From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The easiest mock draft pick to project since the Jags taking Trevor Lawrence. A no-brainer at No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 The betting markets have shifted to Daniels going second overall but we still thought C.J. Stroud was going first overall around this time last year.

Round 1 - Pick 3 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 The whole "draft a QB out of Michigan" thing worked well once for the Patriots, why not give it a run this time again.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 I think it's very possible no one wants to pay the cost of moving up to Arizona's spot in the draft, leaving the Cardinals to stand pat and take their top wideout prospect.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The Chargers are the easiest trade-out team on the board and might even move out of No. 5 for the Vikings' two first-round picks.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Wouldn't be shocked if the Giants moved down (especially if someone wants to come up and get an OL) but if they stand pat, Nabers makes all the sense in the world. OBJ 2.0 vibes without the drama.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Alt is the betting favorite (-105) to go seventh because the Titans so, so, SO clearly need OL help, are backing Will Levis, signed a receiver and if he's sitting here, he's probably their guy.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd This stretch of the draft feels too "easy" -- Atlanta loaded up on offense in free agency and can now focus on helping Raheem Morris' defensive unit in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Lots of people will project Chicago going defense because of the Keenan Allen trade, but Allen is a rental and it makes sense to pair Williams with a young wideout. Williams and Odunze as a first-day haul will generate boffo ratings for the Bears.

Round 1 - Pick 10 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Brock Bowers is the betting favorite but I think the Jets would be better served continuing to beef up an offensive line trusted with Aaron Rodgers' health, especially after adding Mike Williams in free agency.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers know they need help in multiple spots and will still have OL options at 11, hence the trade down. Jim Harbaugh's made his intentions very clear.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Sean Payton's history drafting in New Orleans (technically it was Mickey Loomis but come on) makes me think he'll look to rebuild the defense through the draft especially if some pass rushers fall in his lap here.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders could easily go QB here, but Tom Telesco's background with the Chargers suggests offensive line is much more likely with a first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Trevor Penning experiment hasn't worked out and Ryan Ramczyk might not be ready for the start of the season. New Orleans is sneakily in trouble on the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Getting a weapon like Bowers for Anthony Richardson and simply taking the best player seems like a pretty solid Chris Ballard move.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Seattle probably ends up trading back or doing something weird but with new coach Mike Macdonald on board, it makes a ton of sense to get him help on the defensive side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 The Jags were shocked to miss out on bringing Calvin Ridley back in free agency so they supplement the position here in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 Letting Tee Higgins walk while replacing him in the draft the same year would fit the Bengals' modus operandi.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st No one can actually replace Aaron Donald, but you can always try!

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd JPJ (are we doing that?) apparently spent some time at the Senior Bowl with Mike Tomlin and you can bet they'll want to shore up the protection for Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th The need for depth off the edge was never more clear than late last year for the Dolphins, who may need some help while Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips work their way back.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Is there a Georgia Bulldog high on the big board still available when the Eagles pick? Sure is!

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Legitimately wouldn't be shocked if Jim Harbaugh doubled down on the offensive line in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th The Cowboys have dealt with some attrition on the offensive line in recent years and need to get more help there.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Simply a value play for the Packers, who are shocked to see the top corner sitting here this late in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Again, similar to GB, Tampa Bay sees value in nabbing one of the top corners in this draft class late in the first round thanks to a run on offensive linemen.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Cornerback run! It kind of makes sense if the OL run hits early in this draft for a slew of corners to come off later.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Troy Franklin WR Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 9th REC 81 REYDS 1383 YDS/REC 17.1 TDS 14 Losing Stefon Diggs certainly creates an area of need for the Bills, even if they're banking on running the offense through Dalton Kincaid.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Lions improved the secondary this offseason but still need to add a young stud corner to fill out this suddenly well-rounded roster.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 30 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 The Raiders have been heavily connected to Penix recently and while it's not Tom Telesco's style to trade up in the first round (like, ever), there could be a push from ownership to land a headlining QB in this draft. The Ravens certainly would be willing to trade down.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 With the uncertainty surrounding the Brandon Aiyuk situation, the 49ers grab an offensive addition at the same position.