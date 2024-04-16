We're down the home stretch -- the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway on April 25 -- and while we'll continue the wall-to-wall coverage through the "With the First Pick" podcast (check it out here!), CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Network and those mock drafts you love so much, I thought I'd take a moment to roll out my Top 100 Big Board. In case you're wondering, wide receivers led the way with 17 players making the list, followed by offensive tackles and cornerbacks (14 each), edge rushers (11), defensive line (9), quarterbacks (7), safeties (6), tight ends and running backs (5 each), and linebackers, centers and guards (all 4 each).

Alright, let's get to it.

1. Caleb Williams, QB, Southern California

2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

3. Malik Nabers, WR, Louisiana State

4. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

5. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

6. Jayden Daniels, QB, Louisiana State

7. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

8. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

9. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

10. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

No surprise at the top, at least if you've been following me and my co-host on "With the First Pick," Rick Spielman; we've been of the opinion that Caleb Williams was the top player in this class going back to the fall and that hasn't changed. I made note of this last November, but just a reminder in case it again becomes a talking point in the coming days: Williams can absolutely play on time, it's just that he was playing behind a USC offensive line that struggled to consistently block anyone.

And while Marvin Harrison Jr. didn't work out during the pre-draft process -- and Malik Nabers did -- Harrison remains No. 2 on my board with Nabers just behind him. You can't go wrong with either player and I'm always reminded of the 2020 class, when six WRs went in the first round and Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk were Nos. 5 and 6 off the board (and Tee Higgins was WR7, and he didn't go until the top of Round 2). The point: there are players in this class we're undervaluing now who will exceed expectations as a rookie (like, say, Puca Nacua from a season ago).

I've typically had Joe Alt going ahead of Olu Fashanu in my mock drafts, but that's primarily because Alt ends up with the Titans at No. 7, he'd be a Day 1 starter, and right now, he's further along in his development. I think Fashanu could be really, really special, it just might take a little longer.

And maybe it's somewhat surprising that I have Brock Bowers as my No. 7-rated player but he's that good. The issue is that he plays a position that has been devalued, especially at the top of the draft. But as I've mentioned frequently in recent months, in the last 20 years, 19 tight ends have gone in the first round. Five of those were selected in the top 10 (Eric Ebron, 10th overall in 2014; T.J. Hockenson, eighth overall in 2019; Kellen Winslow II and Vernon Davis, sixth overall in 2004 and 2006; and Kyle Pitts, fourth overall in 2021). The other 14 were drafted between No. 19 and No. 32. And 10 months ago, Sam LaPorta lasted until Round 2. It's not unreasonable to think that Bowers could get pushed down the board and then he's sitting there for a team like, say, the Bengals.

Finally, Rome Odunze is 10th on my board but he's certainly in the same conversation as Harrison and Nabers. It's just that this class is so stacked at the top that some impact players who would be top-five picks in other drafts, end up lower here.

11. Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas

12. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

13. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

14. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

15. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

16. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

17. Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

18. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

19. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

20. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Louisiana State

21. Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

22. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

23. JC Latham, OT, Alabama

24. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

25. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

You might notice Drake Maye is 12th here, and Michael Penix Jr. is one spot ahead of J.J. McCarthy at No. 24 and No. 25. Here's the thinking: Maye is only 21 years old, several years younger than Jayden Daniels and Penix Jr. (and Bo Nix), but there's no running away from his inconsistent season for the Tar Heels. That said, his physical attributes are exactly what NFL teams are looking for in a quarterback, and he's going to get better, perhaps a lot better. I liken it to Justin Herbert's final season at Oregon, which was inconsistent, but how he's grown in the NFL and is now one of the best young QBs in the league. Maye could follow a similar path.

As for Penix Jr., I've talked to teams that consider him a first-round pick, and I've talked to other teams that think he's a late-Day 2 selection. But if we're going to preach "what story does the tape tell?" then it's hard to make an argument that Penix Jr. isn't anything other than a first-round talent. Now, you can raise concerns about his injury history, and I get that, but based solely on his last two seasons for the Huskies, he's one of the best passers in this class.

