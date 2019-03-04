Bracketology Bubble Watch: Texas and TCU have important games plus conference tournament games begin

The Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament begins on Monday

Sunday's bubble teams came through with wins. Conference tournament action begins and will turn the bubble focus primarily to the major conferences, with the the Big 12 taking center stage although Lipscomb is in action Monday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Tournament.

Here's how the bubble teams in action Sunday fared:

  • Arizona State, in for now as a No. 12 seed,  defeated Oregon State 74-71. It was a hard-fought battle, but the Sun Devils got the win on the road. They have reached a point where a loss to anyone but Washington could end up being the end of their tournament chances. Only one of their nine losses has come to a likely tournament team. That was against Nevada.
  • Temple, in for now as a No. 11 seed, defeated Tulane 80-69 and did what it had to do to the last place team in the AAC.  The Owls still host UCF in what will be a big game for both teams, but they have a trip to UConn first.
Bubble teams in action Monday

at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.ET -- ESPN

Texas, in for now as a No. 12 seed, has a chance to be only the second team to make the tournament as an at-large team with a record worse than four games above .500. Right now, the Longhorns sit at 16-13. Obviously, this would be a huge win. Even with wins already over North Carolina and Purdue, this would be the best of the season for Texas because it is on the road.


vs. Kansas State, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

TCU has work to do and needs to stop the bleeding. The Horned Frogs have lost five of their last six, and those include their two worst losses of the season. They were not especially competitive against Texas Tech, the other Big 12 co-leader, at home on Saturday.


vs. Kennesaw State, 8 p.m. in Atlantic Sun Tournament quarterfinals -- ESPN+

The Bisons, in for now as a No. 12 seed, may have to win the conference tournament to get into the field regardless, but if they have any at-large hopes at all, they can only afford to lose to second-seeded Liberty in the Atlantic Sun tournament.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jerry Palm started writing about sports on the Internet right after Al Gore invented it. He was the first to bring RPI out in the open and is one of the pioneers of predicting the March Madness bracket.... Full Bio

