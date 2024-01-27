Purdue remains No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings because the Boilermakers simply have the nation's best body of work, specifically a résumé featuring an 11-2 record in the first two quadrants, zero losses outside of Quadrant 1 and six wins over schools ranked in the top 30 of the NET.

Nobody can match that.

So, again, Purdue remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 — but the Boilermakers are still merely second in the Big Ten standings thanks to Wisconsin improving to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten courtesy of an 81-66 win over Michigan State on Friday night. AJ Storr took 17 shots, made nine of them and finished with 28 points in the victory. The 6-foot-7 transfer from St. John's is among the reasons the Badgers are now 10-4 in the first two quadrants (with five Q1 wins) and ranked sixth in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

"He's bought in," said Wisconsin coach Greg Gard. "He's been great to coach. He listens. He knew he wanted to come here to get better and add pieces to his game that he didn't have. And he's done that."

He certainly has.

And somebody needs to do a documentary on how St. John's went 18-15 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. That team had Storr, who is now Wisconsin's leading scorer, David Jones, who is now Memphis' leading scorer, and Joel Soriano, who is now St. John's leading scorer. So, last season, St. John's had on its roster three guys who are currently leading projected NCAA Tournament teams, but together they somehow couldn't even get the Red Storm to the NIT.

