No. 1 KU tops No. 17 Villanova 74-71 in Final Four rematch
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Lagerald Vick had never watched last season's Final Four loss to Villanova before this week, when top-ranked Kansas had to endure every minute of it while prepping for Saturday's game against the Wildcats.
''We watched it for like, a week straight,'' Vick said. ''It was definitely hard.''
He'll have better memories of the rematch.
Vick poured in 29 points Saturday, Dedric Lawson added 28 points and 12 rebounds, and both helped the Jayhawks make just enough free throws in the closing minutes to hold off the No. 17 Wildcats 74-71 in a game that was nip-and-tuck almost the entire way.
Devon Dotson added 11 points for the Jayhawks, including four effortless free throws in the final 1:10 to help Kansas (9-0) end a three-game losing streak to Villanova - the last two in the NCAA Tournament.
''This atmosphere was just awesome,'' Wildcats coach Jay Wright. ''We played a great program, just a great atmosphere - tough game - and they just did a great job getting Lagerald Vick in spots where he wanted it, and Dedric Lawson, you know you're not going to shut them out.''
Still, the Wildcats (8-4) had chances in the final couple minutes.
Collin Gillespie's three-point play drew them within 69-65 with 31 seconds left, and Vick gave them an opening when he threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds play. But Vick atoned for the mistake by pulling down a defensive rebound, and then calmly made a pair of free throws at the other end.
Phil Booth's deep, line-drive 3 got Villanova within 71-68, and after Lawson made the second of two foul shots for a 72-68 lead, Booth added another driving layup to trim the deficit to two.
Lawson added two more free throws to restore a 72-68 lead with 7.5 seconds left, and Gillespie was fouled at the other end. He made the first but was forced to miss the second on purpose, and the ball squirted toward the Wildcats' bench, where a scrum ultimately gave Kansas the ball with 0.4 seconds left.
Once the Jayhawks inbounded the ball, they finally had a long-awaited win over the Wildcats.
Even if it came with far less on the line.
''We're still 1-2 against Villanova,'' Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. ''We beat them in the Sweet 16. They beat us in the Elite Eight. They beat us in the Final Four. The game today was nice, but it wasn't a real game like the others were real games.''
Booth finished with 29 points for the Wildcats. Eric Paschall scored 17 but was rendered ineffective down the stretch because of foul trouble, and Gillespie finished with 15 but was just 1 for 7 from 3-point range.
Kansas has now won 39 straight in Allen Fieldhouse as the nation's top-ranked team.
''They're a very good defensive team,'' Booth said. ''We missed some shots at the end, but they did some great things defensively with their length. They just did a great job.''
The Jayhawks led 33-31 at halftime, despite playing most of the way without Dotson and fellow starter Quentin Grimes. Grimes picked up three early fouls and Dotson had two, relegating them to the bench.
Their teammates picked them up with the kind of defensive effort Kansas sorely needed in their lopsided Final Four loss, when Paschall and Co. made just about shot they took. The Jayhawks harried the senior forward into a couple of crucial turnovers while largely shutting down the paint.
Villanova found its offensive stride in the second half.
Then again, so did Kansas.
And what most had envisioned as an up-and-down, back-and-forth showdown between national powers turned into precisely that. There were eight ties and eight lead changes, the majority of them in the opening minutes of the second half, as two of college basketball's blue-bloods went toe-to-toe in the Phog.
''This was a good game that allows you to have a quality win,'' Self said, ''and you play through the experiences that make you better. But Jay would tell you, we're both going to play in bigger games than this.''
NO QUINERLY
Villanova freshman Jahvon Quinerly watched from the bench after an Instagram post earlier in the week criticizing his own program. Wright said Quinerly had apologized and it would be used as a ''teaching moment.'' The five-star recruit has played in only eight games this season.
CELEB SIGHTINGS
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Hall of Fame Royals third baseman George Brett were in the crowd. So was a handful of former Kansas players, including Nick Collison, who is No. 2 on the school's career scoring list.
BIG PICTURE
Villanova played much better than it did in a loss to Penn earlier in the week, putting a scare into the No. 1 team in the country. But the Wildcats were just 3 of 15 from beyond the arc in the second half, and they were dominated on the glass for the second consecutive game.
Kansas has certainly earned its ranking, beating a trio of ranked teams already this season. The one thing the Jayhawks haven't done is win a true road game, and they'll get that opportunity when they head to No. 20 Arizona State next weekend.
