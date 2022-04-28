The 2021-22 NHL regular season is coming down the home stretch with just a few days left to play. It marks the first full 82-game slate for the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020.
As the regular season winds down, the NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer. The postseason will begin on May 2 and end on or before June 30. As all of the action unfolds in these final weeks of the regular season, we'll keep you updated with which teams have clinched and how the postseason race is shaping up.
Here's a look at the current Divisional and Wild Card standings as of Thursday, April 27. Every playoff spot is now locked up, but the matchups for the first round of the playoffs are not set yet:
(* means team has already clinched playoff berth)
Atlantic Division
- Florida Panthers - 57-17-6 (120 points)*
- Toronto Maple Leafs - 53-21-7 (113 points)*
- Tampa Bay Lightning - 50-22-8 (108 points)*
Metropolitan Division
- Carolina Hurricanes - 53-20-8 record (114 points)*
- New York Rangers - 51-24-6 (108 points)*
- Pittsburgh Penguins - 45-25-11 (101 points)*
Eastern Conference Wild Card
- Boston Bruins - 50-25-5 (105 points)*
- Washington Capitals - 44-24-12 (100 points)*
Central Division
- Colorado Avalanche - 56-18-6 (118 points)*
- Minnesota Wild - 51-22-7 (109 points)*
- St. Louis Blues - 49-21-11 (109 points)*
Pacific Division
- Calgary Flames - 50-20-10 (110 points)*
- Edmonton Oilers - 47-27-6 (100 points)*
- Los Angeles Kings - 44-27-10 (98 points)
Western Conference Wild Card
- Dallas Stars - 45-30-6 (96 points)*
- Nashville Predators - 44-29-7 (95 points)*