of options in free agency that includes safeties Reshad Jones, Tony Jefferson and Tashaun Gipson, and cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson, Dre Kirkpatrick, Logan Ryan, Aqib Talib and Prince Amukamara.