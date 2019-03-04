Bracketology Bubble Watch: Texas and TCU have important games plus conference tournament games begin

Sunday's bubble teams came through with wins. Conference tournament action begins and will turn the bubble focus primarily to the major conferences, with the the Big 12 taking center stage although Lipscomb is in action Monday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Tournament.

Here's how the bubble teams in action Sunday fared:

Arizona State, in for now as a No. 12 seed, defeated Oregon State 74-71. It was a hard-fought battle, but the Sun Devils got the win on the road. They have reached a point where a loss to anyone but Washington could end up being the end of their tournament chances. Only one of their nine losses has come to a likely tournament team. That was against Nevada.

Temple, in for now as a No. 11 seed, defeated Tulane 80-69 and did what it had to do to the last place team in the AAC. The Owls still host UCF in what will be a big game for both teams, but they have a trip to UConn first.