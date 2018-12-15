Indiana vs. Butler score: The Hoosiers' game-winner at the buzzer was one of the craziest shots this season

This is turning into a charmed season for the Indiana Hoosiers.

The 25th-ranked team in college basketball won yet another dramatic, close game on Saturday afternoon. It ended with Indiana toppling in-state rival Butler 71-68 at the Crossroads Classic, thanks to a 3-point winner that was the result of a broken play and a prayer answered.

Did it come from Juwan Morgan, the invaluable IU senior who had a career-high 35 points on Saturday? No.

Was it star freshman Romeo Langford, chosen prince of Indiana hoops, who saved the day? Negative.

It was, of all people, fellow frosh Rob Phinisee, Langford's roommate, who wound up with the rock and then launched a prayer that fell in.

Look at this shot. It's one of the most memorable highlights of the season so far. Indiana should be an NCAA Tournament team this season, and by the time Selection Sunday rolls around, visions of this winner will still flicker in the minds of many who follow IU.

That is torture for Butler (7-3), as it defended the final possession so well. Sometimes, though, college basketball is gonna college basketball. A heave is all you need.

And Butler led for the majority of the game, by the way. The Bulldogs are good, but this is now a void on their resume that they might wind up needing a few months from now.

This win marks Indiana's fourth straight victory in a one-possession game. The Hoosiers (9-2) have won their past four by an average of 2.0 points. Indiana is similar to another blueblood, Kansas, in that both programs have managed to continue winning exceptionally close games.

Immediately afterward on CBS, Phinisee was mysteriously composed for a guy who admittedly just hit the biggest shot of his life ... "so far." All right then, fella!