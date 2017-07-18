Early SEC power rankings: Florida to challenge Kentucky; 7 NCAA bids possible

With college basketball is in the middle of its offseason, we're addressing what has happened in the seven major conferences since early April. We wrap up our series with a succinct analysis of the SEC.

The SEC did well for itself last season, putting five teams into the NCAA Tournament play. South Carolina Gamecocks 's history-making Final Four appearance (the school had never won two games in a single NCAA Tournament, let alone four) wound up being the biggest news in the conference.

Kentucky Wildcats played its way to the Elite Eight before losing to eventual champion North Carolina on Luke Maye's memorable jumper.

In the ensuing months, Kentucky has made most of the news out of the SEC, but as we start looking at 2017-18, bear in mind that teams below the Wildcats in the standings are bulking up.

Biggest names returning

KeVaughn Allen and Chris Chiozza , Florida Gators



and , Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon , Arkansas Razorbacks



and , Yante Maten , Georgia Bulldogs



, Tyler Davis and Robert Williams , Texas A&M Aggies



and , Matthew Fisher-Davis and Riley LaChance , Vanderbilt Commodores



and , Mustapha Heron and Austin Wiley , Auburn Tigers



and , Quinndary Weatherspoon , Mississippi State Bulldogs



While there are no Kentucky players on the list, the Cats have a key "returner" in Hamidou Diallo , who was enrolled last spring but never played. As for those listed, two had memorable moments in last season's NCAA Tournament. Chiozza hit that running winner to boost Florida into the Elite Eight at Madison Square Garden. Fisher-Davis's foul gaffe against Northwestern cost Vandy a chance to make the second round. Maten is an unheralded force who draws big-time respect from SEC coaches.

Impact players leaving

De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Bam Adebayo , Kentucky



and , Kentucky Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier, South Carolina



and P.J. Dozier, South Carolina Devin Robinson , Florida



, Florida Moses Kingsley , Arkansas



, Arkansas Luke Kornet , Vanderbilt



, Vanderbilt J.J. Frazier, Georgia



Antonio Blakeney , LSU Tigers



Kentucky faces its its biggest roster turnover in the John Calipari era, with seven players earning minutes gone to NBA or departed via graduation. Kentucky never has been as young as it will be next season, according to its athletic department. Fox and Monk comprised a dynamic backcourt, and arguably Calipari's best. Losing Thornwell (SEC player of the year) and Dozier could send South Carolina reeling.

Coaching changes

Cuonzo Martin, Missouri Tigers : Moved on after three years at Cal, looking to revive a program aching for relevance in the SEC. The 45-year-old Martin coached three seasons at Tennessee Volunteers , taking the Vols to the Sweet 16 in 2014, before going to Berkeley. Since landing in Columbia, Martin has landed four prospects, led by Michael Porter Jr., potentially the No. 1 in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Will Wade, LSU: Wade honed his craft at Chattanooga for two seasons before replacing Shaka Smart at VCU Rams in 2015. Now the 34-year-old owns a 91-45 career record and, similar to Martin at Mizzou, has made an immediate impact on the recruiting trail.

Three biggest SEC offseason headlines

Hamidou Diallo stays at Kentucky instead of staying in draft: Betting on himself by bypassing a chance to be a first-round pick, he becomes must-see in Lexington. Coaches say he's one of the most athletic recruits they've seen. Has the potential to lead Kentucky in scoring and could have a shot at being an All-American. Mizzou adds key pieces; NCAA Tournament possible: Martin took on a whole new set of expectations when Washington fired Lorenzo Romar. With Romar gone, Porter opted out of his commitment to the Huskies (Porter's father -- an assistant for Romar and previously an assistant for Missouri's women's team -- was hired by Martin). The Tigers also brought in four-star Jeremiah Tilmon and are waiting to find out if Porter's younger brother Calipari loses out on gold while coaching U19 Team USA: Team USA had not lost a game in FIBA play since 2011 until earlier this month

Michael Porter Jr. will be asked to do what Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz couldn't: carry a sagging program to the NCAAs. USATSI