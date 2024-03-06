The Big South, Ohio Valley and Northeast Conference tournaments each begin Wednesday as college basketball's postseason continues ramping up. Of the three, the NEC appears most ready for chaos as No. 1 seed Central Connecticut State will be in action against No. 8 seed St. Francis after CCSU won the most recent meeting 63-62 on Feb. 1.

Last year's March darling, FDU, will be in action as the No. 5 seed in the NEC Tournament, taking on No. 4 seed Le Moyne. The Knights finished 9-7 in league play under first-year coach Jack Castleberry after former coach Tobin Anderson left for Iona following a historic upset of Purdue in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Merrimack plays No. 7 seed LIU, while No. 3 seed Sacred Heart takes on No. 6 seed Wagner.

On Tuesday, we got the first seismic upset of college basketball's postseason to shake up a bracket. No. 10 seed Jacksonville stunned No. 1 seed Eastern Kentucky 67-65 in the second round of what's already been a captivating ASUN Tournament to kick off the madness of March.

Jacksonville will play No. 2 seed Stetson on Thursday with a spot in Sunday's championship game on the line after the upset, which came on EKU's home floor after the Colonels claimed their first regular-season title since 1979. Eastern Kentucky wasn't the only home team to fall in the ASU Tournament's early stages.

No. 6 seed North Alabama stunned No. 3 seed Lipscomb 77-75 at the buzzer of their second-round game, sending the the Bison to a premature exit. The ASUN craziness extended to a game between No. 4 seed Austin Peay and No. 5 seed North Florida that Austin Peay won 101-98 in overtime. The Patriot League, Horizon League and Sun Belt were also in action Tuesday in preliminary rounds.

The Ohio Valley will be the first to crown a champion on Saturday. The Missouri Valley, Big South and ASUN will be just one day behind them as their tournaments conclude Sunday.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.

Wednesday's conference tournament scores

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

