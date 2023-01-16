UConn was, on the last day of 2022, 14-0 and getting one-third of the first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Now here we are, just 16 days into 2023, and UConn is 15-4 and trending the wrong direction.

The latest loss came Sunday.

That's when St. John's went on the road, scored 85 points, held UConn to 74 and recorded the Red Storm's first victory at the XL Center since 1988. So congrats to St. John's. Awesome stuff. But the headline is that UConn is somehow 1-4 in its past five games after winning each of its first 13 by double-digits.

"We looked weak and unprepared," UConn coach Dan Hurley said about his program's latest defeat, an 11-point loss at home to a St. John's team that started 1-5 in the Big East.

That's the worst of these four losses.

Should UConn fans be concerned? To some degree, sure, because this loss was undeniably different. The first three losses were at Xavier, at Providence and at Marquette, which is to say, the first three losses were road losses to nationally ranked teams. Lots of schools, even some really good ones, would go winless at Xavier, at Providence and at Marquette. So it was easy to downplay those results. But when those results are backed by a double-digit loss at home to unranked St. John's, well, everything is in question.

That said, it's worth noting that UConn is still 4-3 in Q1 and 3-0 in Q2 — or 7-3 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss (barely) falling in Q3. It's a resume that's been damaged but is strong enough to keep the Huskies in the top 15 of Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, where Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars remain No. 1 for the 14th consecutive morning.

Top 25 And 1 rankings