UP NEXT
Villanova plays UConn next Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Kansas hosts South Dakota on Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|10.6
|Reb. Per Game
|10.6
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|49.2
|34.5
|Three Point %
|20.0
|74.2
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|Defensive rebound by Kansas
|1.0
|Collin Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Shooting foul on Devon Dotson
|1.0
|+ 1
|Dedric Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Dedric Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Saddiq Bey
|7.0
|+ 2
|Phil Booth made driving layup
|8.0
|+ 1
|Dedric Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Dedric Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|74
|Field Goals
|24-59 (40.7%)
|23-46 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|23-30 (76.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|35
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|15
|23
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|8
|9
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|40.7
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|76.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Booth
|38
|29
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11/21
|4/11
|3/3
|0
|2
|E. Paschall
|33
|17
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/10
|2/3
|7/8
|3
|1
|C. Gillespie
|36
|15
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/14
|1/7
|4/6
|0
|2
|S. Bey
|36
|7
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|1
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|28
|3
|11
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Booth
|38
|29
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11/21
|4/11
|3/3
|0
|2
|E. Paschall
|33
|17
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/10
|2/3
|7/8
|3
|1
|C. Gillespie
|36
|15
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/14
|1/7
|4/6
|0
|2
|S. Bey
|36
|7
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|1
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|28
|3
|11
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cremo
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Samuels
|15
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Swider
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Heck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinerly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Slater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|25
|8
|5
|2
|9
|21
|24/59
|8/28
|15/19
|10
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Vick
|39
|29
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9/15
|3/8
|8/10
|0
|7
|D. Lawson
|38
|28
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10/15
|1/2
|7/9
|2
|10
|D. Dotson
|26
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/6
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|1
|M. Garrett
|37
|1
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|1
|Q. Grimes
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Vick
|39
|29
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9/15
|3/8
|8/10
|0
|7
|D. Lawson
|38
|28
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10/15
|1/2
|7/9
|2
|10
|D. Dotson
|26
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/6
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|1
|M. Garrett
|37
|1
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|1
|Q. Grimes
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Moore
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Lightfoot
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|K. Lawson
|14
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|D. McCormack
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|U. Azubuike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Teahan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. De Sousa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Luinstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Agbaji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|31
|9
|4
|2
|14
|19
|23/46
|5/15
|23/30
|8
|23
-
RADFRD
CLEM56
58
2nd 6:10
-
SFA
LAMON52
63
2nd 5:31
-
DART
ALBANY48
45
2nd 3:48 ESP+
-
ROBERT
RIDER42
61
2nd 5:39 ESP3
-
PEPPER
SUTAH60
57
2nd 3:15
-
UCSB
RICE70
66
2nd 4:37 ESP+
-
CHARLS
VCU24
26
1st 3:26 NBCS
-
SCST
USCUP30
35
1st 3:41 ESP+
-
TNTECH
KENSAW24
33
1st 4:47 ESP+
-
STPETE
STFRAN22
22
1st 3:33
-
KENTST
LVILLE24
32
1st 3:45
-
WILSON
MOUNT28
33
1st 1:27
-
ORAL
RICH29
21
1st 5:47 ESP+
-
NCWILM
23FURMAN19
33
1st 1:59 ESP+
-
25IND
BUTLER23
29
1st 5:40 CBS
-
IOWAST
DRAKE11
4
1st 16:58
-
TEMPLE
DAVID11
12
1st 13:49 ESP3
-
IONA
PRINCE81
85
Final
-
3TENN
MEMP102
92
Final
-
SMU
GTOWN81
73
Final
-
17NOVA
1KANSAS71
74
Final
-
ODU
25CUSE68
62
Final
-
BUCK
15OHIOST71
73
Final
-
NICHST
BU63
75
Final
-
WILL
IUPUI68
82
Final
-
SEMO
CIT74
86
Final
-
APPST
SFLA69
76
Final
-
OHIO
DTROIT63
61
Final
-
PURDUE
ND80
88
Final
-
RUT
SETON66
72
Final
-
SILL
14BUFF65
73
Final
-
ETNST
ILL55
73
Final
-
JAXST
EVAN55
50
Final
-
KYCH
LIB55
96
Final
-
MRSHL
AKRON75
74
Final
-
MARIST
COLG66
82
Final
-
WMICH
5MICH62
70
Final
-
YOUNG
BING58
48
Final
-
NCST
PSU89
78
Final
-
TRNFL
PRESBY44
87
Final
-
UMES
PITT43
78
Final
-
BELMONT
UCLA0
0167.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm PACN
-
NALAB
NCGRN0
0143 O/U
-19
5:00pm
-
NCAT
TNST0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
19UK0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
CHARSO
UNF0
0158.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
PEAY0
0159 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
WICHST0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
STLEO
HAMP0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
NEBOM
IDAHO0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
GC
TEXAS0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
JVILLE
BCU0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
20ARIZST
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm SECN
-
MTSU
TOLEDO0
0143 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCASHV
WOFF0
0131 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NIOWA
22IOWA0
0148 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm BTN
-
4GONZAG
12UNC0
0174.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
EWASH
STNFRD0
0141 O/U
-13
7:00pm PACN
-
WCAR
HIGHPT0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
13VATECH
WASH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
NJTECH
FDU0
0144 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
ABIL
11TXTECH0
0128 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
MCNSE
UMKC0
0143 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
8AUBURN
UAB0
0144 O/U
+20
7:30pm CBSSN
-
JACKST
MURYST0
0134.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
TEXPA0
0134 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
XAVIER0
0161.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
LALAF0
0159.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
BRAD0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
25KSTATE0
0141 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
MANH
UCONN0
0135 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
ARK0
0158 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
MOST
NDAKST0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
UNLV
BYU0
0152.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
BRSCIA
TNMART0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
CINCY
18MISSST0
0129.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm SECN
-
BOISE
OREG0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
NWST0
0143 O/U
+3
9:00pm
-
USC
OKLA0
0155 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTVALL
WEBER0
0154.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
SDAKST
7NEVADA0
0161.5 O/U
-16
9:00pm ESP3
-
ALST
UTAHST0
0145 O/U
-24
9:00pm
-
NAU
SJST0
0149 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
CAL0
0136 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm PACN
-
GRAM
PORT0
0149 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
DENVER
UCIRV0
0136 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
USD0
0150.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
LOYMRY
PORTST0
0143 O/U
+2.5
10:05pm
-
TEXAM
OREGST0
0139.5 O/U
-5
11:00pm PACN
-
LSU
MARYCA0
0148.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
ARIZ0
0143.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm ESP2