The Maui Invitational includes the schools ranked No. 1 (Kansas), No. 2 (Purdue), No. 5 (Marquette), No. 10 (Tennessee) and No. 13 (Gonzaga) in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

It's a loaded field.

Tuesday's semifinals should be great.

The schedule is as follows:

8 p.m. ET: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 10 Tennessee

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 10 Tennessee 10:30 p.m. ET: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Marquette

It's possible, if not likely, the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament won't provide two matchups as good on paper as these two games should be. The doubleheader features four of the top seven teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year in Purdue's Zach Edey, two other CBS Sports preseason First Team All-Americans in Kansas' Hunter Dickinson and Marquette's Tyler Kolek, and one of the best transfers in the country in Tennessee's Dalton Knecht. In other words, this Tuesday night should be just as interesting as last Tuesday night, when Kansas beat Kentucky and Duke topped Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Chicago.

The title game will be awesome no matter who wins.

Don't get it twisted.

But if Kansas and Purdue are the schools that advance, it's worth noting that on Wednesday we'll then get just the 44th matchup in college basketball history — and the first since November 2021 — between the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP poll. And Edey vs. Dickinson would obviously be a fantastic individual matchup that could set the tone for how this season's National Player of the Year race will unfold between the two bigs who are statistical monsters. Edey is averaging 21.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in 27.5 minutes per game so far this season. Dickinson is averaging 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 28.3 minutes per contest. They are currently ranked No. 1 (Edey) and No. 2 (Dickinson) in the KenPom.com Player of the Year race.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Mississippi State Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Kansas Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 83-56 win over Chaminade. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Marquette. -- 4-0 2 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's 73-63 win over Gonzaga. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday against Tennessee. -- 4-0 3 Arizona Oumar Ballo finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 101-56 win over UT Arlington. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Michigan State. -- 5-0 4 Duke Mark Mitchell finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Friday's 90-60 win over Bucknell. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against La Salle. -- 3-1 5 Marquette David Joplin finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Monday's 71-69 win over UCLA. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Kansas. -- 4-0 6 Houston LJ Cryer finished with 18 points and two rebonds in Sunday's 69-55 win over Dayton. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Montana. -- 6-0 7 UConn Alex Karaban finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Monday's 81-71 win over Texas. The Huskies' next game is Friday against Manhattan. -- 5-0 8 Creighton Baylor Scheierman finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 82-50 win over Texas Southern. The Bluejays' next game is Wednesday against Loyola Chicago. -- 4-0 9 Miami Nijel Pack finished with 28 points and two rebounds in Sunday's 91-83 win over Kansas State. The Hurricanes' next game is Nov. 28 at Kentucky. -- 5-0 10 Tennessee Dalton Knecht finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Monday's 73-56 win over Syracuse. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Purdue. -- 4-0 11 Texas A&M Henry Coleman III finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Texas A&M's 74-66 win over Oral Roberts. The Aggies' next game is Thursday against Penn State. -- 4-0 12 Baylor Jayden Nunn finished with 25 points and four assists in Tuesday's 99-61 win over Kansas City. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against Oregon State. -- 4-0 13 Gonzaga Gonzaga missed 26 of the 32 3-pointers it attempted in Monday's 73-63 loss to Purdue. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Stanford. -- 2-1 14 Kentucky D.J. Wagner finished with 22 points and six assists in Monday's 96-88 OT victory over Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Marshall. -- 4-1 15 FAU FAU missed 25 of the 30 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 61-52 loss to Bryant. The Owls' next game is Thursday against Butler. -- 2-1 16 Texas Texas only grabbed seven offensive rebounds in Monday's 81-71 loss to UConn. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Wyoming. -- 4-1 17 Memphis David Jones finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 92-75 win over Alabama State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Michigan. -- 3-0 18 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 77-52 win over UC Riverside. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Northern Iowa. -- 3-0 19 USC Boogie Ellis finished with 28 points and four assists in Sunday's 81-70 win over Brown.The Trojans' next game is Thursday against Seton Hall. -- 3-1 20 Michigan St. Tre Holloman finished with 17 points and five assists in Sunday's 81-49 win over Alcorn State. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Arizona. -- 3-2 21 Arkansas Arkansas missed 19 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Frida's 78-72 loss to UNC Greensboro. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Stanford. -- 3-1 22 Illinois Terrence Shannon finished with 24 points and four assists in Sunday's 88-60 win over Southern. The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Illinois. -- 4-1 23 Alabama Mark Sears finished with 24 points and six assists in Friday's 98-67 win over Mercer. The Crimson Tide's next game is Friday against Ohio State. -- 4-0 24 Iowa St. Tamin Lipsey finished with 17 points and nine assists in Sunday's 92-37 win over Grambling. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday against VCU. -- 4-0 25 Colorado KJ Simpson finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Monday's 64-59 win over Richmond. The Buffaloes' next game is Sunday against Iona. -- 4-0 26 Miss. St. Josh Hubbard finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 66-57 win over Northwestern. The Bulldogs' next game is Friday against Nichols State. NR 5-0

IN: Mississippi State OUT: Virginia