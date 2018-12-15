UTAH
No Text

Johnson scores 24 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky past Utah

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Freshman Keldon Johnson scored 24 points, including five 3-pointers in the first half, and No. 19 Kentucky beat Utah 88-61 on Saturday.

Johnson made a career-high six shots from long range on seven attempts as Kentucky made a season-high 12 3-pointers.

Tyler Herro scored 17 points, Reid Travis added 16 and Immanuel Quickley chipped in with 10 for the Wildcats (8-2), who lost their best 3-point shooter when Quade Green decided to transfer nine games into his sophomore season.

Coming off an 84-83 overtime loss to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden last weekend, the Wildcats trailed 10-2 five minutes into the game, but Kentucky outscored the Utes 28-9 to push the lead to 30-19. The Wildcats did not trail again.

Johnson highlighted the decisive run with four 3-pointers, including three straight, and finished with 15 points in the opening half.

Both Gach led the Utes (4-5) with 22 points, followed by Jayce Johnson with 11.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes lost their eighth straight game to the Wildcats. Kentucky defeated Utah 78-69 in the 1998 NCAA title game in San Antonio. The Wildcats beat Utah six times in the 1990s, including four times in the NCAA Tournament. The Utes out-rebounded Kentucky 31-23, becoming the first team to top the Wildcats on the glass this season.

Kentucky: The Wildcats have picked up steam from behind the arc after starting the season slowly. Kentucky has made at least five 3-pointers in each of the past four games. The trend began when Kentucky connected on 10 3s in a 90-44 win over Monmouth on Nov. 28.

POLL INPLICATIONS

The Wildcats dropped 10 spots from No. 9 to 19th following the loss to Seton Hall, but they can begin climbing back toward the Top 10 if they can finish out the month with wins over North Carolina and in-state rival Louisville.

REUNION

The 1992-93 Kentucky team that finished 30-4 and lost to eventual runner-up Michigan 81-78 in the 1993 Final Four was honored during halftime. Several members of the team were in attendance, including Jared Prickett, a freshman at the time who also played on the national championship squad three years later.

''It could have ended up a different story, but things happen for a reason,'' Prickett said. ''It was a great experience for me.''

UP NEXT

Utah hosts Florida A&M on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats play No. 12 North Carolina in the Champions Classic on Saturday in Chicago.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Tillman
3 F
K. Johnson
3 G
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
43.3 Field Goal % 53.6
29.4 Three Point % 43.8
86.7 Free Throw % 69.4
+ 1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
  Timmy Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jemarl Baker 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Riley Battin 12.0
  Parker Van Dyke missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen 22.0
  Brandon Morley missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 3 Jemarl Baker made 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Richards 47.0
  Timmy Allen missed jump shot 49.0
+ 3 Jemarl Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 1:06
Team Stats
Points 61 88
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 34-58 (58.6%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 12-21 (57.1%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 23
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 17 13
Team 3 4
Assists 12 13
Steals 2 6
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 14 6
Fouls 15 10
Technicals 0 0
Utah
Starters
B. Gach
J. Johnson
R. Battin
S. Barefield
D. Tillman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Gach 26 22 3 1 1 0 3 2 8/10 4/6 2/2 1 2
J. Johnson 23 11 2 0 0 1 0 3 5/6 0/0 1/1 1 1
R. Battin 32 5 7 0 0 0 2 0 2/7 1/4 0/0 2 5
S. Barefield 30 4 4 5 0 0 3 1 1/7 0/3 2/3 1 3
D. Tillman 25 3 5 3 1 1 1 1 1/6 1/3 0/0 3 2
Bench
T. Allen
P. Van Dyke
B. Morley
N. Topalovic
C. Jones Jr.
M. Reininger
B. Rydalch
B. King
C. Popoola
N. Gaskin
L. Thioune
K. Kremer
V. Hendrix
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Allen 19 7 3 0 0 0 1 4 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 1
P. Van Dyke 14 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
B. Morley 7 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 0
N. Topalovic 11 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Jones Jr. 13 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rydalch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Popoola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gaskin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thioune - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kremer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Hendrix - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 28 12 2 2 14 15 24/54 7/23 6/8 11 17
Kentucky
Starters
K. Johnson
T. Herro
R. Travis
P. Washington
A. Hagans
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Johnson 33 24 2 0 1 0 2 2 8/9 6/7 2/2 0 2
T. Herro 31 17 2 1 2 0 0 0 7/12 2/6 1/2 0 2
R. Travis 32 16 3 1 0 0 0 0 7/10 0/1 2/4 1 2
P. Washington 31 9 4 1 2 3 1 0 4/8 0/2 1/2 3 1
A. Hagans 23 2 0 7 1 0 2 1 1/7 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
I. Quickley
J. Baker
E. Montgomery
J. David
N. Richards
B. Calipari
Q. Green
Z. Payne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Quickley 23 12 1 2 0 0 1 3 4/7 2/3 2/2 0 1
J. Baker 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 0
E. Montgomery 12 2 5 1 0 1 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 3
J. David 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Richards 12 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 19 13 6 5 6 10 34/58 12/21 8/12 6 13
