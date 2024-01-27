Purdue remains No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings because the Boilermakers simply have the nation's best body of work, specifically a résumé featuring an 11-2 record in the first two quadrants, zero losses outside of Quadrant 1 and six wins over schools ranked in the top 30 of the NET.
Nobody can match that.
So, again, Purdue remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 — but the Boilermakers are still merely second in the Big Ten standings thanks to Wisconsin improving to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten courtesy of an 81-66 win over Michigan State on Friday night. AJ Storr took 17 shots, made nine of them and finished with 28 points in the victory. The 6-foot-7 transfer from St. John's is among the reasons the Badgers are now 10-4 in the first two quadrants (with five Q1 wins) and ranked sixth in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
"He's bought in," said Wisconsin coach Greg Gard. "He's been great to coach. He listens. He knew he wanted to come here to get better and add pieces to his game that he didn't have. And he's done that."
He certainly has.
And somebody needs to do a documentary on how St. John's went 18-15 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. That team had Storr, who is now Wisconsin's leading scorer, David Jones, who is now Memphis' leading scorer, and Joel Soriano, who is now St. John's leading scorer. So, last season, St. John's had on its roster three guys who are currently leading projected NCAA Tournament teams, but together they somehow couldn't even get the Red Storm to the NIT.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Lance Jones finished with 24 points and three steals in Tuesday's 99-67 win over Michigan. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Rutgers.
|--
|18-2
|2
UConn
|Tristen Newton finished with 25 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 66-65 win at Villanova. The Huskies' next game is Jan. 28 against Xavier.
|--
|17-2
|3
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 36 points and four rebounds in Monday's 85-64 win over Wake Forest. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Florida State.
|--
|16-3
|4
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 91-71 win over Alabama. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|14-4
|5
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 75-68 at BYU. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|--
|17-2
|6
Wisconsin
|AJ Storr finished with 28 points and two rebounds in Friday's 81-66 win over Michigan State. The Badgers' next game is Thursday at Nebraska.
|--
|16-4
|7
Kansas
|Johnny Furphy finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 74-69 win over Cincinnati. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Iowa State.
|--
|16-3
|8
Dayton
|Da'Ron Holmes finished with 22 points and eight rebounds on Tuesday's 66-54 win at La Salle. The Flyers' next game is Saturday at Richmond.
|--
|16-2
|9
Baylor
|Baylor let the Longhorns shoot 51.9% from the field in Saturday's 75-73 loss at Texas. The Bears' next game is Saturday against TCU.
|--
|14-4
|10
Auburn
|Aiden Holloway was 0 of 7 from the field in Wednesday's 79-75 loss at Alabama. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|--
|16-3
|11
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-67 win over Kansas State. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|15-4
|12
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 83-62 win over Fresno State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at Boise State.
|--
|17-2
|13
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 83-69 win at Louisville. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Clemson.
|--
|14-4
|14
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 22 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 86-73 win at DePaul. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against Seton Hall.
|--
|14-5
|15
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 85-78 win over Xavier. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against DePaul.
|--
|15-5
|16
Arizona
|Kylan Boswell was 0 of 3 from the field in Thursday's 83-80 loss at Oregon State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Oregon.
|--
|14-5
|17
Texas Tech
|Pop Isaacs finished with 32 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 85-78 win over BYU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|--
|15-3
|18
Colo. St.
|Colorado State shot 26.1% from 3-point range in Wednesday's 77-64 loss at Nevada. The Rams' next game is Saturday at Wyoming.
|--
|15-4
|19
Kentucky
|D.J. Wagner was 2 of 10 from the field in Tuesday's 79-62 loss at South Carolina. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|--
|14-4
|20
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum was 3 of 11 from the field in Tuesday's 75-60 loss to Texas. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|15-4
|21
New Mexico
|JT Toppin finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 95-75 win at San Jose State. The Lobos' next game is Sunday against Nevada.
|--
|17-3
|22
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson was 4 of 14 from the field in Tuesday's 75-68 loss to Houston. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|14-5
|23
San Diego St.
|Lamont Butler finished with 23 points and four assists in Tuesday's 81-65 win over Wyoming. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Colorado State.
|--
|16-4
|24
Illinois
|Quincy Guerrier was 4 of 12 from the field in Wednesday's 96-91 loss at Northwestern. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|--
|14-5
|25
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 22 points and eight assists in Wednesday's 79-75 win over Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against LSU.
|--
|13-6
|26
South Carolina
|Talon Cooper finished with 20 points and five assists in Tuesday's 79-62 win over Kentucky. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday against Missouri.
|--
|16-3