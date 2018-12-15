College basketball scores, schedule, games today: No. 1 Kansas holds on to beat Villanova; Syracuse upset by Old Dominion

With 20 of the teams in the AP Top 25 in action, it's a full day of action in college basketball. There plenty of matchups to keep your eyes on.

Starting things off was No. 1 Kansas downing reigning NCAA champion Villanova 74-71. The Wildcats drop to 8-4 with consecutive losses to Penn and KU. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, remain unbeaten and will likely carry their top ranking into next week.

Another set of games to watch on the day will be the Crossroads Classic featuring the Indiana powers of IU, Butler, Notre Dame and Purdue. The annual early season event always promises tightly contested matchups, and this season it comes with elevated stakes with the Hoosiers protecting their national ranking and Purdue, Butler and ND all looking to build their early March Madness resumes.

Saturday's college basketball scores

Check these out...

No. 1 Kansas gets Final Four payback vs. Villanova



No. 1 Kansas and No. 17 Villanova went back-and-forth on KU's own turf Saturday. The Jayhawks led by just two points at halftime and the game was within two possessions for the entirety of the final minute, but they pulled away in the end to secure a 74-71 win and improve to 9-0 in front of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes roots for KU Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. USATSI

After falling to 'Nova in the Final Four back in March, this has to be a satisfying win for KU as it continues to pile up wins and pad its impressive early resume. They've now won 39 consecutive games at home when ranked as the No. 1 team in America, dating back to the 1990s.

Ohio State bucks early deficit, beats Bucknell



Bucknell over ... Ohio State? Yes, that really almost happened.

The visiting Bison led at half 40-39 and threatened the No. Buckeyes, but the home crowd -- and Kaleb Wesson's 22 points -- helped No. 15 OSU to a close 73-71 win to avoid the upset. The Buckeyes improve to 9-1 on the season and will likely make a slight move up the rankings from No. 15 come next week.

Syracuse loses buy game to Old Dominion



Old Dominion's first road win over a ranked opponent since 2009 came Saturday at the expense of No. 25 Syracuse.

The Monarchs knocked off the Orange 68-62, knocking down nine 3-pointers and forcing 13 turnovers in the effort. Senior BJ Stith, who was held scoreless in the first half, exploded for 18 points in the second half. Compounding matters, Syracuse reportedly payed $85,000 for the L.