And that brings us to McCarthy. He's probably one of the most polarizing players in this draft, and on the surface, he wasn't asked to do a lot for a stacked Michigan squad. But when he was … McCarthy stepped up. He was one of the most efficient QBs in college football last season on third-and-6-or-more yards, completing 75% of his throws with five touchdowns and no turnovers. And he wasn't throwing screen passes, either; he was pushing the ball down the field with accuracy. He's also incredibly charismatic, loved by his teammates, and a leader, all qualities NFL teams want in their franchise quarterback. And maybe he ends up as the best player in this class -- but like Maye, the tape hasn't yet told that story.

26. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

27. Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

28. Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon

29. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

30. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

31. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

32. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

33. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

34. Graham Barton, OC, Duke

35. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

36. Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State

37. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

38. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

39. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

40. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

41. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

42. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

43. Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia

44. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

45. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

46. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

47. Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson

48. Christian Haynes, OG, Connecticut

49. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

50. Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Ladd McConkey is one of my favorite players in this class and I do not care that he's under 6-0 and doesn't even weigh 190 lbs. He's an elite separator at all three levels and he plays every bit as fast as his 4.39 40.

He's a first-round talent for me all day long and Lord help the rest of the AFC if the Chiefs take him at No. 32.

Some other players I love in this range: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Braden Fiske, Mike Sainristil, Chris Braswell, Tyler Nubin and Ben Sinnott.

While he didn't test as well, Rakestraw plays with the same intensity of Devon Witherspoon. Fiske is an interior disruptor who tested through the roof -- and he also has a first-round sense of humor:

Sainristil could end up as a top-40 selection because of his versatility and intelligence, while Braswell may have been overshadowed by Dallas Turner at Alabama, he's a twitched-up pass rusher in his own right. Nubin has a chance to be the first safety off the board while Sinnott has flown under the radar for many folks, but there's some Sam LaPorta to his game.

51. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

52. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

53. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

54. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

55. Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State

56. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

57. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

58. Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

59. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

60. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

61. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

62. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech

63. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

64. Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

65. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

66. Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

67. Calen Bullock, S, Southern California

68. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

69. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

70. TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State

71. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

72. Christian Jones, OT, Texas

73. DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke

74. Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

75. Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami

Seventeen wide receivers are in my Top 100 and five are ranked 51-75. Put another way: don't be surprised if teams address other needs in Round 1 because there is so much depth at this position -- and you can find deep threats like Jermaine Burton, explosive slot receivers like Roman Wilson and Deebo Samuel monster trucks like Malachi Corley in this range.

Running backs finally make an appearance too; Jonathan Brooks is my RB1, followed by Trey Benson and Jalen Wright.

76. Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

77. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

78. Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

79. Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

80. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

81. Braiden McGregor, EDGE, Michigan

82. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

83. Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State

84. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

85. Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland

86. DJ James, CB, Auburn

87. Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

88. Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa

89. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

90. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

91. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

92. Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

93. Matt Goncalves, OG, Pittsburgh

94. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

95. Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

96. Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

97. Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

98. Jha'Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

99. Tanor Bortolini, OC, Wisconsin

100. Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas

I've been a huge Spencer Rattler fan going back to the fall and I think he has a chance to be a Day 2 selection.

He's one of the toughest players in this class, has a huge arm, will stand in the pocket and take a hit while throwing with anticipation. He's undersized, but there's a lot to like about his game, and how much he's matured in recent years. Right behind Rattler on my top 100 is Mason McCormick, the offensive lineman from South Dakota State who has center-guard versatility at the next level. Good luck finding someone who plays with more of an edge.

A little further down the list, you'll find Max Melton and Tykee Smith, two defensive backs who had glowing Senior Bowls -- and overall pre-draft experiences -- and could end up going higher than I have them here.

And the same could be said for the final four names above: NFL teams are higher on offensive linemen Roger Rosengarten and Tanor Bortolini than some media folks, while I was impressed with Dwight McGlothern's tape at Arkansas last season.