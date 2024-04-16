We have reached a single-digit amount of days until the 2024 NFL Draft, and this is when the days seemingly stretch forever in anticipation of those glorious three days in late April every year.

To pass the time, some suggestions -- with the weather starting to cooperate, a walk can be nice. Start that book you've been meaning to get to for a while. Also, try to dig up any film you can find on FCS players from South Dakota State or prospects outside of the Power Five conferences so you can be an expert on Day 3 in front of your friends. Embrace your inner draft nerd.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst

1. Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: Raiders get QB late in Round 1

Will Brinson has entered the mock draft Thunderdome. In true Brinson form, this mock really makes you think, because it's different. I love that.

1. Chicago Bears -- Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2. Washington Commanders -- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

3. New England Patriots -- J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

4. Arizona Cardinals -- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

5. Minnesota Vikings (via mock trade with Chargers) -- Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

12. Denver Broncos: Laiatu, Latu, EDGE, UCLA

17. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

18. Cincinnati Bengals -- Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

28. Buffalo Bills -- Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

30. Las Vegas Raiders (via mock trade with Ravens) -- Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

32. Kansas City Chiefs -- Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Woo boy this mock has some juicy receiver-team pairings, doesn't it? McConkey to the Bengals at No. 18 is saucy. So is Franklin to the Bills at No. 28 and that is even topped by Corley to the Chiefs with the final pick in the first round.

Before you dismiss that last pick, Corley exudes yards-after-the-catch talent and wherewithal, and that is precisely what the Chiefs offense has been predicted on for the last three years with Patrick Mahomes running the show and Andy Reid calling the plays. I do like Latu do Denver as well, as that defense could use more pass-rushing juice. No offense, Nik Bonitto.

2. 'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: Clusters and tiers

In this episode, Rick and Ryan run through a fascinating way to approach the draft -- with clusters and tiers for all prospects. Essentially, the two analysts break down how they value prospects in groups and describe when they see a talent drop-off until the next. This show features five tiers for the top prospects, with Rick and Ryan giving their own clusters for each. Good episode to listen to envision where these players could/should be picked in Round 1 (or early Round 2) in the 2024 draft.

3. Prospect of the day 📈: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Let's dish -- does anyone say that anymore? -- on Odunze, such a unique wideout prospect. He enters the NFL boasting a ridiculous 75% contested-catch win rate in his final collegiate season. Just ridiculous ball skills at nearly 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds. Now, he's not a true speedster, Odunze ran 4.46 with a 36-inch vertical at the combine but stars down the field because of his All-NBA rebounding skills.

Can he separate? At his size, he holds his own in that vital regard and everything that's surfaced during the pre-draft process has indicated he's a high-character type who'll boost the morale in any locker room.

Could he be the second receiver off the board? Potentially. The Bears at No. 9 have been a trendy landing spot for the Washington product who should be a highlight-reel creator down the field early in his career, even when he is covered.

Notable combine results: 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical, 6.88 three-cone

4.46 in the 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical, 6.88 three-cone Combine measurements: 6-foot-2 2/7", 212 pounds

6-foot-2 2/7", 212 pounds Current CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 11 (WR3)

4. Ryan Wilson's Top 100 Big Board 👀

I have a take. A stance, if you will. In the draft industry, we need more emphasis on prospect evaluations. Everything doesn't have to center around mock drafts, mock drafts, and more mock drafts. When you think about it, mocks and evaluations are both just predictions, but we get the actual answers for the mock drafts in the short term. The evaluations take years to come to fruition. Also too, formulating a Top 100 Big Board takes 100x more insight and football knowledge -- not to mention 100x more time -- than penning a mock draft. Ryan has poured over the film, written scouting reports and assigned grades to compile his rankings.

Anyway, even off my soapbox, I'm absolutely featuring Ryan's Top 100 Big Board today. No, not his prediction of who the Top 100 picks will be, but in his estimation, the best 100 prospects in the 2024 draft class. Give this a read, and bookmark for draft weekend. A quick sneak peek -- Ryan has 17 (!) receivers in his Top 100. YO.

5. News & Notes 📝