Brown leads No. 25 Kansas State over Georgia State 71-59
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Barry Brown has been ready to step up when No. 25 Kansas State needs him.
With injuries to Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes, Brown delivered again for the Wildcats on Saturday night.
Brown scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half, propelling Kansas State over Georgia State 71-59.
''I don't think it had anything to do with pressure,'' Brown said. ''I just tried to stay confident when Dean and Kam went down and keep our guys going.''
The biggest concern for the Wildcats is the ankle injuries to Wade and Stokes, which came minutes apart in the second half. Both players suffered injuries last year, too, and Wade missed almost the entire NCAA Tournament, making this familiar territory for K-State.
''With Dean, I don't have a definite answer, but I do know he didn't break anything and we'll do an MRI tomorrow and see how severe it is,'' coach Bruce Weber said. ''Kam stepped on a player's foot on their bench and he said he could've gone back in. It was the same foot he broke last year and he tweaked it and there is some swelling.''
Brown scored the first eight points for the Wildcats and was key during a later 7-0 run. K-State let the Panthers hang around with 19 turnovers leading to 25 points as Georgia State again competed well with a Power Five school after wins over Georgia and Alabama this season.
Jeff Thomas led the Panthers with 13 points, Nelson Phillips had 11 and D'Marcus Simonds had 10.
''(Jeff) kind of got going,'' coach Ron Hunter said. ''He had been struggling and has been in a slump. He got tired at the end and missed some wide open shots.''
Stokes had 15 points, Xavier Sneed had 14 and Wade ended with 12.
The Wildcats held a nine-point lead numerous times but couldn't put away Georgia State until late. K-State was up 48-39 before the Panthers went on a 14-2 run with 10 minutes to go.
''I think we played a solid game up to about the last 7-8 minutes,'' Panther senior guard Devin Mitchell said. ''Those guys just did a really good job of just doing what they do - playing defense and really getting into us.''
After Georgia State took a 53-50 lead, the Wildcats ended the game on a 21-6 run highlighted by 11 points from Brown, including a trio of 3s, and five points by Xavier Sneed.
Georgia State was very active on the defensive end, forcing 19 turnovers that led to 25 points. The Wildcats won the rebounding battle 33-24.
''That looked like an NCAA Tournament game,'' Hunter said. ''That is what I told our kids. Maybe it is a different outcome if you are playing on a neutral court.''
BIG PICTURE
Kansas State will hope the injuries will not keep Wade and Stokes out for long as they play two games in the next seven days.
Georgia State is looking like it could be an upset threat if it makes the NCAA Tournament.
UP NEXT
K-State will play its first weekday game in nearly a month when it hosts Southern Mississippi on Wednesday night.
Georgia State hosts the UNC-Wilmington on Wednesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|45.0
|Field Goal %
|52.2
|31.9
|Three Point %
|40.0
|70.8
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee
|13.0
|Damon Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Kavonte Ivery
|22.0
|Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|+ 2
|Kane Williams made layup
|52.0
|Turnover on Levi Stockard III
|57.0
|Offensive foul on Levi Stockard III
|57.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Kavonte Ivery
|1:15
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Tyson
|1:22
|Cartier Diarra missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:22
|+ 1
|Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|71
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|25-53 (47.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-31 (25.8%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|33
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|20
|25
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|9
|23
|Steals
|13
|10
|Blocks
|5
|0
|Turnovers
|17
|19
|Fouls
|12
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia State 7-4
|75.4 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|11.9 APG
|25 Kansas State 7-2
|69.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
30
|J. Thomas F
|11.1 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.7 APG
|35.9 FG%
|
5
|B. Brown Jr. G
|13.4 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.9 APG
|39.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Thomas F
|13 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|B. Brown Jr. G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|47.2
|
|
|25.8
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Thomas
|22
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4/9
|3/8
|2/3
|0
|0
|D. Simonds
|36
|10
|1
|3
|3
|2
|5
|2
|4/11
|0/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Williams
|26
|8
|2
|2
|5
|0
|2
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Benlevi
|33
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/9
|1/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Wilson
|24
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Thomas
|22
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4/9
|3/8
|2/3
|0
|0
|D. Simonds
|36
|10
|1
|3
|3
|2
|5
|2
|4/11
|0/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Williams
|26
|8
|2
|2
|5
|0
|2
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Benlevi
|33
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/9
|1/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Wilson
|24
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Phillips
|14
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/7
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Mitchell
|23
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Tyson
|20
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|J. Linder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Ivery
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Clerkley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Chism
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|23
|9
|13
|5
|17
|12
|22/51
|8/31
|7/9
|3
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown Jr.
|25
|21
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8/10
|4/5
|1/1
|0
|1
|K. Stokes
|29
|15
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5/9
|4/6
|1/1
|0
|5
|X. Sneed
|30
|14
|3
|6
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6/11
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Wade
|24
|12
|9
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|6
|M. Mawien
|28
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown Jr.
