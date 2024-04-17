March Madness and the Masters have concluded so now it's time for the NFL, long buried in the attention shadows, to finally shine. The little league that could gets all the attention over the next few weeks (except for NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs anyway) and this draft should be a big-time event with a TON of offensive players set to be taken in the first round April 25.
There's some consensus forming in the betting markets, especially when it comes to the top 10, which means we're due for a bombshell or two over the next week that really shakes things up.
Here we have multiple trade-ups for quarterbacks, including the Vikings moving way up in the first round and the Raiders jumping back into the mix for a second first-round pick.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The easiest mock draft pick to project since the Jags taking Trevor Lawrence. A no-brainer at No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The betting markets have shifted to Daniels going second overall but we still thought C.J. Stroud was going first overall around this time last year.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The whole "draft a QB out of Michigan" thing worked well once for the Patriots, why not give it a run this time again.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
I think it's very possible no one wants to pay the cost of moving up to Arizona's spot in the draft, leaving the Cardinals to stand pat and take their top wideout prospect.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Chargers are the easiest trade-out team on the board and might even move out of No. 5 for the Vikings' two first-round picks.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Wouldn't be shocked if the Giants moved down (especially if someone wants to come up and get an OL) but if they stand pat, Nabers makes all the sense in the world. OBJ 2.0 vibes without the drama.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
This stretch of the draft feels too "easy" -- Atlanta loaded up on offense in free agency and can now focus on helping Raheem Morris' defensive unit in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Lots of people will project Chicago going defense because of the Keenan Allen trade, but Allen is a rental and it makes sense to pair Williams with a young wideout. Williams and Odunze as a first-day haul will generate boffo ratings for the Bears.
Round 1 - Pick 10
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Brock Bowers is the betting favorite but I think the Jets would be better served continuing to beef up an offensive line trusted with Aaron Rodgers' health, especially after adding Mike Williams in free agency.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Chargers know they need help in multiple spots and will still have OL options at 11, hence the trade down. Jim Harbaugh's made his intentions very clear.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Sean Payton's history drafting in New Orleans (technically it was Mickey Loomis but come on) makes me think he'll look to rebuild the defense through the draft especially if some pass rushers fall in his lap here.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The Raiders could easily go QB here, but Tom Telesco's background with the Chargers suggests offensive line is much more likely with a first-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Trevor Penning experiment hasn't worked out and Ryan Ramczyk might not be ready for the start of the season. New Orleans is sneakily in trouble on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Getting a weapon like Bowers for Anthony Richardson and simply taking the best player seems like a pretty solid Chris Ballard move.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Seattle probably ends up trading back or doing something weird but with new coach Mike Macdonald on board, it makes a ton of sense to get him help on the defensive side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Jags were shocked to miss out on bringing Calvin Ridley back in free agency so they supplement the position here in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Letting Tee Higgins walk while replacing him in the draft the same year would fit the Bengals' modus operandi.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
No one can actually replace Aaron Donald, but you can always try!
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
JPJ (are we doing that?) apparently spent some time at the Senior Bowl with Mike Tomlin and you can bet they'll want to shore up the protection for Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The need for depth off the edge was never more clear than late last year for the Dolphins, who may need some help while Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips work their way back.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Is there a Georgia Bulldog high on the big board still available when the Eagles pick? Sure is!
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Legitimately wouldn't be shocked if Jim Harbaugh doubled down on the offensive line in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The Cowboys have dealt with some attrition on the offensive line in recent years and need to get more help there.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Simply a value play for the Packers, who are shocked to see the top corner sitting here this late in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Again, similar to GB, Tampa Bay sees value in nabbing one of the top corners in this draft class late in the first round thanks to a run on offensive linemen.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Cornerback run! It kind of makes sense if the OL run hits early in this draft for a slew of corners to come off later.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Losing Stefon Diggs certainly creates an area of need for the Bills, even if they're banking on running the offense through Dalton Kincaid.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Lions improved the secondary this offseason but still need to add a young stud corner to fill out this suddenly well-rounded roster.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Raiders have been heavily connected to Penix recently and while it's not Tom Telesco's style to trade up in the first round (like, ever), there could be a push from ownership to land a headlining QB in this draft. The Ravens certainly would be willing to trade down.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
With the uncertainty surrounding the Brandon Aiyuk situation, the 49ers grab an offensive addition at the same position.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Western Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 210 lbs
The Chiefs wrap up the first round by grabbing a wide receiver, which Chiefs fans might call lazy, but let's be honest, it makes way way too much sense here.