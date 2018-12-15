Notre Dame ends skid with 88-80 victory over Boilermakers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Notre Dame finally played the way coach Mike Brey wanted.
They worked hard, shot well and they demonstrated they could deliver a knockout punch, too.
John Mooney scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds while D.J. Harvey matched his career-high with 19 points to lead Notre Dame past Purdue 88-80 in the first game of Saturday's Crossroads Classic.
''This is huge for us. We lost to two good teams away from our building. If we go 0-3 we're digging out of a hole for a while,'' Brey said. ''If there are must-wins in December, we were staring at one today.''
The Fighting Irish (7-3) snapped a two-game losing streak by becoming the first in-state school to beat Purdue since February 2016.
And though they never trailed over the final 35 minutes, it sure wasn't easy on or off the court.
One day after the athletic department announced freshman Robby Carmody would miss the rest of this season with a torn labrum, the Irish suffered another big blow when senior Ref Pflueger crumpled to the floor with 5:36 to play, clutching his left knee. He was carried directly into the locker room and later returned to the bench with the knee packed in ice.
Brey credited Pflueger with helping the Irish turning things around Saturday and said the starting guard would have an MRI next week.
''It didn't look good,'' Brey said.
Pflueger's teammates took the cue from his big game - seven points and a career best 10 assists - and closed it out almost according to the script, too.
Notre Dame opened the game by making 11 of their first 14 shots and eventually used a 12-2 spurt to take a 30-18 lead with 8:14 left in the first half.
The Boilermakers (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten) closed the half on a 7-2 run, cutting the deficit to 36-29, and got as close as 42-38 with 16:01 left to play before Notre Dame answered with a putback and Harvey's 3-pointer to make it 47-38.
Purdue never got closer than five again despite getting 27 points from Carsen Edwards and 15 from Ryan Cline. The Boilermakers have lost two in a row, four of five and had their nine-game winning streak against in-state schools snapped.
''We just had too many breakdowns defensively,'' Purdue coach Matt Painter said. ''When you're just trying to outscore somebody, you're not going to win too many basketball games.''
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Irish completed a brutal nonconference stretch by going 3-2 against five straight power-conference teams. Things should get a little easier before heading into ACC play, and if they can overcome the injuries Notre Dame could emerge as a stronger team.
Purdue: The Boilermakers have struggled to find a consistent complementary scorer for Edwards and it looks like they will continue to struggle until they do.
STAT PACK
Notre Dame: Notre Dame won its first game in the Classic in three years. ... T.J. Gibbs scored 12 points and Dane Goodwin added 11 points. ... The Irish shot 52 percent from the field and were 11 of 21 on 3s.
Purdue: The Boilermakers are 0-3 against ACC schools with previous losses against Virginia Tech and Florida State. ... A six-day break didn't help the Boilermakers solve their shooting woes. After going 9 of 32 on 3s in last Sunday's loss at Texas, they were 9 of 29 against Notre Dame. ... Trevion Williams scored 10 points and was the only other player to reach double figures. ... Purdue had a 40-30 rebounding advantage, including 15-2 on offensive rebounds.
THEY SAID IT
Notre Dame: ''It's huge. We closed it out,'' Mooney said.
Purdue: ''It was just our lapses that gave them open shots. We can't just play through our offense. We have to get stops,'' Cline said.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Welcomes Binghamton Tuesday for its first home game since Nov. 24.
Purdue: Hosts Mid-American Conference foe Ohio on Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|33.6
|39.4
|Three Point %
|30.6
|89.8
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs
|5.0
|Carsen Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|D.J. Harvey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|D.J. Harvey made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler
|12.0
|+ 2
|Aaron Wheeler made dunk
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler
|14.0
|Ryan Cline missed jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Grady Eifert
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|88
|Field Goals
|30-70 (42.9%)
|26-50 (52.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|11-21 (52.4%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|25-29 (86.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|30
|Offensive
|12
|1
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|17
|20
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Purdue 6-5
|77.1 PPG
|39 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Notre Dame 7-3
|76.2 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|25.5 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.8 APG
|43.6 FG%
|
33
|J. Mooney F
|11.6 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|0.7 APG
|51.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Edwards G
|27 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|J. Mooney F
|21 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|52.0
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|52.4
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|86.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|38
|27
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8/22
|4/10
|7/8
|0
|1
|R. Cline
|31
|15
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/13
|3/9
|2/3
|0
|3
|G. Eifert
|30
|8
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|1
|N. Eastern
|32
|3
|6
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|4
|M. Haarms
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|38
|27
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8/22
|4/10
|7/8
|0
|1
|R. Cline
|31
|15
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/13
|3/9
|2/3
|0
|3
|G. Eifert
|30
|8
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|1
|N. Eastern
|32
|3
|6
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|4
|M. Haarms
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Williams
|9
|10
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|E. Boudreaux
|20
|9
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/7
|0/2
|1/3
|3
|4
|A. Wheeler
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|E. Hunter Jr.