|25
|21
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8/10
|4/5
|1/1
|0
|1
|K. Stokes
|29
|15
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5/9
|4/6
|1/1
|0
|5
|X. Sneed
|30
|14
|3
|6
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6/11
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Wade
|24
|12
|9
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|6
|M. Mawien
|28
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Diarra
|28
|6
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|4
|L. Stockard III
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|P. McAtee
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. McGuirl
|20
|0
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|S. Neal-Williams
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|P. Muldoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Love III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Trice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|31
|23
|10
|0
|19
|13
|25/53
|12/26
|9/12
|6
|25
-
NAU
SJST71
74
2nd 21.0
-
TEXAM
OREGST33
30
1st 0.0 PACN
-
BAYLOR
ARIZ20
23
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
LSU
MARYCA29
28
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
IONA
PRINCE81
85
Final
-
3TENN
MEMP102
92
Final
-
ODU
25CUSE68
62
Final
-
17NOVA
1KANSAS71
74
Final
-
SMU
GTOWN81
73
Final
-
BUCK
15OHIOST71
73
Final
-
APPST
SFLA69
76
Final
-
SEMO
CIT74
86
Final
-
NICHST
BU63
75
Final
-
OHIO
DTROIT63
61
Final
-
WILL
IUPUI68
82
Final
-
PURDUE
ND80
88
Final
-
RUT
SETON66
72
Final
-
MARIST
COLG66
82
Final
-
TRNFL
PRESBY44
87
Final
-
YOUNG
BING58
48
Final
-
UMES
PITT43
78
Final
-
JAXST
EVAN55
50
Final
-
KYCH
LIB55
96
Final
-
SILL
14BUFF65
73
Final
-
ETNST
ILL55
73
Final
-
NCST
PSU89
78
Final
-
MRSHL
AKRON75
74
Final
-
WMICH
5MICH62
70
Final
-
SFA
LAMON58
74
Final
-
PEPPER
SUTAH69
78
Final/OT
-
RADFRD
CLEM66
74
Final
-
ROBERT
RIDER50
69
Final
-
DART
ALBANY61
52
Final
-
UCSB
RICE99
89
Final/OT
-
WILSON
MOUNT59
74
Final
-
TNTECH
KENSAW68
73
Final
-
ORAL
RICH59
52
Final
-
NCWILM
23FURMAN50
93
Final
-
KENTST
LVILLE70
83
Final
-
SCST
USCUP84
88
Final
-
STPETE
STFRAN53
54
Final
-
CHARLS
VCU83
79
Final
-
25IND
BUTLER71
68
Final
-
TEMPLE
DAVID77
75
Final/OT
-
IOWAST
DRAKE77
68
Final
-
BELMONT
UCLA74
72
Final
-
NCAT
TNST78
76
Final
-
UTAH
19UK61
88
Final
-
IPFW
PEAY68
95
Final
-
CHARSO
UNF61
68
Final
-
NALAB
NCGRN48
53
Final
-
USM
WICHST60
63
Final
-
JVILLE
BCU79
71
Final
-
20ARIZST
UGA76
74
Final
-
GC
TEXAS60
98
Final
-
NEBOM
IDAHO89
80
Final
-
STLEO
HAMP60
72
Final
-
EWASH
STNFRD62
78
Final
-
NCASHV
WOFF49
92
Final
-
NIOWA
22IOWA54
77
Final
-
4GONZAG
12UNC90
103
Final
-
WCAR
HIGHPT59
86
Final
-
13VATECH
WASH73
61
Final
-
NJTECH
FDU90
80
Final
-
MTSU
TOLEDO62
84
Final
-
ABIL
11TXTECH48
82
Final
-
MCNSE
UMKC67
80
Final
-
8AUBURN
UAB75
71
Final/OT
-
LATECH
LALAF83
62
Final
-
EKY
XAVIER77
95
Final
-
JACKST
MURYST57
74
Final
-
TXSA
ARK67
79
Final
-
GAST
25KSTATE59
71
Final
-
EILL
BRAD73
66
Final
-
TEXST
TEXPA77
68
Final
-
MANH
UCONN46
61
Final
-
MOST
NDAKST67
74
Final
-
CINCY
18MISSST59
70
Final
-
BRSCIA
TNMART79
108
Final
-
UNLV
BYU92
90
Final/OT
-
STHRN
NWST67
69
Final
-
BOISE
OREG54
66
Final
-
USC
OKLA70
81
Final
-
ALST
UTAHST48
86
Final
-
SDAKST
7NEVADA68
72
Final
-
UTVALL
WEBER75
63
Final
-
CPOLY
CAL66
67
Final
-
NCOLO
USD65
85
Final
-
GRAM
PORT70
58
Final
-
DENVER
UCIRV52
86
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORTST85
58
Final