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|S. Stefanovic
|12
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|37
|17
|5
|2
|7
|21
|30/70
|9/29
|11/18
|12
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|29
|21
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6/8
|3/3
|6/7
|0
|7
|D. Harvey
|22
|19
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6/10
|3/5
|4/4
|0
|5
|T. Gibbs
|36
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|R. Pflueger
|30
|7
|3
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|P. Hubb
|33
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/6
|0/3
|5/6
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|29
|21
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6/8
|3/3
|6/7
|0
|7
|D. Harvey
|22
|19
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6/10
|3/5
|4/4
|0
|5
|T. Gibbs
|36
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|R. Pflueger
|30
|7
|3
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|P. Hubb
|33
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/6
|0/3
|5/6
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Goodwin
|25
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|3
|J. Durham
|10
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|N. Laszewski
|14
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|4
|N. Djogo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Nelligan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carmody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Doherty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|88
|29
|20
|6
|4
|8
|15
|26/50
|11/21
|25/29
|1
|28
-
RADFRD
CLEM51
54
2nd 7:43
-
SFA
LAMON46
55
2nd 9:51
-
DART
ALBANY47
43
2nd 7:30 ESP+
-
ROBERT
RIDER32
50
2nd 11:06 ESP3
-
PEPPER
SUTAH50
54
2nd 7:16
-
UCSB
RICE66
61
2nd 5:55 ESP+
-
CHARLS
VCU20
22
1st 7:59 NBCS
-
SCST
USCUP24
27
1st 7:59 ESP+
-
TNTECH
KENSAW24
33
1st 4:47 ESP+
-
STPETE
STFRAN14
21
1st 7:07
-
KENTST
LVILLE20
29
1st 5:15
-
WILSON
MOUNT28
33
1st 1:27
-
ORAL
RICH29
21
1st 5:47 ESP+
-
NCWILM
23FURMAN15
28
1st 3:45 ESP+
-
25IND
BUTLER16
25
1st 7:12 CBS
-
IOWAST
DRAKE0
0
1st 19:45
-
TEMPLE
DAVID7
9
1st 15:40 ESP3
-
IONA
PRINCE81
85
Final
-
3TENN
MEMP102
92
Final
-
SMU
GTOWN81
73
Final
-
17NOVA
1KANSAS71
74
Final
-
ODU
25CUSE68
62
Final
-
BUCK
15OHIOST71
73
Final
-
NICHST
BU63
75
Final
-
WILL
IUPUI68
82
Final
-
SEMO
CIT74
86
Final
-
APPST
SFLA69
76
Final
-
OHIO
DTROIT63
61
Final
-
PURDUE
ND80
88
Final
-
RUT
SETON66
72
Final
-
SILL
14BUFF65
73
Final
-
ETNST
ILL55
73
Final
-
JAXST
EVAN55
50
Final
-
KYCH
LIB55
96
Final
-
MRSHL
AKRON75
74
Final
-
MARIST
COLG66
82
Final
-
WMICH
5MICH62
70
Final
-
YOUNG
BING58
48
Final
-
NCST
PSU89
78
Final
-
TRNFL
PRESBY44
87
Final
-
UMES
PITT43
78
Final
-
BELMONT
UCLA0
0167.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm PACN
-
NALAB
NCGRN0
0143 O/U
-19
5:00pm
-
NCAT
TNST0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
19UK0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
CHARSO
UNF0
0158.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
PEAY0
0159 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
WICHST0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
STLEO
HAMP0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
NEBOM
IDAHO0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
GC
TEXAS0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
JVILLE
BCU0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
20ARIZST
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm SECN
-
MTSU
TOLEDO0
0143 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCASHV
WOFF0
0131 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NIOWA
22IOWA0
0148 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm BTN
-
4GONZAG
12UNC0
0174.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
EWASH
STNFRD0
0141 O/U
-13
7:00pm PACN
-
WCAR
HIGHPT0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
13VATECH
WASH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
NJTECH
FDU0
0144 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
ABIL
11TXTECH0
0128 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
MCNSE
UMKC0
0143 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
8AUBURN
UAB0
0144 O/U
+20
7:30pm CBSSN
-
JACKST
MURYST0
0134.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
TEXPA0
0134 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
XAVIER0
0161.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
LALAF0
0159.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
BRAD0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
25KSTATE0
0141 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
MANH
UCONN0
0135 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
ARK0
0158 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
MOST
NDAKST0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
UNLV
BYU0
0152.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
BRSCIA
TNMART0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
CINCY
18MISSST0
0129.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm SECN
-
BOISE
OREG0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
NWST0
0143 O/U
+3
9:00pm
-
USC
OKLA0
0155 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTVALL
WEBER0
0154.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
SDAKST
7NEVADA0
0161.5 O/U
-16
9:00pm ESP3
-
ALST
UTAHST0
0145 O/U
-24
9:00pm
-
NAU
SJST0
0149 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
CAL0
0136 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm PACN
-
GRAM
PORT0
0149 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
DENVER
UCIRV0
0136 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
USD0
0150.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
LOYMRY
PORTST0
0143 O/U
+2.5
10:05pm
-
TEXAM
OREGST0
0139.5 O/U
-5
11:00pm PACN
-
LSU
MARYCA0
0148.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
ARIZ0
0143.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm ESP2